SAG Nominations 2022: Lady Gaga, Will Smith & More — Full List

Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens announced the 2022 SAG nominations on January 12. The biggest names in movies and TV are among the nominees this year.
Awards season is still in motion, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens reunited to announce the SAG nominations for 2022, following an introduction by SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher. The actresses were co-stars in the 2013 film Gimme Shelter.
The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be broadcast live on TNT and TBS on February 27 at 8 p.m. from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Shows like Succession and Ted Lasso scored multiple nods, as did films like The Power of the Dog, Belfast, and more. See the full list of nominations below:
TELEVISION
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor In A Television Movie or Limited Series Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage Michael Keaton, Dopesick Ewan McGregor, Halston Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor In A Television Movie or Limited Series Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha Margaret Qualley, Maid Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor In Comedy Series Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor In Comedy Series Elle Fanning, The Great Sandra Oh, The Chair Jean Smart, Hacks Juno Temple, Ted Lasso Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Comedy Series The Great Hacks The Kominsky Method Only Murders in the Building Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor In Drama Series Brian Cox, Succession Billy Crudup, The Morning Show Kieran Culkin, Succession Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor In Drama Series Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale Sarah Snook, Succession Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series The Handmaid’s Tale The Morning Show Squid Game Succession Yellowstone
FILM
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter Lady Gaga, House of Gucci Jennifer Hudson, Respect Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… Boom! Will Smith, King Richard Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role Caitriona Balfe, Belfast Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley Ariana DeBose, West Side Story Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog Ruth Negga, Passing
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza Troy Kotsur, CODA Jared Leto, House of Gucci Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture Belfast CODA Don’t Look Up House of Gucci King Richard
CNN is disappointed that more Americans are ignoring COVID news coverage and returning to their everyday lives.
What’s more surprising is that it took CNN so long to notice they were losing viewers.
CNN’s Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy expressed disappointment and dismay that more Americans are ignoring their doomsday COVID coverage and living their lives.
“Is the media out of touch with the public about COVID?” asked CNN anchor Brian Stelter.
Darcy replied that the news media is out of touch with the public who returned to their normal lives in 2021.
“A lot of the media does seem to be very out of touch with the public,” he said. “I think this is an issue because if people are tuning out what’s going on in cable news… you know, they’re just, you know, ignoring everything and living their lives and we’re not really getting the information that they need to them.”
CNN is in a ratings slump after losing 68% of their viewers in the last quarter, leaving them in third place behind Fox News and MSNBC.
Watch the discussion below.
CNN’s @oliverdarcy worries people will be directionless without the major media: “If people are tuning out what’s going on in cable news … they’re just, you know, ignoring everything and living their lives and we’re not really getting the information that they need to them.” pic.twitter.com/h1dgECjS79
Police have arrested one suspect in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph after the suspect didn’t turn himself in on time. A second suspect was also indicted for the murderer while already in police custody.
Source: Prince Williams / Getty
A week ago, the Tennesse Bureau of Investigations finally announced the identity of one of the suspects in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. The suspect was 23-year-old Justin Johnson, who already had a warrant out for violating federal supervised release. A reward was announced for up to $15,000 for information leading to his arrest, but Justin took to social media to announce he would be turning himself in on Monday. Almost everyone with common sense immediately knew he was not going to turn himself in and that’s exactly how the situation played out.
Johnson was apprehended in Indiana on Tuesday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals, who already knew he wasn’t going to turn himself in. Whatever plan he had to go on the run was short-lived and will now be used against him in the court of law.
Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced a second man was indicted in the case for the first-degree murder of 32-year-old Cornelius Smith. Smith was already in police custody at the time of the indictment.
With both men in jail, hopefully, the road to justice for Dolph and his family is underway. A motive still hasn’t been established, but we will keep you updated with any new developments in the case.
Heidi Klum looked fabulous when she showed off her long, toned legs in an oversized black sweater with a pair of fishnet tights.
Heidi Klum, 48, is always rocking some sort of gorgeous outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her recent Instagram post. The supermodel put her incredibly long legs on display when she rocked an oversized sweater with nothing but a pair of fishnet stockings. Heidi opted to wear a Maison Valentino ensemble featuring a chunky black cutout knit sweater with a white oxford button-down shirt underneath.
Heidi posted two photos of herself in the outfit – one standing up and one sitting down. She opted out of wearing pants and instead wore a pair of sheer fishnet stockings, topping her look off with a pair of black leather pointed-toe pumps. As for her glam, she had her blonde hair down in natural waves with a sultry smokey eye.
Heidi’s outfits have been nothing short of perfect lately and just the other day, she rocked a bright yellow Peter Dundas gown that was completely cut out on the side and back of the dress.
She posted two photos in a slideshow with the caption, “This is my new favorite dress.” The first photo pictured her from the side wearing the long-sleeve gown that laced up the side of her body, while a plunging slit on the side of the leg. showed even more skin.
The second photo featured Heidi from the back while showing off the cool details. The entire back of the dress was cut out as well, except for the criss-cross straps that held the dress in place. The rest of the slinky gown was super form-fitting and hugged her backside perfectly.