Illinois released powerful testimonials in ‘On the Fence’ campaign to encourage vaccinations
CHICAGO – As Illinois sees a surge of COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, the state has launched a new vaccine awareness campaign in an effort to explain the power of the COVID vaccine.
The ‘On the Fence” campaign features 18 meaningful stories from Illinois residents who were initially hesitant about getting the vaccine but are now fully vaccinated.
“True, I didn’t die, but it absolutely took my life,” said Shannon, a nurse from Quincy in one of the videos. She says she hasn’t been able to work for 14 months after getting the virus. You can see her video here.
The campaign will roll out over the coming months and is directed at residents who are reluctant to get vaccinated.
The campaign will be in various formats and will reach all corners of the state and be in both English and Spanish.
“Safe and effective vaccines have been used for more than a year now, longer if you include the clinical trials, and they have good safety and effectiveness records. People receiving the COVID-19 vaccines are experiencing significantly reduced rates of hospitalization and death,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.
Vaccination remains key to ending this pandemic. To find COVID-19 vaccine location near you, visit vaccines.gov or call 1-800-232-0233.
Where’s the snow? When St. Louis might see season’s first snowfall
ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–Our region has seen plenty of cold temperatures, especially so far in January, but with a few dustings as the exception, no real measurable snowfall or anything that might be called ‘a big one’.
Looking at recent history, St. Louis has a ways to go to match the first day it saw at least an inch of snowfall for the first time in a season last year, and a LONG way to go to match the all-time record.
- In the ’17-’18 winter season, that happened on December 23, 2017
- In the ’18-’19 season, it was November 12, 2018
- In the ’19-’20 season it was November 11, 2019
- In the ’20-’21 season it was a little later, not arriving until January 27, 2021 when nearly three inches fell.
The latest date for St. Louis to see its first inch of snow? April 5, 1971.
Glenn Zimmerman’s Long Range Weather Outlook
We talked to FOX2 Meteorologist and Extreme Weather Specialist Chris Higgins about what the data does and does not tell us, and why he’s not sold on the idea that a system making its way through the midwest later this week will be the one to get St. Louis over that one-inch mark, although he says it’s the best chance we’ve seen so far this season.
Examining the rise in COVID cases in St. Louis’ biggest school districts and why it’s difficult to compare numbers
ST. LOUIS – With the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases and the influx of hospitalizations across St. Louis, FOX 2 decided to examine the case data for the 10 largest school districts in the area to see just how many students and staffers have recently contracted the virus.
We examined the COVID dashboard data for the following districts (we have linked to each of their dashboards so parents can easily locate this information in the future):
An apples-to-apples comparison is not readily apparent, however, since each of the districts updates and releases data at different times. For example, the most recent data from the SLPS (as of this initial publish date) is from the week of Dec. 10 to Dec. 16, 2021. The other districts all have data from the last few days.
The districts do not say how many tests have been administered in a given week, making it impossible to discern a positivity rate. The Wentzville School District does provide an up-or-down change in the number of active student cases over the last 10 days. Some of the districts provide the number of students and staff under quarantine, and those who’ve had close contact with a diagnosed COVID case.
So how can one get a firm understanding of the COVID spread among local districts?
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ COVID-19 Dashboard features a tab or button for every district in the state. The data measures kids ages 5 to 19. There is one important thing to note about the state dashboard, though: “Data reflects COVID-19 activity among all school-aged residents, including non-public school students, in each school district’s geographic boundary. It is not possible to identify cases within specific student bodies.”
The state dashboard uses data from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the Missouri School Boards’ Association, and the Missouri Hospital Association in putting the table together.
As of Tuesday, Jan. 11, districts in the St. Louis region have seen a 22% increase in new COVID cases over a 14-day period, from Dec. 22, 2021 to Jan. 4, 2022.
Here is how the 10 biggest districts in St. Louis stack up over that period:
- St. Louis Public Schools – 537 COVID cases
- Rockwood R-VI School District – 309 COVID cases
- Parkway School District – 383 COVID cases
- Fort Zumwalt R-II School District – 212 COVID cases
- Wentzville R-IV School District – 202 COVID cases
- Francis Howell School District – 233 COVID cases
- Hazelwood School District – 323 COVID cases
- Fox C-VI School District – 108 COVID cases
- Mehlville School District – 220 COVID cases
- Ferguson-Florissant R-II School District – 207 COVID cases
Budweiser slipping golden cans into packs for a million-dollar prize
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anheuser Busch is taking a nod from Willy Wonka with their latest sweepstakes. They are placing 10,000 golden cans of beer instead of tickets in specially marked packs across the United States. Everyone who finds a golden can, or makes one, will be eligible to win the million-dollar grand prize if they post the image correctly.
Yes, there are actually two ways to enter this sweepstakes. You can randomly find a golden Budweiser can, which would be really cool, and snap a photo. Or simply go to the brewer’s website and print a golden can. Wrap the image around a can and take a picture.
Now comes the important part. You must post a picture of the can to social media correctly to enter. Tag @budweiserusa if you’re posting it to Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter and use the hashtags #LiveLikeAKing & #Sweepstakes. You can enter between January 10 and February 20, 2022.
The winner will be notified after a random drawing of the entries on February 21, 2022. The odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.
