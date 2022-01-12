More than 34% of Americans Will Possess BTC Within 2022!

- DeFi Lama lists just one Cardano Dapp, MuesliSwap.
According to Charles Hoskinson, a global blockchain network has its own set of challenges. However, even if such were the case, the accomplishments accomplished so far would remain genuine. Charles Hoskinson, CEO of Input Output (IO), is satisfied with Cardano’s accomplishments thus far.
Hoskinson told Dan Gambardello from the Crypto Capital Venture YouTube channel that people focus too much on the little picture. According to him, this viewpoint ignores prior accomplishments and potential roadblocks. For a goal that can be summed up as using blockchain technology to improve people’s lives throughout the world, it’s an enormous undertaking.
Hoskinson referred to the community’s dissatisfaction with Cardano’s limited Dapp offerings so far. The Alonzo ecosystem was expected to be a busy hive of activity four months after the smart contracts went live. DeFi Lama lists just one Cardano Dapp, MuesliSwap, to the annoyance of many.
Hoskinson summed up the situation by noting that Cardano has gone from nothing to a top 10 project and a major player in establishing the research standard for Proof-of-Stake.
Highlights ETH 2.0 Update Delay
Hoskinson blamed the delays on several adjustments made during the four-year voyage. In light of this, IO was obliged to pursue new tactics, which resulted in delays that many users were upset about. Hoskinson used the occasion to compare Ethereum to Vitalik Buterin’s original 2018 launch date for ETH 2.0.
Buterin said last week that ETH 2.0 is around halfway finished. ETH 1.0 and ETH 2.0 chains must be merged, and sharding must be implemented. These are significant jobs that must be completed.