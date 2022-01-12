Celebrities
Judge Orders Erika Jayne’s AMEX Records Turned Over in Bankruptcy, RHOBH Star Was Given Card by Tom’s Firm
American Express is being forced to submit the credit card statements of a card used by Erika Jayne, but belonging to Thomas Girardi, to a federal judge.
Amid the once-famed attorney‘s ongoing bankruptcy cases, one of which is against his former law firm, Girardi Keese, and another aimed at him personally, a trustee made a motion to expose potential payments made for Thomas’ now-estranged wife, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika, over the past 10 years.
According to documents obtained by Radar Online on January 10, a judge recently granted a motion filed by the trustee assigned to Thomas’ case, who is hoping to locate assets of Thomas’ and repay his $101 million debt.
As the outlet explained, the trustee wanted permission from the court that would allow them to request the American Express records because the statements provided by Thomas and his firm did not answer the questions they were hoping to answer in regard to whether or not Thomas committed fraud against his former clients.
“While the Debtor’s bank statements contain general line item entries relating to the payments, no additional information was found in the Debtor’s records that sheds any light on the nature of the payments made, or if the Debtor received reasonably equivalent value in exchange for the payments,” the court documents read.
“The trustee’s review did reveal, however, substantial payments made by the Debtor to American Express,” they added.
The filing also noted that Girardi Keese provided American Express cards not just to several of their employees but also to Erika, which will surely fuel the possibility of an impending confirmation that Thomas was, in fact, using his victims’ money to pay her bills.
Over the years, Thomas has been accused of stealing millions from his former clients, including $2 million from widows and orphans of plane crash victims. And because it has been alleged that he used those reportedly stolen settlements to fund Erika’s over-the-top lifestyle, she’s been dragged into a number of lawsuits against him.
She’s also been hit with a $25 million lawsuit, which accused the RHOBH cast member of receiving transfers from Thomas and his firm — and demanded she returns those funds.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is currently in production and expected to premiere on Bravo sometime later this year.
Celebrities
Phenomenal Historic Homage: Maya Angelou Becomes First Black Woman To Appear On US Quarter
The late poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou made history this week.
On Jan 10. The US Mint announced that the legendary memoirist would become the first Black woman to appear on the US quarter. The new coin is a part of the American Women Quarters Program that will include the images of prominent American female figures throughout history. According to the organization’s press release, more quarters in the series will be revealed throughout 2022 and 2025.
The revered author rose to prominence after releasing the famous piece in 1969, but Angelou has published a wide range of bestselling books and is the recipient of more than 30 honorary degrees and awards.
“Each 2022 quarter is designed to reflect the breadth and depth of accomplishments being celebrated throughout this historic coin program. Maya Angelou, featured on the reverse of this first coin in the series, used words to inspire and uplift,” said Mint Deputy Director Ventris C. Gibson.
“Each time we redesign our currency, we have the chance to say something about our country — what we value, and how we’ve progressed as a society,” she said. “I’m very proud that these coins celebrate the contributions of some of America’s most remarkable women, including Maya Angelou.”
Congrats to the late Maya Angelou!
Celebrities
Queen Latifah: See 1st Photo Of Actress On ‘The Equalizer’ Set Since Chris Noth Was Fired
Queen Latifah filmed scenes for ‘The Equalizer’ in New York City without co-star Chris Noth, who was fired from the CBS show over sexual assault allegations.
Queen Latifah is back to work on the set of her CBS drama series The Equalizer, after co-star Chris Noth was terminated for allegations of sexual assault. The actress, 51, was photographed filming scenes on Monday (Jan. 10) in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan, New York. Queen was dressed in a heavy all-black ensemble, while holding a gun, as her character Robyn McCall, a divorced single mother who fights for justice as a street vigilante in NYC. The series, which is currently in season 2, is a reboot of the 1980s show that starred Edward Woodward.
The Equalizer reboot also starred Chris, 67, as William Bishop, a liaison between Robyn and the CIA. But on Dec. 21, Universal Television and CBS confirmed to HollywoodLife via statement that Chris was fired from the show after the actor was accused of sexual assault by multiple women — allegations he has denied. Chris made his final appearance as William in “Separated,” the eighth episode of season 2. It aired on January 2.
The allegations against Chris were first reported by The Hollywood Reporter on December 16. Two women (using pseudonyms to protect their privacy), Zoe, now 40, and Lily, now 31, claimed that Chris had nonconsensual sex with them in Los Angeles in 2004 and New York in 2015, respectively. Chris denied the accusations in a statement. “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.” In the wake of The Hollywood Reporter article, a third woman came forward to accuse Chris of sexual misconduct.
The fallout from the sexual assault allegations also carried over to HBO Max’s And Just Like That. Chris had filmed scenes for the Sex and the City revival series’ upcoming finale in a fantasy sequence taking place in Paris between his character Big, who died of a heart attack in the premiere, and Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carrie Bradshaw. However, the footage has since been cut, according to TVLine, and Chris will make no further appearances in the show.
Celebrities
PICS: Ye (Kanye West) and Julia Fox Meet Antonio Brown for Dinner
Ye (Kanye West) and his new flame Julia Fox hooked up with ex-NFL star Antonio Brown for dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Monday.
Antonio was unable to land another NFL contract after he was let go by the Buccaneers for walking off the job mid-game.
Despite his unemployment status, Antonio was in good spirits as he arrived in an uber to meet with Ye and Julia for dinner.
The troubled wide receiver told TMZ “It probably wasn’t necessary or professional,” to throw his jersey and pads into the stands as he quit during the third quarter in week 17.
Meanwhile, reality TV star Kim Kardashian is reportedly “cool” with her ex, Ye, dating Julia.
According to TMZ, Kim’s got no beef with Ye dating the “Uncut Gems” actress, who is reportedly “a huge fan” of the Kardashian family.
Kim believes the fact that Julia is a fan could be a good sign of things to come in co-parenting with Ye.
According to TMZ, Julia has raved about the Kardashian family in the past, calling herself a “Die-Hard” fan of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
Julia is still married to Peter Artemiev, a Brooklyn-based private pilot, and father to her one-year-old son, Valentino.
Sources close to Kim tell TMZ she’s happy to see Ye smiling again. Kim only wants what’s best for her ex, and she only wants to see him end up with a good woman who is good to their four kids.
TMZ reports Kim has fully moved on from her marriage with Ye. Th 41-year-old mom-of-four spends most of her time with 28-year-old boytoy Pete Davidson — while an army of nannies watches her kids: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm back at home in Calabasas.
Kim and Pete spent the holidays in the Bahamas with friends, and before that they rendezvous’d in Palm Springs, and enjoyed private dinners in NYC and L.A.
Friends say Kim is behaving like she’s single — at a time when her minor children need stability and a nurturing mom at home.
Judge Orders Erika Jayne’s AMEX Records Turned Over in Bankruptcy, RHOBH Star Was Given Card by Tom’s Firm
Kafer: Why I’m still a Republican despite it all
SOPR Shows Bitcoin Holders Continue To Sell At A Loss, Similar To May-June 2021
Phenomenal Historic Homage: Maya Angelou Becomes First Black Woman To Appear On US Quarter
Omar Kelly: It’s time for Steve Ross to hire a veteran head coach for Dolphins
Glimmer (GLMR) is Listed on Binance
Queen Latifah: See 1st Photo Of Actress On ‘The Equalizer’ Set Since Chris Noth Was Fired
Biden approves Missouri’s disaster declaration from Dec. 10 tornado
PICS: Ye (Kanye West) and Julia Fox Meet Antonio Brown for Dinner
“Bel-Air” Reimagines ‘Uncle Phil’ As Snazzy Suit-Wearing Panty-Sizzler Who Stomps The Yard In Dress Shoes, Shatters Aunt Viv’s Internet
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News6 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1