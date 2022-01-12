News
Mountain lion enters condo lobby at base of Vail Ski Resort
VAIL — Wildlife officials in Colorado euthanized a mountain lion that entered the main lobby of a condominium building at the base of Vail Ski Resort.
Vail police officers were called to the Lionshead Village area on Saturday after the feline was seen in and near several properties. The mountain lion entered the condo building, and police were able to confine it in a secure area.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers shot the mountain lion with a tranquilizer dart before deciding to euthanize the animal.
“Unfortunately, officers discovered the mountain lion was severely emaciated and in poor condition, which likely contributed to its desire to be in close proximity to humans,” the Vail Police Department wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday.
Mountain lions are native to the area, but they are typically elusive and sightings are rare. Residents and resort guests are being asked not to feed, approach or try to capture any local wildlife.
News
Kafer: Why I’m still a Republican despite it all
Cole Wist, the former assistant minority leader of the Colorado House, publically left the Republican Party this week disgusted by: “Election lies, vaccine misinformation, making it harder to vote, excusing Jan. 6 thuggery, conspiracy theories galore.” I, too, have left the party at times when I could not stomach the actions of some within the tribe. Here is why I remain today.
Thirty years ago I became a Republican. The evolution from liberal Democrat to Republican didn’t happen overnight; it was the result of months of questioning core beliefs prompted by a single question.
It was an overcast day sometime in 1991, the sight of East High School’s splendid clock tower looming against a bruised sky to my right. I was headed to a dead-end retail job held after I dropped out of college ostensibly to become a writer. (Funny, I should remember such details when I can’t often recall where I park my car.)
A liberal of the A.O.C variety, I never wasted a chance to enlighten the uninformed about how the government should do more to help the poor. That morning I asked myself what I was doing to help the poor. Nothing, I was outsourcing my compassion.
Seeing at once the gap between my words and deeds produced a powerful cognitive dissonance that itched like a splinter in the mind that only change could relieve. I moved back home, started volunteering, graduated from college, became a Republican, and set out in 1996 for Washington DC to work on Capitol Hill to change the world.
My naive enthusiasm soured over time to deep cynicism. In 2003 I quit the party after congressional leaders held a vote open for three hours to pass a bill to increase government spending compromising both procedure and principle for political expediency. I wanted nothing to do with the party or its politicians. When asked to brief a congressman — I worked at a reform think tank — I’d balk, paraphrasing Monty Python to mark my contempt “…let’s not go to Camelot. Tis a silly place”.
Back in Colorado a year later, I returned to the party buoyed by the prospect of making a difference locally. I was a precinct leader when Trump became the nominee and I left the party again, cynicism finally extinguishing the last breath of youthful naïveté.
Disillusionment is good for the soul for only when illusions are stripped away can we see clearly.
I returned to the GOP during the Kavanaugh hearings disgusted by protesters clawing the doors of the Supreme Court and self-interested politicians scrutinizing a judge’s calendar from high school. As an unaffiliated voter, a party of one, I felt powerless in the face of this embarrassing spectacle. I could only push back if I did so with others.
Unlike pristine ideals, large groups of people are messy — full of good ideas and abject idiocy, courage and cowardice, selfishness and goodness, grievance and grace. Though far from perfect, the GOP is the only bulwark against cancel culture, the push to defund the police, Critical Race Theory, COVID shutdowns, new government entitlements, higher taxes, urban camping, attacks on First and Second Amendment rights, and other ruinous policies. Moderate Democrats cannot control the leftwing within their own party, only the presence of Republicans can do that.
Likewise, moderate Republicans cannot control the Trump follower-conspiracy theorist-anti-vax populists within our ranks; we can only hope to outweigh their influence.
That means working within the party to place thoughtful men and women on the ballot, supporting courageous and honorable elected officials, and speaking out, even if it makes you as popular as Cassandra of ancient Troy.
During a storm, it’s better to try and right a ship of fools than to set out in a dingy.
Krista L. Kafer is a weekly Denver Post columnist. Follow her on Twitter: @kristakafer
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
News
Omar Kelly: It’s time for Steve Ross to hire a veteran head coach for Dolphins
I love Brian Daboll.
I’ve had an unhealthy obsession with the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator ever since he served as the Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator for the 2011 season.
Despite the lackluster results of that 6-10 season, which cost head coach Tony Sparano his job, I maintained respect for Daboll because of the challenges he faced during that lockout-impacted season. There was a late start for every NFL team when meant a slow implementation of his offense, since he had been hired that offseason and given no time to install his offense.
But that team, specifically the offense — which featured a 1,000-yard tailback in Reggie Bush and a 1,200-yard receiver in Brandon Marshall — was my favorite out of every offense I’ve covered since 2007.
(For the sake of transparency, there really haven’t been many decent Dolphins offenses to pick from. And yes, decent is my new standard for Dolphins offenses.)
The point is, I became a fan of Daboll since then and have tracked his career, success and growth. He’s overdue to become a head coach and is exactly what a franchise should be looking for if they want to give an inexperienced assistant an opportunity and hire a first-time head coach.
However, considering Dolphins owner Steve Ross has already run through four of those with little success, I’m begging him to change up his approach during this coaching search.
It’s time for the Dolphins to find a coach who brings something Sparano, Joe Philbin, Adam Gase and Brian Flores didn’t possess: head coaching experience.
The biggest drawback to first-time head coaches is they usually can’t hire a quality staff, unless they come with a built-in coaching staff like the one Bill Parcells gift-wrapped for Sparano, and they typically don’t know what they don’t know.
Everything is new to them, and they are often slow at making adjustments because they are learning on the job.
I’m tired of Dolphins head coaches needing training wheels and making the exact same mistakes every three years (it’s been a never-ending loop).
In my opinion, hiring inexperienced coaches is one of the two reasons the Dolphins continue this prolonged and painful ride on the mediocrity merry-go-around. Not finding, adding or developing an elite quarterback is the other.
As talented as Daboll might be, and the same goes for San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who the Dolphins also put in a request to interview for the head coach vacancy, there should be concern about their ability to build a top-notch staff and their lack of experience leading an entire locker room and organization.
Miami learned Philbin lacked leadership skill the hard way. We learned about Gase’s overinflated ego and lack of concern for discipline the hard way. And we discovered Flores struggled playing well with others after it was too late.
These first-time coaches also might be a specialist at leading one side of the ball and struggle with the other. This applies to every former Dolphins coach not named Don Shula.
Speaking of Shula, his career got to the next level when Miami acquired him from the Indianapolis Colts. Shula became a legend in his second stop.
Jimmy Johnson used the lessons, connections and wisdom he gained from his Dallas Cowboys days to produce some productive seasons in Miami. Even Dave Wannstedt, who failed in Chicago, had some respectable seasons in Miami, years that no Dolphins coach has been able to match since.
That’s why I propose it’s time for Ross to stray from his preference to pick young, ambitious, first-timers.
Doug Pederson, Dan Quinn, Jim Caldwell, Mike Zimmer, Jack Del Rio, Todd Bowles, Leslie Frazier and other veteran coaches looking for their second, and maybe third chance to get behind the wheel of an NFL still have plenty to prove.
Give the right coach a second chance to make a better impression, to build a better team, and they might be able to do for the Dolphins what Andy Reid did for the Kansas City Chiefs after being fired from the Philadelphia Eagles. Or what Pete Carroll did in Seattle after struggling in New England, or Tony Dungy did in Indianapolis after falling short of winning a title in Tampa Bay, or what Bill Belichick did for the Patriots after delivering one winning season in his five years with the Cleveland Browns.
The Dolphins need someone who can build a quality staff of assistants, coaches who can help a young roster take their game to the next level.
They need a seasoned coach who has a clear vision of what he wants his offense and defense to look like, and the ability to create a blueprint he can follow through on to build it. Remember, Flores’ offense never resembled the physical unit he promised when he was hired in 2019.
Pederson and Caldwell are winners, and their history proves they can help the quarterback of their choice —whether it’s Tua Tagovailoa or another — get to the next level.
Quinn, Zimmer, Del Rio, Bowles and Frazier have all built forceful defenses wherever they go, and that could allow this Dolphins defensive unit to pick up where they left off.
If this decision is truly about getting the Dolphins to take the next step forward, which has been the stumbling block during the Ross ownership era, it’s time for the real estate mogul to do something he’s never done before: pick a coach who has some history of turning a floundering franchise into a perennial playoff team and possible Super Bowl contender.
News
Biden approves Missouri’s disaster declaration from Dec. 10 tornado
ST. LOUIS – President Joe Biden approved Missouri’s disaster declaration from the December 10 tornado that killed at least two people.
The White House said Biden gave his approval Monday and “ordered Federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes.”
The federal funding will be available to the state, local governments and private nonprofit organizations in order to repair or replace facilities in Bollinger, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Pemiscot, Reynolds, and Wayne counties damaged by the storms. The funding is also available for “hazard mitigation measures.”
The declaration does not include St. Charles County, where storms damaged homes in the Defiance area. A spokesperson for the State Emergency Management Agency confirms that the damage did not meet the threshold for assistance.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security named DuWayne Tewes the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in those areas.
