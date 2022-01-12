Connect with us

Jeannie Mai Welcomes 1st Child With Husband Jeezy

By Sandra Rose 

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Jeannie Mai is a new mom. ‘The Real’ co-host welcomed her first child with husband Jay Jenkins, aka Jeezy.

Jeannie, 42, announced the birth on Instagram on Tuesday, January 11, alongside a photo of her newborn’s blanket. “I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family,” she wrote.

“Baby Jenkins is here.”

1641943881 5 Jeannie Mai Welcomes 1st Child With Husband Jeezy

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Jeannie began trying to have a baby immediately after marrying rapper Jeezy, 44, a father of four.
 
RELATED: Jeannie Mai Jenkins: ‘I’m so proud to finally be Mrs. Jenkins’
 
They tied the knot at an intimate backyard wedding in March 2021 in Georgia.

After suffering a miscarriage, Jeannie told Women’s Health magazine that she considered in-vitro fertilization (IVF) but ended up conceiving naturally.

1641943881 117 Jeannie Mai Welcomes 1st Child With Husband Jeezy

Gotham/WireImage

“It was the most beautiful sign that anything’s possible, that you’re not in control and God has a plan. Being a mom is hands down the hardest role in the entire world. Now that we’re bringing another Jenkins into the picture, I have no idea what to expect.”

1641943881 242 Jeannie Mai Welcomes 1st Child With Husband Jeezy

WENN.com

Jeannie married high school sweetheart Freddy Harteis in 2007. They divorce in 2017 after she refused to give him a child.

In October 2018, Harteis and his girlfriend Linsey Toole welcomed a daughter named Emersyn Rose.

Trending