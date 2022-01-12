Jack Dorsey Launches Bitcoin Defense Fund To Aid Devs Facing Litigation

Jack Dorsey has announced the launch of a bitcoin defense fund that is aimed at bitcoin developers who are facing litigation. The space, although still new, has had its fair share of litigation as various devs have had to battle it out in the courts over their products. This fund will help to fund provide legal defense for these developers who otherwise would have folded due to lack of funds.
Backing Up Bitcoin Developers
In an email sent out to the bitcoin developers’ mailing list, Twitter ex-CEO Jack Dorsey announces the establishment of the Bitcoin Defense Fund. The fund was a response to the various litigations bitcoin developers were being subjected to due to their work involving bitcoin and its products. A lot of these are open-source developers, who are unable to afford proper legal defense when faced with these litigations.
The email which was posted to Twitter by Zack Voell explains that the primary mission of the fund was to help defend these developers from lawsuits. It will provide services like helping developers find and retain defense counsel, as well as developing litigation strategies and assisting in paying legal fees. The non-profit entity will be accessible to developers if they wish to take advantage of it.
As for the projects that get funded, the board of the Fund will be responsible for making the decisions. It’s staffed with a corps of volunteer and part-time lawyers who will work to protect bitcoin devs from lawsuits.
Funding The First Projects
In the email, Dorsey notes that the Fund had already chosen the first project to take on. The Tulip Trading lawsuit had been brought against a number of developers, claiming a breach of fiduciary duty on the part of the devs. The Bitcoin Defense Fund will provide funding for the outside counsel for the developers named in the lawsuit to aid in their legal defense.
This Fund comes at a critical point where more devs are finding themselves in the middle of lawsuits due to their work in the bitcoin space. These devs are often backed into a corner as they are unable to provide adequate legal defense for themselves due to limited resources. The Bitcoin Defense Fund will change this.
“The Bitcoin community is currently the subject of multi-front litigation,” the email read. “Litigation and continued threats are having their intended effect; individual defendants have chosen to capitulate in the absence of legal support.”
This Bitcoin Defense Fund is another in a long line of activities that have proven Dorsey’s support for bitcoin and its development. In December, he announced the Bitcoin Trust Fund (BTrust), to accelerate bitcoin development in Africa and India.
DeFi Lama lists just one Cardano Dapp, MuesliSwap.
Hoskinson said that people focus too much on the little picture.
According to Charles Hoskinson, a global blockchain network has its own set of challenges. However, even if such were the case, the accomplishments accomplished so far would remain genuine. Charles Hoskinson, CEO of Input Output (IO), is satisfied with Cardano’s accomplishments thus far.
Hoskinson told Dan Gambardello from the Crypto Capital Venture YouTube channel that people focus too much on the little picture. According to him, this viewpoint ignores prior accomplishments and potential roadblocks. For a goal that can be summed up as using blockchain technology to improve people’s lives throughout the world, it’s an enormous undertaking.
Hoskinson referred to the community’s dissatisfaction with Cardano’s limited Dapp offerings so far. The Alonzo ecosystem was expected to be a busy hive of activity four months after the smart contracts went live. DeFi Lama lists just one Cardano Dapp, MuesliSwap, to the annoyance of many.
Hoskinson summed up the situation by noting that Cardano has gone from nothing to a top 10 project and a major player in establishing the research standard for Proof-of-Stake.
Highlights ETH 2.0 Update Delay
Hoskinson blamed the delays on several adjustments made during the four-year voyage. In light of this, IO was obliged to pursue new tactics, which resulted in delays that many users were upset about. Hoskinson used the occasion to compare Ethereum to Vitalik Buterin’s original 2018 launch date for ETH 2.0.
Buterin said last week that ETH 2.0 is around halfway finished. ETH 1.0 and ETH 2.0 chains must be merged, and sharding must be implemented. These are significant jobs that must be completed.
January 12 2022 – Leading cryptocurrency exchange Bitrue has today announced that they will be adding Songbird SGB into their Futures function starting January 13th at 11:00 UTC.
Songbird is the canary network token from Flare Networks, which is being used as a testbed before the launch of a later token known as Spark. Songbird was distributed to holders of XRP in late 2021 and can be purchased in the spot exchange at Bitrue.
Bitrue added Futures trading to their range of functions starting in July of 2021. Since the initial launch they have been expanding the coins available week by week, and now have over 60 coins supported.
This newest addition makes Bitrue the first and only exchange to support Songbird Futures trading. It is also launching with a 0% maker fee, benefitting users who provide liquidity and facilitating an overall smoother experience for all users.
“Songbird continues to be one of the most popular coins on our exchange, due to its strong potential and the significant overlap with the XRP community to which Bitrue is closely affiliated with. We are very pleased to be doing all that we can to support Songbird and we are confident that this latest addition is going to be very warmly received by 4 million traders on Bitrue.” said Adam O’Neill, Chief Marketing Officer at Bitrue.
Bitrue has previously pledged to support the airdrop of the Spark token FLR later this year. They are also a part of the Songbird FTSO program, wherein they provide pricing data in service to a decentralized oracle which can then be used by third parties who require accurate information.
About Bitrue
Launched in July 2018, Bitrue is a diversified cryptocurrency exchange with support for trading, loans, and investments. Bitrue aims to utilize blockchain technology to bring financial opportunities to everybody regardless of their location or financial position. They have offices worldwide and continue to develop new features at a rapid speed to fully service the new wave of the digital economy.
Find more information at www.bitrue.com
Green energy powers most of Bitcoin mining and the world might as well face it. And the rest of the cryptocurrencies that use Proof-Of-Work might be right behind, because they follow the same incentives. In their quest for cheaper energy sources, they all reach the same conclusion. Humanity is wasting renewable energy all over the world. And wasted energy is the cheapest of them all.
In today’s story, a hydropower plant that had to pause operations for nine months found cryptocurrency mining and got the dream client they needed. Reuters gives us the prelude to the story:
“The plant was forced to reinvent itself after 30 years because the government stopped buying electricity during the pandemic due to surplus power supply in the Central American country, where the state has a monopoly on energy distribution.”
How much green energy does a country has to have to just stop buying from a clean hydro plant? Well, according to hydropower.org:
“At the end of 2016, Costa Rica reached a total installed hydropower capacity of 2.12 GW. The country dominated the headlines for the second consecutive year, achieving 100 per cent renewable electricity production for a total of 271 days.”
How Did Crypto Mining Enter The Hydro Plant’s Picture?
Because of the FUD that everybody and their grandmas spread through traditional media and spills into social media, Eduardo Kooper, the owner of the plant, doubted to go the crypto mining route. However, they just had to pivot. They tried other ventures, like making frozen food, and none of them work. There was no other choice.
“I was very skeptical at first, but we saw that this business consumes a lot of energy and we have a surplus.”
The hydroelectric company, with its three plants valued at $13.5 million and a three Megawatt capacity, invested $500,000 to venture into hosting digital mining computers.”
Why would miners move their operation to a hydro plant, though? Wouldn’t it be more comfortable doing it at home? They are heavily incentivized to look for the cheapest energy possible, that’s why. And green energy is renewable. Coal is not. The Reuters report quotes one of the hydropower plant’s satisfied customers:
“Installing it in this place is much more profitable than at home,” at almost half the cost, he calculated, after connecting his computer to the network at the river-powered plant.”
Business is business.
Green Energy And Crypto Mining, A Match Made In Heaven
We at NewsBTC have been telling you this. Bitcoin mining incentivizes the creation of green energy infrastructure. And it can finance green energy plants already in place. Mining provides both a buyer of first resort and a buyer of last resort. Three months ago, we wrote:
“A whitepaper by the Bitcoin Clean Energy Initiative from earlier this year had explained how bitcoin mining, when using renewable energy, “is especially suited to accelerate the energy transition” towards a cleaner electricity grid.”
And two months ago, in an article on how Bitcoin mining is helping the Navajo Nation in more ways than one, we told you:
“As the world is trying to phase out coal-powered energy, the Navajo innovate to keep up with the times. According to Walter Hasse, Navajo Tribal Utility Authority president, “I had excess electricity that I still had to pay for and deal with. Now, I want to build renewable energy to replace my lost coal resources that are throughout the nation. I need someone to consume that renewable energy resource.”
And with Bitcoin mining, they have that buyer. And now, the other PoW cryptocurrencies can follow that example. In Costa Rica, the other side of the world, a power station manager reaches the same conclusion as the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority president. Quoting Reuters again:
“Kooper said international cryptocurrency miners are looking for clean, cheap energy and a stable internet connection, which Costa Rica has plenty of. However, he said Costa Rica’s government should be more aggressive about trying to attract more crypto mining business, although he gave no specifics.”
The Green Energy Future We Deserve
Proof-Of-Work mining is a net positive for the planet. It will lead us to the green energy future that humanity’s dreaming of. It’s the only industry that can do so. And the revolution is already well underway.
Featured Image: Screenshot from Reuters' video report | Charts by TradingView