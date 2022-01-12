Jeannie Mai Welcomes 1st Child With Husband Jeezy

Dave Quinn, the author of the Real Housewives tell-all Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It, appeared on the podcast of The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Tamra Judge and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp. And during the appearance, he opened up about the process of writing the highly-talked about publication.

Over two months after its release, Dave revealed which cast member asked to be paid and explained why Tamra nearly backed out.

“A lot of people wanted to get paid for it. Vicki Gunvalson asked for money,” Dave revealed on the episode of Two T’s in a Pod.

“She used to ask for money to go to Watch What Happens Live,” Tamra replied.

While Tamra initially agreed to be a part of Dave’s book, she temporarily refused to participate after learning she was being demoted. As RHOC fans will recall, Tamra announced she was leaving the show in January 2020 after being offered a reduced role on the series.

“She had recently been fired from the Housewives and [she] was pissed,” Dave recalled. “[Tamra] called me up and you were like, ‘F-ck Bravo. I’m not doing this book. I’m not talking to anybody. I’m never doing anything with Bravo again.’”

“I was going through my bitter stage,” Tamra admitted.

As for the title of his book, Dave said he didn’t need Lisa Vanderpump‘s approval because she wasn’t the one who came up with the season three tagline.

“We had to get, of course, it approved. And she didn’t write that line. That was written by Alex Baskin actually. So Alex Baskin gave us the approval to do that,” he shared. “So I don’t think she has much of a legal ground to stand on if she tries to come after us.”

Although Dave revealed that Bravo wasn’t “at all restrictive with anyone” when it came to who he interviewed for the book, he said that not everyone wanted to be a part of it.

“There were a lot of women that didn’t want to participate for one way or the other, [Bethenny Frankel] and [Nene Leakes] had their own experiences that they weren’t interested in rehashing,” he stated.

