Michael B. Jordan Gifts Girlfriend Lori Harvey A Surprise 25th Birthday Party, Picks Up Tab—Even Though He Can’t Attend

Jeannie Mai is a new mom. ‘The Real’ co-host welcomed her first child with husband Jay Jenkins, aka Jeezy.
Jeannie, 42, announced the birth on Instagram on Tuesday, January 11, alongside a photo of her newborn’s blanket. “I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family,” she wrote.
“Baby Jenkins is here.”
Jeannie began trying to have a baby immediately after marrying rapper Jeezy, 44, a father of four.
They tied the knot at an intimate backyard wedding in March 2021 in Georgia.
After suffering a miscarriage, Jeannie told Women’s Health magazine that she considered in-vitro fertilization (IVF) but ended up conceiving naturally.
“It was the most beautiful sign that anything’s possible, that you’re not in control and God has a plan. Being a mom is hands down the hardest role in the entire world. Now that we’re bringing another Jenkins into the picture, I have no idea what to expect.”
Jeannie married high school sweetheart Freddy Harteis in 2007. They divorce in 2017 after she refused to give him a child.
In October 2018, Harteis and his girlfriend Linsey Toole welcomed a daughter named Emersyn Rose.