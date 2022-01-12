Connect with us

Celebrities

Kendall Jenner’s Ex Ben Simmons Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama: See Massive Diamond Ring

Published

12 seconds ago

on

Ben Simmons, Maya Jama
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Ben Simmons and TV host Maya Jama are officially engaged! See photos of Maya’s gorgeous diamond ring valued at over $800k.

Ben Simmons, 25, and UK TV show host Maya Jama, 27, are officially engaged! The pair, who were reported to have been engaged over the holidays, were spotted out in Philadelphia on Monday, Jan. 10 in photos you can see here for a coffee date and Maya flashed her epic diamond sparkler experts have valued over $800k. “This is a classic and elegant emerald cut diamond ring with trapezoid side stones on a white gold or platinum setting,” Alexandra Mitchell, a Gemologist told the Daily Mail. “The main diamond looks like it weighs approximately (a 10carats. It’s likely to be a very clean stone being an emerald cut (you can see straight through them), and looks to be very white.”

Ben Simmons & Maya Jama at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, July 2021 (Javier Garcia/Shutterstock).

Ben, a point guard for the Philadelphia 76ers, was once romantically linked to Kendall Jenner. He apparently fell hard for the British TV host since they began dating in May 2021 and were spotted together at Wimbledon in July. Before the photos of Maya’s engagement ring surfaced, they reportedly worked to keep this engagement a secret, telling only friends and family. HollywoodLife has reached out to Ben’s rep for comment on these reports and will update the post with any new information.

Ben Simmons, Maya Jama
Ben Simmons and Maya Jama attend Wimbledon together, summer 2021 (Old Boy’s Club/BACKGRID).
Born and raised in Bristol, Maya moved to London to attend college and break into TV and radio. She began making videos for YouTube, which led to a presenting slot on an online football (soccer) channel, per The Guardian. In 2018, she joined BBC Radio 1, and stayed with the channel until 2020. She opted not to renew her contract because she was “juggling other commitments” and wasn’t able to “give 100% to the show,” she told the outlet.
In her career, she’s worked with the Brit Awards, hosting their 2017 Pre-Brit Awards Party. In 2018, she presented The Circle and co-presented Stand Up to Cancer. In 2020, she also presented the BBC One TV show, Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer. In early 2021, she became the new presenter of Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star. Later that year, she joined Simon Cowell’s new music competition, Walk The Line, as the show’s host.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Milo Ventimiglia receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Published

4 mins ago

on

January 12, 2022

By

Milo Ventimiglia Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
google news

 

Milo Ventimiglia has received his star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The ‘This Is Us’ actor’s star was placed next to Mandy Moore’s at 6562 Hollywood Blvd, who plays his on-screen wife in the hit US drama.

Milo was joined by his co-star Jon Huertas and ‘Gilmore Girls’ creator Amy Sherman-Palladino as he was bestowed with the honour.

The star made his acting debut on ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ in 1995.

In 2001, the 44-year-old star landed his breakthrough role as Jess Mariano on ‘Gilmore Girls’.

He was further propelled into the spotlight as Peter Petrelli in the superhero drama ‘Heroes’, before going on to play Jack Pearson on ‘This Is Us’ in 2016, for which he received the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series prize twice.

On the big screen, Milo landed his breakthrough movie role as Rocky Balboa’s son in the sixth instalment of the ‘Rocky’ franchise, 2006’s ‘Rocky Balboa’, a role he reprised for 2018’s ‘Creed II’.

Speaking during the livestreamed ceremony, Milo dedicated his star to his colleagues.

He said: “This star represents a large group of people.

“It may say Milo Ventimiglia, but it is actually made up of 26 years of names both in front of and behind the camera professionally and personally.”

Prior to the unveiling, Milo insisted that while he’s had “good fortune” during his 26 years in the acting business, he’s always “looking forward” to what’s next.

He told Variety: “It more feels like, ‘OK kid, you’ve done good for last 26 years, what do you got for the next 26?’

“I know some people, when they’re walking away and moving on from those iconic roles that they play, they really try hard to get away from them.

“I think I’m just looking forward to what’s coming my way and take each man that I’ll be playing as an individual and grow them and build them and create them just like I did with Jack or Jess [Mariano on ‘Gilmore Girls’] or Peter [Petrelli on ‘Heroes’] or any of the other roles that I’ve played for 26 years on TV.

“I’ve had a very fortunate career.”

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Kristen Stewart Looks Identical To Twiggy In Wild New Shoot For ‘W Magazine’: Photos

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 12, 2022

By

Kristen Stewart W Magazine shoot
google news

From ‘Twilight’ to Twiggy, Kristen Stewart proves she can do it all as she modeled ’60s-style fashion in her ‘W’ cover shoot.

Kristen Stewart brought Twiggy vibes to her W Magazine cover shoot. The Spencer actress sported two iconic looks for the shoot that were a total blast from the past, channeling the 1960’s. In the look featured on the main cover, Kristen rocks a canary yellow, tweed jacket and matching mini skirt. She pulls off the signature bouffant hairstyle of the time while donning a glove in one hand and holding up a yellow rose in the other. Even though the overall look is quite perky, the actress’ signature edgy attitude still radiated through the snap.

Kristen Stewart rocks a canary yellow, tweed jacket and mini skirt. (W Magazine)

The second look the Twilight actress sampled was just as iconic. Keeping in theme, Kristen stuns in a boxy, blue shift dress. A dark blue headscarf wraps around her ’60s hairdo. Kristen’s edge popped through again as a piece of her hair dangles from the headscarf, her arm tattoo is on display and she clasps a rose by the petals in her other hand.

The Los Angeles native recently returned to the big screen in the Princess Diana feature titled Spencer after Diana’s maiden name. Kristen fills big shoes as the late Princess of Wales as Spencer not only focuses on her strained marriage with Prince Charles but the scrutiny she faced in the public eye. While filming, Kristen proved how committed she was to the role by immersing herself as much as possible.

Kristen Stewart W Magazine shoot
Kristen Stewart wears a blue shift dress and headscarf. (W Magazine)

“Physically, it was about seeing how much I could put myself through, how cold I could get, how skinny I could get, how tired I could get. I still felt 10 feet tall, though,” she told W Magazine in the interview for her shoot. “There’s something about her, even just by osmosis, just imagining her as a figure, the things that I’ve been impressed by, the things that I’ve felt protective of, the things that worry me about her, they’re still oddly, unshakably strong.”

Kristen also swore that she knew acting was the only thing she ever wanted to do since she was nine years old. She fell in love with the “sense of creating something together with others” and wanted to see “many versions of myself I could find.” From Bella Swan to Princess Diana, there are definitely plenty of versions of K-Stew out there and her fans love them all.

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Jamie Lynn Spears breaks her silence: ‘I love my sister’ in GMA interview — WATCH

Published

15 mins ago

on

January 12, 2022

By

Jamie Lynn Spears 2015 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals
google news

ABC News announced on Tuesday (Jan. 11, 2022) that Jamie Lynn Spears will sit down for an exclusive TV interview with Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang on January 12.

The star will discuss her upcoming memoir Things I Should Have Said, her family and her life, according to a press release. The interview will air on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Jan. 12, and more of Chang’s interview with Spears airs later that night on Nightline.

Spears is giving her first live interview since her older sister, Britney Spears, was released from her conservatorship.

The exclusive sneak peek from Good Morning America shows Jamie saying through tears, “I love my sister.”

Chang follows up her statement saying, “But things have gotten complicated,” to which Jamie Lynn replies, “I guess so.”

Spears’ memoir, Things I Should Have Said, is set to be released on Jan. 18, 2022, via Worthy Publishing. The memoir is said to be an intimate look into Spears’ personal struggles as a child actress, teen mother and public figure.

She announced she had finished the memoir in an Instagram post back in October, writing, “I owe it to myself, my younger self, and to my daughters to be an example that you should never edit yourself or your truth to please anyone else. I know I still have ALOT of learning to do, but I feel like finishing this book gave me closure on this ’30 year long’ chapter of my life, and hopefully helps anyone else out there who forgot their worth, lost their voice, or is trying to break an unhealthy cycle in their life.”

See Also

THE LATEST ON SL

DISCLAIMER: We only feature things that we love. If you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap
and choose
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Safari
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.