Kendall Jenner’s Ex Ben Simmons Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama: See Massive Diamond Ring

Ben Simmons and TV host Maya Jama are officially engaged! See photos of Maya’s gorgeous diamond ring valued at over $800k.

Ben Simmons, 25, and UK TV show host Maya Jama, 27, are officially engaged! The pair, who were reported to have been engaged over the holidays, were spotted out in Philadelphia on Monday, Jan. 10 in photos you can see here for a coffee date and Maya flashed her epic diamond sparkler experts have valued over $800k. “This is a classic and elegant emerald cut diamond ring with trapezoid side stones on a white gold or platinum setting,” Alexandra Mitchell, a Gemologist told the Daily Mail. “The main diamond looks like it weighs approximately (a 10carats. It’s likely to be a very clean stone being an emerald cut (you can see straight through them), and looks to be very white.”

Ben, a point guard for the Philadelphia 76ers, was once romantically linked to Kendall Jenner. He apparently fell hard for the British TV host since they began dating in May 2021 and were spotted together at Wimbledon in July. Before the photos of Maya’s engagement ring surfaced, they reportedly worked to keep this engagement a secret, telling only friends and family. HollywoodLife has reached out to Ben’s rep for comment on these reports and will update the post with any new information.

Born and raised in Bristol, Maya moved to London to attend college and break into TV and radio. She began making videos for YouTube, which led to a presenting slot on an online football (soccer) channel, per The Guardian. In 2018, she joined BBC Radio 1, and stayed with the channel until 2020. She opted not to renew her contract because she was “juggling other commitments” and wasn’t able to “give 100% to the show,” she told the outlet.

In her career, she’s worked with the Brit Awards, hosting their 2017 Pre-Brit Awards Party. In 2018, she presented The Circle and co-presented Stand Up to Cancer. In 2020, she also presented the BBC One TV show, Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer. In early 2021, she became the new presenter of Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star. Later that year, she joined Simon Cowell’s new music competition, Walk The Line, as the show’s host.