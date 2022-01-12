Celebrities
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Bundle Up For A Romantic Date Night In West Hollywood — Photo
The A-list lovebirds headed to their winter date night at Nobu in three layers of clothing. They still looked super fashionable while staying warm.
Power couple Rihanna, 33, and A$AP Rocky, 33, braved the cold (cold for California, at least) for a romantic date night at Nobu in West Hollywood on January 10. The stars were photographed all bundled up in three layers of clothing as they headed to the celebrity hotspot. Ri sported a heavy black and blue jacket and a gray sweatsuit to keep warm, while rocking white sunglasses and a pair of white Prada heels.
Meanwhile, A$AP — née Rakim Mayers — wore a yellow and white Letterman’s jacket over a graphic white hoodie sweatshirt. He also had on a brown beanie, baggy light-blue jeans, and brown sneakers. The rapper also wore a protective black face mask amidst rising cases of the coronavirus nationwide.
Ri and A$AP, who started dating in 2019, have been inseparable as of late. For New Year’s Eve, the couple traveled to her native of Barbados, where they soaked up sunshine and rang in 2022 together. Shortly after the trip, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that an engagement is likely on the horizon for the A-list stars.
“Rocky absolutely feels that Rihanna is the perfect person for him, and he can’t imagine his life without her,” our insider said. “They have discussed marriage and kids. They know it’s something they both want. Despite their romance heating up as quickly as it has, they’ve had time to lay the foundation for a great relationship since they were friends for so long before they hooked up.”
Notably, Rihanna and A$AP had been romantically linked before this relationship — particularly in 2013 when she starred in his “Fashion Killa” video as a love interest. While the “Diamonds” singer avoids speaking publicly about the relationship with A$AP, the rapper did tell GQ in May 2021 that Ri is the “love of [his] life.”
Celebrities
The Stars Of “Kings Of Napa” Speak On Their Spicy Sibling Rivalry And The Messy Magnificence Of Black Wealth
BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden spoke with the “Kings of Napa” stars Ebonée Noel who plays August King, Rance Nix who plays Dana King and Ashlee Brian who plays Christian King, the youngest brother ahead of the series premiere (which is tonight 1/11 at 8 PM EST on OWN). The show which was written and created by Janine Sherman Barrois, is about a powerful Black family, The Kings, who who built a fortune with their vineyard and are now forced to do everything they can to maintain their wealth after a series of events threaten to destroy everything the family patriarch built.
We asked the stars what they loved most about their characters and Ashlee Brian was the first to chime in:
“I love being the glue between my siblings who love each other but are always butting heads, I want to see everyone get along,” Brian told BOSSIP of his character Christian. “That’s one of the parts that I really love because that’s the part I play in my real life in my family. I’m the mediator saying, ‘Hey everybody let’s get along.’ That’s why it’s really dope for me diving into this because I’m watching my older brother and sister go at it.”
“I love how August bosses up in the series, you know she’s met with a lot of challenges and I don’t think she does it from a place of needing to be the leader or needing to be in control,” Ebonée Noel told BOSSIP. “She just has a vision for her family and their business and she’s just like, ‘whatever comes at us, we’re going to elevate.’ And I love the commitment to a look. That’s another thing I really love about my character. Shout out to our costume designer Michelle, she is a genius.”
“For me, the clothes as well,” Rance Nix echoed. “I’m big on tailoring, so to be able to wear custom outfits and custom suits that were tailored to the T and some even to be able to show up to set and if tailor. Also, Dana is married in the show. He’s the only married sibling. Marriage is also a desire of mine, so to be able to play a married man and a husband who loves his wife, Rose, that was really special as well.”
“Kings of Napa” offers a glimpse at the Kings lavish lifestyle — one which affords the entire family luxuries that leaves nearly every member of the clan feeling entitled to the finer things life has to offer.
“I think we enjoy shows about wealthy people in general because there is a veneer from the outside, like we’re always looking up, you know behind the gates,” Ebonée Noel told BOSSIP, before continuing. “But at the end of the day people are people, just because our parents are wealthy life doesn’t mean that our cousins or our aunts are in that same bracket or so there is tension that will happen with that. Families are expansive and if you break down the boundaries and the veneer, there is so much interesting and juicy stuff inside that we can relate to and cheer on and root for. I think that’s part of why we’re a little obsessed with wealthy families in general and Black wealth in particular because I don’t think we get to see it enough.”
“This is post come up,” Rance Nix added. “You see a lot of movies where the Black family is on the come up, hustling, trying to achieve the American dream, the Kings have achieved that dream. Like Ebonée said, you have that perspective on the inside of what’s this family like, after achieving that dream and they’ve got all the wealth and money to enjoy the finer things. What’s that like? Explore on the “Kings of Napa…”
It turns out that the production didn’t actually take place in Napa.
“TV magic…” Rance Nix teased, before revealing that most of their scenes were filmed on a soundstage in Toronto, with much of the outdoor shots being taken in Niagara.
“Don’t touch the vines, don’t touch the grapes,” Nix cautioned, motioning to a faux vineyard as he added, “Production is paying not nearly as much as they’ll yield on this row.”
Check out our full interview with the King siblings below:
“Kings Of Napa” premieres tonight Tuesday, 1/11 on OWN at 8PM EST
Celebrities
‘Botched’ Season 7B Trailer: Dr. Dubrow Works Against The Clock To Save A Woman’s Leg
Our two favorite docs are back! ‘Botched’ returns with all-new season 7 episodes on January 25, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek trailer.
There’s no rest for Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif, and they’re always up for a challenge. The two plastic surgeons return in the new episodes of Botched season 7 and face some of their biggest tests yet. In this EXCLUSIVE trailer, Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Nassir meet new patients and learn more about what they want to fix.
One woman looks like she has a “ball sac” on her foot. Another woman lost her entire upper lip. “My identity was taken from me,” the woman says. One woman’s knee is disfigured, and she admits she’s “tired of people looking at my knee.”
At one point, Dr. Dubrow gets emotional when talking to a patient. He begins to cry and has to step out of the room for a moment. “I haven’t seen that before — ever,” Dr. Nassif says.
The Botched docs waste no time trying to help their clients. “We are pushing the envelope today but there’s no other choice,” Dr. Dubrow says. “You only have about two hours or you can actually kill the leg.”
Dr. Nassif is in the midst of surgery on a patient’s nose and calls it a “bloody mess.” He says it’s “almost like a small bomb went off on the side of the nose.” Later, he says, “This is a massive reconstruction.”
Some of the notable patients in the new season 7 episodes include a cancer survivor that lost her upper lip and her identity after a small procedure became a big disaster; a young mom that nearly lost her entire leg in a rope swing accident and needs her knee fixed; a woman who had a flesh-eating bacteria that ate her nose; and a fellow doctor who was duped into getting silicone injections in her face, which resulted in staggering complications.” New episodes of Botched return on January 25 at 9 p.m. on E!
Celebrities
Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Pens Tribute To Bob Saget: My Mom Is ‘Heart Broken’
The former ‘Dancing With The Stars’ contestant paid tribute to the comedy icon and her mom’s longtime co-star.
Olivia Jade, 22, penned an emotional tribute to Bob Saget on her Instagram Story on Tuesday January 11. The YouTuber and reality star shared the Full House cast’s tribute to their former co-star and mentioned that she was keeping her mom Lori Loughlin, the rest of her co-stars, and the rest of the Saget family in her thoughts, as they grieve the TV legend’s passing.
The former Dancing With the Stars contestant re-shared John Stamos‘ Instagram post, which included a joint statement from the cast, paying tribute to Bob. “I am so heart broken for my mom and the rest of this cast. A true family. I’m sending so much love to Bob’s wife and girls. This is seriously too devastating,” she wrote along with the photo. In the following story, she shared a still of her mom and Bob in an episode of Full House along with a heart emoji.
Olivia’s mom spent plenty of time with Bob over the years as a cast member of Full House. While the actors were co-stars in real life, their characters Danny Tanner and Rebecca Donaldson were also the co-stars of the fictional morning show Wake Up, San Francisco. Lori paid tribute to her co-star in her own statement, received by HollywoodLife. “Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am,” she said. “Bob was more than my friend; he was my family. I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you, Bobby.”
Shortly after Bob’s death on January 9, Full House’s main cast paid tribute to their friend in addition to individual stars sharing their own odes to the comedian. “Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us,” the cast said in part.
