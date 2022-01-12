Simone Biles, Magic Johnson & More Guest Stars Announced For The Final Season Of ‘Black-ish’

The TikTok generation has been introduced to ‘White Chicks!’ Terry Crews reacted to his restaurant scene from the 2004 film going viral on the app.

If you haven’t seen at least one White Chicks reference on TikTok, you need to figure out your For You page! Multiple sound bites from the iconic 2004 film have gone viral on the video-sharing app, specifically from the unforgettable restaurant scene featuring Terry Crews as Latrell Spencer. In the millions of TikToks created with the the clip of Marcus/Tiffany (Marlon Wayans) stuffing his face while on a date with Lattrell, women are showing off their appetites! “I’m a big TikTok fan!” Terry gushed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, while promoting his partnership with Verizon. “That movie was made for TikTok! It those little quotable, bite-sized pieces that still make people laugh.”

@hannahg11 we had to do the part 2 ♬ You sure can put it away – Anthony

Terry, who has over 40 million followers on his own TikTok account, continued, “It really was made for TikTok, a minute or less, and a lot of my comedy hits like that, so I’m so honored.” He added that he loves that “a new generation is discovering” the cult classic film, especially through social media.

With the resurgence of White Chicks in culture, could we expect a sequel? Terry said he’d be down! “I love Shawn and Marlon Wayans. They’re the First Family of comedy. They did so much for me and I love those guys. I would be honored to do it,” he admitted.

@hannahg11 it's a 2 way street ✨✨😍 @therealdbcoop ♬ original sound – Katrina Wright

In the meantime, Terry has been staying ultra busy, hosting America’s Got Talent, starring in the new animated film Rumble on Paramount+, kicking butt in the gym and partnering with Verizon for their Verizon 5G Ultra Show! Terry had the opportunity to visit one of his favorite small businesses Malik Books in LA and help them get their space set up with Verizon 5G Business Internet, which was documented on the new show. Due to the pandemic, owner Malik Muhammad had to shift their business to online, and that was made possible by Verizon 5G Business Internet.

“Not only did Malik’s business survive, he actually expanded during the pandemic,” Terry said of the independent Black Owned Bookstore that specializes in books, calendars, and gifts full of cultural diversity. “Malik told me he would’ve gone under if not for Verizon 5G Business Internet. It’s just indicative of how technology can really improve our lives, especially during this time.”