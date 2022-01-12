Bitcoin
Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Surges 18% in the Last 24 Hours
- Oasis’ Emerald has a total worth of $104 million locked.
- Binance Lab recently committed $200 million to the network.
Oasis Network (ROSE) and Fantom (FTM) are two layer one blockchains bringing color to the early-year crypto cold. The Oasis Network has grown in popularity as a Proof-of-Stake Layer 1 blockchain in recent months.
Its ROSE coin is up 18.1% today, and its DeFi ecosystem has surpassed $100 million in total value. Oasis Network’s Ethereum-compatible subnetwork, Emerald, has seen the most activity in recent weeks. YuzuSwap and DuneSwap are the two decentralized exchanges presently running on the platform.
According to DeFiLlama statistics, Oasis’ Emerald has a total worth of $104 million locked, with YuzuSwap holding almost $100 million of it. Within the first few hours after its deployment on Tuesday, the protocol experienced a boom in activity.
Multiple Funding Rounds
To process transactions, the Oasis Network uses a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus approach. Oasis, like Ethereum, allows developers to create apps on top of these functionalities. Binance Labs’ recent $200 million commitment to the network is one of the factors contributing to the recent ROSE price surge.
The Oasis Foundation’s director, Jernej Kos, said:
“We couldn’t be more thrilled that Binance Labs decided to dedicate such a significant contribution to our Ecosystem Fund. They are a valued partner, and together we can create new frontiers in the blockchain space.”
In recent weeks, Oasis Network has released several big enhancements. According to a report published on Tuesday, Binance’s venture capital arm would contribute $40 million to the Oasis ecosystem fund. Dragonfly Capital Partners, Draper Dragon Fund, JumpCapital, and PanteraCapital participated in the fund announced in November 2021.
Bitcoin
Bitcoin Aims For $48K? BTC Reacts Upward To U.S. Inflation Report
Bitcoin has seen some relief in the past couple of days with a 4.5% profit in 24-hours. The first crypto by market cap trades at $42,947, after climbing back from the lows at around $39,000.
The recent bullish price action comes at the heels of the most recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) report published in the U.S.; the metric has become one of the top issues for investors around the world. Used to measure inflation in U.S. dollars, the CPI printed a 7% for December 2021.
The metric recorded a percentage below investors’ expectations and was mostly one of the reasons Bitcoin saw a quick recovery. However, it stood at a 40 year high suggesting the issue will remain a priority for financial institutions across 2022.
As seen below, individual inflation data paints a different picture with many sectors reaching double digits for their year-over-year periods. This includes medical care with 37.3%, transportation with 21%, and energy with 29.3%.
The whole inflation misery in one chart! US inflation of 7% is highest since 1980s. Monthly price increases come in higher than expected. Used cars, food, clothing drive price gains. (Chart via @MOstwald1) pic.twitter.com/mJOCun6UOK
— Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) January 12, 2022
Inflation has caused the U.S. Federal Reserve and its Chairman Jerome Powell to hint at tapering and an increase in interest rates. At the moment, inflation fears have been reduced, but could soon return to justify a shift in the financial institution’s monetary policy. According to Yuya Hasegawa, analyst for bitbank:
(…) if the CPI and PPI turn out to be higher than the market expects, they could rekindle inflation fear and, in turn, also justify the first-rate hike as early as this March. According to the CME’s FedWatch, almost 70% of the market participants are expecting the March rate hike, so bitcoin may be able to defend $40k in case of another sell-off, but it certainly is not the time for optimism in the short run.
Bitcoin, More Blood In The Short Term?
Therefore, the analyst believes $44,000 to $48,000 to operate as short-term important resistance levels. A break above the latter could push Bitcoin to the high of its current range, near $50,000, otherwise, the crypto could re-visit the lows, as it has been moving over the past weeks.
Data from Material Indicators indicates very little support for Bitcoin below its current levels. Over $12 million in bid orders are stacked in the $39,000 to $40,000, with around the same amount in ask orders around the $44,000 to $45,000 area.
This goes to show the uncertainty in the market, but with Bitcoin still holding on to some bullish price action. If the inflation metrics in the U.S. continue to trend to the downside or below investors’ expectations, the first crypto could resume its upside trend with more strength in the coming months.
Jan Wüstenfeld, analyst for CryptoQuant, wrote the following on the CPI and its potential impact on BTC’s price in the long term:
(…) if it (inflation) continues coming down in the next months this would be the perfect excuse for the FED to reverse its hawkish stance, which would be bullish for Bitcoin.
Bitcoin
More than 34% of Americans Will Possess BTC Within 2022!
- Ric Edelman remains a complete BTC enthusiast.
- Edelman terms 34% of Americans will possess BTC by the end of 2022.
- BTC starts surging up for the past 24 hours.
The last 30 days has been one hell of a ride if we take the king of crypto, Bitcoin (BTC) into account. The mid of December, 2021 everyone exclaimed that BTC will surge up efficasely for Christmas and from there till the year end it will surge up effortlessly. Most expectations were that BTC will hit $100K from Christmas to New year. However, ths did not happen.
BTC for Past One Month
The first expectation for the Christmas surge disappointed everyone. Moreover, as BTC did not perform as expected for Christmas, the expectations subsided slowly as there’s only a matter of five days for new year. Adding more fuel to the fire, BTC dropped from $50K to $45K within the last 3 days of 2021.
And so, BTC ended the year 2021 miserably by hitting lows of $45K. The start of 2022 for BTC was quite slow and dormant. Owing to more disappointment and schock, in spite of the market crash on January 5, 2022, BTC hit extreme lows and even touched $40K. Alas on January 12, 2022, the market turned back to sprout out, including BTC too. Currently BTC stands at a price of $43,621 at overall market gains of 1.48% for the past 24 hours.
In spite of all this, a profuse crypto and avid BTC tycoon Ric Edelman, puts out abrupt comments all towards the prop up of BTC.
Ric Edelman’s Statements
The founder of Edelman Finance Engines, Ric Edelman is a phosphorus finance philanthropist as everyone knows. Apart from finance, Ric Edelman is also a crypto addict. In a recent interview for CNBC ETF Edge program, Edelman stated that at present about 25% of Americans have BTC in their wallets.
Furthermore, he states that within 2022, about 34% of Americans will be having BTC on holds with them. Also, Edelman states that BTC has become an avid gameplayer in finance too. Talks of BTC are all over the world day to day going as a mainstream topic, terms Edelman.
Bitcoin
Jack Dorsey Launches Bitcoin Defense Fund To Aid Devs Facing Litigation
Jack Dorsey has announced the launch of a bitcoin defense fund that is aimed at bitcoin developers who are facing litigation. The space, although still new, has had its fair share of litigation as various devs have had to battle it out in the courts over their products. This fund will help to fund provide legal defense for these developers who otherwise would have folded due to lack of funds.
Backing Up Bitcoin Developers
In an email sent out to the bitcoin developers’ mailing list, Twitter ex-CEO Jack Dorsey announces the establishment of the Bitcoin Defense Fund. The fund was a response to the various litigations bitcoin developers were being subjected to due to their work involving bitcoin and its products. A lot of these are open-source developers, who are unable to afford proper legal defense when faced with these litigations.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Discount? Peter Brandt On Why You Shouldn’t Buy The Dip
The email which was posted to Twitter by Zack Voell explains that the primary mission of the fund was to help defend these developers from lawsuits. It will provide services like helping developers find and retain defense counsel, as well as developing litigation strategies and assisting in paying legal fees. The non-profit entity will be accessible to developers if they wish to take advantage of it.
BTC recovers to $43K | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
As for the projects that get funded, the board of the Fund will be responsible for making the decisions. It’s staffed with a corps of volunteer and part-time lawyers who will work to protect bitcoin devs from lawsuits.
Funding The First Projects
In the email, Dorsey notes that the Fund had already chosen the first project to take on. The Tulip Trading lawsuit had been brought against a number of developers, claiming a breach of fiduciary duty on the part of the devs. The Bitcoin Defense Fund will provide funding for the outside counsel for the developers named in the lawsuit to aid in their legal defense.
Related Reading | ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood On What Will Drive Bitcoin Correction
This Fund comes at a critical point where more devs are finding themselves in the middle of lawsuits due to their work in the bitcoin space. These devs are often backed into a corner as they are unable to provide adequate legal defense for themselves due to limited resources. The Bitcoin Defense Fund will change this.
“The Bitcoin community is currently the subject of multi-front litigation,” the email read. “Litigation and continued threats are having their intended effect; individual defendants have chosen to capitulate in the absence of legal support.”
This Bitcoin Defense Fund is another in a long line of activities that have proven Dorsey’s support for bitcoin and its development. In December, he announced the Bitcoin Trust Fund (BTrust), to accelerate bitcoin development in Africa and India.
Featured image from CryptoPotato, chart from TradingView.com
