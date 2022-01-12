Mass. and Cass neighborhood on edge on eve of tent-removal deadline

Mayor Michelle Wu’s Mass. and Cass czar — who revealed that she’d only be with the city for six months — took heated questions from neighborhood leaders the day before the city’s deadline to dismantle the tent encampment in the troubled South End area.

“We’re dealing with an administration that refuses to answer questions,” City Councilor Frank Baker fumed during an extended criticism of Wu’s City Hall in the midst of the civic leaders’ Zoom meeting on Mass. and Cass. “The track record so far has been, ‘we’re smarter than you, we’re going to implement this.’ ”

The back and forth came on Tuesday during one of the periodical meetings of the Mass. and Cass working group put together by South End, Roxbury and Newmarket neighborhood organizations, featuring a variety of different people who had comments and concerns about the city’s plans for getting rid of the tent encampment in the area sometimes called Methadone Mile, the strategy to keep the area clear and the ongoing initiative to house homeless in the Roundhouse hotel in the area.

Dr. Monica Bharel, who’s running point for the city on Mass. and Cass, reiterated that the process for clearing out the homeless encampments remained on track to for Wu’s deadline of Wednesday.

“Those people will all still have to vacate the area tomorrow,” she said.

Bharel said the actual tent removal might stretch into the end of the week, but then that’s it; she said extended police patrols will continue after that to let people know that coming back and setting up is “not an option.”

A few people asked what would happen if people on Wednesday or in the future refuse to depart. Bharel did not answer that directly, but said the city would “have them leave.”

“It’s bad for the community and it’s bad for the people who are staying there — it’s dangerous,” Bharel said of the existence of a tent encampment. “We never ever want to get to this point again where there’s 90 tents.”

In response to a question about her tenure as Wu’s top Mass. and Cass official, Bharel confirmed that she’s only on a six-month contract with the city. She said her charge is to oversee these short-term efforts and create medium- and long-term plans to address the opioid and mental-health issues that contribute to the problems that end up centered at Mass. and Cass.

But residents worried that the de facto open-air drug market there will just return with better temperatures.

“The moment that the weather changes, people are going to be outside,” said Steve Fox of the South End Forum.

And Baker said, “What are we going to do when the warm whether comes and the perception — whether its true or not — the perception is Boston’s giving out hotel rooms?”

Even as Bharel faced flak, though, city outreach workers in partnership with community activists continued to get people off the street and into shelter during the wickedly cold Tuesday.

Sue Sullivan, executive director of the Newmarket Business Improvement District, said the number of tents in in the Newmarket Square area — a secondary encampment that formed after the city started bouncing people from the heart of Mass. and Cass during the fall — has dropped from about 40 tents to around 15 as work continues.

“They’ve gotten a tremendous amount of people to accept housing and shelter for treatment,” said Sullivan, who has been readily willing to be critical of the administration when she doesn’t like how things are going. “The city staff is doing a great job right now, I have to say.”