News

Lydia Edwards to take state Senate seat

Published

49 seconds ago

on

Lydia Edwards will soon be a state senator, becoming the first Black woman with a seat in the chamber in more than four years — and kicking off another soon-to-come special election to replace her on the City Council.

There was little drama on Tuesday as the 41-year-old East Boston resident won the general special election for the 1st Suffolk and Middlesex seat without an opponent. She’d vanquished primary foe Anthony D’Ambrosio of Revere in a hotly contested but ultimately not-all-that-close special primary in December.

Edwards, a former City Hall employee and housing lawyer, has represented the council’s District 1, which covers Eastie, Charlestown and the North End, since 2018. She will now represent the district that for now includes Winthrop, Revere, Eastie, various downtown neighborhoods and some parts of Cambridge along the river. Redistricting will change some of these boundaries for the next election, which will happen this fall.

“I am grateful to the people of Boston, Cambridge, Revere and Winthrop for sending me to Beacon Hill to fight for our communities,” Edwards said in a statement shortly after polls closed Tuesday, claiming victory after no surprises popped up in the unopposed race. “I know how to fight for what you believe in, build a movement and win, and I am looking forward to continuing the work in the State House.”

She’s talked about housing, the environment and workers’ rights as important topics to tackle.

Edwards fashioned a role as something of a swing vote on the council, championing progressive proposals but voting with a pragmatist’s streak. She’s a friend and political ally of Mayor Michelle Wu, who stumped for her on the campaign trial before the primary; she also boasted strong union support, and they came out in force for her against D’Ambrosio, phonebanking the district aggressively.

When Edwards started her run, she said she was driven in part by frustration over the impotence of cities to make sweeping change without the permission of the legislature. She was a prolific filer of home-rule petitions, proposals from the city that needed the state’s sign-off to go into effect.

Edwards’ impending departure — whenever that comes — will trigger another special election, this one for the D1 council seat. Tania Del Rio, former head of the Women’s Office of Advancement under Mayor Martin Walsh, and Gigi Coletta, Edwards’ former chief of staff, both splashed into the race last month and both East Boston women reported sizable fundraising hauls. Coletta reported $39,306 in the bank at the end of December to De Rio’s $21,915.

Andres Del Castillo of Eastie and James O’Brien III of Charlestown also filed papers for a council run in December, but neither then filed a bank report for the month.

The special election will come in two rounds: first on a Tuesday between 62 and 76 days after the first city council meeting following the departure, and then the top two candidates would face off in a general election 28 days later.

News

Mass. and Cass neighborhood on edge on eve of tent-removal deadline

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 12, 2022

By

Mayor Michelle Wu’s Mass. and Cass czar — who revealed that she’d only be with the city for six months — took heated questions from neighborhood leaders the day before the city’s deadline to dismantle the tent encampment in the troubled South End area.

“We’re dealing with an administration that refuses to answer questions,” City Councilor Frank Baker fumed during an extended criticism of Wu’s City Hall in the midst of the civic leaders’ Zoom meeting on Mass. and Cass. “The track record so far has been, ‘we’re smarter than you, we’re going to implement this.’ ”

The back and forth came on Tuesday during one of the periodical meetings of the Mass. and Cass working group put together by South End, Roxbury and Newmarket neighborhood organizations, featuring a variety of different people who had comments and concerns about the city’s plans for getting rid of the tent encampment in the area sometimes called Methadone Mile, the strategy to keep the area clear and the ongoing initiative to house homeless in the Roundhouse hotel in the area.

Dr. Monica Bharel, who’s running point for the city on Mass. and Cass, reiterated that the process for clearing out the homeless encampments remained on track to for Wu’s deadline of Wednesday.

“Those people will all still have to vacate the area tomorrow,” she said.

Bharel said the actual tent removal might stretch into the end of the week, but then that’s it; she said extended police patrols will continue after that to let people know that coming back and setting up is “not an option.”

A few people asked what would happen if people on Wednesday or in the future refuse to depart. Bharel did not answer that directly, but said the city would “have them leave.”

“It’s bad for the community and it’s bad for the people who are staying there — it’s dangerous,” Bharel said of the existence of a tent encampment. “We never ever want to get to this point again where there’s 90 tents.”

In response to a question about her tenure as Wu’s top Mass. and Cass official, Bharel confirmed that she’s only on a six-month contract with the city. She said her charge is to oversee these short-term efforts and create medium- and long-term plans to address the opioid and mental-health issues that contribute to the problems that end up centered at Mass. and Cass.

But residents worried that the de facto open-air drug market there will just return with better temperatures.

“The moment that the weather changes, people are going to be outside,” said Steve Fox of the South End Forum.

And Baker said, “What are we going to do when the warm whether comes and the perception — whether its true or not — the perception is Boston’s giving out hotel rooms?”

Even as Bharel faced flak, though, city outreach workers in partnership with community activists continued to get people off the street and into shelter during the wickedly cold Tuesday.

Sue Sullivan, executive director of the Newmarket Business Improvement District, said the number of tents in in the Newmarket Square area — a secondary encampment that formed after the city started bouncing people from the heart of Mass. and Cass during the fall — has dropped from about 40 tents to around 15 as work continues.

“They’ve gotten a tremendous amount of people to accept housing and shelter for treatment,” said Sullivan, who has been readily willing to be critical of the administration when she doesn’t like how things are going. “The city staff is doing a great job right now, I have to say.”

News

Charlie Baker, top state health official resist lawmakers push for mask mandates, more coronavirus regulations

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 12, 2022

By

Lawmakers who feel like Gov. Charlie Baker has shirked his responsibilities amid the omicron surge left a Tuesday hearing with the governor and the state’s top health official feeling like they “didn’t move the needle.”

“I wish that we were doing more to slow transmission, frankly. We seem to be coping and managing through the blizzard that is the omicron surge this winter. I don’t want to see us get here again,” state Rep. William Driscoll said, closing out the hearing.

News

Medicare limits coverage of $28,000-a-year Alzheimer’s drug

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 12, 2022

By

Medicare said Tuesday it will limit coverage of a $28,000-a-year Alzheimer’s drug whose benefits have been widely questioned, a major development in the nation’s tug-of-war over the fair value of new medicines that offer tantalizing possibilities but come with prohibitive prices.

The initial determination from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services means that for Medicare to pay, patients taking Biogen’s Aduhelm medication will have to be part of clinical trials to assess the drug’s effectiveness in slowing the progression of early-stage dementia as well as its safety.

Medicare’s national coverage determination would become final by April 11, following a public comment period and further evaluation by the agency.

“Alzheimer’s disease is a devastating illness that has touched the lives of millions of American families,” Medicare administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said in a statement. “CMS has been and remains committed to providing the American public with a clear, trusted, evidence-based decision that is made only after a thorough analysis of public feedback on the benefits and risks of coverage for Medicare patients.”

The requirement for clinical studies applies to the entire class of drugs of which Aduhelm is a pioneer, monoclonal antibodies that work against amyloid, a kind of protein that forms plaques characteristic of Alzheimer’s disease.

Cambridge-based Biogen sharply disapproved of Medicare’s decision. The company said in a statement that the decision “denies the daily burden of people living with Alzheimer’s disease.”

