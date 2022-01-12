Celebrities
#MAFS Exclusive: Alyssa Doubles Down On The Importance Of Attraction Ahead Of Her Wedding To Chris—‘I Like What I Like’
“I take pride in taking care of myself and I want my future husband to be the same way…”
A “Married At First Sight” season 14 bride is making no qualms about the importance of attraction between husband and wife. As previously reported this season of #MAFS follows five Boston couples who meet for the very first time at the altar.
Included in that group are Alyssa and Chris.
Alyssa (30) is like a number of women who’ve put their career ahead of their dating life but she’s ready for a change.
An animal lover, Alyssa devotes her time to rescuing animals all over the world, leaving little room for dating. Her last relationship ended in heartbreak when her boyfriend unceremoniously broke up with her while she was cooking him dinner.
Alyssa truly believes that “Married At First Sight” is her opportunity to find love and she thinks the experts will be able to break her streak of bad luck and find her the man she’s been searching for. A staunch believer in manifestation and positive thoughts, Alyssa knows that the universe has brought her to her spouse and she excitedly broke the news to her family.
The positive thinker also apparently plays no games when it comes to negativity. During the premiere of the “Married At First Sight: After Party”, fellow bride Lindsey revealed that Alyssa blocked her on social media after hearing that she shaded her during their joint bachelorette party. Instead of giving an explanation, Alyssa apparently told Lindsey that she was “busy” tending to her dog and moved on.
Bloop! Alyssa does NOT play.
Alyssa has been matched with Chris (35) who loves to commit and is ready for his forever.
Chris is a serial monogamist who has had back-to-back long-term relationships since he was in high school. He needs the experts’ help finding a match because he’s learned that in his relationships thus far, he and his girlfriends are incompatible once the honeymoon phase ends. He has hopes that the matchmakers will be able to find him a woman who will keep his interest long-term! Dating apps are just not getting the job done for Chris who surprised his mom with the big news and got asked a valid question; “Are you crazy?!”
On tonight’s episode of “Married At First Sight,” we’ll see these two make preparations to tie the knot.
Ahead of that, BOSSIP chatted with Alyssa about her requirements for her hubby and the “horrible” Boston dating scene that led her to turn the #MAFS experts.
Prior to being matched on Married At First Sight, what was the Boston dating scene like for you? Was there a moment in particular when you knew you wanted help from the experts to find your match?
Dating in Boston is horrible, I’m sure it’s hard anywhere these days but Boston seems to be exceptionally difficult to find genuine people. I have been searching for my person for what feels like forever and unfortunately, I haven’t been able to find him. To watch everyone around you find their person and you still haven’t is heartbreaking. I’m so happy for everyone in my life who has but to be what seems like the only single person left is really tough.
Prior to “Married At First Sight” how important was physical attraction to you in a potential mate? If you had to describe your physical “type” what would it be?
Physical attraction is important to me and I think it’s probably pretty important to most people regardless of what they say. I’ve definitely dated outside my “type” before because we got along well and had a lot in common. I take pride in taking care of myself and I want my future husband to be the same way. Everyone has things they want and don’t want in a husband and I stick by what I said. I like what I like and no one can’t fault me for that.
We know you love animals and work in animal rescue, could you be with someone who doesn’t share that same love for pets?
I have been actively rescuing animals for about 10 years all over the world and I pour my heart and soul into what I do. It’s a full-time second job to me that never stops. I wouldn’t expect someone to jump right in and jump fences and climb through mud off the bat but I would hope they would respect me for what I do and hopefully join along. I could never be with someone who didn’t love animals, I don’t expect them to do what I do in the rescue world but I just want someone who supports me and understands what I do.
How did your family react when you told them you wanted to find your husband on Married At First Sight?
My family knows how badly I want to find my person and they know I would do anything to find them. My family was definitely skeptical and shocked at the idea but when I told them it was a go and everyone was supportive.
Ultimately, what attributes were you looking for in a spouse?
I want someone who is kind, caring, compassionate, funny, thoughtful, loves animals, loves country music, someone who is handsome, tall, is fit/athletic, has some country in him, someone who isn’t afraid to get dirty for a day on the farm or in the Bahamas or Mexico rescuing dogs, and nice teeth are a must for me! Most importantly someone who loves me for me!
A new episode of Married At First Sight airs tonight at 8p/7 c on Lifetime and we’ll see more of Jasmina and Michael and Katina and Olajuwon.
Will YOU be watching?
‘Top Chef’ Star Gregory Gourdet Shares Before & After Photos After Losing 40 Pounds
The former cooking competition finalist gave fans an update on his weight loss journey and shared insights into how he dropped 40 pounds.
Gregory Gourdet, 46, revealed to fans that he shed 40 pounds after putting on weight throughout 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Top Chef seasons 12 and 17 finalist opened up about hitting his highest weight amid the stress of 2020 and deciding to whip himself into shape over the summer in a Tuesday January 11 Instagram post. The chef admitted that he still had some ways to go, but he definitely looked great in the before and after pictures!
In the side-by-side photos, the reality star looked really happy to have slimmed down. The final photo in the set was a picture of himself looking satisfied in a green t-shirt while on a hike! Gregory revealed that he’d gone from weighing in at 212 to 172 in a matter of months, and he shared a bit of his fitness regimen. He admitted that after putting on the weight he had to try new methods, after his past weight loss tricks didn’t work as well as he wanted. “Between gyms closing, a running injury (I have a torn meniscus) and survival eating at work, I gained a good amount of weight in 2020,” he captioned his post. “At my highest weight ever, I pressed the health reset button in July. But everything that had worked in the past including yoga and intermittent fasting just wasn’t working.”
The chef revealed that power-walking (and then running) on a treadmill, fasting for 24 hours at a time, and going keto were integral to him dropping all the weight. “Spent hours diving deeper into the health benefits of fasting and keto,” he wrote, before thanking his yoga instructor, physical therapist, masseuse, personal trainer, hydrotherapist, and his go-to for information about keto.
Before wrapping up his post, Gregory reminded followers that there’s much more to health than just weight, and its important to not just measure progress with the numbers on a scale. “Thick or thin, always love yourself. Live in whatever body you feel comfortable in and don’t compare yourself to people on the internet. We all come in different shapes and sizes and can all do different things in our bodies,” he wrote.
Gregory closed his update by saying he still had a ways to go, but he was definitely looking forward to opening his new restaurant Kann. He said he needed to be able to do the heavy lifting needed to get an eatery ready for some hungry customers.
Bae’d Up In Balenciaga x Gucci: Rihanna Drips Decadently On Delectable Dinner Date With A$AP Rocky
Listen, we know the paps are a nuisance but we’re so happy they were there to capture the VISION that is Rihanna.
RihRih and A$AP Rocky were photographed leaving dinner in Los Angeles late Tuesday night. She wore a $2550 Gucci x Balenciaga puffer vest, as well as a scarf and $870 sunglasses from the collab collection.
Who else can you think of who can pull off this look so STUNNINGLY? It’s the way she layers in all the pieces AND the jewelry, chains on chains on chains and bracelets on bracelets.
Is she hot or cold, with her arms and toes out — but vested up like that? And you know the pregnancy theorists are going to have something to say about that vest!
Is that her hand in her pocket making the vest pouf out? Or a lil A$APling in there cooking up? She told us to stay out her uterus so we’ll leave her and her ovaries alone — but listen Rih, whenever you’re ready — the world can’t wait for a lil Fenty Jr.
We love it though. Give us more. What do you think about Rihanna’s dinner date look? How about A$AP Rocky’s? We’ll be honest, we almost forgot to look at him we were so blinded by her beauty and effervescence. She just kills it every time. Would you splurge $2550 on a puffer vest? How about $870 for sunglasses? She got moneeeeey!
This Oversized Hoodie Blanket Sweatshirt Is A Deal At $39 & Will Keep You Cozy & Comfortable
We’ve got the perfect, cozy, oversized hoodie for you to battle the colder months in & you can shop this affordable & fashionable blanket sweatshirt here for under $40!
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
When cooler weather hits, the hunt for cozy clothing is on! — We’ve got you covered with this amazing $40 oversized hoodie blanket sweatshirt by Catalonia! The brand’s popular winter staple is a deal that you can’t miss. This fluffy, one-size-all sweatshirt is sure to keep you warm and comfortable on chilly nights, as well as during outdoor activities. If you’re camping or enjoying a socially distanced outdoor concert, this is the best hoodie for you. Not to mention, it’s perfect for lounging around the house, reading a book, watching TV, or doing work from home.
Get the Catalonia Oversized Hoodie Blanket Sweatshirt here for $39.99.
Its smooth microfleece material (on the front) and sherpa lining make for the ultimate cozy hoodie. Not to mention, this particular hoodie is reversible, which means you can style it in many different ways. It includes a kangaroo front pocket that’s big enough to hold snacks, your cell phone, and any other items for on-the-go travel. Additionally, its front pocket is the perfect hand warmer while out and about at outdoor events.
As we mentioned above, this hoodie is universally sized, so there’s no need to stress over its fit and silhouette. Its very large and roomy style can be born by adults and teens (boys and girls, 14 years and up). The ends of the sleeves have elastic cuffs so that you can keep the sleeves in place and use your hands at the same time. Additionally, this super-soft, oversized hoodie is machine washable and easy to clean. It comes in a number of colors, including, wine (as seen on the model), aqua green, ash grey, black, blue, seas blue, rose pink, camel, latte, purple, and many more.
Catalonia’s blanket sweatshirt is the perfect gift for mom, dad, and anyone in between. And, the proof is in the glowing 5-star Amazon reviews!
