Mass. and Cass neighborhood on edge on eve of tent-removal deadline
Mayor Michelle Wu’s Mass. and Cass czar — who revealed that she’d only be with the city for six months — took heated questions from neighborhood leaders the day before the city’s deadline to dismantle the tent encampment in the troubled South End area.
“We’re dealing with an administration that refuses to answer questions,” City Councilor Frank Baker fumed during an extended criticism of Wu’s City Hall in the midst of the civic leaders’ Zoom meeting on Mass. and Cass. “The track record so far has been, ‘we’re smarter than you, we’re going to implement this.’ ”
The back and forth came on Tuesday during one of the periodical meetings of the Mass. and Cass working group put together by South End, Roxbury and Newmarket neighborhood organizations, featuring a variety of different people who had comments and concerns about the city’s plans for getting rid of the tent encampment in the area sometimes called Methadone Mile, the strategy to keep the area clear and the ongoing initiative to house homeless in the Roundhouse hotel in the area.
Dr. Monica Bharel, who’s running point for the city on Mass. and Cass, reiterated that the process for clearing out the homeless encampments remained on track to for Wu’s deadline of Wednesday.
“Those people will all still have to vacate the area tomorrow,” she said.
Bharel said the actual tent removal might stretch into the end of the week, but then that’s it; she said extended police patrols will continue after that to let people know that coming back and setting up is “not an option.”
A few people asked what would happen if people on Wednesday or in the future refuse to depart. Bharel did not answer that directly, but said the city would “have them leave.”
“It’s bad for the community and it’s bad for the people who are staying there — it’s dangerous,” Bharel said of the existence of a tent encampment. “We never ever want to get to this point again where there’s 90 tents.”
In response to a question about her tenure as Wu’s top Mass. and Cass official, Bharel confirmed that she’s only on a six-month contract with the city. She said her charge is to oversee these short-term efforts and create medium- and long-term plans to address the opioid and mental-health issues that contribute to the problems that end up centered at Mass. and Cass.
But residents worried that the de facto open-air drug market there will just return with better temperatures.
“The moment that the weather changes, people are going to be outside,” said Steve Fox of the South End Forum.
And Baker said, “What are we going to do when the warm whether comes and the perception — whether its true or not — the perception is Boston’s giving out hotel rooms?”
Even as Bharel faced flak, though, city outreach workers in partnership with community activists continued to get people off the street and into shelter during the wickedly cold Tuesday.
Sue Sullivan, executive director of the Newmarket Business Improvement District, said the number of tents in in the Newmarket Square area — a secondary encampment that formed after the city started bouncing people from the heart of Mass. and Cass during the fall — has dropped from about 40 tents to around 15 as work continues.
“They’ve gotten a tremendous amount of people to accept housing and shelter for treatment,” said Sullivan, who has been readily willing to be critical of the administration when she doesn’t like how things are going. “The city staff is doing a great job right now, I have to say.”
Charlie Baker, top state health official resist lawmakers push for mask mandates, more coronavirus regulations
Lawmakers who feel like Gov. Charlie Baker has shirked his responsibilities amid the omicron surge left a Tuesday hearing with the governor and the state’s top health official feeling like they “didn’t move the needle.”
“I wish that we were doing more to slow transmission, frankly. We seem to be coping and managing through the blizzard that is the omicron surge this winter. I don’t want to see us get here again,” state Rep. William Driscoll said, closing out the hearing.
The Milton Democrat co-chairs the Legislature’s COVID-19 oversight committee, which is charged with overseeing the state’s pandemic response and evaluating its emergency preparedness. The committee has held a dozen meetings since its creation last month, but went dark in July and only scheduled new hearings once the omicron variant reared its head.
While Baker told lawmakers he was “open” to any ideas they had to improve the response to the ongoing outbreak — which has sent coronavirus cases surging to record levels — and preventing future ones, he made few commitments. Both he and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders were miffed by lawmakers’ repeated jabs at their refusal to escalate a statewide advisory recommending masks indoors to a full mandate.
Sudders unequivocally said the administration is “not considering a universal mask mandate at this time.”
“I’m not sure other than frustrating people in the public what a mask mandate would do,” she added.
Committee Co-Chairwoman state Sen. Joanne Comerford, D-Northampton, said she’d “hoped” to inch the needle forward on those mandates — particularly when it comes to schools, which she said need better access to testing and should be masked through the end of the school year.
Baker pushed back saying, “The idea that schools aren’t safe is just not based on any data and I’m not going to let people perpetuate this idea that schools aren’t safe because they are.”
Things got testy between Democratic lawmakers and the Republican Baker on several occasions during the one-and-a-half-hour meeting.
“One of the things that would be enormously useful is for you to be more present,” state Sen. Cindy F. Friedman, D-Arlington, told Baker toward the end of his testimony. Baker appeared ready to respond, but he was cut off by committee co-chairman Rep. Driscoll, who shifted the attention to Sudders, who was next in the hot seat.
Three hours ahead of Tuesday’s hearing, Baker announced a major shipment of 26 million rapid tests coming into Massachusetts, amid other updated guidance — moves Comerford called “good, but late.”
Teachers and school staff will be first in line for the tests — a move that irked other employee unions including 1199SEIU which represents 70,000 Bay State health workers.
Union Vice President Tim Foley demanded increased access to testing, more sick time pay and better-fitting KN95 masks for members who “continue to provide quality health care in a safe environment.”
Medicare limits coverage of $28,000-a-year Alzheimer’s drug
Medicare said Tuesday it will limit coverage of a $28,000-a-year Alzheimer’s drug whose benefits have been widely questioned, a major development in the nation’s tug-of-war over the fair value of new medicines that offer tantalizing possibilities but come with prohibitive prices.
The initial determination from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services means that for Medicare to pay, patients taking Biogen’s Aduhelm medication will have to be part of clinical trials to assess the drug’s effectiveness in slowing the progression of early-stage dementia as well as its safety.
Medicare’s national coverage determination would become final by April 11, following a public comment period and further evaluation by the agency.
“Alzheimer’s disease is a devastating illness that has touched the lives of millions of American families,” Medicare administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said in a statement. “CMS has been and remains committed to providing the American public with a clear, trusted, evidence-based decision that is made only after a thorough analysis of public feedback on the benefits and risks of coverage for Medicare patients.”
The requirement for clinical studies applies to the entire class of drugs of which Aduhelm is a pioneer, monoclonal antibodies that work against amyloid, a kind of protein that forms plaques characteristic of Alzheimer’s disease.
Cambridge-based Biogen sharply disapproved of Medicare’s decision. The company said in a statement that the decision “denies the daily burden of people living with Alzheimer’s disease.”
Stepmother of missing New Hampshire girl faces new charges
New Hampshire prosecutors have filed new charges against the stepmother of 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, who has been missing since 2019.
Kayla Montgomery is charged with two counts of theft by deception for taking $1,500 in welfare intended for Harmony when the girl was no longer living with her between Nov. 30, 2019, and June 2, 2021, according to a criminal complaint.
Montgomery, 31, of Manchester, N.H., also is charged with two counts of welfare fraud because she told a New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services caseworker that she was homeless with four children, despite only having only three at the time because Harmony was missing, a complaint said.
Her arraignment and bail hearing are scheduled for Thursday.
Montgomery pleaded not guilty last Thursday in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester to one count of welfare fraud, a felony.
Her arraignment came two days after police charged the child’s father, Adam Montgomery, with giving Harmony a black eye in July 2019 and hiding her with the intent to conceal her from the New Hampshire Division of Children, Youth and Families, according to court documents.
He also is charged with failing to have her in his physical custody since about November of 2019, even though he had legal custody of her. He was taken into custody “based on clear and convincing evidence that the defendant’s release will endanger the safety of the defendant or of the public,” according to a bail order.
Kayla Montgomery admitted seeing Harmony with a black eye but said her husband told her that one of their three children had struck the girl with a toy, a police affidavit said.
Kayla Montgomery told investigators that her husband said one morning in November or December of 2019 that he was driving his daughter back to Crystal Sorey, the girl’s biological mother, in Massachusetts, according to the affidavit.
Harmony was reported missing on Nov. 18, 2021, by Sorey, who said she hadn’t seen her daughter since about April 21, 2019, in a FaceTime video call in which the child seemed frightened and her father was in the background, according to a police affidavit.
Manchester Police opened an investigation into Harmony’s disappearance after the New Hampshire Division of Children, Youth and Families told them on Dec. 27 that staff could not find the girl. Police learned Harmony hadn’t been seen since October or November of 2019, the affidavit said.
Sorey told investigators she had lost custody in July 2018 to the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families due to substance abuse, but she had gotten sober and had been searching for Harmony since, the affidavit said.
