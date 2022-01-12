Connect with us

Nuggets’ Michael Malone blasts team’s competitive fire after 25-point collapse

Published

51 seconds ago

on

Nuggets' Michael Malone blasts team's competitive fire after 25-point collapse
Nuggets coach Michael Malone didn’t hold back Tuesday night, questioning his team’s competitive resolve in the wake of their dispiriting 25-point collapse against the Clippers.

Malone said a loss like that, which ended in an 87-85 Clippers victory, would gnaw at him far beyond the long flight home from Los Angeles.

“Losses like this are gonna keep me awake for weeks,” Malone said. “I think today’s NBA player, they’re worrying about where they’re going out tonight.”

Not only did he question how much the collapse would sting for his players, but he also said he saw players fleeing from the moment during their meltdown.

“… We had a lot of guys running away from the ball in big moments,” he said.

Both statements were equally damning, as the Nuggets’ offense fell apart in the second half and Los Angeles picked away at a vulnerable squad.

In the second half, Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon combined for 32 of Denver’s 44 points. No one else had more than five.

When Jokic had a chance to win the game after corralling a defensive rebound with 7.5 seconds left, Malone opted not to call a timeout. It was a conscientious choice because of how dreadful Denver’s collective play had been over the game’s final 19 minutes.

“Our execution was piss-poor, so if we’d called a timeout, we’d have been doing them a favor,” he said. “Probably wouldn’t have gotten the ball inbounds, the way things were going for us.”

Jokic liked the look, even though he knew his 3-point try was short as soon as he released it.

But Malone reasoned that that shot — on a night the Nuggets shot 4 for 33 from 3-point range — was better because at least it came against a scrambled Clippers defense.

Malone was unapologetic in his criticism, born of the 19 turnovers that gave Los Angeles life. If they weren’t throwing the ball away outright, they were attempting low-percentage passes that the plucky Clippers were waiting to intercept. The Clippers scored 16 of their 22 points off turnovers in the second half, which coincided with their 3-pointers starting to drop.

The avalanche swelled after the Nuggets took a 59-34 lead with 7:04 left in the third quarter.

Arvada police shoot, kill man who had a knife

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 12, 2022

Arvada police shoot, kill man who had a knife
A car-jacking suspect who police say had a large knife is dead after authorities shot them Wednesday morning.

According to Arvada Police, one of their officers shot and killed the person in the 6800 block of West 56th Avenue, near the city limits of Denver.

No Arvada officers were injured in the incident.

Two APD Officers have been put on administrative leave, they did not provide the names of those officers.

The coroner’s office has yet to provide the name of the person who was killed.

Officials say they will provide more details later Wednesday.

The Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the case.

Biden sending more COVID tests to schools to keep them open

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 12, 2022

Biden sending more COVID tests to schools to keep them open
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is increasing federal support for COVID-19 testing for schools in a bid to keep them open amid the omicron surge.

The White House announced Wednesday that a dedicated stream of 5 million rapid tests and 5 million lab-based PCR tests will be made available to schools starting this month to ease supply shortages and promote the safe reopening of schools. That’s on top of more than $10 billion devoted to school-based tests authorized in the COVID-19 relief law and about $130 billion earmarked in that law to keep kids in school.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said students need to be in their classrooms and the announcement shows the administration’s commitment to helping schools stay open.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure that our children have an opportunity to stay in school,” Cardona said Wednesday on “CBS Mornings.” “That’s where they need to be, and we know we can do it safely.”

States are applying to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the tests, Cardona said, adding that he expected distribution to begin as early as next week.

“We recognize that schools are the hubs of the community” and they should be open for instruction, the secretary added, saying it is “vital for our students.”

The push is part of the Biden administration’s wide-ranging efforts to expand supply and accessibility of COVID-19 testing as it faces mounting criticism over long lines and supply shortages for testing nationwide. The White House on Wednesday announced that Dr. Tom Inglesby, the director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School of Public Health, is joining its COVID-19 response team to oversee its testing initiatives.

Starting on Saturday, private insurers will be required to cover the cost of eight at-home COVID-19 tests per month for covered individuals, and the administration is nearing the roll-out of a new website to allow Americans to request what will eventually be 500 million free tests that can be shipped to their homes.

The increased supply testing, though, will likely be too late for many Americans trying to safely navigate the omicron-fueled case surge, which is already showing signs of cresting.

The school testing initiative announced Wednesday comes after the nation’s third-largest public school system, in Chicago, closed for days after an impasse between teachers and officials over reopening policies. The closure was a black eye for President Joe Biden, who made reopening schools — and keeping them open — a priority.

“We have been very clear, publicly and privately, that we want to see schools open,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday. She cited the massive amount of funding for schools as evidence of the administration ensuring “we were prepared and had resources needed to address whatever may come up in the pandemic.”

Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in Britain, U.S.

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 12, 2022

Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in Britain, U.S.
Scientists are seeing signals that COVID-19′s alarming omicron wave may have peaked in Britain and is about to do the same in the U.S., at which point cases may start dropping off dramatically.

The reason: The variant has proved so wildly contagious that it may already be running out of people to infect, just a month and a half after it was first detected in South Africa.

“It’s going to come down as fast as it went up,” said Ali Mokdad, a professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington in Seattle.

At the same time, experts warn that much is still uncertain about how the next phase of the pandemic might unfold. The plateauing or ebbing in the two countries is not happening everywhere at the same time or at the same pace. And weeks or months of misery still lie ahead for patients and overwhelmed hospitals even if the drop-off comes to pass.

“There are still a lot of people who will get infected as we descend the slope on the backside,” said Lauren Ancel Meyers, director of the University of Texas COVID-19 Modeling Consortium, which predicts that reported cases will peak within the week.

On Tuesday, Janet Woodcock, the acting head of the Food and Drug Administration, told Congress that the highly transmissible strain will infect “most people” and that the focus should turn to ensuring critical services can continue uninterrupted.

“I think it’s hard to process what’s actually happening right now, which is: Most people are going to get COVID, all right?,” she said. “What we need to do is make sure the hospitals can still function — transportation, other essential services are not disrupted while this happens.”

The University of Washington’s own highly influential model projects that the number of daily reported cases in the U.S. will crest at 1.2 million by Jan. 19 and will then fall sharply “simply because everybody who could be infected will be infected,” according to Mokdad.

In fact, he said, by the university’s complex calculations, the true number of new daily infections in the U.S. — an estimate that includes people who were never tested — has already peaked, hitting 6 million on Jan. 6.

In Britain, meanwhile, new COVID-19 cases dropped to about 140,000 a day in the last week, after skyrocketing to more than 200,000 a day earlier this month, according to government data.

