Kristen Stewart Looks Identical To Twiggy In Wild New Shoot For ‘W Magazine’: Photos

From ‘Twilight’ to Twiggy, Kristen Stewart proves she can do it all as she modeled ’60s-style fashion in her ‘W’ cover shoot.
Kristen Stewart brought Twiggy vibes to her W Magazine cover shoot. The Spencer actress sported two iconic looks for the shoot that were a total blast from the past, channeling the 1960’s. In the look featured on the main cover, Kristen rocks a canary yellow, tweed jacket and matching mini skirt. She pulls off the signature bouffant hairstyle of the time while donning a glove in one hand and holding up a yellow rose in the other. Even though the overall look is quite perky, the actress’ signature edgy attitude still radiated through the snap.
The second look the Twilight actress sampled was just as iconic. Keeping in theme, Kristen stuns in a boxy, blue shift dress. A dark blue headscarf wraps around her ’60s hairdo. Kristen’s edge popped through again as a piece of her hair dangles from the headscarf, her arm tattoo is on display and she clasps a rose by the petals in her other hand.
The Los Angeles native recently returned to the big screen in the Princess Diana feature titled Spencer after Diana’s maiden name. Kristen fills big shoes as the late Princess of Wales as Spencer not only focuses on her strained marriage with Prince Charles but the scrutiny she faced in the public eye. While filming, Kristen proved how committed she was to the role by immersing herself as much as possible.
“Physically, it was about seeing how much I could put myself through, how cold I could get, how skinny I could get, how tired I could get. I still felt 10 feet tall, though,” she told W Magazine in the interview for her shoot. “There’s something about her, even just by osmosis, just imagining her as a figure, the things that I’ve been impressed by, the things that I’ve felt protective of, the things that worry me about her, they’re still oddly, unshakably strong.”
Kristen also swore that she knew acting was the only thing she ever wanted to do since she was nine years old. She fell in love with the “sense of creating something together with others” and wanted to see “many versions of myself I could find.” From Bella Swan to Princess Diana, there are definitely plenty of versions of K-Stew out there and her fans love them all.
ABC News announced on Tuesday (Jan. 11, 2022) that Jamie Lynn Spears will sit down for an exclusive TV interview with Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang on January 12.
The star will discuss her upcoming memoir Things I Should Have Said, her family and her life, according to a press release. The interview will air on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Jan. 12, and more of Chang’s interview with Spears airs later that night on Nightline.
Spears is giving her first live interview since her older sister, Britney Spears, was released from her conservatorship.
The exclusive sneak peek from Good Morning America shows Jamie saying through tears, “I love my sister.”
Chang follows up her statement saying, “But things have gotten complicated,” to which Jamie Lynn replies, “I guess so.”
Spears’ memoir, Things I Should Have Said, is set to be released on Jan. 18, 2022, via Worthy Publishing. The memoir is said to be an intimate look into Spears’ personal struggles as a child actress, teen mother and public figure.
She announced she had finished the memoir in an Instagram post back in October, writing, “I owe it to myself, my younger self, and to my daughters to be an example that you should never edit yourself or your truth to please anyone else. I know I still have ALOT of learning to do, but I feel like finishing this book gave me closure on this ’30 year long’ chapter of my life, and hopefully helps anyone else out there who forgot their worth, lost their voice, or is trying to break an unhealthy cycle in their life.”
See Also
THE LATEST ON SL
DISCLAIMER: We only feature things that we love. If you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale.
Simon Cowell proposed to Lauren Silverman in Barbados, where he owns a home. The couple share 7-year-old son Eric.
Simon Cowell is engaged to his partner Lauren Silverman, 44. The 62-year-old TV personality popped the question after a lengthy 13 year courtship while on vacation in Barbados is confirmed to HollywoodLife.
The romantic moment reportedly happened with their kids present: Simon and Lauren share son Eric, 7, together, while Lauren is also mom to son Adam from her previous marriage to Andrew Silverman, per Page Six. “It was super sweet,” a source told Page Six about the proposal, adding that “they’re good together.” Simon also owns a home in Barbados, where the family is seen vacationing on an annual basis.
Notably, Simon and Andrew were friends before he linked up with Lauren romantically, with Simon later admitting the pair had an affair (Lauren and Andrew finalized their divorce in 2013). The American Idol judge and Lauren initially met back in 2004.
“[The affair] is not something I am proud of or wanted to happen in terms of hurting anyone,” Simon previously said of his early relationship with Lauren. “It just happened … But then, of course, you have a baby, and you look at the baby and you kinda go, ‘This is what happened from it.’”
Simon previously opened up about life with Lauren and Eric during the COVID-19 quarantine, which he described a “real test” to their relationship. “COVID-19 was the real test. Like everyone, we were in lockdown for a long time and that’s when you realize whether or not you actually enjoy each other’s company or not,” the British born music executive said. “And we really really did. The romance is still alive. We’re closer than ever,” he also said.
Becoming a father late in life was also a major shift for Simon — but he now says he can’t imagine his life without Eric. “[Time flies] like you wouldn’t believe,” Simon said back in 2019 of fatherhood. “I said to someone the other day, ‘It’s much easier than I thought.’ And then you can’t imagine ever not having him … It’s the most amazing feeling,” he gushed.
President Joe Biden gave an impassioned speech to pass two major pieces of voting rights legislation in Georgia.
President Joe Biden called on the Senate to pass both the Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act during his speech at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday January 11. Besides calling for the voting rights acts to be passed, Biden showed support for changing Senate rules that have prevented voting rights bills from being passed through the Senate.
During the passionate speech, Biden plead with the the Senate to pass both voting rights acts. “Today, we call on Congress to get done what history will judge. Pass the Freedom to Vote Act. Pass it now! Which will prevent voter suppression,” he said before explaining some of the points of the law. “The Freedom to Vote Act takes on election subversion to protect non-partisan electors, officials who are doing their job, from intimidation and interference. It would get dark money out of politics, create fair district maps and ending partisan gerrymandering.”
The president then did the same for the Voting Rights Advancement Act, which received a thunderous applause. “It’s also time to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. I’ve been having these quiet conversations with members of Congress for the last two months. I’m tired of being quiet!” he declared. “Restoring the Voting Rights Act would mean that the Justice Department could stop discriminatory laws before they go into effect.”
Later in his speech, Biden spoke about how certain loopholes and rules in the Senate have prevented these bills from being passed, including needing a super majority of voters (60 senators) and filibustering. “I believe that the threat to our Democracy is so grave that we must find a way to pass these voting rights bills. Debate them, vote, let the majority prevail. If that bare-minimum is blocked, we have no option but to change the Senate rules, including getting rid of the filibuster for this,” he said.
Biden continued by explaining how the filibuster was meant to inspire debate and discussion about laws in the Senate, but he said that the way it’s been utilized to prevent voting has been harmful. “The filibuster is not used by Republicans to bring the Senate together, but to pull it further apart. The filibuster [has been] weaponized and abused,” he said.
Biden showed support for changing the rules about super majorities, noting how state governments can pass laws that can suppress voters without a super majority. “The United States Senate should be able to check voting rights by a simple majority. Today, I’m making it clear. To protect our democracy, I support changing the Senate rules, whichever way they need to be changed to prevent a minority of Senators from blocking action on voting rights. When it comes to protecting majority rule in America, the majority should rule in the United States Senate,” he said.
During the speech, Biden also pointed to past Republicans that have supported voting rights legislation, including former Presidents Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon, George W. Bush, and others. “I will not yield. I will not fledge. I will defend the right to vote, our democracy against all enemies: foreign, and, yes, domestic,” he said.
To conclude his speech, Biden once again delivered a rousing call for the Senate pass the legislation, noting how history will view them and their legacies. “Each one of the members of the Senate is going to be judged by history on where they stood before the vote and where they stood after the vote,” he said. “Let’s spread the faith and get this done!”