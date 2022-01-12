Ski Wednesday: Season’s slow start doesn’t prevent fun from happening

I’ve been in a bit of denial, but for the sake of us all, I’m going to say it out loud: It’s been a rough and tumble start to this ski and ride season.

Warmer air that has challenged snowmaking consistency, a lack of natural snow so far, daily staffing challenges at resorts thanks to Omicron; all coupled with what to me feels like the most hearty large-scale desire to get out there and ski and ride have joined forces and made things a little more challenging.

But that doesn’t mean we should store away the gear and wait for next month or season. Rather, we should adapt our plans, gather all the information we can and make informed decisions and choices on how, where and when we ski and ride. For now.

The eternal optimist in me loves to remember something a local meteorologist and skier told me of a rough season years ago: Mother Nature loves averages. If it’s not there now, it’s coming.

With that in mind, I turned to some experts to ask them how to adapt our plans this season to make things – at least until the cold or snow comes and the variants calm the heck down – enjoyable on the slopes.

Stay Chill: And not in a “I’m cold and there’s no base lodge access” kind of way. Rather, take a deep breath and realize that the less angry we get, the more chance we have of finding that joy we love out on the slopes.

“When you find that certain terrain you like is not open or conditions are not up to par because of the impacts of weather, the best thing to do is not get upset,” said Matt Bramble, who runs the popular Facebook Group “Northeast Skiology,” where you can find weather updates, tips on what resorts are offering and input from tens of thousands of fellow skiers and riders.

His tip? Set your expectations appropriately.

“Expect that some things are not going to be normal this year,” he said. Expect to sometimes wait in longer lift lines that you’re used to, and know that some on-mountain services could be limited or even not offered.

By not being taken by surprise should you find challenges, he said, you’ll find the happy out there. “Not every day is golden,” he said. “But every day can be fun if you’re realistic.”

Be Nimble: Steve Jermanok is a passionate skier himself and also helps clients plan great mountain trips via his company Active Travel (www.activetravels.com). His advice? Be flexible when it comes to both your plans to go and what you do once you are there.

With many hotels offering generous 24-hour cancelation policies, he said, outside of school vacation weeks, you can often make a last-minute decision on where to go and when. Watch the weather, keep track of what’s going on at resorts and then finalize a trip later than you used to, he said.

And when you get there, he suggests, let the flexibility continue. “Always bring your hiking shoes,” he said. And, should the lifts be down or the snow subpar, look around for other ways to savor that place.

“Quality ski resorts now have so many options,” he said. “Mountain coasters, ice rinks, year round pools,” are all often available. And when they are not, he said, the outdoors always is.

“Just being outdoors and having fun – like hiking – is great in the winter,” he said. “When you’re out there breathing that fresh air, come on: it’s gorgeous,” he said.

Bring back the “base camp:” Last winter, skiers and riders accepted the practice of booting up, changing and sometimes even dining in their car in the resort parking lot.

While some indoor options are available in most places, Bramble said, it would smooth out the experience if guests continue that – as much as possible—this season. And that’s for their own good, he said.

With staffing challenges, he said, it’s not a sure thing that food and beverage will be operating all the time in the coming weeks. By packing your own meals and snacks and picnicking in your car or at outdoor seating at the resort, you’re not only keeping in the clean air, you’re giving yourself a sure thing for a meal or snack.

“We did this last year without a lot of complaining,” he said. “We can do this again.” He does suggest showing up early – if you can—for an accessible parking spot.

Go against the crowd: Be it dates you choose (avoid school vacation weeks if you can), destinations you pick, or the trails you head to at your regular resort, Bramble said, turning away from the crowd could help this year.

“The hardest-to-access mountains, and the hardest-to-access trails, are usually the less crowded,” he said.

He suggests, for those who don’t hold passes, considering going to a resort that is not on any of the large passes.

Also, consider heading to a resort you may not usually visit. “Just the idea of exploring is fun and interesting to people,” he said, “and when you head to a lesser known or longer drive destination, you find new. I’ve done it many times – over 30 resorts in the east – and I cannot say I’ve had a bad day.”

On your regular mountain, he said, head to the trails less people are interested in or willing to trek to. Slower lifts are often a good idea; you take longer getting up but usually find a much shorter line.

And use timing to go against the crowd too.

“A lot of visitors tell us they’ve had great experiences by planning their trips for off-peak times: midweek, early mornings or the second half of the day,” said Molly Mahar, President of Ski Vermont.

“Getting to the mountain early is a good idea or if you have the flexibility to take time off on a weekday, that’s a great time to visit.”

Most of all, Mahar advised, do some homework.

“Whatever you decide, it’s important to ‘Know Before You Go,’ always have a mask handy, and check your area’s visitor information page for guidelines. being prepared sets you up for a great time on the mountain,” she said.

The year has indeed started off challenging. But those who love to ski and ride are hearty souls. And we know we can not only savor the good out there now by working through this carefully; we can also keep the sport we love chugging ahead.