Judge Orders Erika Jayne’s AMEX Records Turned Over in Bankruptcy, RHOBH Star Was Given Card by Tom’s Firm

American Express is being forced to submit the credit card statements of a card used by Erika Jayne, but belonging to Thomas Girardi, to a federal judge.

Amid the once-famed attorney‘s ongoing bankruptcy cases, one of which is against his former law firm, Girardi Keese, and another aimed at him personally, a trustee made a motion to expose potential payments made for Thomas’ now-estranged wife, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika, over the past 10 years.

According to documents obtained by Radar Online on January 10, a judge recently granted a motion filed by the trustee assigned to Thomas’ case, who is hoping to locate assets of Thomas’ and repay his $101 million debt.

As the outlet explained, the trustee wanted permission from the court that would allow them to request the American Express records because the statements provided by Thomas and his firm did not answer the questions they were hoping to answer in regard to whether or not Thomas committed fraud against his former clients.

“While the Debtor’s bank statements contain general line item entries relating to the payments, no additional information was found in the Debtor’s records that sheds any light on the nature of the payments made, or if the Debtor received reasonably equivalent value in exchange for the payments,” the court documents read.

“The trustee’s review did reveal, however, substantial payments made by the Debtor to American Express,” they added.

The filing also noted that Girardi Keese provided American Express cards not just to several of their employees but also to Erika, which will surely fuel the possibility of an impending confirmation that Thomas was, in fact, using his victims’ money to pay her bills.

Over the years, Thomas has been accused of stealing millions from his former clients, including $2 million from widows and orphans of plane crash victims. And because it has been alleged that he used those reportedly stolen settlements to fund Erika’s over-the-top lifestyle, she’s been dragged into a number of lawsuits against him.

She’s also been hit with a $25 million lawsuit, which accused the RHOBH cast member of receiving transfers from Thomas and his firm — and demanded she returns those funds.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is currently in production and expected to premiere on Bravo sometime later this year.