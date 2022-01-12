News
Omar Kelly: It’s time for Steve Ross to hire a veteran head coach for Dolphins
I love Brian Daboll.
I’ve had an unhealthy obsession with the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator ever since he served as the Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator for the 2011 season.
Despite the lackluster results of that 6-10 season, which cost head coach Tony Sparano his job, I maintained respect for Daboll because of the challenges he faced during that lockout-impacted season. There was a late start for every NFL team when meant a slow implementation of his offense, since he had been hired that offseason and given no time to install his offense.
But that team, specifically the offense — which featured a 1,000-yard tailback in Reggie Bush and a 1,200-yard receiver in Brandon Marshall — was my favorite out of every offense I’ve covered since 2007.
(For the sake of transparency, there really haven’t been many decent Dolphins offenses to pick from. And yes, decent is my new standard for Dolphins offenses.)
The point is, I became a fan of Daboll since then and have tracked his career, success and growth. He’s overdue to become a head coach and is exactly what a franchise should be looking for if they want to give an inexperienced assistant an opportunity and hire a first-time head coach.
However, considering Dolphins owner Steve Ross has already run through four of those with little success, I’m begging him to change up his approach during this coaching search.
It’s time for the Dolphins to find a coach who brings something Sparano, Joe Philbin, Adam Gase and Brian Flores didn’t possess: head coaching experience.
The biggest drawback to first-time head coaches is they usually can’t hire a quality staff, unless they come with a built-in coaching staff like the one Bill Parcells gift-wrapped for Sparano, and they typically don’t know what they don’t know.
Everything is new to them, and they are often slow at making adjustments because they are learning on the job.
I’m tired of Dolphins head coaches needing training wheels and making the exact same mistakes every three years (it’s been a never-ending loop).
In my opinion, hiring inexperienced coaches is one of the two reasons the Dolphins continue this prolonged and painful ride on the mediocrity merry-go-around. Not finding, adding or developing an elite quarterback is the other.
As talented as Daboll might be, and the same goes for San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who the Dolphins also put in a request to interview for the head coach vacancy, there should be concern about their ability to build a top-notch staff and their lack of experience leading an entire locker room and organization.
Miami learned Philbin lacked leadership skill the hard way. We learned about Gase’s overinflated ego and lack of concern for discipline the hard way. And we discovered Flores struggled playing well with others after it was too late.
These first-time coaches also might be a specialist at leading one side of the ball and struggle with the other. This applies to every former Dolphins coach not named Don Shula.
Speaking of Shula, his career got to the next level when Miami acquired him from the Indianapolis Colts. Shula became a legend in his second stop.
Jimmy Johnson used the lessons, connections and wisdom he gained from his Dallas Cowboys days to produce some productive seasons in Miami. Even Dave Wannstedt, who failed in Chicago, had some respectable seasons in Miami, years that no Dolphins coach has been able to match since.
That’s why I propose it’s time for Ross to stray from his preference to pick young, ambitious, first-timers.
Doug Pederson, Dan Quinn, Jim Caldwell, Mike Zimmer, Jack Del Rio, Todd Bowles, Leslie Frazier and other veteran coaches looking for their second, and maybe third chance to get behind the wheel of an NFL still have plenty to prove.
Give the right coach a second chance to make a better impression, to build a better team, and they might be able to do for the Dolphins what Andy Reid did for the Kansas City Chiefs after being fired from the Philadelphia Eagles. Or what Pete Carroll did in Seattle after struggling in New England, or Tony Dungy did in Indianapolis after falling short of winning a title in Tampa Bay, or what Bill Belichick did for the Patriots after delivering one winning season in his five years with the Cleveland Browns.
The Dolphins need someone who can build a quality staff of assistants, coaches who can help a young roster take their game to the next level.
They need a seasoned coach who has a clear vision of what he wants his offense and defense to look like, and the ability to create a blueprint he can follow through on to build it. Remember, Flores’ offense never resembled the physical unit he promised when he was hired in 2019.
Pederson and Caldwell are winners, and their history proves they can help the quarterback of their choice —whether it’s Tua Tagovailoa or another — get to the next level.
Quinn, Zimmer, Del Rio, Bowles and Frazier have all built forceful defenses wherever they go, and that could allow this Dolphins defensive unit to pick up where they left off.
If this decision is truly about getting the Dolphins to take the next step forward, which has been the stumbling block during the Ross ownership era, it’s time for the real estate mogul to do something he’s never done before: pick a coach who has some history of turning a floundering franchise into a perennial playoff team and possible Super Bowl contender.
News
Biden approves Missouri’s disaster declaration from Dec. 10 tornado
ST. LOUIS – President Joe Biden approved Missouri’s disaster declaration from the December 10 tornado that killed at least two people.
The White House said Biden gave his approval Monday and “ordered Federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes.”
The federal funding will be available to the state, local governments and private nonprofit organizations in order to repair or replace facilities in Bollinger, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Pemiscot, Reynolds, and Wayne counties damaged by the storms. The funding is also available for “hazard mitigation measures.”
The declaration does not include St. Charles County, where storms damaged homes in the Defiance area. A spokesperson for the State Emergency Management Agency confirms that the damage did not meet the threshold for assistance.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security named DuWayne Tewes the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in those areas.
Suggest a Correction
News
St. Louis Blues schedule: team preps for first crack at Seattle Kraken Thursday
ST. LOUIS (KTVI)- The Blues return to the ice Thursday night at Enterprise Center, and for the first time, will host the expansion Seattle Kraken at 7pm. It’s the first of three meetings between the two clubs, who are also scheduled to drop the puck against one another in Seattle January 21 before an April tilt in St. Louis in April.
Seattle is 10-20 in last place in the Pacific Division, and will be without former St. Louis Blues forward Jaden Schwartz, who injured his hand late last month and will be out for six weeks. Schwartz is tied for third in scoring for Seattle with 20 points, on six goals and 14 assists.
Former Blues defenseman Vince Dunn has three goals and 10 assists for Seattle.
Here’s how the rest of the month of January’s schedule looks for the Blues:
- Saturday 1/15-Toronto @6pm CT
- Monday 1/17-Nashville @7pm CT
- Friday 1/21 @ Seattle @9pm CT
- Sunday 1/23 @ Vancouver @9pm CT
- Monday 1/24 @ Calgary @8pm CT
- Thursday 1/27 Calgary 7pm CT
- Saturday 1/29 Winnipeg 2pm CT
- Sunday 1/30 Chicago 6pm CT
Suggest a Correction
News
Jets increase ticket prices for first time in five years
After five years of bottom-dwelling, the Jets decided they couldn’t wait any longer to increase ticket prices.
The franchise last increased ticket prices in 2016, coming off a 10-6 season. Despite having the NFL’s worst record since 2017 (tied with the Giants), the Jets are charging more for tickets and parking in 2022, according to the Associated Press. Ticket prices are going up 3% on average, for the first hike in five years, and the parking increase is the first since MetLife opened in 2010.
GOING BOWLING
The Senior Bowl — the annual college All-Star game — gives first crack at coaching in this key pre-draft event to the NFL teams with the top two picks. Despite the Jets’ historic futility, they have not coached the Senior Bowl since 1979. They’ll join the Lions’ staff in Mobile, Ala., for the Feb. 5 showcase. The Jaguars have the No. 1 pick but have not settled on a 2022 coaching staff; the Texans, at No. 3, apparently declined, with rumors swirling about David Culley’s job status.
Last year, with the Jets still installing Saleh as Adam Gase’s replacement and the Jaguars beginning the disastrous Urban Meyer era, the Dolphins and Panthers staffs coached.
The event announced several changes on Tuesday designed to give opportunities to coaches who might not get them otherwise. Robert Saleh and Dan Campbell “will serve in more an advisory capacity” so their assistants can show how they would handle potential promotions. And four coaches from historically Black colleges and universities will join the two NFL staffs for the week.
“The New York Jets are fired up for the opportunity to engage with these young men and be a part of everything at the Senior Bowl,” Saleh said in a statement.
Over 40% of players selected in last year’s draft played in the 2021 Senior Bowl, according to the event.
FLACC BACK?
At Monday’s end-of-season press conference, Joe Douglas and Saleh were largely cagey on specifics, giving broad non-answers to questions about Mekhi Becton, Quinnen Williams, Marcus Maye and Denzel Mims. But Saleh did single out two players as free agents he wants back: quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Mike White.
The contracts are up for both QBs, with White as a restricted free agent. The pair combined for four starts in 2021, with White causing a brief sensation before crashing back to Earth. Saleh said their value went far beyond their playing time, calling the 2021 QB situation “ideal” and saying he “absolutely” wants Flacco back.
“I know that they’re going into contract years and all that stuff, but the setup that we had this year has been ideal,” Saleh said. “Bringing in Joe, I know the outside world doesn’t see it,” he said, “but Joe D bringing in Flacco for that sixth-round pick, I don’t think anyone realizes how big of a deal that was.”
Before bringing Flacco on board, the Jets did not have a quarterback on the roster with previous NFL playing experience to mentor or fill in for rookie QB Zach Wilson.
DRAFT LOCKED IN
With the Jets and Seahawks missing the playoffs, Douglas’ top two selections are set. Gang Green’s own pick will be No. 4 overall. The Giants and Texans also finished 4-13, but the Texans get No. 3 because of their easier schedule and the Giants get No. 5 because of their harder schedule.
The Seattle pick, acquired in the Jamal Adams trade, briefly looked like it could land in the top five after Russell Wilson and Geno Smith stumbled to a 3-8 start. But four wins in their final six games improved the Seahawks to 7-10, and the Jets’ second pick will be No. 10 overall.
Omar Kelly: It’s time for Steve Ross to hire a veteran head coach for Dolphins
Glimmer (GLMR) is Listed on Binance
Queen Latifah: See 1st Photo Of Actress On ‘The Equalizer’ Set Since Chris Noth Was Fired
Biden approves Missouri’s disaster declaration from Dec. 10 tornado
PICS: Ye (Kanye West) and Julia Fox Meet Antonio Brown for Dinner
“Bel-Air” Reimagines ‘Uncle Phil’ As Snazzy Suit-Wearing Panty-Sizzler Who Stomps The Yard In Dress Shoes, Shatters Aunt Viv’s Internet
St. Louis Blues schedule: team preps for first crack at Seattle Kraken Thursday
Lady Gaga Cuts Her Face Off With Scissors In Shocking ‘W Magazine’ Spread: Photos
Jets increase ticket prices for first time in five years
Roddy Ricch Drags Hater To Pieces In Front Of Clubhouse Listeners, Gives Reminder To ‘Mind Your Business’
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News6 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1