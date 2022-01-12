Maddy Brum: 5 Things To Know About The Breakout Star Of ‘Cheer’ Season 2

Maddy Brum is the new ‘Cheer’ star everyone is going to love. She joins the show in season 2 and becomes an instant favorite. Here are 5 key things to know about Maddy.

The new season of Cheer brings in brand-new cheerleaders hoping to make mat at Navarro. One of those cheerleaders is Maddy Brum. Over the course of season 2, she becomes one of Cheer’s standout stars.

So, who is Maddy Brum? She’s going to be one of Cheer stars everyone is talking about. From her past to her status with Navarro today, HollywoodLife has everything you need to know.

1. Maddy is a Navarro rookie in ‘Cheer’ season 2.

Right off the bat, Maddy makes a big impression on the Navarro coaches as one of the new flyers in season 2. “Maddy Brum is one of our best all-around athletes,” Navarro assistant coach Andy Cosferent says. Monica Aldama adds, “You can’t take your eyes off of her.” She signed with Navarro College in 2019. She appeared alongside her team members on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2020.

2. Maddy moved from Massachusetts to Texas.

Maddy grew up in Dracut, Massachusetts. She started cheerleading at a young age and began competing for East Celebrity Elite. She spent much of her childhood in cheer gyms, even though her mom couldn’t afford it. “Cheer always provided me with consistency,” Maddy says in the Netflix series. There would be times where she didn’t know where she was sleeping that night, but she knew that “tomorrow, six o’clock, I’m going to cheerleading practice.” She adds that she would be “nothing” without cheerleading.

3. Maddy is still at Navarro.

Maddy is still a Navarro College cheerleader. After the team lost to Trinity Valley, Maddy returned to cheer another year. “A few of us are coming back this year because we just want to have that win as a Navarro cheerleader,” she says in the finale. “I want to win Daytona as a Navarro cheerleader. That is my goal leaving this college, and I’m not leaving until I do.”

4. Maddy is still an all-star cheerleader.

In addition to cheering for Navarro, Maddy continues to compete in the all-star world. She currently cheers for Cheer Athletics.

5. Maddy’s dad went to prison.

In episode 3 of Cheer, Maddy reveals that her dad was in prison. “My dad can’t leave the state of Massachusetts for legal reasons,” she says when explaining why he can never come to visit her. He calls her to try to get her an agent and a clothing line. “I’m here to do cheer. I’m not here to like promote myself,” Maddy says.

Maddy admits that her father “didn’t get to see me a lot of my life. But at the end of the day, that’s kinda his fault.” She later reveals that her father went to prison for rape.