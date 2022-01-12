News
Nuggets’ Michael Malone: Nikola Jokic one of the most “disrespected reigning MVPs”
The Nuggets took the Christmas Day snub personally.
It was just the latest example, in their eyes, of the NBA’s disrespect toward Nikola Jokic, last season’s MVP. That bled into national attention on Jokic, narratives and perceived assumptions about Denver’s franchise superstar and yielded a remark Tuesday night that had no doubt been brewing within Nuggets coach Michael Malone.
“We don’t ever take him for granted in Denver,” Malone said ahead of the Nuggets’ matchup against the Clippers. “I think he is one of the more disrespected reigning MVPs that I can think of in terms of the attention that he gets. If you open up the dictionary, and you look up the word consistency, there’s going to be a picture of Nikola there. And that’s going back to the Bubble. That’s going back to a 72-game season last year. And this year …”
While Malone might not admit it, he’s also shrewd enough to know that a testament like that rings louder when it’s uttered in Los Angeles as opposed to Denver.
He’s also not immune to what makes Jokic less appealing than, say, LeBron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo.
“Nikola Jokic is not sexy,” Malone began. “He’s just not. There’s nothing about Nikola … (although) his wife might disagree…”
Jokic won’t lead SportsCenter’s Top-10 plays with a breakaway dunk or unleash some stunning athletic feat like swatting a shot into the fifth row. But what’s special about Jokic, according to Malone and anyone who watches the Nuggets closely, is his feel, IQ, playmaking and processing. It’s unlike almost any star in the NBA and is special in and of itself, a skill to behold even if it’s not celebrated the same way.
Without sidekick Jamal Murray (ACL) or Michael Porter Jr. (back surgery) or P.J. Dozier (ACL), or now his close friend Vlatko Cancar (foot fracture), Jokic has still kept the Nuggets in the hunt. And he’s arguably been better than he was last season. In their last seven games, which has included a revolving door of coaches and teammates, the Nuggets are 5-2. There’s no bigger reason than Jokic’s continued dominance.
Rivers scare: Malone said that Austin Rivers was temporarily hospitalized Monday night due to an allergic reaction. The team was at an optional shootaround at UCLA, when Rivers had to be taken to the hospital while having trouble breathing, according to Malone.
Fortunately, he left the hospital later Monday night, woke up Tuesday and attended shootaround like normal. He was expected to play against the Clippers.
Boulder County Wildfire Fund releases $3.8 million for Marshall fire support
The Boulder County Wildfire Fund has distributed $3.8 million to nearly 1,400 people and families directly impacted by the Marshall fire.
The funds released, part of an initial $5 million in allocated assistance, was announced Tuesday by the Community Foundation Boulder County.
“Community Foundation Boulder County wants to thank the over 57,000 individuals, foundations and companies who have collectively donated nearly $19.5 million to support our friends and neighbors,” CEO Tatiana Hernandez said of the CFBC. “This unbelievable generosity, and close collaboration with our county and state government partners, has allowed us to distribute assistance immediately. We know money cannot replace all that was lost. We do hope, however, that this support gives people a small sense of stability as they navigate what comes next.”
A $150,000 grant to United Policyholders to support anyone who needs help navigating their insurance policies has been approved, according to a news release. Representatives from United Policyholders are available at the Disaster Assistance Center, 1755 South Public Road, Lafayette. The DAC, which offers a variety of services to people impacted by the fire, is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
Here’s what you need to know about the King Soopers strike
The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7, which represents about 17,000 grocery workers in Colorado and Wyoming, was set to start a three-week strike starting at 5 a.m. Wednesday against King Soopers stores in the Denver area, Boulder and Parker.
Here are some of the details about the strike, issues in the labor dispute and plans by the union and company:
Which stores are affected? The King Soopers stores in the following cities will be involved: Arvada, Aurora, Boulder, Broomfield, Centennial, Commerce City, Denver, Edgewater, Englewood, Evergreen, Federal Heights, Glendale, Golden, Greenwood Village, Highlands Ranch, Lakewood, Littleton, Louisville, Parker, Thornton, Westminster and Wheat Ridge. Union members in Colorado Springs also voted to authorize a strike but they won’t participate now because the meat workers’ contracts haven’t expired yet.
How did negotiations go sideways? That depends on whom you ask. The union says King Soopers’ wage proposal is insufficient and the company wants concessions from workers, including a limit on sick leave. It accuses the company of unfair labor practices. Kroger-owned King Soopers said it is offering the largest wage increase in the company’s history and that the union isn’t negotiating in good faith.
Why aren’t all King Soopers/City Market stores striking? The labor dispute affects those stores whose contracts expired Jan. 8. Contracts expire later in January and in February for stores in Pueblo, Grand Junction, Fort Collins, Greeley, Longmont, Loveland and the Colorado Springs meat departments.
What are the issues in the dispute? The union’s issues include higher wages; the outsourcing of jobs; eliminating a two-tier pay structure that pays people who started after 2005 less money and less money for workers on the West Slope; safety of workers in the face of rising crime, including robberies in stores; and stronger health protections as the pandemic continues. The union says King Soopers is seeking unacceptable concessions from workers, including capping the amount of sick leave at 48 hours per year.
What is King Soopers’ stance? The company’s latest offer includes $170 million in wage increases and bonuses for all employees for ratification of the contract. Wage increases would be up to $4.50 an hour in the first year, based on job classification and tenure and a boost to $16 an hour to start. Bonuses would be $4,000 for employees with 10 or more years with the company and $2,000 for less than years. The company wants the union to allow members to vote on the offer.
How are the union, King Soopers preparing for the strike? King Soopers has advertised for temporary replacement workers at $18 an hour. The company said hundreds of Kroger employees from across the country are coming to Colorado to help. The UFCW Local 7 said union members from other states are coming to the state to support the striking workers.
Colorado Rapids select three, acquire up to $175,000 in GAM in MLS SuperDraft
The Colorado Rapids lived up to their wheeling and dealing reputation once again in the MLS Super Draft Tuesday.
After entering the day with two first-round picks, the Rapids opted to deal, sending the 10th overall pick to Nashville SC for $125,000 in General Allocation Money, $50,000 in conditional General Allocation Money and the 26th pick.
It was the fourth consecutive season in which the Rapids made a trade on draft day.
The Rapids then chose Notre Dame central midfielder Mohamed Omar with their initial choice at No. 23, and followed that up with the selection of Northern Illinois defender Anthony Markanich with the No. 26 pick.
“In this draft, we felt we were able to get a few players in our top ten even by drafting further down,” Rapids general manager Pádraig Smith said. “We saw value and were able to bring in money without losing out on a pick.”
Omar, a 6-foot-3, 182-pound midfielder from Toronto, became the second straight Rapids first-round pick to come out of the Atlantic Coast Conference, following last year’s selection of Philip Mayaka out of Clemson at No. 3 overall.
Omar helped Notre Dame reach the NCAA College Cup this past season and played in 23 games for the Fighting Irish, scoring four times with one assist. Omar started 55 games in his Notre Dame career, with 69 appearances.
“In Omar, we saw a really talented, technically highly proficient player,” Smith said. “He’s a big kid from a height stand point and needs to put on a bit of weight to become stronger. He’s got a little bit of bite to him as well. When you add physical qualities and that kind of bite to an already technically proficient player, that’s really enticing. We think we can help him improve and ultimately become a player who can make an impact in MLS.”
MLS SuperDraft pundit Devon Kerr called him a “destroyer” who plays well in the central midfield.
“He knows how to stretch the game,” Kerr said. “He can win balls in the air … His frame, he looks long, he looks lanky a little bit, but he runs right through you.”
He also drew comparisons to fellow Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, who the Rapids acquired for $1 million in General Allocation Money last year from LAFC plus the No. 10 overall pick.
“Anytime you get compared to national team guys, guys who have proven themselves in MLS, it’s an honor,” Omar told MLSSoccer.com reporter Susannah Collins during the broadcast. “I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to being in Colorado with (Kaye), being teammates with him and really just learn from him.”
Markanich was a four-time All-MAC honoree and started in 67 games for the Huskies with 17 goals and 24 assists. Markanich is a twin and his brother, Nicholas, who was a second-round pick by FC Cincinnati, formed a great duo for an NIU team that reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Markanich, 6-foot-1, 165 pounds, provides additional depth to the back line. With the Rapids re-signing Steven Beitashour and Drew Moor to one-year deals, he will have a chance to learn seasoned veterans.
“We saw a good two-way player in Markanich,” Smith said. “Obviously, left backs are highly sought after commodity and we think he’s got a good attitude and knows what he’s doing on both sides of the ball. It’s an attractive combination. … To be able to learn from guys who have done it at the highest level, they will all have a great influence.”
Colorado made only one of its two second-round picks, taking El Salvadoran international Roberto Molina, a 20-year-old right winger, at No. 45 overall. Molina, who is listed at 5-foot-9, played 30 times last season and scored twice for the Las Vegas Lights of the USL Championship. Molina has made three appearances for El Salvador’s national team. The Rapids passed on their lone third-round selection.
“We thought we were going to pass (on the second round), but then, when we saw Molina was available we were thrilled,” Smith said. “He’s got three international caps and has already played at the USL level. He’s a really interesting, tricky player that we think has potential at the next level.”
With the No. 10 pick, Nashville SC selected a defender Ahmed Longmire of UCLA. In order for the Rapids to receive the conditional GAM of $50,000, Longmire will have to hit pre-specified performance marks in 2022.
The lone Coloradan in the SuperDraft, Ryan Sailor, was projected to be a high pick and Inter Miami CF selected him at No. 9. Sailor played his college soccer at Washington and was a first-team All-American and the Pac-12 defender of the year. The Centennial native and Arapahoe High alum played his club soccer at Real Colorado.
