News
MAP: King Soopers locations that would be affected by strike
The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 has called for a strike at Denver area King Soopers stores where contracts have expired, which would involve about 8,400 workers and 68 stores. Read the story: Union gives King Soopers’ “last, best” deal thumbs down; both sides brace for strike
News
Giants’ firing of Joe Judge says more about the lost franchise than it does about the coach
Joe Judge sounded like an outsider during his infamous rant in Chicago, which was the most telling takeaway of all.
When Judge flew off the handle on Jan. 2, blasting the effort and culture of predecessor Pat Shurmur’s Giants team, Judge sounded like someone from outside of the Giants’ family who is accustomed to better and disgusted by what he inherited when he arrived.
“The toughest thing to change in a club is the way people think,” Judge said that day.
This is why Tuesday evening’s firing of Judge was inevitable, because the Giants are a rudderless franchise that doesn’t know up from down. And while everyone in the league already knew that, they certainly don’t want to be told that by their own coach.
It’s hard to believe John Mara and Steve Tisch really intend to hire an outside GM and give him autonomy to run a fully aligned franchise, though, because they’ll never take their thumbs off of the scale.
They don’t understand what it takes to build a winner. They aren’t accountable for pulling the plug on a long-term rebuild after Judge’s first year, instead blaming their failure on a first-time head coach hired at age 38 who nearly made the playoffs in a 2020 pandemic.
The cloak-and-dagger manner in which the Giants dragged out Judge’s firing was shady.
The fact the team honored 19-46 GM Dave Gettleman with on-field photos and protected him with a sneaky “retirement” press release – only to then blow Judge out the door – is indicative of who the Giants are.
They are an arrogant franchise with friends in high places that always manages to convince fans to trust the team shield over their own eyes.
Judge leaves with a 10-23 record in two seasons, the third straight coach the Giants have fired either during or after their second season with the team.
There’s a reason they’ve fired three coaches in just over five calendar years. It’s because the coaches aren’t the reason their roster stinks and they constantly lose.
The Giants’ 22-59 record the past five years is tied for the worst in the league with the Jets, and it’s an insult now to include the Jets in the same sentence.
Judge undeniably dug his own grave at the end, primarily with his wild press conference after the Bears loss. His program wasn’t perfect.
But here is what happened: the Giants’ undying loyalty to Eli Manning in 2017 led them to hire a GM in Gettleman who would try to win one more time with the QB.
Their undying loyalty to Gettleman as Manning and the roster deteriorated dug them into the NFL’s basement, costing Shurmur his job.
And then saddling Judge with Gettleman’s mismanagement cost a second coach his job before the GM was finally shoved out the door.
Judge inherited a bad GM, a bad roster, and hired an offensive coordinator in Jason Garrett that everyone knew was really ownership’s choice.
The offense went deeper in the tank after Garrett’s midseason firing, but the primary reason was Daniel Jones’ neck injury and an offensive line with one good player on the starting five.
Judge’s Chicago rant made everything worse for him because it shined the national spotlight on the Giants’ dysfunction as brightly as ever before. The defense was playing well and hard for him, which couldn’t be said for the previous two head coaches at the end.
But the Giants’ decision to field Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm as their backup QBs left them looking like a high school offense. So when a fed-up Judge ran two QB sneaks to avoid a safety against Washington, the pitchforks were out and the Giants had nowhere to hide.
The real shame of Judge’s firing is that he was going to be the head coach at Mississippi State until Mara and the Giants saw something more in him in January 2020.
Mara saw a Patriot with a vision for a new Giant Way and hired Judge, well aware it wasn’t reasonable to expect a quick fix. Judge and the Giants agreed this would be a long-term rebuild, a process that would take time and some painful change.
Judge made progress trying to fix this franchise behind the scenes, including in their asset management. His influence was most obvious in last spring’s draft day trade back, which yielded the Giants a second top-7 pick in this April’s NFL Draft.
What, you thought Gettleman, who wouldn’t take a phone call before drafting a running back No. 2 overall in 2018, suddenly understood the value of acquiring draft capital?
Coming out of the 2020 season, however, the impatient Giants decided it was time to abandon the long-term plan and go for it. They overspent on Leonard Williams, Kenny Golladay, Adoree Jackson and Kyle Rudolph. They decided they could win the NFC East.
They thought – Mara and Tisch thought – they were a better team than they actually were.
The Giants’ inability to self-assess is their greatest flaw. It’s why they never get meaningfully better. They never understand how far behind they are in the first place.
The only glimmer of hope for the future is that their nine GM candidates now are all outsiders, and that Mara is promising autonomy to his next GM to run the entire football operation, including the coaching staff.
Still, Mara’s cold, prepared statement on Judge’s dragged-out firing was a reminder that Giants ownership answers to no one.
“Steve [Tisch] and I both believe it is in the best interest of our franchise to move in another direction,” Mara’s statement read. “We met with Joe [Monday] afternoon to discuss the state of the team. I met again with Joe this afternoon, and it was during that conversation I informed Joe of our decision. We appreciate Joe’s efforts on behalf of the organization.
“I said before the season started that I wanted to feel good about the direction we were headed when we played our last game of the season,” Mara added. “Unfortunately, I cannot make that statement, which is why we have made this decision.”
These were the words of Mara, the same man who gushed at Judge’s hiring press conference about his “poise, his confidence, his leadership, his knowledge of the game [and] what it takes to build a winning program, his ability to relate to players, and then of course, his work ethic.”
This is the reason that Tuesday will not live as an ultimate indictment of Judge. It will be remembered as an indictment of the judgment of Mara and Tisch, who have forfeited all benefit of the doubt until they get this right.
The toughest thing to change in an NFL club, as Judge said himself, is the way people think.
News
Union gives King Soopers’ “last, best” deal thumbs down; both sides brace for strike
As King Soopers union members prepared to strike across the metro area, the company offered on Tuesday what it called its final offer, boosting its proposal on wages and bonuses by $22 million.
The $170 million package includes wage increases of up to $4.50 an hour in the first year, based on job classification and tenure, additional raises over the life of the contract and bonuses ranging from $2,000 to $4,000 for ratification of the contract.
The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 rejected the company’s latest proposal Tuesday — what King Soopers called its “last, best” offer — after also spurning a $148 million offer last week, the last time the two sides met at the bargaining table.
The union has called for a three-week strike starting at 5 a.m. Wednesday in the Denver area, Boulder and Parker, the sites of stores where the contracts with King Soopers have expired.
The strike, being waged on claims of unfair labor practices, will involve about 8,400 workers and 68 stores.
“We strike because it has become clear this is the only way to get what is fair, just and equitable for the grocery workers who have risked their lives every day just by showing up to work during the pandemic,” Cordova said in a statement.
Cordova said the company still hasn’t given the union information on wages, bonuses, pensions and other items that it needs to evaluate the latest proposal.
The labor dispute began heating up in late December, with the UFCW Local 7 filing a lawsuit in federal court that accuses Colorado’s largest grocery chain of unfair labor practices. King Soopers responded Monday with a complaint to the National Labor Relations Board accusing the union of the same thing.
The union on Monday rejected a suggestion by King Soopers to call in a federal mediator, saying involving a third party would bog down the process.
The feedback King Soopers is getting is that a majority of the employees want to vote on the company’s proposal, said Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers and City Market.
“Unfortunately they’re not being given that opportunity. But we continue to reach out to Kim and her team to see if we can get this vote scheduled,” Kelley said. “Once again, she’s not replying to us.”
The strike will affect the King Soopers stores in the following cities: Denver, Arvada, Aurora, Boulder, Broomfield, Centennial, Commerce City, Edgewater, Englewood, Evergreen, Federal Heights, Glendale, Golden, Greenwood Village, Highlands Ranch, Lakewood, Littleton, Louisville, Thornton, Westminster and Wheat Ridge.
The union’s contracts with other King Soopers and City Market stores, both owned by Kroger, expire later in January and in February. The union is still negotiating with Albertsons, which owns Albertsons and Safeway stores in the state.
King Soopers and the union have been gearing up for employees walking off the job. Employees in the Denver area, Boulder, Parker and Colorado Springs voted last week to authorize the strike. Employees in Colorado Springs are staying on the job for now because the meat workers’ contract hasn’t run out yet.
The UFCW Local 7 said it expects union members from across the country to come to Colorado to support the striking workers.
Meanwhile, King Soopers has been advertising for replacement workers at $18 an hour. The union has said the pay is higher than what many regular employees make.
The company said the average of pay in Colorado is $18.29.
“This is what happens at this point when they can’t find common ground to reach an agreement. Both sides start getting more polarized,” said Cindi Fukami, a professor of management in the Daniels College of Business at the University of Denver.
While there have been last-minute efforts, such as calling for federal mediation, Fukami said it’s “almost like fiddling while Rome burns.”
“Partly it’s trying to get public opinion on one side or the other, but it doesn’t help to resolve the issues that are causing this,” Fukami said.
Cordova said the union is willing to return to the bargaining table but it needs more data from King Soopers.
“The only offer on the table is ours. The bargaining committee rejected the company’s offer last week,” Cordova said. “They’ve been telling members and the community and the media they want workers to vote on an offer that’s already been rejected.”
The union says King Soopers’ proposals are full of concessions they want from employees at a time when they are still working during a pandemic. One of the proposals criticized by the union would cap sick leave at 48 hours a year.
Wages, staffing, the outsourcing of jobs and health and safety concerns are also priorities, Cordova said. A majority of King Soopers employees are part-time and the union wants to find a faster pathway to full-time jobs for those who want more hours, she added.
A study commissioned by four branches of the UFCW and released Tuesday said that 78% of the employees surveyed at Kroger-owned stores in Colorado and two other states reported not having enough food. That is more than seven times the national rate, said Peter Dreier, a co-author of the study.
“That’s particularly ironic and tragic because these are people who spend their whole day around food,” said Dreier, a professor of urban policy at Occidental College in Los Angeles.
The survey also found that 44% of the employees couldn’t pay rent and 14% of the part-time employees and 9% of the full-time employees were homeless or had been in the past year.
The study, co-authored by Daniel Flaming, president of the nonprofit research firm Economic Roundtable, was based on responses from Kroger employees in the Puget Sound region of Washington, Colorado and Southern California. About 28%, or 10,287, of the 36,795 workers contacted responded.
Kroger is doing well, Dreier added. The study said the company’s operating profits were $4.05 billion in 2020 and the company bought back $1.3 billion in stocks during that period.
At the end of 2021, Kroger authorized a $1 billion buyback of stock.
“That was money they could have spent on making workers’ incomes more sustainable,” Dreier said.
DU professor Fukami said the grocery business operates on “tiny margins.” She said competition from Walmart has been an issue for King Soopers for years.
“If you’re Walmart, you have non-union workers and you’re paying them very low wages, so you can undercut the prices more than the unionized grocery stores. Safeway’s in the same boat,” Fukami said.
Because of widespread labor shortages, King Soopers employees have other options, said Fukami, adding that she wonders where the company will find enough replacement workers.
“That does suggest that the workers will have some power over the company just on the basic supply and demand of workers,” she added.
News
Avalanche rookie defenseman Bo Byram leaves team for personal reasons
Minutes from warmup at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Tuesday, the Avalanche announced that rookie defenseman Bo Byram has left the team for personal reasons and would not play against the Predators.
The Avs, who did not disclose any other information about Byram, 20, also said veteran forward Darren Helm is out with a lower-body injury. He was replaced by Mikhail Maltsev, who was recalled from the AHL’s Colorado Eagles.
Colorado is already without left wing and team captain Gabe Landeskog, who will miss his second game after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
Earlier on Tuesday, the NHL announced that Colorado coach Jared Bednar will coach the Central Division in next month’s All-Star Game in Las Vegas. Bednar is the first member of the Avs to be named a head coach at an NHL All-Star Game.
MAP: King Soopers locations that would be affected by strike
Drake Looks Ripped In Low-Rise Shorts For Shirtless Mirror Selfie
Giants’ firing of Joe Judge says more about the lost franchise than it does about the coach
Alia Shawkat reveals Brad Pitt’s reaction to dating rumors
Kendall Jenner’s Ex Ben Simmons Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama: See Massive Diamond Ring
Union gives King Soopers’ “last, best” deal thumbs down; both sides brace for strike
Milo Ventimiglia receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Kristen Stewart Looks Identical To Twiggy In Wild New Shoot For ‘W Magazine’: Photos
Avalanche rookie defenseman Bo Byram leaves team for personal reasons
Jamie Lynn Spears breaks her silence: ‘I love my sister’ in GMA interview — WATCH
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News6 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1