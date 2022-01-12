Kendall Jenner’s Ex Ben Simmons Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama: See Massive Diamond Ring

ABC News announced on Tuesday (Jan. 11, 2022) that Jamie Lynn Spears will sit down for an exclusive TV interview with Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang on January 12.
The star will discuss her upcoming memoir Things I Should Have Said, her family and her life, according to a press release. The interview will air on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Jan. 12, and more of Chang’s interview with Spears airs later that night on Nightline.
Spears is giving her first live interview since her older sister, Britney Spears, was released from her conservatorship.
The exclusive sneak peek from Good Morning America shows Jamie saying through tears, “I love my sister.”
Chang follows up her statement saying, “But things have gotten complicated,” to which Jamie Lynn replies, “I guess so.”
Spears’ memoir, Things I Should Have Said, is set to be released on Jan. 18, 2022, via Worthy Publishing. The memoir is said to be an intimate look into Spears’ personal struggles as a child actress, teen mother and public figure.
She announced she had finished the memoir in an Instagram post back in October, writing, “I owe it to myself, my younger self, and to my daughters to be an example that you should never edit yourself or your truth to please anyone else. I know I still have ALOT of learning to do, but I feel like finishing this book gave me closure on this ’30 year long’ chapter of my life, and hopefully helps anyone else out there who forgot their worth, lost their voice, or is trying to break an unhealthy cycle in their life.”
THE LATEST ON SL
DISCLAIMER: We only feature things that we love. If you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale.