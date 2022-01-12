MAFS Exclusive: Alyssa Doubles Down On The Importance Of Attraction Ahead Of Her Wedding To Chris—‘I Like What I Like’

“I take pride in taking care of myself and I want my future husband to be the same way…”

A “Married At First Sight” season 14 bride is making no qualms about the importance of attraction between husband and wife. As previously reported this season of #MAFS follows five Boston couples who meet for the very first time at the altar.

Included in that group are Alyssa and Chris.

Alyssa (30) is like a number of women who’ve put their career ahead of their dating life but she’s ready for a change.

An animal lover, Alyssa devotes her time to rescuing animals all over the world, leaving little room for dating. Her last relationship ended in heartbreak when her boyfriend unceremoniously broke up with her while she was cooking him dinner.

Alyssa truly believes that “Married At First Sight” is her opportunity to find love and she thinks the experts will be able to break her streak of bad luck and find her the man she’s been searching for. A staunch believer in manifestation and positive thoughts, Alyssa knows that the universe has brought her to her spouse and she excitedly broke the news to her family.

The positive thinker also apparently plays no games when it comes to negativity. During the premiere of the “Married At First Sight: After Party”, fellow bride Lindsey revealed that Alyssa blocked her on social media after hearing that she shaded her during their joint bachelorette party. Instead of giving an explanation, Alyssa apparently told Lindsey that she was “busy” tending to her dog and moved on.

Bloop! Alyssa does NOT play.

Alyssa has been matched with Chris (35) who loves to commit and is ready for his forever.

Chris is a serial monogamist who has had back-to-back long-term relationships since he was in high school. He needs the experts’ help finding a match because he’s learned that in his relationships thus far, he and his girlfriends are incompatible once the honeymoon phase ends. He has hopes that the matchmakers will be able to find him a woman who will keep his interest long-term! Dating apps are just not getting the job done for Chris who surprised his mom with the big news and got asked a valid question; “Are you crazy?!”

On tonight’s episode of “Married At First Sight,” we’ll see these two make preparations to tie the knot.

Ahead of that, BOSSIP chatted with Alyssa about her requirements for her hubby and the “horrible” Boston dating scene that led her to turn the #MAFS experts.

Prior to being matched on Married At First Sight, what was the Boston dating scene like for you? Was there a moment in particular when you knew you wanted help from the experts to find your match?

Dating in Boston is horrible, I’m sure it’s hard anywhere these days but Boston seems to be exceptionally difficult to find genuine people. I have been searching for my person for what feels like forever and unfortunately, I haven’t been able to find him. To watch everyone around you find their person and you still haven’t is heartbreaking. I’m so happy for everyone in my life who has but to be what seems like the only single person left is really tough.

Prior to “Married At First Sight” how important was physical attraction to you in a potential mate? If you had to describe your physical “type” what would it be?

Physical attraction is important to me and I think it’s probably pretty important to most people regardless of what they say. I’ve definitely dated outside my “type” before because we got along well and had a lot in common. I take pride in taking care of myself and I want my future husband to be the same way. Everyone has things they want and don’t want in a husband and I stick by what I said. I like what I like and no one can’t fault me for that.

We know you love animals and work in animal rescue, could you be with someone who doesn’t share that same love for pets?

I have been actively rescuing animals for about 10 years all over the world and I pour my heart and soul into what I do. It’s a full-time second job to me that never stops. I wouldn’t expect someone to jump right in and jump fences and climb through mud off the bat but I would hope they would respect me for what I do and hopefully join along. I could never be with someone who didn’t love animals, I don’t expect them to do what I do in the rescue world but I just want someone who supports me and understands what I do.

How did your family react when you told them you wanted to find your husband on Married At First Sight?

My family knows how badly I want to find my person and they know I would do anything to find them. My family was definitely skeptical and shocked at the idea but when I told them it was a go and everyone was supportive.

Ultimately, what attributes were you looking for in a spouse?

I want someone who is kind, caring, compassionate, funny, thoughtful, loves animals, loves country music, someone who is handsome, tall, is fit/athletic, has some country in him, someone who isn’t afraid to get dirty for a day on the farm or in the Bahamas or Mexico rescuing dogs, and nice teeth are a must for me! Most importantly someone who loves me for me!

A new episode of Married At First Sight airs tonight at 8p/7 c on Lifetime and we’ll see more of Jasmina and Michael and Katina and Olajuwon.

Will YOU be watching?