Connect with us

News

Pat Leonard: John Mara needs to evaluate himself as much as Joe Judge as Giants look to future

Published

17 seconds ago

on

Pat Leonard: John Mara needs to evaluate himself as much as Joe Judge as Giants look to future
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Joe Judge was going to be the head coach at Mississippi State until John Mara and the Giants saw something more in him.

Mara saw a Patriot with a vision for a new Giant Way and hired Judge, well aware it wasn’t reasonable to expect a quick fix from his first-time head coach.

This would be a process. This would take time and change.

Two years later, many of the Giants’ processes reflect progress under Judge, from their improved management of draft capital (two first-round picks this spring) to their construction of a competent defense.

But the win-loss record does not.

Mara’s hesitance to fire Judge, as they continued to meet and deliberate Tuesday, has been blamed on his reluctance to dump a third straight coach in Year 2.

However, this is about much more than trying to stay patient. This is about Mara evaluating himself as much as he’s evaluating Judge.

Steve Tisch and Mara have to be looking each other in the eyes this week and having the hard conversation about how they got here.

Tisch was believed to want to blow it all up in December 2019 when he compromised with Mara and agreed to fire coach Pat Shurmur but retain GM Dave Gettleman.

What a colossal mistake. What a reminder of why Tisch needs to be forceful and front and center at 1925 Giants Drive this week.

And yet, Mara and Tisch are straddling the fence on Judge into midweek here, affording him the benefit of the doubt while they line up interviews with outside GM candidates.

It’s partially to be fair to Judge, no doubt, an acknowledgment that his program isn’t as bad as it’s been portrayed since the coach’s ill-advised 11-minute rant in Chicago.

But mostly, this feels like Mara is wrestling with his own process and decisions and part in this.

He introduced Judge as the right coach for the Giants in January 2020 due to Judge’s “poise, his confidence, his leadership, his knowledge of the game, what it takes to build a winning program, his ability to relate to players, and then of course, his work ethic.”

And he has a locker room full of players saying publicly that they “love” Judge.

But he also has eight GM candidates who have been promised control over “all aspects of [the Giants’] football operations,” in Mara’s words, including “coaching.”

And yet Judge remains involved in the conversations and deliberations on how to proceed, even as his future with the organization remains unclear and in jeopardy.

It’s because this is bigger than evaluating Judge. This is Mara examining his own process, his own part in this, with Tisch in the room pressing for an end to this hamster wheel of irrelevance.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Welton Street Cafe announces final day at longtime Five Points location

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 12, 2022

By

Welton Street Cafe announces final day at longtime Five Points location
google news

Fathima Dickerson, general manager of the Welton Street Cafe, poses during lunch service at the restaurant, the last-standing soul food restaurant in the Five Points neighborhood in Denver on June 7, 2019. (Joe Amon, The Denver Post)

Ten days after a fundraiser launched to help move Welton Street Cafe to its future Five Points location, the restaurant had raised more than $50,000.

Still with $200,000 to go, co-owner Fathima Dickerson isn’t taking for granted the impending move of her family’s longtime Denver business.

After 22 years in its current location and nearly 40 years operating in some form, Welton Street Cafe has secured a location and a chance at a continued presence in Denver’s historically Black Five Points neighborhood.

What’s certain is that the restaurant will close on March 12 as the Dickerson family and their staff pack up and plan for a long road ahead of fundraising, community engagement and construction.

“We are still trying to see who is willing to partner with us,” Dickerson told The Denver Post on Tuesday. “We are here to share our story with the people so that they know to continue to hang in there. It’s a heck of a fight.”

Though the cafe has found a new location nearby to the original, at 2883 Welton St., that empty space needs a complete buildout, and the Dickersons have yet to receive traditional financing.

RELATED: Welton Street Cafe moving to new location after 22 years in current spot

“We’re running into the conversation of, ‘Well restaurants right now, because of COVID … . It’s too much of a risk … . You either didn’t make enough, or you didn’t lose enough (during the pandemic),” Dickerson explained of her unsuccessful loan applications.

“You feel like you have a lead, and then you’re back at square one,” she lamented.

So her family is asking for community support, in the form of the $250,000 GoFundMe drive.

They’re hoping any money raised through it provides the cafe “a running start” on the way to reopening, all while they continue to seek temporary commissary and “ghost” kitchens to cook out of in the interim, and look for more sustainable help from financial institutions or new business partners.

The team is planning a Welton Street Cafe farewell gala and other events before the March closure to continue fundraising momentum.

And if the money isn’t raised?

google news
Continue Reading

News

Two teens shot in Aurora over the weekend, one was shot in the chest

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 12, 2022

By

Two suspects arrested in death of 85-year-old man in Adams County
google news

A teenager was shot in the chest on Saturday in Aurora, the same day another teenager was shot in the leg.

A 16-year-old male was shot in the chest in the area of Village Green Park, 1300 S. Chambers Circle, police said. He was dropped off at an emergency room of a local hospital. An investigation is ongoing.

Earlier in the day, shots were fired at Montview Park, 1901 Chester St., and a teenager was hit in the leg by gunfire. The male shot in the leg, age 15 or 16, was dropped off at an emergency room of a local hospital as well.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Fed’s Powell: High inflation poses a threat to job market

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 12, 2022

By

Fed’s Powell: High inflation poses a threat to job market
google news

WASHINGTON — Warning that high inflation could make it harder to restore the job market to full health, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the Fed will raise interest rates faster than it now plans if needed to stem surging prices.

With America’s households squeezed by higher costs for food, gas, rent, autos and many other items, the Fed is under pressure to rein in inflation by raising rates to slow borrowing and spending. At the same time, the economy has recovered enough that the Fed’s ultra-low-interest rate policies are no longer needed.

“If we have to raise interest rates more over time, we will,” Powell said during a hearing of the Senate Banking Committee, which is considering his nomination for a second four-year term.

The stark challenge for Powell if he is confirmed for a new term, as expected, was underscored by the questions he faced Tuesday from both Democratic and Republican senators. They pressed him to raise rates to reduce inflation, though without ramping up borrowing costs so much that the economy tumbles into a recession.

Fed officials have forecast three increases in their benchmark short-term rate this year, though some economists say they envision as many as four hikes in 2022.

Powell’s nomination is expected to be approved by the committee sometime in the coming weeks and then confirmed by the full Senate with bipartisan support. At Tuesday’s hearing, he drew mostly supportive comments from senators from both parties. A Republican first elevated to the chair by President Donald Trump, Powell has also been credited by many Democrats for sticking with ultra-low-rate policies to support rapid hiring for the past 18 months.

In his testimony, Powell rebuffed suggestions from some Democratic senators that rate increases would weaken hiring and potentially leave many people, particularly lower-income and Black Americans, without jobs. Fed rate increases usually boost borrowing costs on many consumer and business loans and have the effect of slowing the economy.

But Powell argued that rising inflation, if it persists, also poses a threat the Fed’s goal of getting nearly everyone wants a job back to work. Low-income families have been particularly hurt by the surge in inflation, which has wiped out the pay increases that many have received.

“High inflation is a severe threat to the achievement of maximum employment,” he said.

The economy, the Fed chair added, must grow for an extended period to put as many Americans back to work as possible. Controlling inflation before it becomes entrenched is necessary to keep the economy expanding, he said. If prices keep rising, the Fed could be forced to slam on the brakes much harder by sharply raising interest rates, threatening hiring and growth.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending