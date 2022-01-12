News
Prep roundup: Lakeville North’s Robison scores career-high 35 in win over Burnsville
Boys basketball
Lakeville North 87, Burnsville 57: Sophomore Jack Robison scored a career-high 35 as Lakeville North (9-2) won comfortably over Burnsville (1-8).
The Panthers led by 25 at halftime as the starters rested a chunk of the second half. Gavin Boe and Nolan Winter each scored 13 to supplement Robison’s night, and Hudson Vaith added 12. Burnsville’s Khalif Bettis scored a team-high 23.
Farmington 95, Prior Lake 87: In a battle between two of the state’s top scorers, Farmington’s Kyle Hrncir edged Prior Lake’s Malcom Jones both individually and as a team. Hrncir scored 31 to Jones’ 28 as the Tigers survived an offensive onslaught from the Lakers. Eric Dueffert added 21 for Prior Lake (4-7). Baiden Bean added 18 for Farmington (6-5).
Other scores: Eagan defeated Apple Valley 51-42; Eastview defeated Rosemount 80-40; North St. Paul defeated Hastings 79-50; Two Rivers defeated Hill-Murray 72-40; Shakopee defeated Lakeville South 80-70; Tartan defeated Simley 69-91.
Girls basketball
Hastings 76, North St. Paul 32: Lily Nuytten’s 29 points propelled Hastings (8-3) to a runaway victory over North St. Paul (8-4).
Nuytten’s strong night was complemented by an impressive defensive performance. Hastings held the Polars to just nine points in the second half. Aniya Bradford scored a team-high 13 points for North St. Paul.
Other scores: Highland Park defeated Minneapolis South 46-40; Rosemount defeated Eastview 43-25; Eagan defeated Apple Valley 78-50; Lakeville North defeated Burnsville 58-43; Hill-Murray defeated Two Rivers 85-25; Mahtomedi defeated South St. Paul 82-45; Prior Lake defeated Farmington 73-48.
Boys hockey
Cretin-Derham Hall 5, Stillwater 1: Cretin-Derham Hall (11-3) scored five unanswered goals, including three in the third period, to beat Stillwater (8-4) in a battle of the top two teams in the Suburban East Conference.
Thirty seconds after Stillwater scored the opening goal of the game, Jake Sondreal answered with a goal of his own to tie the game up midway through the first period. Cretin-Derham Hall’s Attila Lippai scored the next two goals of the game to take a commanding lead, Jake Fisher added on in the third, and Sondreal scored another goal late to solidify the lead.
Other scores: Eagan defeated Burnsville 6-2; Mahtomedi defeated Simley 2-1; East Ridge defeated Irondale 4-1; Blake defeated St. Paul Academy 7-0; Prior Lake defeated Apple Valley 5-2; Eastivew defeated White Bear Lake 4-1
Girls hockey
Simley 6, North St. Paul/Tartan 1: Simley (12-4-2) scored within the game’s first 24 seconds and never looked back in a win over North St. Paul/Tartan (8-6).
Simley’s defense allowed just 14 shots on goal, including just one shot in the first period, and the offense, conversely, scored six times on 35 shots. Kelsi Ries scored twice and tallied an assist while teammate Ella Tuccitto scored once and finished with two assists. Jill Takabka scored North St.Paul/Tartan’s lone goal with seven minutes left in the third period.
Other scores: Forest Lake defeated Mounds View 3-2; Stillwater defeated Park of Cottage Grove 12-2; Hastings defeated Two Rivers/St. Paul 4-0.
Elite sled dog team struck by hit-and-run snowmobiler in northwestern Wisconsin
Two-time John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon winner Ryan Redington was still shaken Monday after a Saturday evening hit-and-run incident with a snowmobile left two of his dogs injured in northwestern Wisconsin.
Redington, the 2020 and 2018 race winner from Knik, Alaska, was training on the multiuse Tri-County Corridor Trail in Bayfield County when he saw a snowmobile speeding toward him. The snowmobile veered to its left, causing Redington to tip his sled off the trail. Two dogs nearest to the sled were hit.
“I had a snowmobile go by us at a high rate of speed,” Redington said in a phone interview Monday. “When he went by, he was really close to the dogs on the opposite side of the trail. He unfortunately hit dogs as he went by, resulting in multiple dogs being hurt. We’re on our way to the vet’s right now for one to have surgery because his back leg got broken in three places.”
Wildfire, the dog heading into surgery, “went into the air and flying from the impact,” Redington said.
Sarah Keefer, another Beargrease musher from Burnsville, was training with her team about a minute behind Redington when she encountered the same snowmobile shortly before 7 p.m.
“All the other snowmobiles I had been encountering were slow,” Keefer said. “This guy came straight down the middle of the trail at a high speed and only veered off away from the team at the last second before hitting the dogs.”
No dogs on the second team were injured. Keefer said her team should have been highly visible since there was a light on the sled and a blinking light on the lead dog.
Keefer continued up the trail and found Redington asking if she or her team had been hit by the snowmobile.
“He said, ‘He hit my team,’ and I was in disbelief,” Keefer said. “I just couldn’t believe that could actually happen.”
Redington will still be able to participate in the Beargrease when it starts Jan. 30 in northeastern Minnesota. Wildfire and Willy — the other dog injured — however, are two of the key dogs from Redington’s 2021 Iditarod team.
Wildfire’s surgery involved repairing his left tibia with a metal plate and 11 screws. His left femur was mended with a plate and seven screws.
“Hopefully, one day he’ll be able to race again,” Redington said before the surgery at Mission Animal Hospital in Eden Prairie. “He’s a young dog and he’s got a long career ahead of him if the surgery is successful.”
Redington and Keefer said they’ve never had an incident like this on the trails.
“I’ve never had an incident with a snowmobile, they’ve all been really great,” Redington said. “I like snowmobilers and I’m not trying to have this be a bad name for snowmobilers. It’s just an unfortunate event where the person, I think, was drunk.”
Still, the incident resulted in injuries not just to members of Redington’s race team, but also to what he considers to be members of his family.
“These guys are super athletes, but they’re my family,” Redington said. “I spend every day with them and it’s heartbreaking to see what they’ve had to go through. It’s very, very sad and it shouldn’t happen.”
Redington filed a report with the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office, but so far they don’t have any suspects, according to Chief Deputy Andy Runice. Runice encouraged anyone with information about the incident to call 715-373-6120.
A GoFundMe campaign started by Keefer to raise money for the injured sled dogs raised more than $36,000 of a $9,000 goal as of Tuesday evening.
Timberwolves achieving feats they haven’t notched in years
Sunday’s win in Houston marked Minnesota’s fourth straight victory, making it the team’s third four-plus game winning streak of the season.
That equals the most such winning streaks Minnesota has had in a single season since the famed 2003-04 season in which the Timberwolves finished with the Western Conference’s best record and reached the conference finals.
In their most recent winning streak, the Wolves built 20-plus point leads in each of their four victories. That’s something they haven’t done since play-by-play data was first tracked starting in the 1996-97 season.
Minnesota’s 20-20 record through 40 games marks just the third time since Kevin Garnett was traded to Boston that the Timberwolves reached the 20-win plateau through 40 games.
Chris Finch, by the way, currently owns the third-best head coach winning percentage (.444) in Timberwolves franchise history, trailing only Flip Saunders and Tom Thibodeau.
FINCH ON HIS FORMER PLAYERS
Finch previously served as an assistant coach in New Orleans from 2017-20, so he has a good feel for a few of the current players on the Pelicans’ roster.
On Brandon Ingram: “He’s a heck of a player, can do it all, can create, score at all ranges. It’s good to see him playing really well right now,” Finch said. “Brandon’s a high-level player. He had that all-star year, that Most Improved Player year, when we were here, and he’s capable of even greater things than that.”
On Josh Hart: “I think it’s always been about consistency of role for Josh. Like he’s now in the starting lineup and playing more minutes, playing with probably lineups that better accentuate the things that he does best, whereas sometimes maybe he played in lineups that – small ball fours and had to try to maybe do too much, or guys couldn’t get him the ball when he needed it … stuff like that,” Finch said. “I always loved Josh’s toughness, and he’s another quick decision maker with the ball. He drives, he looks to kick and find, stuff like that. So yeah, they are settling into a nice little rhythm here.”
Pelicans coach Willie Green was more succinct in his description of Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt, saying, “he’s a monster.”
DAWGS ROLL
Georgia beat Alabama 33-18 in the college football national championship game Monday in Indianapolis. Immediately after the game’s conclusion. Anthony Edwards was celebrating the victory on Instagram.
Edwards, a Georgia alum, predicted last week the Bulldogs would win 24-10.
Nuggets blow 25-point lead in second-half collapse vs. Clippers
Nothing about this season is pretty for the Nuggets. Tuesday’s loss to the Clippers might be the ugliest yet.
The Nuggets blew a 25-point, second-half lead, collapsing in an awful 87-85 loss in Los Angeles.
Nikola Jokic’s last-second 3-point try fell short, and Aaron Gordon’s put-back attempt was off. It would’ve salvaged an awful second-half performance.
While Denver’s offense melted away, bricking 3-pointers and protecting the ball like they’d already secured the win, the Clippers found their 3-point stroke. Los Angeles buried 10 from the 3-point line, almost all of them coming in the second half.
It spoiled Gordon’s 30-point, 12-rebound performance, and rendered Jokic’s 21-point, 13-rebound, eight-assist night meaningless. The Nuggets finished the night with 19 turnovers, including five from Jokic.
Now 20-19, the loss snapped Denver’s two-game winning streak.
The Nuggets played downhill, attacking basketball to start the third quarter and ripped off an 11-4 run. Through Jokic, the Nuggets built a game-high 59-34 lead before the wheels fell off. As turnovers mounted, including several instances where the Nuggets failed to capitalize on a Jokic mismatch inside, the Clippers started chiseling away. A 21-3 Los Angeles run changed the complexion of the game and gave Los Angeles life.
Marcus Morris, the brother of Heat veteran Markieff Morris, was at the heart of it. His first-half flagrant one on Austin Rivers set a physical tone when he tossed a forearm toward Rivers’ neck area. As Los Angeles clawed back into the game, Morris’ mere presence offered an underlying tension throughout. The Nuggets held a tenuous 66-55 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Nuggets coach Michael Malone praised his squad for their resiliency amid the ever-changing climate of the NBA season. Before the game, he made note that despite the havoc COVID had wrought, the Nuggets were 5-2 in their last seven games.
“The amount of moves that have been made in the last two weeks just seems like it’s crazy,” Malone said. “… It definitely makes it challenging when you got guys flying in and meeting you on the road and, you know, we hand out, ‘Hello, my name is’ stickers for everybody to wear, so we get an idea of who’s who.”
On Tuesday, that meant incorporating Rodney McGruder, who came to Denver via the Bol Bol trade, and James Ennis, who signed on a 10-day hardship deal. Malone credited the two veterans for picking up concepts quickly at Tuesday’s shootaround.
The first half was hardly an offensive masterpiece from either side, but the Nuggets fought hard for their 41-28 halftime lead. The sloppy, disjointed offense only magnified Jokic’s importance.
Per usual, he controlled all elements of the game. With seven points, eight rebounds and four assists, he imposed himself on the glass where the Nuggets held a marked, 35-18, advantage over the first two quarters. When he had the ball in his hands, he dissected the defense and waited for a moment of Clipper vulnerability.
It led to several backdoor baskets, which became more important as the offense ground to a halt.
Gordon planted himself inside and headed to halftime with 12 points and six rebounds.
