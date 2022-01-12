News
Nuggets’ Michael Malone blasts team’s competitive fire after 25-point collapse
Nuggets coach Michael Malone didn’t hold back Tuesday night, questioning his team’s competitive resolve in the wake of their dispiriting 25-point collapse against the Clippers.
Malone said a loss like that, which ended in an 87-85 Clippers victory, would gnaw at him far beyond the long flight home from Los Angeles.
“Losses like this are gonna keep me awake for weeks,” Malone said. “I think today’s NBA player, they’re worrying about where they’re going out tonight.”
Not only did he question how much the collapse would sting for his players, but he also said he saw players fleeing from the moment during their meltdown.
“… We had a lot of guys running away from the ball in big moments,” he said.
Both statements were equally damning, as the Nuggets’ offense fell apart in the second half and Los Angeles picked away at a vulnerable squad.
In the second half, Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon combined for 32 of Denver’s 44 points. No one else had more than five.
When Jokic had a chance to win the game after corralling a defensive rebound with 7.5 seconds left, Malone opted not to call a timeout. It was a conscientious choice because of how dreadful Denver’s collective play had been over the game’s final 19 minutes.
“Our execution was piss-poor, so if we’d called a timeout, we’d have been doing them a favor,” he said. “Probably wouldn’t have gotten the ball inbounds, the way things were going for us.”
Jokic liked the look, even though he knew his 3-point try was short as soon as he released it.
But Malone reasoned that that shot — on a night the Nuggets shot 4 for 33 from 3-point range — was better because at least it came against a scrambled Clippers defense.
Malone was unapologetic in his criticism, born of the 19 turnovers that gave Los Angeles life. If they weren’t throwing the ball away outright, they were attempting low-percentage passes that the plucky Clippers were waiting to intercept. The Clippers scored 16 of their 22 points off turnovers in the second half, which coincided with their 3-pointers starting to drop.
The avalanche swelled after the Nuggets took a 59-34 lead with 7:04 left in the third quarter.
The Clippers managed just 28 points in the first half. Their second-half, 59-point blitz represented an unnerving pattern that has dogged the Nuggets all season. They struggle to hold big leads and play a brand of basketball that’s unusually different from the one that got them the cushion in the first place.
“That’s our season right now,” Jokic said. “Sometimes we’re good, sometimes we’re bad.”
But what unnerved Malone most was how badly his team struggled to get Jokic the ball. Jokic finished with just 14 shots, the third-most on the team.
Before the game, Malone noted how his franchise player had seen more double-teams over the last 10 games than he’d seen in the last seven years combined.
The Clippers’ defense on Jokic was a continuation of that — a swarm of fronts, switches and double-teams that confused the rest of his teammates and coerced numerous dangerous passes. Together, it set the stage for a debilitating collapse and one that could sting for weeks, depending on who you ask.
News
Arvada police shoot, kill man who had a knife
A car-jacking suspect who police say had a large knife is dead after authorities shot them Wednesday morning.
According to Arvada Police, one of their officers shot and killed the person in the 6800 block of West 56th Avenue, near the city limits of Denver.
No Arvada officers were injured in the incident.
Two APD Officers have been put on administrative leave, they did not provide the names of those officers.
The coroner’s office has yet to provide the name of the person who was killed.
Officials say they will provide more details later Wednesday.
The Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the case.
News
Biden sending more COVID tests to schools to keep them open
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is increasing federal support for COVID-19 testing for schools in a bid to keep them open amid the omicron surge.
The White House announced Wednesday that a dedicated stream of 5 million rapid tests and 5 million lab-based PCR tests will be made available to schools starting this month to ease supply shortages and promote the safe reopening of schools. That’s on top of more than $10 billion devoted to school-based tests authorized in the COVID-19 relief law and about $130 billion earmarked in that law to keep kids in school.
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said students need to be in their classrooms and the announcement shows the administration’s commitment to helping schools stay open.
“We’re doing everything we can to make sure that our children have an opportunity to stay in school,” Cardona said Wednesday on “CBS Mornings.” “That’s where they need to be, and we know we can do it safely.”
States are applying to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the tests, Cardona said, adding that he expected distribution to begin as early as next week.
“We recognize that schools are the hubs of the community” and they should be open for instruction, the secretary added, saying it is “vital for our students.”
The push is part of the Biden administration’s wide-ranging efforts to expand supply and accessibility of COVID-19 testing as it faces mounting criticism over long lines and supply shortages for testing nationwide. The White House on Wednesday announced that Dr. Tom Inglesby, the director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School of Public Health, is joining its COVID-19 response team to oversee its testing initiatives.
Starting on Saturday, private insurers will be required to cover the cost of eight at-home COVID-19 tests per month for covered individuals, and the administration is nearing the roll-out of a new website to allow Americans to request what will eventually be 500 million free tests that can be shipped to their homes.
The increased supply testing, though, will likely be too late for many Americans trying to safely navigate the omicron-fueled case surge, which is already showing signs of cresting.
The school testing initiative announced Wednesday comes after the nation’s third-largest public school system, in Chicago, closed for days after an impasse between teachers and officials over reopening policies. The closure was a black eye for President Joe Biden, who made reopening schools — and keeping them open — a priority.
“We have been very clear, publicly and privately, that we want to see schools open,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday. She cited the massive amount of funding for schools as evidence of the administration ensuring “we were prepared and had resources needed to address whatever may come up in the pandemic.”
The new crop of tests is enough to cover only a small fraction of the more than 50 million students and educators in the nation’s schools. The administration hopes the tests will fill critical shortfalls in schools that are having difficulty securing tests through existing federal funding or are facing outbreaks of the more transmissible COVID-19 variant.
The administration also is working to target other federally backed testing sites to support school testing programs, including locating Federal Emergency Management Agency sites at schools.
Additionally, the CDC is set to release new guidance later this week to help schools implement “test-to-stay” policies, in which schools use rapid tests to keep close contacts of those who test positive in the classroom.
Associated Press writer Darlene Superville contributed to this report.
News
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in Britain, U.S.
Scientists are seeing signals that COVID-19′s alarming omicron wave may have peaked in Britain and is about to do the same in the U.S., at which point cases may start dropping off dramatically.
The reason: The variant has proved so wildly contagious that it may already be running out of people to infect, just a month and a half after it was first detected in South Africa.
“It’s going to come down as fast as it went up,” said Ali Mokdad, a professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington in Seattle.
At the same time, experts warn that much is still uncertain about how the next phase of the pandemic might unfold. The plateauing or ebbing in the two countries is not happening everywhere at the same time or at the same pace. And weeks or months of misery still lie ahead for patients and overwhelmed hospitals even if the drop-off comes to pass.
“There are still a lot of people who will get infected as we descend the slope on the backside,” said Lauren Ancel Meyers, director of the University of Texas COVID-19 Modeling Consortium, which predicts that reported cases will peak within the week.
On Tuesday, Janet Woodcock, the acting head of the Food and Drug Administration, told Congress that the highly transmissible strain will infect “most people” and that the focus should turn to ensuring critical services can continue uninterrupted.
“I think it’s hard to process what’s actually happening right now, which is: Most people are going to get COVID, all right?,” she said. “What we need to do is make sure the hospitals can still function — transportation, other essential services are not disrupted while this happens.”
The University of Washington’s own highly influential model projects that the number of daily reported cases in the U.S. will crest at 1.2 million by Jan. 19 and will then fall sharply “simply because everybody who could be infected will be infected,” according to Mokdad.
In fact, he said, by the university’s complex calculations, the true number of new daily infections in the U.S. — an estimate that includes people who were never tested — has already peaked, hitting 6 million on Jan. 6.
In Britain, meanwhile, new COVID-19 cases dropped to about 140,000 a day in the last week, after skyrocketing to more than 200,000 a day earlier this month, according to government data.
Numbers from the U.K.’s National Health Service this week show coronavirus hospital admissions for adults have begun to fall, with infections dropping in all age groups.
Kevin McConway, a retired professor of applied statistics at Britain’s Open University, said that while COVID-19 cases are still rising in places such as southwest England and the West Midlands, the outbreak may have peaked in London.
The figures have raised hopes that the two countries are about to undergo something similar to what happened in South Africa, where in the span of about a month the wave crested at record highs and then fell significantly.
“We are seeing a definite falling-off of cases in the U.K., but I’d like to see them fall much further before we know if what happened in South Africa will happen here,” said Dr. Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at Britain’s University of East Anglia.
Dr. David Heymann, who previously led the World Health Organization’s infectious diseases department, said Britain was “the closest to any country of being out of the pandemic,” adding that COVID-19 was inching towards becoming endemic.
Differences between Britain and South Africa, including Britain’s older population and the tendency of its people to spend more time indoors in the winter, could mean a bumpier outbreak for the country and other nations like it.
On the other hand, British authorities’ decision to adopt minimal restrictions against omicron could enable the virus to rip through the population and run its course much faster than it might in Western European countries that have imposed tougher COVID-19 controls, such as France, Spain and Italy.
Shabir Mahdi, dean of health sciences at South Africa’s University of Witwatersrand, said European countries that impose lockdowns won’t necessarily come through the omicron wave with fewer infections; the cases may just be spread out over a longer period of time.
On Tuesday, the World Health Organization said there have been 7 million new COVID-19 cases across Europe in the past week, calling it a “tidal wave sweeping across the region.” WHO cited modeling from Mokdad’s group that predicts half of Europe’s population will be infected with omicron within about eight weeks.
By that time, however, Hunter and others expect the world to be past the omicron surge.
“There will probably be some ups and downs along the way, but I would hope that by Easter, we will be out of this,” Hunter said.
Still, the sheer numbers of people infected could prove overwhelming to fragile health systems, said Dr. Prabhat Jha of the Centre for Global Health Research at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto.
“The next few weeks are going to be brutal because in absolute numbers, there are so many people being infected that it will spill over into ICUs,” Jha said.
Mokdad likewise warned in the U.S.: “It’s going to be a tough two or three weeks. We have to make hard decisions to let certain essential workers continue working, knowing they could be infectious.”
Omicron could one day be seen as a turning point in the pandemic, said Meyers, at the University of Texas. Immunity gained from all the new infections, along with new drugs and continued vaccination, could render the coronavirus something with which we can more easily coexist.
“At the end of this wave, far more people will have been infected by some variant of COVID,” Meyers said. “At some point, we’ll be able to draw a line — and omicron may be that point — where we transition from what is a catastrophic global threat to something that’s a much more manageable disease.”
That’s one plausible future, she said, but there is also the possibility of a new variant — one that is far worse than omicron — arising.
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Subscribe to bi-weekly newsletter to get health news sent straight to your inbox.
Nuggets’ Michael Malone blasts team’s competitive fire after 25-point collapse
Amazon, Wal-Mart, IKEA cut COVID sick pay for asymptomatic employees
Kevin Bacon’s Kids: Meet His 2 Children, Sosie & Travis
Arvada police shoot, kill man who had a knife
Brittany Cartwright Becomes Jenny Craig Spokesperson
Biden sending more COVID tests to schools to keep them open
Nelly denies paying woman $100 for returning his lost bag with $300K; ‘I didn’t lose sh*t’
‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Preview: TJ Reveals That Only 3 Teams Will Advance To Phase 2 Of Final
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in Britain, U.S.
Bo Derek, 65, Rocks Suede Pants As She Catches Up With Maggie Q At Dinner – Photos
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News7 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1