Simon Cowell Engaged To Lauren Silverman After 13 Years Of Dating
Simon Cowell proposed to Lauren Silverman in Barbados, where he owns a home. The couple share 7-year-old son Eric.
Simon Cowell is engaged to his partner Lauren Silverman, 44. The 62-year-old TV personality popped the question after a lengthy 13 year courtship while on vacation in Barbados is confirmed to HollywoodLife.
The romantic moment reportedly happened with their kids present: Simon and Lauren share son Eric, 7, together, while Lauren is also mom to son Adam from her previous marriage to Andrew Silverman, per Page Six. “It was super sweet,” a source told Page Six about the proposal, adding that “they’re good together.” Simon also owns a home in Barbados, where the family is seen vacationing on an annual basis.
Notably, Simon and Andrew were friends before he linked up with Lauren romantically, with Simon later admitting the pair had an affair (Lauren and Andrew finalized their divorce in 2013). The American Idol judge and Lauren initially met back in 2004.
“[The affair] is not something I am proud of or wanted to happen in terms of hurting anyone,” Simon previously said of his early relationship with Lauren. “It just happened … But then, of course, you have a baby, and you look at the baby and you kinda go, ‘This is what happened from it.’”
Simon previously opened up about life with Lauren and Eric during the COVID-19 quarantine, which he described a “real test” to their relationship. “COVID-19 was the real test. Like everyone, we were in lockdown for a long time and that’s when you realize whether or not you actually enjoy each other’s company or not,” the British born music executive said. “And we really really did. The romance is still alive. We’re closer than ever,” he also said.
Becoming a father late in life was also a major shift for Simon — but he now says he can’t imagine his life without Eric. “[Time flies] like you wouldn’t believe,” Simon said back in 2019 of fatherhood. “I said to someone the other day, ‘It’s much easier than I thought.’ And then you can’t imagine ever not having him … It’s the most amazing feeling,” he gushed.
Joe Biden Calls On The Senate To End Filibuster & Pass Voting Rights Acts: ‘Pass It Now’
President Joe Biden gave an impassioned speech to pass two major pieces of voting rights legislation in Georgia.
President Joe Biden called on the Senate to pass both the Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act during his speech at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday January 11. Besides calling for the voting rights acts to be passed, Biden showed support for changing Senate rules that have prevented voting rights bills from being passed through the Senate.
During the passionate speech, Biden plead with the the Senate to pass both voting rights acts. “Today, we call on Congress to get done what history will judge. Pass the Freedom to Vote Act. Pass it now! Which will prevent voter suppression,” he said before explaining some of the points of the law. “The Freedom to Vote Act takes on election subversion to protect non-partisan electors, officials who are doing their job, from intimidation and interference. It would get dark money out of politics, create fair district maps and ending partisan gerrymandering.”
The president then did the same for the Voting Rights Advancement Act, which received a thunderous applause. “It’s also time to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. I’ve been having these quiet conversations with members of Congress for the last two months. I’m tired of being quiet!” he declared. “Restoring the Voting Rights Act would mean that the Justice Department could stop discriminatory laws before they go into effect.”
Later in his speech, Biden spoke about how certain loopholes and rules in the Senate have prevented these bills from being passed, including needing a super majority of voters (60 senators) and filibustering. “I believe that the threat to our Democracy is so grave that we must find a way to pass these voting rights bills. Debate them, vote, let the majority prevail. If that bare-minimum is blocked, we have no option but to change the Senate rules, including getting rid of the filibuster for this,” he said.
Biden continued by explaining how the filibuster was meant to inspire debate and discussion about laws in the Senate, but he said that the way it’s been utilized to prevent voting has been harmful. “The filibuster is not used by Republicans to bring the Senate together, but to pull it further apart. The filibuster [has been] weaponized and abused,” he said.
Biden showed support for changing the rules about super majorities, noting how state governments can pass laws that can suppress voters without a super majority. “The United States Senate should be able to check voting rights by a simple majority. Today, I’m making it clear. To protect our democracy, I support changing the Senate rules, whichever way they need to be changed to prevent a minority of Senators from blocking action on voting rights. When it comes to protecting majority rule in America, the majority should rule in the United States Senate,” he said.
During the speech, Biden also pointed to past Republicans that have supported voting rights legislation, including former Presidents Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon, George W. Bush, and others. “I will not yield. I will not fledge. I will defend the right to vote, our democracy against all enemies: foreign, and, yes, domestic,” he said.
To conclude his speech, Biden once again delivered a rousing call for the Senate pass the legislation, noting how history will view them and their legacies. “Each one of the members of the Senate is going to be judged by history on where they stood before the vote and where they stood after the vote,” he said. “Let’s spread the faith and get this done!”
Teresa Giudice’s 4 Daughters Then & Now: See Gia, Milania, Gabriella & Audriana’s Transformations
‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ star Teresa Giudice’s four daughters have grown up before our eyes on reality TV. See transformation photos of the gorgeous young girls.
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is an incredible mom to her four young girls, and it’s hard to believe how quickly they’re growing up! Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 13, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe Giudice, have been on our TV screens for years, and even have their own social media presences now. Not only have we watched the girls on the hit Bravo show, but we’ve also seen them celebrate milestone birthdays, vacations, and holidays on Instagram. Look back at snaps of Teresa’s daughters from the early days of RHONJ versus now!
Gia Giudice
Gia Giudice, the eldest daughter of Teresa and Joe, celebrated a milestone when she turned 21 on January 8, 2022. The brunette beauty celebrated not only with her family, but also her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael. She took to Instagram to share a series of photos with her beau, friends, plus mom Teresa and her fiancé Luis Ruelas.
Although Gia’s dad has been living between Italy and Bahamas amid legal woes, the father-of-four still took to social media in honor of his “precious baby girl” and her big day. “21 years have flown by so fast and you are one of the greatest gifts I have ever been given,” he wrote in a slideshow of pictures both young and old of Gia. “You are my precious baby girl, who has stood by my side and I need you to know I am so grateful for you. I am so lucky to be your dad. Happy 21st birthday sweet baby girl. Love you always.”
Gia’s reality star mom also commented, “It’s not everyday that a daughter asks her mom to come celebrate her 21st birthday in Miami,” she said of the celebrations. “[H]earing you say that it was your best weekend ever is all I could ever wish for. I Love you my beautiful Gia.” Teresa also shared a photo of she and her daughter posing in Miami Beach, looking more stunning than ever.
Gabriella Giudice
Much like Gia, Gabriella Giudice is quickly growing into a young woman! She celebrated her 16th birthday with a lavish red and gold themed party in October 2020 at the Dream Downtown hotel in New York City. Teresa posted a photo to Instagram from the celebration, in which the pair looked like twins. “I’m so lucky to be your mom…Happy Sweet 16th Birthday beautiful!,” she captioned the photo. Gabriella is one of Teresa’s more private daughters, and rarely shares photos of herself on social media, so fans were shocked to see her looking like the “spitting image of her mother.”
The now-17-year-old also celebrated another milestone of her teen years, attending prom at the beginning of 2021 summer and looking gorgeous as ever. The teen looked lovely in an auburn-colored gown in a series of photos and videos mom Teresa shared to her Instagram stories, posing with her date and showing all smiles for the high school event.
Milania Giudice
Milania Giudice also celebrated a major milestone in 2021: her 15th birthday, on February 2. Her RHONJ star mom gushed over her lookalike daughter in a sweet tribute post. “Keep shining bright like the star that you are!!!” Teresa wrote, explaining that they celebrated by hitting the slopes for a weekend of fun, in honor of Milania. “I am so proud of you how much you have grown this past few years. You show me that you can accomplish anything you want in life. I know you have it in you to do just that.”
Milania has also looked more and more like her mother every day, recently sharing some gorgeous holiday pics with her mom and sisters. “[A]ll for you mama,” the teen captioned the post, posing in an off-the-shoulder black mini dress next to mom Teresa who also wore a black number with long sleeves and side cut-outs. Like mother like daughter!
Audriana Giudice
Teresa’s youngest daughter Audriana Giudice has been in the spotlight since she was just a tot — it’s hard to believe she has already entered middle school! Mom Teresa has been generous with fans documenting Audriana’s glow up from elementary schooler to teen, sharing a stunning photo summer 2021 of her youngest looking all grown up as she attended a national dance competition in Boston, Massachusetts. “My beautiful Audriana,” Teresa simply captioned the photo of she and Audriana who stunned in a sky blue off-shoulder dress and glamorous makeup.
Candace Cameron Bure Mourns ‘Father’ Figure Bob Saget: ‘You’ll Never Leave My Heart’
Since the 80’s, Bob Saget played Candace Cameron Bure’s dad on not one, but two TV shows. Now, after his shocking passing, she’s saying good-bye.
Are there even words? The shocking news came on Sunday January 9th that beloved TV actor, Bob Saget, was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, FL. As word spread, those who knew and loved hime best shared their insurmountable grief with fellow loved ones and fans. Candace Cameron Bure, who played Bob’s daughter DJ on the classic 90’s sitcom Full House and again in the reboot Fuller House, could barely contain her sadness.
“Oh, Bob. Why’d you have to leave us so soon? We are all family, but you were the glue. The sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, lovable glue,” she captioned a photo of herself hugging the comedian. “My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenaged years and the rest of adulthood. You taught me to feel deeply at such a young age. You were never afraid or ashamed to share your emotions, to cry, to love, to laugh and say it out loud. We’ve always been so deeply connected since the day we met when I was 10 years old. You weren’t just like a father, but one of my closest friends in life.”
The Hallmark Channel star continued her sentiment, “This hurts like nothing I’ve ever felt before. I love you, I love you, I love you. You knew that. I knew that. But I have to say it again. I want one more hug. I want one more text that says, ‘oh, btw, it’s me Bob’ after a long rant. I want one more laugh. I want to roll my eyes at you one more time. I want you to tell me to watch something but then tell me maybe I shouldn’t because of my faith.”
Cameron went on to explain how Bob was “always so protective” of her and “cared about everything and everybody,” sharing how there will “never be another” person like him. “I wish you could see the outpouring of love you have. You’ve certainly left a beautiful legacy in kindness, compassion, loyalty, generosity, and love❤️. I’m not saying goodbye because you’ll never leave my heart. Even with this gigantic tear in it 💔”
In addition, upon hearing the initial announcement of Bob’s death, Cameron also shared her grief on Twitter. “I don’t know what to say,” she confessed on the social media platform. “I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”
I don’t know what to say 💔. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.
— Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) January 10, 2022
Candace and Bob shared a special relationship that began in 1987, when their hit sitcom 1987 hit the airwaves. Along with Jodi Sweetin and Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen, Candace played the oldest Tanner daughter, DJ. After running for 8 seasons, the cast reunited in 2016, with Candace at the helm, for the reboot, Fuller House, which followed DJ in a very similar position to her father. Bob was a frequent guest star, along with John Stamos, who was the first costar to share his grief over the loss of Bob. Bob is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters — Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer — who he shares with his first wife Sherri Kramer.
We send our thoughts and condolences to all who loved Bob, including his beloved TV family.
