Nuggets blow 25-point lead in second-half collapse vs. Clippers
Nothing about this season is pretty for the Nuggets. Tuesday’s loss to the Clippers might be the ugliest yet.
The Nuggets blew a 25-point, second-half lead, collapsing in an awful 87-85 loss in Los Angeles.
Nikola Jokic’s last-second 3-point try fell short, and Aaron Gordon’s put-back attempt was off. It would’ve salvaged an awful second-half performance.
While Denver’s offense melted away, bricking 3-pointers and protecting the ball like they’d already secured the win, the Clippers found their 3-point stroke. Los Angeles buried 10 from the 3-point line, almost all of them coming in the second half.
It spoiled Gordon’s 30-point, 12-rebound performance, and rendered Jokic’s 21-point, 13-rebound, eight-assist night meaningless. The Nuggets finished the night with 19 turnovers, including five from Jokic.
Now 20-19, the loss snapped Denver’s two-game winning streak.
The Nuggets played downhill, attacking basketball to start the third quarter and ripped off an 11-4 run. Through Jokic, the Nuggets built a game-high 59-34 lead before the wheels fell off. As turnovers mounted, including several instances where the Nuggets failed to capitalize on a Jokic mismatch inside, the Clippers started chiseling away. A 21-3 Los Angeles run changed the complexion of the game and gave Los Angeles life.
Marcus Morris, the brother of Heat veteran Markieff Morris, was at the heart of it. His first-half flagrant one on Austin Rivers set a physical tone when he tossed a forearm toward Rivers’ neck area. As Los Angeles clawed back into the game, Morris’ mere presence offered an underlying tension throughout. The Nuggets held a tenuous 66-55 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Nuggets coach Michael Malone praised his squad for their resiliency amid the ever-changing climate of the NBA season. Before the game, he made note that despite the havoc COVID had wrought, the Nuggets were 5-2 in their last seven games.
“The amount of moves that have been made in the last two weeks just seems like it’s crazy,” Malone said. “… It definitely makes it challenging when you got guys flying in and meeting you on the road and, you know, we hand out, ‘Hello, my name is’ stickers for everybody to wear, so we get an idea of who’s who.”
On Tuesday, that meant incorporating Rodney McGruder, who came to Denver via the Bol Bol trade, and James Ennis, who signed on a 10-day hardship deal. Malone credited the two veterans for picking up concepts quickly at Tuesday’s shootaround.
The first half was hardly an offensive masterpiece from either side, but the Nuggets fought hard for their 41-28 halftime lead. The sloppy, disjointed offense only magnified Jokic’s importance.
Per usual, he controlled all elements of the game. With seven points, eight rebounds and four assists, he imposed himself on the glass where the Nuggets held a marked, 35-18, advantage over the first two quarters. When he had the ball in his hands, he dissected the defense and waited for a moment of Clipper vulnerability.
It led to several backdoor baskets, which became more important as the offense ground to a halt.
Gordon planted himself inside and headed to halftime with 12 points and six rebounds.
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon tests positive for COVID-19
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon has tested positive for COVID-19.
Simon said in an emailed statement that he took a PCR test over the weekend and received the result Tuesday evening. He added that he has been self-quarantined “in an abundance of caution” since his test on Saturday.
“I feel fine, probably because I’m fully vaccinated and boosted,” Simon said. “At this point, I will continue to quarantine for the full ten-day period recommended in state and federal guidelines. I’ll keep working during that time, as I’ve been doing so far this week.”
Simon is just the latest state official to test positive for the coronavirus. Attorney General Keith Ellison was diagnosed on Jan. 5 and Gov. Tim Walz in late December. Both said they had only mild symptoms, thanks to being vaccinated.
“I know that countless families are dealing with the same situation as mine,” Simon said. “I’m thinking of them while encouraging everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted. We know that vaccination makes the symptoms of this virus less severe and lets us protect our communities, especially the workers on the front lines of this pandemic.”
American Indian Movement leader Clyde Bellecourt dies at 85
MINNEAPOLIS — Clyde Bellecourt, a leader in the Native American struggle for civil rights and a founder of the American Indian Movement, has died. He was 85.
Bellecourt died Tuesday morning of cancer at his home in Minneapolis, Peggy Bellecourt, his wife, told the Star Tribune. Lisa Bellanger, the current co-director of AIM, also confirmed his death to the Associated Press.
“Clyde was a really good man and influenced a lot of people,” said Winona LaDuke, an American Indian activist and the executive director of Honor the Earth, a group dedicated to raising awareness for Indigenous environmental issues. “He was very influential in my life.”
Bellecourt was a co-founder in 1968 of the American Indian Movement, which began as a local organization in Minneapolis that sought to grapple with issues of police brutality and discrimination against Native Americans.
One of the group’s first acts was to organize a patrol to monitor allegations of police harassment and brutality against Native Americans who had settled in Minneapolis where AIM is based. Members had cameras, asked police for badge numbers and monitored radio-scanner traffic for mention of anyone they might recognize as Indigenous to ensure their rights weren’t being violated.
The group quickly became a national force. It would lead a string of major national protests in the 1970s, including a march to Washington, D.C., in 1972 called the Trail of Broken Treaties.
At times, the American Indian Movement’s tactics were militant, which led to splintering in the group. In one of its most well-known actions, the group took over Wounded Knee on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota in 1973 to protest U.S. and tribal governments. The 71-day occupation turned violent, and two people died in a shootout.
The group called out instances of cultural appropriation, provided job training, sought to improve housing and education for Indigenous people, provided legal assistance, spotlighted environmental injustice and questioned government policies that were seen as anti-Indigenous.
Bellecourt was born and raised on the White Earth Indian Reservation. His Ojibwe name is Nee-gon-we-way-we-dun, which means “Thunder Before the Storm.” He was the only remaining living founder of the AIM movement, Bellanger said.
Bellecourt was among those who protested the 1992 Super Bowl in Minneapolis, when the Washington Football Team beat the Buffalo Bills. The Washington team dropped its old name in 2020 after decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans and after pressure from sponsors amid a national reckoning on race in the U.S. Bellecourt long called for the team’s name to be changed.
Bellanger said condolences have been coming in from around the globe.
“He was known worldwide,” she said.
Missouri man was justified in shooting death of neighbor, coroner’s inquest rules
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — A special hearing Tuesday provided answers to a controversial shooting case out of Bourbon, Missouri. Authorities held a coroner’s inquest in the shooting death of Justin King. It was almost like a mini-trial.
Testimony lasted the entire day and when it was over, the six-person coroner’s inquest jury ruled it was “justifiable homicide” which backs the shooter’s self-defense claim.
The suspect has not been charged in connection with the shooting.
King was shot on Nov. 3, 2021, at his neighbor’s trailer. We are not naming the shooter since he does not face a charge. He admits to shooting King to death, but he told police he was protecting himself.
Surveillance video played in court showed the suspect was in King’s home about an hour before the shooting. The video is from inside King’s living room, and you can see and hear both men being friendly with one another. The prosecutor said the suspect brought King a marijuana joint so he could calm down from a dispute with another neighbor. You could hear King tell the soon-to-be shooter, “Love you, brother!”
About an hour later, another video from outside shows King in pajama pants and no shirt going to the shooter’s trailer where he allegedly pushed through the door, threw his neighbor’s TV inside the trailer, and grabbed another. There’s no video inside, but another outside angle shows a disturbance on the porch and then King is shot dead.
The suspect told police he not only shot in self-defense but also shot King’s leg first, which he claimed only made King angrier.
Court evidence today offered no answers about what the final argument was about, with sometimes bizarre testimony about what neighbors heard as their last words. One witness testified he heard King yell “No more internet for you!” before he was shot. Others said they heard King yell “I thought we were friends,” and then the shooter answer, “We were,” before firing three shots.
Both men were intoxicated. A deputy coroner testified that a toxicology screen on King found THC, amphetamine, and methamphetamine. A sheriff’s investigator said the suspect’s screen found THC and alcohol.
Outside the courtroom, Justin’s father, John King, said inexplicably, “They were friends, so why would you shoot a friend who you were just cajoling with. It makes no sense.” He added, “It doesn’t seem like it’s a two-sided investigation.”
He said he feared we’re not seeing all of the evidence, such as video from a camera reportedly inside the shooter’s home. It was a camera that one neighbor testified the shooter had recently moved.
“I’d like to see video that would go back a day or so to see when was his video changed,” said King’s father.
His mother, Eva Bruns added, “They’re trying to hide something because they don’t want to bring justice for my son.”
