Bitcoin

More than 34% of Americans Will Possess BTC Within 2022!

Published

14 seconds ago

on

  • Ric Edelman remains a complete BTC enthusiast. 
  • Edelman terms 34% of Americans will possess BTC by the end of 2022. 
  • BTC starts surging up for the past 24 hours.

The last 30 days has been one hell of a ride if we take the king of crypto, Bitcoin (BTC) into account. The mid of December, 2021 everyone exclaimed that BTC will surge up efficasely for Christmas and from there till the year end it will surge up effortlessly. Most expectations were that BTC will hit $100K from Christmas to New year. However, ths did not happen.

BTC for Past One Month 

The first expectation for the Christmas surge disappointed everyone. Moreover, as BTC did not perform as expected for Christmas, the expectations subsided slowly as there’s only a matter of five days for new year. Adding more fuel to the fire, BTC dropped from $50K to $45K within the last 3 days of 2021. 

And so, BTC ended the year 2021 miserably by hitting lows of $45K. The start of 2022 for BTC was quite slow and dormant. Owing to more disappointment and schock, in spite of the market crash on January 5, 2022, BTC hit extreme lows and even touched $40K. Alas on January 12, 2022, the market turned back to sprout out, including BTC too. Currently BTC stands at a price of $43,621 at overall market gains of 1.48% for the past 24 hours. 

In spite of all this, a profuse crypto and avid BTC tycoon Ric Edelman, puts out abrupt comments all towards the prop up of BTC.

Ric Edelman’s Statements

The founder of Edelman Finance Engines, Ric Edelman is a phosphorus finance philanthropist as everyone knows. Apart from finance, Ric Edelman is also a crypto addict. In a recent interview for CNBC ETF Edge program, Edelman stated that at present about 25% of Americans have BTC in their wallets. 

Furthermore, he states that within 2022, about 34% of Americans will be having BTC on holds with them. Also, Edelman states that BTC has become an avid gameplayer in finance too. Talks of BTC are all over the world day to day going as a mainstream topic, terms  Edelman.

Bitcoin

Jack Dorsey Launches Bitcoin Defense Fund To Aid Devs Facing Litigation

Published

55 mins ago

on

January 12, 2022

By

Jack Dorsey
Jack Dorsey has announced the launch of a bitcoin defense fund that is aimed at bitcoin developers who are facing litigation. The space, although still new, has had its fair share of litigation as various devs have had to battle it out in the courts over their products. This fund will help to fund provide legal defense for these developers who otherwise would have folded due to lack of funds.

Backing Up Bitcoin Developers

In an email sent out to the bitcoin developers’ mailing list, Twitter ex-CEO Jack Dorsey announces the establishment of the Bitcoin Defense Fund. The fund was a response to the various litigations bitcoin developers were being subjected to due to their work involving bitcoin and its products. A lot of these are open-source developers, who are unable to afford proper legal defense when faced with these litigations.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Discount? Peter Brandt On Why You Shouldn’t Buy The Dip

The email which was posted to Twitter by Zack Voell explains that the primary mission of the fund was to help defend these developers from lawsuits. It will provide services like helping developers find and retain defense counsel, as well as developing litigation strategies and assisting in paying legal fees. The non-profit entity will be accessible to developers if they wish to take advantage of it.

BTC recovers to $43K | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

As for the projects that get funded, the board of the Fund will be responsible for making the decisions. It’s staffed with a corps of volunteer and part-time lawyers who will work to protect bitcoin devs from lawsuits.

Funding The First Projects

In the email, Dorsey notes that the Fund had already chosen the first project to take on. The Tulip Trading lawsuit had been brought against a number of developers, claiming a breach of fiduciary duty on the part of the devs. The Bitcoin Defense Fund will provide funding for the outside counsel for the developers named in the lawsuit to aid in their legal defense.

Related Reading | ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood On What Will Drive Bitcoin Correction

This Fund comes at a critical point where more devs are finding themselves in the middle of lawsuits due to their work in the bitcoin space. These devs are often backed into a corner as they are unable to provide adequate legal defense for themselves due to limited resources. The Bitcoin Defense Fund will change this.

“The Bitcoin community is currently the subject of multi-front litigation,” the email read. “Litigation and continued threats are having their intended effect; individual defendants have chosen to capitulate in the absence of legal support.”

This Bitcoin Defense Fund is another in a long line of activities that have proven Dorsey’s support for bitcoin and its development. In December, he announced the Bitcoin Trust Fund (BTrust), to accelerate bitcoin development in Africa and India.

Featured image from CryptoPotato, chart from TradingView.com

Bitcoin

Charles Hoskinson Justifies Delays in Regards to Cardano Blockchain Network

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 12, 2022

By

Cardano (ADA) Active Users Surge 50% Over Last 7 Days
37 seconds ago |