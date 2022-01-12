News
Jimmy Kimmel’s St. Louis-born wife guesses who gets Clayton Echard’s final rose
ST. LOUIS – Two episodes of Eureka native Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” have aired, and people are already guessing who will get the final rose. One of those guesses comes directly from Jimmy Kimmel’s St. Louis-born wife.
When Echard appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live ” on Monday, Kimmel said his wife Molly McNearney has correctly picked 7 out of the last 9 winners on day one of the seasons.
Kimmel told Echard which women are in her top four to win it all. McNearney, a St. Clare of Assisi and St. Joseph’s Academy alum, chose the following women:
- Serene – elementary school teacher
- Teddi – nurse and received the first impression rose
- Rachel – flight instructor
- Susie – wedding videographer
As Kimmel announced each contestant, Cleto and the Cletones had a drumroll going. When Kimmel got to Rachel, he said “Rachel will be in your top two.”
As he was about to announce what McNearney says is Echard’s number one pick, Kimmel was done with the drumroll. “Alright enough with the drumroll. It’s getting annoying,” he said. Kimmel then said McNearney picked Susie.
Echard tried to keep his face stone-cold during the entire unveiling.
“Look at you, you’re looking right at me. I think I’m falling in love with you. I don’t know what’s going on,” Kimmel said.
Susie is from Virginia Beach, Virginia. She attended Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri, and earned her bachelor’s degree in Digital Cinema Arts.
ABC’s “The Bachelor” airs on Mondays at 7 p.m.
Click here to watch the full video clip.
Suggest a Correction
News
Former Missouri State Rep. hospitalized with COVID, other lawmakers stop rumors
ST. LOUIS – Lawmakers gathered in Jefferson City for the start of the 2022 Missouri legislative session have been without some of their own as COVID 19 continues to spread and send one former lawmaker to the hospital this week.
Former Missouri State Representative Becky Ruth, who represented Festus until her resignation to become Director of the state’s Office of Child Advocate, shared on Facebook that she was taken by ambulance to the Mercy Jefferson emergency room Monday and will spend at least Tuesday night in the hospital.
“They just told me I have COVID pneumonia. My O2 Sats are at least staying in the good range for now. They started an IV antibiotic, and I just had a neurologist consult. They are going to do a brain MRI to check for inflammation. Your prayers are very much needed and appreciated,” she wrote.
In the Senate, Poplar Bluff’s Eddy Justice also took to social media to confirm that he was ill.
“When rumors fly it is usually best to just put the facts out there so there is no confusion. Over a week ago I contracted the COVID Virus for the first time. It got into my lungs and I now have an infection in both lungs. Per my very able physicians, I am no longer contagious but the lung infections have continued to get worse, which now have led to hospitalization. Let me be clear – I have not been or am I on a ventilator. God has blessed so far and we believe He will continue to bless until full recovery is upon us. Please continue to pray for us and we humbly thank each and everyone of you for your thoughts and prayers,”
There are no requirements for masks or vaccines at the Capitol during the session. Republicans, who control both chambers, have proposed several measures to further limit COVID-related mandates. There is on-site testing available, through the State Office of Administration.
Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report that the numbers of sick state employees has skyrocketed at the same time a change in state policy means employees can’t work remotely without losing sick days.
Suggest a Correction
News
Dolphins put in first five interview requests for coaching vacancy
The Miami Dolphins have reportedly put in their first five requests for permission to interview candidates for their head coaching job.
After the first known request was sent out to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night for their offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll, Miami followed it up on Tuesday by reaching out for interviews with San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.
For those keeping score, that’s three offensive coaches and two defensive coaches. All requests were reported by NFL Network, with Joseph first reported by The MMQB.
The Dolphins’ head job is open after Miami fired coach Brian Flores on Monday morning. Flores, on Tuesday, reportedly lined up an interview with the Chicago Bears.
Daboll has a playoff game against the New England Patriots to coach on Saturday night while McDaniel’s 49ers play Quinn and Moore’s Cowboys on Sunday evening, and Joseph’s Cardinals face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night of wild-card weekend in the NFL.
Daboll, who was AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year in 2020, has held his role with the Bills since 2018 and has been instrumental in developing quarterback Josh Allen in Buffalo. Before that, he was Alabama’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2017, current Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s freshman college season when they won the national title.
Among his previous NFL stops, Daboll was Dolphins offensive coordinator in 2011, coach Tony Sparano’s final year at the helm. He also held NFL coordinator roles with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2012 and Cleveland Browns in 2009 and 2010. From 2013 to 2016, he was tight ends coach for the Patriots, while Flores was a defensive assistant on the same staff under coach Bill Belichick.
Under Daboll in 2017 at Alabama, Tagovailoa played in eight games, completing 63.6 percent of passes with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions as the primary backup to starter and current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts was benched for Tagovailoa at halftime of that season’s College Football Playoff national championship game, and Tagovailoa threw the game-winning touchdown to DeVonta Smith. It set the stage for Tagovailoa to then unseat Hurts the next season, leading him to become a top draft prospect when he became eligible in 2020.
Daboll, 46, has been part of five Super Bowl champions with the Patriots — two during his time as tight ends coach and part of the 2001, 2003 and 2004 champions. He was wide receivers coach in New England from 2002 to 2006 and a defensive assistant from 2000 to 2001.
McDaniel, 38, is a Yale grad who has long ties to San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan. McDaniel is completing his first season coordinating the 49ers’ offense after serving as the team’s run game coordinator since 2017, when Shanahan first got the job in San Francisco. The 49ers’ run game was the strength of their offense when they made a run to the Super Bowl in the 2019 season and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium.
McDaniel was also an offensive assistant in 2015 and 2016 with the Atlanta Falcons when Shanahan was offensive coordinator there, also reaching a Super Bowl that was lost to the Patriots. McDaniel was also under Shanahan during his stints as offensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns and Washington, holding wide receivers coach and offensive assistant roles dating back to when he first reached the NFL in 2011.
Quinn, 51, is the one of two with previous NFL head coaching experience. He was at the helm for the Falcons from 2015 to 2020 and the leader of the franchise when it blew the 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl to the Patriots with Shanahan and McDaniel on the staff. He had a 46-44 record, including playoffs, as a head coach.
Coordinating the Cowboys defense this season, Quinn was defensive coordinator of the treacherous “Legion of Boom” Seattle Seahawks defenses in 2013 and 2014, winning one Super Bowl against the Denver Broncos and losing in the big game the next year to New England.
Joseph, 49, who was Dolphins defensive coordinator in 2016, is the other former head coach of the bunch. He was at the helm for the Denver Broncos in 2017 and 2018 and had a record of 11-21.
His one season in Miami was the first of the Adam Gase era and the last time the Dolphins reached the playoffs. Joseph’s defense that year was instrumental in Miami’s run to the postseason. After his brief tenure with the Broncos, he went back to coaching defense in Arizona.
Moore, 33, known for his college quarterback days with Boise State from 2008 to 2011 when he compiled a 50-3 record, is a fast riser in the coaching ranks. He has been Cowboys offensive coordinator since 2019 and was quarterbacks coach working with Dak Prescott in Dallas in 2018.
Moore was an undrafted NFL quarterback who spent three seasons apiece with the Cowboys and Detroit Lions. He started in two games and appeared in three for Dallas in 2015 and later was a backup to Prescott before eventually coaching him.
There are now seven head coaching vacancies in the NFL after the New York Giants fired Joe Judge on Tuesday evening. The other five are the Bears, Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders, which are in the playoffs with interim coach Rich Bisaccia after Jon Gruden’s dismissal earlier this season.
News
Giants fire Joe Judge, but their problems are much bigger than head coach
The Giants have fired Joe Judge, the team said Tuesday.
Judge was let go with a 10-23 record in two seasons. He is the third straight coach the Giants have fired either during or after their second season with the team.
The Giants are a rudderless franchise with poor ownership and no idea of how to escape their hamster wheel of irrelevance.
They gave 19-46 Dave Gettleman an honorary sendoff on Sunday, only to blast Judge out the door two days later.
Their general manager interviews begin Wednesday morning with the Buffalo Bills’ Joe Schoen.
Co-owner John Mara released a statement on Tuesday night:
“Steve [Tisch] and I both believe it is in the best interest of our franchise to move in another direction. We met with Joe yesterday afternoon to discuss the state of the team. I met again with Joe this afternoon, and it was during that conversation I informed Joe of our decision. We appreciate Joe’s efforts on behalf of the organization.
“I said before the season started that I wanted to feel good about the direction we were headed when we played our last game of the season,” Mara added. “Unfortunately, I cannot make that statement, which is why we have made this decision.”
The Giants’ 22-59 record the past five years is tied for the worst in the league with the Jets. Coaching is not the reason why.
Jimmy Kimmel’s St. Louis-born wife guesses who gets Clayton Echard’s final rose
Michael B. Jordan Gifts Girlfriend Lori Harvey A Surprise 25th Birthday Party, Picks Up Tab—Even Though He Can’t Attend
Former Missouri State Rep. hospitalized with COVID, other lawmakers stop rumors
Jeannie Mai Welcomes 1st Child With Husband Jeezy
‘SNL’s Bowen Yang Debuts Blonde Hair Makeover — Before & After Photos
Dolphins put in first five interview requests for coaching vacancy
Dave Quinn on Which Housewife Wanted to Be Paid for Book
Giants fire Joe Judge, but their problems are much bigger than head coach
Cardano Foundation Completes Funding To Plant 1 Million Trees
Congratulations! Jeannie Mai Jenkins Gives Birth To Jeezy’s Snow Baby
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News6 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1