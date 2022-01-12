Celebrities
Jade Cline Says She & Ashley Jones Are In A ‘Good Place’ After ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ Fight
Even though the ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ premiere ended with a screaming match between Jade and Ashley, Jade says their feud won’t last the entire season.
MTV’s newest series — Teen Mom: Family Reunion — kicked off with a bang on Jan. 11, when Teen Mom 2 stars Jade Cline and Ashley Jones got into a screaming match over their longtime feud with each other. They hadn’t seen each other in years, but there was a lot of tension going into the premiere, so when the girls had a chance to hash things out, their argument nearly turned physical. Fortunately, security was on hand and intervened, but things could have gotten disastrous.
But don’t worry — the entire season won’t be full of fighting. After watching the premiere episode, Jade told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that her and Ashley will get to a “good place” later this season.
“At the beginning, it’s really, really rocky. And I think towards the end, though, we’re all in such a good place,” Jade told us, when we asked how the rest of the season will play out between her and Ashley. “I think it’s like you kind of have to see it play out. [There’s] a lot that goes into it. But I think having a life coach that came and really helped us understand like, ‘Okay, this is why you feel this way. Your feelings are valid,’ you know, like, putting things out on the table and I think we all got to such a good spot. And I think that me and Ashley, you know, realize we’re more alike than we saw. And we also — we’ve grown a lot because we hadn’t seen each other in years. You know, when we started off [on] [Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant], we were so much younger. And I think we both realize that we’re… we’ve outgrown this and that we would rather be in a good place than a bad place.”
Jade and Ashley’s feud started in 2019, when Jade left Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant and joined Teen Mom 2. It was rumored that Ashley was also in the running for the open spot on Teen Mom 2, following Jenelle Evans‘ exit from the series, but Jade got the upper hand, however MTV has never confirmed such a thing. Even so, the girls had a hard time getting along after that, and they’ve been feuding ever since. Now, both girls are on Teen Mom 2 (Ashley joined after Chelsea Houska left the show), and they’ve now come face-to-face on Family Reunion, so we hope Jade’s right in that they do get to a “good place” by the time the spinoff’s first season wraps.
Want more? New episodes of Teen Mom: Family Reunion air Tuesdays at 8pm on MTV.
Celebrities
Faith Hill & Rita Wilson Rock Matching Curly Updo’s In ‘1883’ Promo Pic
Faith Hill and Rita Wilson are ready to take the Wild West! The two stars debuted matching curly updo’s in a new promo pic for ‘1883’ posted to Rita’s Instagram.
The Wild, Wild West has never looked so good! Faith Hill, 54, and Rita Wilson, 65, look the part of 1800’s ladies in a new promo pic for the Paramount+ show 1883. The beautiful actresses rocked matching curly updo’s and big smiles in the shot, which Rita posted to her Instagram on Tuesday, January 11, alongside the poster for the show’s new season.
1883, a prequel to cable TV’s #1 show, Yellowstone, follows the origins of the wealthy Dutton family. The series, which premiered in December, the Dutton ancestors journey across the Wild West, encountering danger and drama along the way. Faith and real-life husband Tim McGraw star as James and Margaret Dutton. The couple, who celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in October, have never worked on a joint project before. To work together on set, they set ground rules including never working on scenes at home. “It’s important that we react to one another naturally as characters, not as husband and wife,” Faith told People.
Faith and Tim aren’t the only offscreen romance on the show; Rita’s upcoming appearance as innkeeper Carolyn comes shortly after hubby Tom Hanks made his own guest turn on the show as Civil War general George Meade. Rita and Tom’s roles on the show are no coincidence; offset, the couple are close and longtime friends with Faith and Tim. Tim told People the four of them have been friends for nearly 25 years, almost as long as Faith and Tim’s marriage itself. When Tim asked Tom if he’d be interested in a cameo on 1883 Tom simply asked when to be there. Tim told People having his old friend on set was a “magical” experience.
Rounding out the cast of 1883 are Isabel May as the Dutton’s headstrong daughter Elsa, Sam Elliott as the Dutton’s fearless guide Shea Brennan, and LaMonica Garrett as Shea’s right-hand man, Thomas. Billy Bob Thornton, who previously worked with Tim on the Friday Night Lights movie, is also set to guest star. New episodes of ‘1883’ premiere Sunday’s on Paramount+.
Celebrities
Lauren Silverman: 5 Things About Simon Cowell’s Fiancée & Mother Of His Son, Eric
Simon Cowell is engaged! Here’s everything you need to know about his fiancée and New York City socialite Lauren Silverman.
Simon Cowell, 62, once said, “There’s no need for me to get married. I live with someone; we’re happy; end of story,” but it seems that’s no longer the case since he popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Lauren Silverman, 44. The America’s Got Talent creator got down on one knee on the beach during a family vacation to Barbados where he owns a home.
“It was super sweet,” an insider told Page Six of the proposal. “They’re good together.” Simon and Lauren’s engagement came after over seven years of dating. Now that there are wedding bells in the future for the former American Idol judge, here’s everything you need to know about Simon’s bride-to-be, Lauren Silverman.
1. Lauren Shares A Son With Simon.
Lauren and Simon share 7-year-old Eric Cowell. Eric was born on February 14, 2014, at six pounds and seven ounces at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York. Even though Eric came a week early, Lauren gave birth to a happy and healthy baby.
Even though Simon was always known as being the mean judge on American Idol, it seems he has a soft spot for his son. While talking to Hollywoodlife, he told us EXCLUSIVELY that he thinks he and Lauren will be great parents. “I don’t think I would have been a great dad at the age of twenty. But now, I have Squiddly and Diddly [his dogs] and I’ve trained them … actually, they’re not trained at all. Actually, now that I think about it, they’re the worst behaved dogs in Beverly Hills,” Simon quipped before adding, “No, I’ll be a good dad and Lauren will be a great mom.”
2. Lauren Used To Be Married To Simon’s Friend
Lauren stirred up the tabloids quite a bit when she and Simon revealed their romantic relationship. The pair had known each other since 2004 since she was married to his friend Andrew Silverman. Over time, the two started an illicit affair behind Andrew’s back. They came clean in 2013 around the time Lauren became pregnant with Simon’s child. Andrew allegedly had a feeling there was something going on between the two as he overheard them speaking on the phone for hours, sources told TMZ at the time.
Shortly after, Simon spoke about the forbidden relationship. “It is not something I am proud of or wanted to happen in terms of hurting anyone,” he told The Mirror at the time. “It just happened…You have to deal with it and man up to it. You have to accept the responsibility and the criticism.”
3. Lauren Is A Socialite.
Lauren’s living the good life as her main job title seems to be NYC socialite. She has been spotted rubbing elbows with the likes of the Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger, fashion model Heidi Klum and actress Sofia Vergara. Even though she shot up in fame once she started dating the X-Factor judge, Lauren has always enjoyed a lofty lifestyle. She is the daughter of influential real estate developer Steven Davis and Carole Eisenberg.
4. Lauren Has One Otsaher Son.
Lauren previously had one other child before giving birth to Simon’s son, Eric. Lauren had her son Adam Silverman in 2006 while she was still married to Andrew. Simon has taken Adam in as his own. Adam lives at Lauren’s home with Simon and Eric and the four act as a happy unit. Lauren has previously doted on how well Simon has adjusted to living with two kids and joked that he sometimes makes it feel like there are three of them.
5. Lauren Isn’t On Social Media
Even though Lauren is a socialite, she doesn’t engage on social media. There is a very specific reason why too. Lauren deleted her Instagram back in 2013 when news broke of her affair with Simon. It’s not surprising that the socialite would be met with a lot of backlash so she said goodbye to the site and hasn’t come back since. Interestingly enough, her last post on the site may have even hinted at the affair before it was announced. She uploaded a picture of a quote about love. “Throughout life you will meet one person who is unlike any other. You could talk to this person for hours and never get bored, you could tell them things and they won’t judge you. This person is your soulmate, your best friend. Don’t ever let them go,” the quote read, as per E!.
Celebrities
‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ Recap: Jade Cline & Ashley Jones Get Into A Screaming Match
Maci Bookout and Cheyenne Floyd organized a ‘family reunion’ with the casts of ‘Teen Mom OG’ and ‘Teen Mom 2’, but when two rivals came face to face, drama ensued.
Teen Mom: Family Reunion premiered on MTV on Jan. 11, and the new spinoff showed Maci Bookout and Cheyenne Floyd organizing a San Diego get together for the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2. That means that everyone who’s ever starred on both shows got invited — including Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans. The former will show up later this season, while the latter claimed she was later uninvited, but that’s neither here nor there. Right now, we’d like to focus on what went down during the first hour of Family Reunion.
After Maci and Cheyenne arrived at the resort(?), they were joined by Amber Portwood, Leah Messer, Jade Cline, Ashley Jones, Brianna DeJesus and guests of their choice. Amber brought ex Gary Shirley, Brianna brought her sister Brittany (shocker), Ashley brought her now-husband Bar Smith (we’ll get to that later), Cheyenne brought fiance Zach Davis and the other ladies arrived solo. Others like Farrah are expected to join later in the season, but the initial crowd kicked things off with a bang.
For example, when Ashley and Cheyenne went off to the side to talk, Cheyenne noticed Ashley wasn’t wearing her engagement ring, so she asked Ashley if she and Bar had broken up. Interestingly, Ashley revealed they had actually gotten married — secretly — but they’re currently having problems and now heading for a divorce. Ashley claims that Bar lost his motivation once his ankle bracelet came off, and she wants him to stop being so lazy.
Then, Jade revealed that her on-again/off-again boyfriend Sean Austin is in rehab. A few of the girls offered words of encouragement, but Jade was thrown off by Ashley’s sweet words. Outside of the show, they often feud on social media, so Jade didn’t think Ashley was being genuine. And later, when the group participated in an activity with a life coach, Brianna (Jade’s good friend) called Ashley “fake”. Brianna and Ashley have also fought online, so Ashley wasn’t too surprised by Brianna’s call-out, but the conversation that followed got tense pretty quickly.
At first, Ashley was open to the criticism she was receiving from Jade and Brianna, even though a few of the other girls asked everyone to back away from each other. The group thought Ashley, Jade and Brianna were getting too close to each other, and they feared a fight might break out. However, Ashley insisted she had no intention of fighting the other girls — she just wanted to let them air out their feeling so the issue could be resolved. But as soon as Jade shot down Ashley’s apology, things turned ugly. Jade basically lunged at Ashley and security had to intervene.
Afterwards, when the group dispersed, the life coach tried resolving things. But it didn’t work — Ashley soon jumped out of her chair and started yelling at Jade, and Jade yelled back. The majority of the group tried diffusing the situation, but Ashley kept it going by taunting Jade and twerking in her face. Then, in the final few seconds of this week’s episode, someone lunged at someone else. It was hard to tell who it was, but everyone started screaming and the episode ended. So it now looks like we’ll have to wait until next week to find out what happened, but it didn’t look good.
Want more drama? New episodes of Teen Mom: Family Reunion air Tuesdays at 8pm on MTV.
Jade Cline Says She & Ashley Jones Are In A ‘Good Place’ After ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ Fight
Here’s what you need to know about the King Soopers strike
Faith Hill & Rita Wilson Rock Matching Curly Updo’s In ‘1883’ Promo Pic
Colorado Rapids select three, acquire up to $175,000 in GAM in MLS SuperDraft
Lauren Silverman: 5 Things About Simon Cowell’s Fiancée & Mother Of His Son, Eric
Chicago Bears are contacting at least 17 coach and GM candidates. Latest news as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ Recap: Jade Cline & Ashley Jones Get Into A Screaming Match
MLB labor talks to resume after 42-day break, AP source says
Simon Cowell & Lauren Silverman’s Relationship Timeline: From Affair To Baby & Engaged
U.S. shoppers find some groceries scarce due to virus, weather
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News6 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1