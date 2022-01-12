News
Mikaela Shiffrin wins record 47th slalom, Petra Vlhova takes season title
SCHLADMING, Austria — Mikaela Shiffrin won the last women’s World Cup slalom before the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday, while her Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova locked up the season title in the discipline.
Racing on the challenging Planai course, the American improved from fifth place, posting the fastest time with an all-attacking run to beat first-run leader Vlhova by 0.15 seconds.
Germany’s Lena Dürr finished 0.93 behind in third.
It was Shiffrin’s 47th career slalom win, making her the first skier in World Cup history to win that many races in a single discipline. She previously shared the best mark with Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark, who won 46 giant slalom in the 1970s and 80s.
“It’s just quite special to be sitting here now. It feels like it didn’t happen,” said Shiffrin, who stretched her lead in the overall standings over Vlhova to 55 points.
Her win did not prevent Vlhova from securing the season title in the discipline.
The Slovakian, who has won five of this season’s seven slaloms, leads Shiffrin by 220 points with just two more World Cup slaloms scheduled after the Olympics.
Vlhova won the slalom globe once before, in 2020, after Shiffrin had won it six times in seven years.
The title went to Katharina Liensberger last season. On Tuesday, the Austrian was 0.79 behind in eighth after the first run and ultimately finished 21st after nearly skiing out at the end of her second run.
Shiffrin’s teammate Paula Moltzan was in sixth place after the opening run but straddled a gate in her second. The American has been skiing with the pole taped to her glove since fracturing her left wrist.
Canada’s Ali Nullmeyer and Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener, who shared the third spot after the opening run, both failed to finish their final runs.
Anna Swenn-Larsson, who finished third in a slalom in Slovenia on Sunday, was among the fastest starters in the first run and led Vlhova by more than two-tenths of a second at the first split before the Swede straddled a gate.
The Planai course is an annual stop on the men’s circuit. The women last raced at the venue during the world championships in 2013.
The race was relocated from nearby Flachau, which has been hit by a recent rise in coronavirus infections.
Biden on voting rights passage: ‘I’m tired of being quiet!’
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE, COLLEEN LONG and JEFF AMY
ATLANTA (AP) — President Joe Biden says that he supports changing Senate rules in order to pass voting rights legislation, declaring that changing the rules would be to protect the “heart and soul of our democracy.”
Biden told a crowd in Atlanta that he’d been having quiet conversations with Senators for months over the two bills up for debate, stalled because there aren’t enough Republican votes to move them past filibuster to votes.
“I’m tired of being quiet!” he said, emphatically pounding the podium. “I will not yield. I will not flinch,” in the effort to protect democracy.
Current rules require 60 votes to advance most legislation — a threshold that Senate Democrats can’t meet alone because they only have a 50-50 majority with Vice President Kamala Harris to break ties. Republicans unanimously oppose the voting rights measures.
Not all Democrats are on board with changing the filibuster rules. Conservative West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin threw cold water on the idea Tuesday, saying he believes any changes should be made with substantial Republican buy-in.
And even if Democrats clear the obstacles to passage of the voting rights laws, it could be too late to counter widespread voting restrictions passed in 19 states following former President Donald Trump’s 2020 loss and his lies — embraced by many in the GOP — that the election was stolen through voter fraud.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
ATLANTA (AP) — President Joe Biden will use a speech in Georgia to endorse changing Senate rules that have stalled voting rights legislation, saying it’s time to choose “democracy over autocracy.” But some civil rights groups won’t be there, in protest of what they say is administration inaction.
As he turns to his current challenge, Biden on Tuesday is also paying tribute to civil rights battles past — visiting Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once held forth from the pulpit. He also stood quietly as Martin Luther King III placed a wreath outside at the crypt of King and his wife, Coretta Scott King.
In remarks on the on the grounds of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke before Biden Tuesday, warning that a barrage of laws making it tougher to vote means there is “a danger of becoming accustomed to these laws, a danger of adjusting to these laws as though they are normal.”
“There is nothing normal about a law that makes it illegal to pass out water or food to people standing in long voter laws,” she said, to cheers.
With Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., setting next Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a deadline to either pass voting legislation or consider revising the rules around the chamber’s filibuster blocking device, Biden is expected to evoke the memories of the U.S. Capitol riot a year ago in more forcefully aligning himself with the voting rights effort.
Biden plans to tell his audience, “The next few days, when these bills come to a vote, will mark a turning point in this nation.”
“Will we choose democracy over autocracy, light over shadow, justice over injustice? I know where I stand. I will not yield. I will not flinch,” he’ll say, according to prepared remarks. “I will defend your right to vote and our democracy against all enemies foreign and domestic. And so the question is where will the institution of the United States Senate stand?”
Current rules require 60 votes to advance most legislation — a threshold that Senate Democrats can’t meet alone because they only have a 50-50 majority with Harris to break ties. Republicans unanimously oppose the voting rights measures.
Biden in the past has waded more cautiously into the debate. He is under enormous political pressure to engineer a breakthrough, though it’s not clear what practical effect he can have.
Underscoring that pressure, King said in a statement that he was pleased to meet with Biden but he also supported those who chose to skip the speech.
“We’ve seen what’s possible when President Biden uses the full weight of his office to deliver for bridges,” he said, referencing Biden’s successful push for a $1 trillion infrastructure spending deal. “And now we need to see him do the same for voting rights.”
Not all Democrats are on board with changing the filibuster rules. Conservative West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin threw cold water on the idea Tuesday, saying he believes any changes should be made with substantial Republican buy-in.
And even if Democrats clear the obstacles to passage of the voting rights laws, it could be too late to counter widespread voting restrictions passed in 19 states following former President Donald Trump’s 2020 loss and his lies — embraced by many in the GOP — that the election was stolen through voter fraud.
Some voting rights advocates planned to boycott Biden’s speech. Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, known for her untiring voting rights work, also was skipping the event. The White House, meanwhile, sent out an unusually long list of attendees for the speech. Aides said Abrams had a conflict but didn’t explain further, though she tweeted support for the president.
Biden said before his trip the two had a scheduling mix-up but had spoken and were “all on the same page.”
When asked what he was risking politically by speaking out when there aren’t enough votes to change the rules, he said: “I risk not saying what I believe. That’s what I risk. This is one of those defining moments. It really is. People are going to be judged on where were they before and where were they after the vote. History is going to judge us.”
Voting rights advocates in Georgia and nationwide are increasingly anxious about what may happen in 2022 and beyond. They view the changes in many states as a subtler form of ballot restrictions like literacy tests and poll taxes once used to disenfranchise Black voters, a key Democratic constituency.
“We’re beyond speeches. At this point, what we need, what we are demanding, is federal legislation,” said LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Votes Matter. And it can’t happen soon enough, she said.
Republicans who have fallen in line behind Trump’s election misinformation are separately promoting efforts to influence future elections by installing sympathetic leaders in local election posts and by backing for elective office some of those who participated in the riot at the U.S. Capitol a year ago.
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, who is senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist and made history as the first Black senator elected in Georgia, said that “anything that can happen that will continue to shine a bright light on the urgency of this issue is important.”
White House press secretary Jen Psaki rejected some activists’ complaints that Biden hasn’t been a strong enough advocate.
“We understand the frustration by many advocates that this is not passed into law, yet. He would love to have signed this into law himself,” she said.
Georgia is at the center of it all, one of the key battleground states in the 2020 elections. After the votes were counted and recounted, Trump told a top state election official he wanted the official to “find” enough votes to overturn his loss. The state’s votes nonetheless went to Biden, and both of its Senate seats went to Democrats as well.
Last year, the Republican governor signed a sweeping rewrite of election rules that, among other things, gives the State Election Board new powers to intervene in county election offices and to remove and replace local election officials. That has led to concerns that the Republican-controlled state board could exert more influence over the administration of elections, including the certification of county results.
Congressional Democrats have written voting legislation that would usher in the biggest overhaul of U.S. elections in a generation by striking down hurdles to voting enacted in the name of election security, reducing the influence of big money in politics and limiting partisan influence over the drawing of congressional districts.
The package would create national election standards that would trump state-level GOP laws. It would also restore the ability of the Justice Department to police election laws in states with a history of discrimination.
___
Amy reported from Atlanta. AP Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.
Broncos’ Bradley Chubb motivated coming off career-worst season: “I’m nowhere near where I want to be”
No matter how you look at it, 2021 was a lost year for Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb.
Chubb underwent two ankle surgeries, costing him nine games, and missed game another game to COVID-19. What was left was an unimpressive zero sacks in seven starts, with nine solo tackles and one tackle for loss.
“My worst year as a pro,” said Chubb. “All offseason last year I dealt with an ankle injury, and I was just trying to get back for OTAs. Then, as soon as I got healthy my other ankle went (and also required arthroscopic surgery). It was one of those things that was tiring on me mentally and physically. I’m nowhere near where I want to be.”
Chubb’s lone highlight came in the Week 16 loss in Las Vegas when he batted Derek Carr’s screen pass toward the end of halftime, intercepted it and rumbled all to the Raiders’ one-yard line. That set the Broncos up for their first and only lead of the day, via Javonte Williams’ touchdown run the next play.
Beyond that, Chubb’s impact was negligible, especially as the Broncos stumbled down the stretch with four consecutive losses to finish 7-10 and miss the playoffs for the sixth consecutive year. Barring an unexpected contract extension this offseason, 2022 will be a contract year for Chubb, who will earn $13.9 million guaranteed.
With his lack of production this past season, Chubb said his mindset this offseason is “to put my head down and go to work.”
“This offseason is probably my first time since my rookie year I’m coming out fully healthy going into the offseason, so I’m so excited about that,” Chubb said. “I don’t want anything more than to help this team win and to take this organization back to that winning pedigree that everybody knows and loves because the fans deserve it, the players deserve it and we all deserve it.”
While Chubb aims to get his production back on track, other questions remain at outside linebacker. Jonathon Cooper will be in the second year of his rookie deal in 2022, as will Andre Mintze, while Aaron Patrick (who saw limited time as a reserve this year, with one start) also remains under contract.
But Stephen Weatherly, who came over via a deadline trade with Minnesota, is an unrestricted free agent. And Malik Reed, who had five sacks in 14 games as a backup, is a restricted free agent. Reed is free to negotiate and sign with any team, but the Broncos can offer him a tender that comes with a right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation.
After initially making the team as an undrafted rookie out of Nevada in 2019, Reed has 15 sacks over 45 games (34 starts). Reed’s 13 sacks over the past two years ranks third among all undrafted players in that time frame. He said he would welcome a return to Denver.
“The past three years have been amazing,” Reed said. “I’m blessed to be in this position, blessed to come to Denver to get the opportunities that I’ve gotten here. With the success I’ve had here so far, I feel like this is a great place to be for me.”
Sterling Monfort, son of the Rockies’ owner, now leads pro scouting department
Keeping with owner Dick Monfort’s blueprint, the Rockies latest big front-office change came in-house. And this time, change also came from within the family.
Sterling Monfort, 30, the owner’s youngest son, has been promoted to director of professional scouting. Sterling, who was serving as the assistant director of scouting operations on the amateur side, officially took over his new post Jan. 1.
“Sterling’s very qualified,” Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt said. “He’s become a very good scout and he’s earned this.”
Perhaps, but it’s quite a leap up the ladder.
Sterling began working with the Rockies in 2014 as a scout and was promoted to assistant director of scouting operations in 2018, working on the amateur side of the game. Now he’s charged with supervising the Rockies’ pro scouting personnel.
Sterling’s promotion has raised eyebrows within baseball from those who remain perplexed about how the Rockies’ front office goes about its business. His older brother, Walker Monfort, 35, has been the Rockies’ vice president of corporate partnerships for the past seven years and is entering his 13th year working in a full-time capacity for the club.
“Sterling has earned a reputation as a diligent, hard worker, but I think he’s out over his skis,” said one longtime veteran of the major league scouting industry. “I mean, Dick Monfort owns the club so he can promote his son if he wants to.
“But Sterling’s only been doing this for eight years and if his dad wasn’t the owner, I don’t know if he would be hired in the industry. For me, this is another example of the Rockies only looking inside their own organization.”
Sterling was not made available to talk to the media because the Rockies, along with other major league clubs, are allowing only a select few of their personnel to speak to the media during baseball’s ongoing lockout.
Schmidt, of course, is aware that Monfort’s promotion will be seen by some as nepotism, but he strongly disagrees with that viewpoint.
“I’ve told Dick (Monfort) this for years. I’ve said, ‘If you sold the club or something, Sterling would get hired — in a heartbeat,’ ” Schmidt said. “There are teams out there that would hire Sterling, as a cross-checker, right now. His work ethic is second to none.
“I was looking for someone to oversee our pro scouting and I think it was time for Sterling to take that step. He’s a good evaluator. I have a lot of trust in him overseeing our pro scouts as we move forward.”
Schmidt also noted that Sterling will have the benefit of working under the direction of Danny Montgomery, the longtime Rockies scout who now holds the title of vice president and assistant general manager of scouting. Sterling will also be aided by Marc Gustafson, the senior director of scouting operations who remains in charge of amateur scouting.
Sterling graduated from Eaton High School in 2009. He played first base for legendary coach Jim Danley and contributed to three state titles for the Reds. He graduated from Arizona State in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in tourism management and served an internship as a coaching assistant for the Grand Junction Rockies, the Rockies’ rookie-level minor-league team at the time.
Sterling completed his master’s degree in business management at ASU in 2014 before he became a scouting advisor for the team in May 2014.
For the past five years, Sterling worked primarily as a scout in California. He played a part in Colorado’s selection of UCLA first baseman Michael Toglia in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2019 draft.
“Sterling has always been very, very professional, and very informed,” UCLA coach John Savage said. “He’s a legitimate, solid communicator and a really good talent evaluator. He’s a guy who would be legitimately looked at in the industry as a high-level evaluator. I think he’s proven himself on the amateur side.”
