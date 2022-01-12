Illinois released powerful testimonials in ‘On the Fence’ campaign to encourage vaccinations

CHICAGO – As Illinois sees a surge of COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, the state has launched a new vaccine awareness campaign in an effort to explain the power of the COVID vaccine.

The ‘On the Fence” campaign features 18 meaningful stories from Illinois residents who were initially hesitant about getting the vaccine but are now fully vaccinated.

“True, I didn’t die, but it absolutely took my life,” said Shannon, a nurse from Quincy in one of the videos. She says she hasn’t been able to work for 14 months after getting the virus. You can see her video here.

The campaign will roll out over the coming months and is directed at residents who are reluctant to get vaccinated.

The campaign will be in various formats and will reach all corners of the state and be in both English and Spanish.

“Safe and effective vaccines have been used for more than a year now, longer if you include the clinical trials, and they have good safety and effectiveness records. People receiving the COVID-19 vaccines are experiencing significantly reduced rates of hospitalization and death,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

Vaccination remains key to ending this pandemic. To find COVID-19 vaccine location near you, visit vaccines.gov or call 1-800-232-0233.