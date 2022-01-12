News
Opinion: Private schools, like Regis Jesuit, must resist the temptation to censor student voices
Just a few years ago, as freshmen in Regis Jesuit High School’s student media program, we memorized the First Amendment, discussed the dangers of censorship, and listened intently to Mary Beth Tinker preach the power of a free press.
Unfortunately, students at our former high school have been robbed of those freedoms. On Dec. 17, the winter issue of Elevate, Regis Jesuit’s student magazine, was released. The issue included an opinion piece on abortion in which a freshman advocated for “the basic human right of choice.” Nothing she wrote contradicted the magazine’s editorial policies, which read that “school officials… shall not practice prior review or to censor any student media.” The policy only notes narrow exceptions, like legally obscene content and the termination of employees. Nonetheless, the school retracted not only the article but the entire magazine.
We recognize the school’s prerogative to educate students on the beliefs of the Catholic Church. Indeed, the school has made its anti-abortion stance clear in theology classes, its pro-life club, and official messaging. But the issue is not whether those with uteruses have a right to abortion. The issue is whether students should be able to question, speak, and reach their own conclusions. In essence, the question is whether students should be educated.
It is true private schools are allowed much greater latitude surrounding the First Amendment. However, there is legal theory and precedent for private school students deriving legal protection from school policies. The Student Press Law Center writes, “Where a private school voluntarily establishes a set of guidelines or rules, it must adhere to them. Otherwise, there exists a breach of a legally enforceable promise… .”
Regis Jesuit voluntarily adopted its editorial policies, which were publically available — until this week. The question of legality is not as straightforward as some may argue. Regardless, the legality of censorship does not render it appropriate.
Regis Jesuit’s website proclaims, “We do not teach our students what to think; we teach them how to think…” It also states, “We are called to create environments in which our students may encounter and engage multiple points of view that are presented thoughtfully and respectfully.” In light of recent events, this is false advertising.
What is so disheartening about this censorship is that it does not reflect our education at Regis Jesuit. Previously, the school allowed an OpEd praising Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Roe v. Wade. Why start censoring students now?
We believe one reason to be a fear of conflict with the Denver Archdiocese, which is supported by the statement released by Archbishop Aquila. Although the Code of Canon Law allows Jesuit institutions self-governance, it also permits the bishop to “issue directives” regarding staffing decisions and other matters. Regis Jesuit depends on Archbishop Aquila for its recognition as a Catholic school, which has been leveraged against Jesuit schools before.
Aquila dictated that Catholic schools must be “unabashedly defending” the anti-abortion movement “no matter what the cost.” In this case, the cost was two beloved teachers, Nicole Arduini and Maria Lynch, who were fired for allowing the article to be published.
We dispute the notion that censorship is equivalent to “defending” a position. The school should have released the article in conjunction with their own statement, or alongside a pro-life stance, as was common practice. The decision to fire faculty also sparked a culture of fear among teachers and contributed to dire staffing shortages. A third teacher quit when burdened with an unfair workload. First and foremost, Regis Jesuit must honor its responsibility to educate students, which is impossible when educators are constantly looking over their shoulders or even leaving.
Censorship is not a new issue in schools, private or public. While the rights of schools to control student speech vary, the importance of student voice remains the same. Georgetown University’s Free Speech Tracker has recorded 34 instances of student press censorship since 2017, and countless more go unreported. Regis Jesuit, and all Jesuit institutions, should follow Georgetown’s lead in affirming the free speech of students. Georgetown explains its policy as being necessitated by the Catholic and Jesuit traditions — citing “the Catholic teaching about autonomy of reason” and “reverence for conscience”.
Beyond religion, all American schools should be committed to promoting democracy. The press is a corollary of democracy, and opposing it discourages students from participating in the democracy that guarantees the freedom of religion. The future of democracy is directly threatened by polarization and unwillingness to have civil discussions.
Finally, all schools should be committed to effective education. The free sharing of ideas is the cornerstone of education. When students are sequestered to echo chambers, they cannot encounter diverse viewpoints and thus receive a less rigorous education than their peers.
Accordingly, all schools, including Regis Jesuit, should adopt policies to ensure their publications are classified as public forums for student expression. To censor student journalists is not just immoral, it is ineffective education.
Madeline Proctor is beginning her second semester at Harvard University, where she writes for the student weekly Harvard Independent. She was editor-in-chief of Regis Jesuit’s Elevate magazine, as well as former editor of the Opinion and Editorial section. Sophia Marcinek is a second-year nursing student at Seattle University and is a staff writer for the student newspaper, The Spectator. Marcinek was editor-in-chief of Elevate magazine and the head of Student Media in 2020.
News
CPW rescues moose from Breckenridge family’s basement
Have you ever wanted to play ping pong with a moose? One Breckenridge family found the animal near their basement table tennis table.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers rescued a moose the became trapped Monday after falling through a snow-covered window well and into the home’s basement. The call came in at about 3:30 p.m. for a house on Ski Hill Road in Breckenridge.
Wildlife officers discovered a moose that had been grazing near a home and became trapped in the basement. Responding officers opened doors to create exits for the moose but could not get the moose to leave because it required going up a staircase to reach the exit.
CPW officers tranquilized the moose and cut off its antlers so that it could fit up the home’s stairs and get back outside. CPW notes that moose antlers typically fall off this time of year, and the moose will grow new antlers this spring.
“It was a great team effort, and other than a small cut on its leg, the moose appeared to be healthy,” said CPW District Wildlife Manager Jake Kay in a news release.
Breckenridge Police, Blue River Police, and the Red, White and Blue Fire and EMS helped CPW wildlife officers carry the moose upstairs and outside, safely releasing it back into its habitat.
“It’s important that window wells allow people in a home to escape in the event of an emergency, but at times they can be hazards to wildlife,” said Jeromy Huntington, CPW area wildlife manager, in a news release. “Removing vegetation that may attract wildlife around the vicinity of window wells and covering below ground window wells with approved grates that allow people to escape will reduce the likelihood of wildlife becoming trapped, or in this case, having an unwelcome visitor in the home.”
News
Man shot in Burger King parking lot Tuesday night in Spanish Lake
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man was shot Tuesday night in a Spanish Lake Burger King parking lot.
The Burger King is located in the 1400 block of Dunn Road. Officers found the man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at 9:22 p.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Investigators have found that “the victim pulled into the Burger King parking lot to determine if it was open.” Once he had done that, a “dark passenger vehicle” pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle. The victim exited his vehicle and so did the suspect. “An altercation ensued and the suspect fired at the victim, striking him at least once,” police said.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident, call CrimeStoppers at (314) 725-8477.
News
Crash on westbound 255 at 55 in south St. Louis County causing delays
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man was found dead after being ejected from his vehicle during a crash Wednesday morning near Queeny Park.
The single-vehicle crash happened at about 7 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Mason Road. When officers arrived at the scene they found the man lying in the grass. Investigators believe the vehicle was “driven off the roadway, struck a tree and overturned in the process which resulted in the male being ejected from his vehicle.”
