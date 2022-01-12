Leah Messer Reveals How Her 3 Daughters Really Feel About Her New Boyfriend Jaylan Mobley

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Leah Messer discussed her love life and how her kids feel about new beau Jaylan Mobley in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.
Leah Messer, 29, is currently dating 25-year-old U.S. Army officer Jaylan Mobley, and her children overwhelmingly support the new romance. “They absolutely love him,” Leah, who is a proud mom to daughters Aleeah, 12, Aliannah, 12, and Adalynn, 8, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife while promoting MTV’s new Teen Mom spinoff, Teen Mom Family Reunion, which premiered on Jan. 11.
“They’ll text him more than they’ll text me,” the Teen Mom 2 star added. “Like really, what’s happened? And him and Adalynn, they’re like sidekicks all the time.”
Leah confirmed her romance with Jaylan in September 2021. They met the year prior through a project Jaylan did with ESPN and the Army that was filmed by one of Leah’s PA’s, and then went on their first date in February 2021. She told HL that the relationship is “going great” so far, though a proposal may be far off. “No news of engagement, but we’ll see what happens,” Leah said.
The reality star also explained her feelings on Jaylan making his Teen Mom debut for the Family Reunion special, which has already featured a wild fight between her co-stars Jade Cline and AshleyJones. “Honestly I was so happy when he got there because there was a lot of stuff going on,” Leah said. “And for some reason, I don’t know, his presence really calms me. He’s great guys, he really is. I think you’ll see that dynamic too, it’s great.”
Leah had previously opened up about her new relationship to Entertainment Tonight shortly after confirming the romance. “He’s so compassionate, caring, patient, kind, thoughtful, has a great sense of humor, is adventurous, and loves kids. I swore he wasn’t real.” Since they started dating, Jaylan has spent quality time with Leah’s daughters. The group memorably went trick-or-treating together this past Halloween in hilarious SpongeBob SquarePants-coordinated costumes. Leah documented the look on Instagram and captioned it with a SpongeBob quote: “You never really know the true value of a moment, until it becomes a memory.”
Leah’s been married twice before: first to ex-husband Corey Simms, with whom she shares twins Aleeah and Aliannah. She was then married to Jeremy Calvert between 2012 and 2015. The exes share Leah’s third daughter, Adalynn.
Sharelle Rosado had a few things to say to DJ Envy after he insinuated her cast members were selling more drama than homes on “Selling Tampa,” comparing the show to the white women on “Selling Sunset.”
“The Breakfast Club” host vented on Instagram earlier this week about the alleged lack of homes sold on the series and dubbed it “kind of embarrassing.”
“The same person created both shows. SMH,” DJ Envy captioned a post that included carousel photos of the “Selling Tampa” cast and then the “Selling Sunset” cast of the second slide.
“1 show sold no homes….NONE!!! Kind of embarrassing. The other show sells homes. Hmmm….” DJ Envy pointed out. “Anybody else watches these shows??”
Welp! Sharelle disagrees with Envy, addressing his criticism in a recent interview with “Cocktails and Queens.” She tells the ladies that there were homes sold on the show, although the focus was to really showcase the ladies elevating into luxury real estate — not selling, “if he paid attention.”
The story behind it, if he paid attention, was we were stepping into a luxury division. And we made huge deals on the show. We got with a developer and we listed all of his listings.
Do YOU think Sharelle and the “Selling Tampa” ladies were selling more drama than anything this season?
Kevin Bacon shares two adult children with his beautiful wife of over 30 years Kyra Sedgwick. Find out everything you need to know about his son and daughter here!
Kevin Bacon, 63, has been a beloved actor since he wow-ed audiences with 1984’s Footloose. Since starring in the classic musical, Kevin has gone on to star in a wide-array of movies, including dramas like A Few Good Men and Mystic River and thrillers like Flatliners and Tremors. He’s even been nominated for a Primetime Emmy for his performance in the 2009 TV movie Taking Chance.
Throughout much of his career, Kevin’s been married to actress Kyra Sedgwick, 56. Kevin and Kyra tied the knot in 1988, and together they have two wonderful children. While he’s had an accomplished career, he’s shown that his kids come first. Kevin gushed over his son and daughter in a 2017 interview with Closer Weekly. “The proudest accomplishment of my life is my children,” he said. “Being a parent [means] bringing them up and trying to teach them and have them learn by example to be good, decent, compassionate, hardworking people.” Find out everything you need to know about both of Kevin Bacon’s kids here.
Travis Bacon
Kyra and Kevin’s older son Travis, 32, was born in June 1989. Travis has dabbled in movies and TV, like his parents, per IMDb. He had a role in the Kevin-directed 2005 movie Loverboy, where he played Lenny, but he’s done most of his work in the entertainment industry off-camera
While Kevin is mostly known as an actor, he does have a knack for music, and he has a band with his brother Michael, appropriately called The Bacon Brothers. Travis clearly took after his dad’s love for music, and he’s been a composer for a few TV movies and shorts, including the upcoming Space Oddity, which his mom directed. Besides his composition work, Travis has performed in a few metal bands. He was a member of the Brooklyn-based metalcore outfit White Widows Pact, who released their self-titled debut album in 2013. He also joined the black metal group Black Anvil in 2016, and played on the band’s most recent album: 2017’s As Was.
Sosie Bacon
Sosie, 29, was born in March 1992, and like her brother, Sosie got her start in entertainment with a role in Loverboy, but she’s kept acting and has established herself as a successful actress herself. After she made her debut, she went on to star in a handful of episodes the TV series The Closer. More recently, she’s taken on many more roles in beloved TV series, like 13 Reasons Why, Narcos: Mexico, and Mare of Easttown.
While she followed in her parents footsteps as she grew up, Sosie admitted that it took her longer to see her parents’ work in a 2013 interview with Pop Sugar. “I don’t watch their movies and stuff that often,” she said. “When I was really little, they were kind of inappropriate. So I kind of just stayed in that pattern, but I just watched Mystic River recently, and I thought my dad was incredible in that.