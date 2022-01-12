Connect with us

SAG Nominations 2022: Lady Gaga, Will Smith & More — Full List

Lady Gaga
Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens announced the 2022 SAG nominations on January 12. The biggest names in movies and TV are among the nominees this year.

Awards season is still in motion, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens reunited to announce the SAG nominations for 2022, following an introduction by SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher. The actresses were co-stars in the 2013 film Gimme Shelter.

The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be broadcast live on TNT and TBS on February 27 at 8 p.m. from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Shows like Succession and Ted Lasso scored multiple nods, as did films like The Power of the Dog, Belfast, and more. See the full list of nominations below:

Kate Winslet in ‘Mare of Easttown.’ (HBO)

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor In A Television Movie or Limited Series
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor In A Television Movie or Limited Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor In Comedy Series
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis
Jason Sudeikis in ‘Ted Lasso.’ (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor In Comedy Series
Elle Fanning, The Great
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Jean Smart, Hacks
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor In Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor In Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession 
Yellowstone

FILM

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga in ‘House of Gucci.’ (MGM/Everett Collection)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga, Passing

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith
Will Smith in ‘King Richard.’ (Chiabella James/Warner Bros./Everett Collection)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard

Trending