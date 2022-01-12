Celebrities
Phenomenal Historic Homage: Maya Angelou Becomes First Black Woman To Appear On US Quarter
The late poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou made history this week.
On Jan 10. The US Mint announced that the legendary memoirist would become the first Black woman to appear on the US quarter. The new coin is a part of the American Women Quarters Program that will include the images of prominent American female figures throughout history. According to the organization’s press release, more quarters in the series will be revealed throughout 2022 and 2025.
The revered author rose to prominence after releasing the famous piece in 1969, but Angelou has published a wide range of bestselling books and is the recipient of more than 30 honorary degrees and awards.
“Each 2022 quarter is designed to reflect the breadth and depth of accomplishments being celebrated throughout this historic coin program. Maya Angelou, featured on the reverse of this first coin in the series, used words to inspire and uplift,” said Mint Deputy Director Ventris C. Gibson.
“Each time we redesign our currency, we have the chance to say something about our country — what we value, and how we’ve progressed as a society,” she said. “I’m very proud that these coins celebrate the contributions of some of America’s most remarkable women, including Maya Angelou.”
Congrats to the late Maya Angelou!
Queen Latifah: See 1st Photo Of Actress On ‘The Equalizer’ Set Since Chris Noth Was Fired
Queen Latifah filmed scenes for ‘The Equalizer’ in New York City without co-star Chris Noth, who was fired from the CBS show over sexual assault allegations.
Queen Latifah is back to work on the set of her CBS drama series The Equalizer, after co-star Chris Noth was terminated for allegations of sexual assault. The actress, 51, was photographed filming scenes on Monday (Jan. 10) in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan, New York. Queen was dressed in a heavy all-black ensemble, while holding a gun, as her character Robyn McCall, a divorced single mother who fights for justice as a street vigilante in NYC. The series, which is currently in season 2, is a reboot of the 1980s show that starred Edward Woodward.
The Equalizer reboot also starred Chris, 67, as William Bishop, a liaison between Robyn and the CIA. But on Dec. 21, Universal Television and CBS confirmed to HollywoodLife via statement that Chris was fired from the show after the actor was accused of sexual assault by multiple women — allegations he has denied. Chris made his final appearance as William in “Separated,” the eighth episode of season 2. It aired on January 2.
The allegations against Chris were first reported by The Hollywood Reporter on December 16. Two women (using pseudonyms to protect their privacy), Zoe, now 40, and Lily, now 31, claimed that Chris had nonconsensual sex with them in Los Angeles in 2004 and New York in 2015, respectively. Chris denied the accusations in a statement. “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.” In the wake of The Hollywood Reporter article, a third woman came forward to accuse Chris of sexual misconduct.
The fallout from the sexual assault allegations also carried over to HBO Max’s And Just Like That. Chris had filmed scenes for the Sex and the City revival series’ upcoming finale in a fantasy sequence taking place in Paris between his character Big, who died of a heart attack in the premiere, and Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carrie Bradshaw. However, the footage has since been cut, according to TVLine, and Chris will make no further appearances in the show.
PICS: Ye (Kanye West) and Julia Fox Meet Antonio Brown for Dinner
Ye (Kanye West) and his new flame Julia Fox hooked up with ex-NFL star Antonio Brown for dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Monday.
Antonio was unable to land another NFL contract after he was let go by the Buccaneers for walking off the job mid-game.
Despite his unemployment status, Antonio was in good spirits as he arrived in an uber to meet with Ye and Julia for dinner.
The troubled wide receiver told TMZ “It probably wasn’t necessary or professional,” to throw his jersey and pads into the stands as he quit during the third quarter in week 17.
Meanwhile, reality TV star Kim Kardashian is reportedly “cool” with her ex, Ye, dating Julia.
According to TMZ, Kim’s got no beef with Ye dating the “Uncut Gems” actress, who is reportedly “a huge fan” of the Kardashian family.
Kim believes the fact that Julia is a fan could be a good sign of things to come in co-parenting with Ye.
According to TMZ, Julia has raved about the Kardashian family in the past, calling herself a “Die-Hard” fan of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
Julia is still married to Peter Artemiev, a Brooklyn-based private pilot, and father to her one-year-old son, Valentino.
Sources close to Kim tell TMZ she’s happy to see Ye smiling again. Kim only wants what’s best for her ex, and she only wants to see him end up with a good woman who is good to their four kids.
TMZ reports Kim has fully moved on from her marriage with Ye. Th 41-year-old mom-of-four spends most of her time with 28-year-old boytoy Pete Davidson — while an army of nannies watches her kids: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm back at home in Calabasas.
Kim and Pete spent the holidays in the Bahamas with friends, and before that they rendezvous’d in Palm Springs, and enjoyed private dinners in NYC and L.A.
Friends say Kim is behaving like she’s single — at a time when her minor children need stability and a nurturing mom at home.
“Bel-Air” Reimagines ‘Uncle Phil’ As Snazzy Suit-Wearing Panty-Sizzler Who Stomps The Yard In Dress Shoes, Shatters Aunt Viv’s Internet
Will you be watching?
First things first, rest in peace Uncle Phil who lives on in our hearts as the quintessential TV dad played iconically by James Avery during the golden age of Black sitcoms.
Now, 26 years after ‘The Fresh Prince’ reigned supreme, there’s a new ‘Uncle Phil’ on Peacock’s buzzy reboot “Bel-Air” that puts a dramatic spin on the beloved sitcom.
In the gritty reimagining, ‘Phillip Banks’ (played by Adrian Holmes) is a snazzy suit-wearing panty-melter who’s more wealthy mogul than honorable judge.
Set in modern-day America, the hour-long series dramatizes Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.
As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.
Peep the trailer below:
Executive produced by Will Smith and inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that reimagined the iconic ’90s sitcom, “Bel-Air” takes a fresh and raw approach to this world of swagger, style, and aspiration while exploring Will’s complex journey through a current lens.
The new series features an ensemble cast that introduces Jabari Banks as Will and a creative team that includes Cooper, who serves as director, co-writer, and executive producer, and co-showrunners and executive producers T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson.
“At its heart, Bel-Air is a coming-of-age story that celebrates the strength and love of the Black family. We have stayed true to the original premise of the legacy series – Will’s life is turned upside down after he is forced to leave West Philly and lands in Bel-Air with its gated mansions and wealth, however, our new series brings Will and the Banks family into the world as we know it now.
It’s been incredible to bring these iconic characters to life when you tap them into the cultural pulse of our time. The series was the fabric of so many of our upbringings, tied to memories and the joy of seeing ourselves represented on TV so it is important to us to pay respect to its legacy.”
“During the development of Bel-Air, the most daunting question was: Could we find a young actor who’d be able to step into the role of Will Smith? Well, did we ever find him. His name is Jabari Banks and he won our hearts in the same way he won this role. Our creative team, including Will Smith, recognized that Jabari embodied the talent, charisma, and sheer swagger necessary to make this iconic role his own.”
“Bel-Air” premieres exclusively on Peacock on Super Bowl Sunday (February 13, 2022) and already has Twitter buzzing with reactions that we compiled on the flip.
First, this looks amazing. Second, Uncle Phil fine, fine. pic.twitter.com/TYdGjLL3Sc
— Dria, wear yo mass, Andersen (@ItsAAndersen) January 10, 2022
“First, this looks amazing. Second, Uncle Phil fine, fine” – *cackles*
