Kevin Bacon’s Kids: Meet His 2 Children, Sosie & Travis

Kevin Bacon shares two adult children with his beautiful wife of over 30 years Kyra Sedgwick. Find out everything you need to know about his son and daughter here!
Kevin Bacon, 63, has been a beloved actor since he wow-ed audiences with 1984’s Footloose. Since starring in the classic musical, Kevin has gone on to star in a wide-array of movies, including dramas like A Few Good Men and Mystic River and thrillers like Flatliners and Tremors. He’s even been nominated for a Primetime Emmy for his performance in the 2009 TV movie Taking Chance.
Throughout much of his career, Kevin’s been married to actress Kyra Sedgwick, 56. Kevin and Kyra tied the knot in 1988, and together they have two wonderful children. While he’s had an accomplished career, he’s shown that his kids come first. Kevin gushed over his son and daughter in a 2017 interview with Closer Weekly. “The proudest accomplishment of my life is my children,” he said. “Being a parent [means] bringing them up and trying to teach them and have them learn by example to be good, decent, compassionate, hardworking people.” Find out everything you need to know about both of Kevin Bacon’s kids here.
Travis Bacon
Kyra and Kevin’s older son Travis, 32, was born in June 1989. Travis has dabbled in movies and TV, like his parents, per IMDb. He had a role in the Kevin-directed 2005 movie Loverboy, where he played Lenny, but he’s done most of his work in the entertainment industry off-camera
While Kevin is mostly known as an actor, he does have a knack for music, and he has a band with his brother Michael, appropriately called The Bacon Brothers. Travis clearly took after his dad’s love for music, and he’s been a composer for a few TV movies and shorts, including the upcoming Space Oddity, which his mom directed. Besides his composition work, Travis has performed in a few metal bands. He was a member of the Brooklyn-based metalcore outfit White Widows Pact, who released their self-titled debut album in 2013. He also joined the black metal group Black Anvil in 2016, and played on the band’s most recent album: 2017’s As Was.
Sosie Bacon
Sosie, 29, was born in March 1992, and like her brother, Sosie got her start in entertainment with a role in Loverboy, but she’s kept acting and has established herself as a successful actress herself. After she made her debut, she went on to star in a handful of episodes the TV series The Closer. More recently, she’s taken on many more roles in beloved TV series, like 13 Reasons Why, Narcos: Mexico, and Mare of Easttown.
While she followed in her parents footsteps as she grew up, Sosie admitted that it took her longer to see her parents’ work in a 2013 interview with Pop Sugar. “I don’t watch their movies and stuff that often,” she said. “When I was really little, they were kind of inappropriate. So I kind of just stayed in that pattern, but I just watched Mystic River recently, and I thought my dad was incredible in that.
Brittany Cartwright just joined Jenny Craig as the weight loss company’s newest spokesperson.
On Instagram on Tuesday, the former Vanderpump Rules cast member and wife of Jax Taylor shared a photo of herself and their son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, and announced her big news.
“Y’all I am so excited to share this exciting news with you! I am officially joining [Jenny Craig] as their new spokesperson!” Brittany announced on January 11. “My weight loss and fitness journey has been no secret since having Cruz—I’ve tried EVERYTHING. It is something I’ve struggled with and continues to be a goal I’m working toward.”
According to Brittany, she’s following Jenny Craig’s new Max Up program, which “is all about providing the right tools and encouragement to create healthier habits so that I can feel empowered to be the best version of myself.”
“Not only am I excited to finally keep up with this little munchkin but I’m ready to start my new chapter in 2022 being physically and mentally healthy,” she continued.
After also sharing her announcement on her Instagram Story, Brittany received support from her husband and her friend, Kristen Doute.
“So incredibly proud of you,” Jax said.
“Congratulations to my gorgeous BFF & strong mama [Brittany]!!” added Kristen.
Other Pump Rules cast members weighed in with comments on Brittany’s IG post.
“So proud of you, milf,” wrote Lala Kent.
“You’re a freaking bad a–,” shared Stassi Schroeder.
Speaking to PEOPLE about her new partnership on Tuesday, Brittany said she hopes to lose “at least 30 lbs.”
“I want to be the best version of myself for my son,” Brittany explained. “I’d like to get back to feeling like my best self all around, including both mental and physical health.”
Since welcoming Cruz in April 2021, Brittany has faced a number of negative comments about her weight from online haters. And while she began Jenny Craig’s Max Up program on January 1, she said the mean messages “are still hurtful.”
“But I remind myself that every single body is powerful and beautiful, and that I’m particularly proud of mine… It gave me Cruz!” she proclaimed.
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Rapper Nelly is adamant that he did not pay a homeless woman $100 for returning his lost bag containing $300,000.
The news of Nelly’s cheap reward went viral on social media. The “Hot In Herre” rapper, 47, denied the rumor as “super cap” — street slang for lies.
“I didn’t lose s—,” he said in caption of a video on The Neighborhood Talk Instagram page.
“Idk what bag or who’s [sic] bag they talkin about but it dam show [sic] wasn’t mine.”
Derrick Salters/WENN
Someone in Nelly’s camp told PEOPLE, “It’s a false but funny story, a story about bitcoin would be more likely.”
In the viral video taken outside a bowling alley in Atlanta, the homeless woman is seen on camera, while a man is heard saying, “We’re up here at the bowling alley. We found Nelly’s bag. It had $300,000 in it.”
The man claims the woman “gave it back” and received $100 from the rapper as a reward. “A hundred dollars,” she repeats, to which the man says, “They gave her $100 for giving back $300,000,” calling Nelly the “donkey of the day.”
Four teams are competing in the final challenge on the season finale of ‘The Challenge: All Stars,’ and in this exclusive preview, TJ Lavin reveals what they’ll have to do in the first part of the competition.
The finale of season 2 of The Challenge: All Stars will feature four teams competing in the final challenge on Jan. 13. The four teams are: Darrell Taylor & Janelle Casanave, MJ Garrett & Jonna Mannion, Nehemiah Clark & Melinda Collins and Teck Holmes & Ayanna Mackins. In an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the final episode, host TJ Lavin and the remaining competitors gather on the beach to discuss what will go down during part one of the final challenge.
“You’ve played this game as individuals, you’ve played in big teams, but the one person that you’ve had to rely on the most is standing right next to you,” TJ says. “You guys have been through hell together. Some of you have been here before — you’ve won that big prize. Some of you are brand new to the final. And some of you are trying to redeem yourselves from past performances that may not have turned out how you wanted them to. Today is the day to get it done. $500,000 is waiting for you.”
TJ reveals that the final challenge will have two phases, and the players are about to begin phase one. “When I say go, you will race along the winding path to the nucleus, where you will find instructions and three checkpoints, located in three different sections of the jungle” TJ explains. “You can do whatever checkpoint you want, but once you complete each checkpoint, you will receive a piece of a mandala. There are three parts, which represent the three checkpoints. The mandala represents your journey.”
When MJ points out that he “doesn’t know” what a mandala is, TJ jokes, “Funny you say that — neither do I!” However, he concludes his introduction with a major bombshell: “Only three teams will advance to phase two. The last place team will be eliminated. You do not want to come in last.” The Challenge: All Stars airs on Thursdays on Paramount+.