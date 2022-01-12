News
Ski Wednesday: Season’s slow start doesn’t prevent fun from happening
I’ve been in a bit of denial, but for the sake of us all, I’m going to say it out loud: It’s been a rough and tumble start to this ski and ride season.
Warmer air that has challenged snowmaking consistency, a lack of natural snow so far, daily staffing challenges at resorts thanks to Omicron; all coupled with what to me feels like the most hearty large-scale desire to get out there and ski and ride have joined forces and made things a little more challenging.
But that doesn’t mean we should store away the gear and wait for next month or season. Rather, we should adapt our plans, gather all the information we can and make informed decisions and choices on how, where and when we ski and ride. For now.
The eternal optimist in me loves to remember something a local meteorologist and skier told me of a rough season years ago: Mother Nature loves averages. If it’s not there now, it’s coming.
With that in mind, I turned to some experts to ask them how to adapt our plans this season to make things – at least until the cold or snow comes and the variants calm the heck down – enjoyable on the slopes.
Stay Chill: And not in a “I’m cold and there’s no base lodge access” kind of way. Rather, take a deep breath and realize that the less angry we get, the more chance we have of finding that joy we love out on the slopes.
“When you find that certain terrain you like is not open or conditions are not up to par because of the impacts of weather, the best thing to do is not get upset,” said Matt Bramble, who runs the popular Facebook Group “Northeast Skiology,” where you can find weather updates, tips on what resorts are offering and input from tens of thousands of fellow skiers and riders.
His tip? Set your expectations appropriately.
“Expect that some things are not going to be normal this year,” he said. Expect to sometimes wait in longer lift lines that you’re used to, and know that some on-mountain services could be limited or even not offered.
By not being taken by surprise should you find challenges, he said, you’ll find the happy out there. “Not every day is golden,” he said. “But every day can be fun if you’re realistic.”
Be Nimble: Steve Jermanok is a passionate skier himself and also helps clients plan great mountain trips via his company Active Travel (www.activetravels.com). His advice? Be flexible when it comes to both your plans to go and what you do once you are there.
With many hotels offering generous 24-hour cancelation policies, he said, outside of school vacation weeks, you can often make a last-minute decision on where to go and when. Watch the weather, keep track of what’s going on at resorts and then finalize a trip later than you used to, he said.
And when you get there, he suggests, let the flexibility continue. “Always bring your hiking shoes,” he said. And, should the lifts be down or the snow subpar, look around for other ways to savor that place.
“Quality ski resorts now have so many options,” he said. “Mountain coasters, ice rinks, year round pools,” are all often available. And when they are not, he said, the outdoors always is.
“Just being outdoors and having fun – like hiking – is great in the winter,” he said. “When you’re out there breathing that fresh air, come on: it’s gorgeous,” he said.
Bring back the “base camp:” Last winter, skiers and riders accepted the practice of booting up, changing and sometimes even dining in their car in the resort parking lot.
While some indoor options are available in most places, Bramble said, it would smooth out the experience if guests continue that – as much as possible—this season. And that’s for their own good, he said.
With staffing challenges, he said, it’s not a sure thing that food and beverage will be operating all the time in the coming weeks. By packing your own meals and snacks and picnicking in your car or at outdoor seating at the resort, you’re not only keeping in the clean air, you’re giving yourself a sure thing for a meal or snack.
“We did this last year without a lot of complaining,” he said. “We can do this again.” He does suggest showing up early – if you can—for an accessible parking spot.
Go against the crowd: Be it dates you choose (avoid school vacation weeks if you can), destinations you pick, or the trails you head to at your regular resort, Bramble said, turning away from the crowd could help this year.
“The hardest-to-access mountains, and the hardest-to-access trails, are usually the less crowded,” he said.
He suggests, for those who don’t hold passes, considering going to a resort that is not on any of the large passes.
Also, consider heading to a resort you may not usually visit. “Just the idea of exploring is fun and interesting to people,” he said, “and when you head to a lesser known or longer drive destination, you find new. I’ve done it many times – over 30 resorts in the east – and I cannot say I’ve had a bad day.”
On your regular mountain, he said, head to the trails less people are interested in or willing to trek to. Slower lifts are often a good idea; you take longer getting up but usually find a much shorter line.
And use timing to go against the crowd too.
“A lot of visitors tell us they’ve had great experiences by planning their trips for off-peak times: midweek, early mornings or the second half of the day,” said Molly Mahar, President of Ski Vermont.
“Getting to the mountain early is a good idea or if you have the flexibility to take time off on a weekday, that’s a great time to visit.”
Most of all, Mahar advised, do some homework.
“Whatever you decide, it’s important to ‘Know Before You Go,’ always have a mask handy, and check your area’s visitor information page for guidelines. being prepared sets you up for a great time on the mountain,” she said.
The year has indeed started off challenging. But those who love to ski and ride are hearty souls. And we know we can not only savor the good out there now by working through this carefully; we can also keep the sport we love chugging ahead.
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in Britain, US
By MARIA CHENG and CARLA K. JOHNSON
Scientists are seeing signals that COVID-19′s alarming omicron wave may have peaked in Britain and is about to do the same in the U.S., at which point cases may start dropping off dramatically.
The reason: The variant has proved so wildly contagious that it may already be running out of people to infect, just a month and a half after it was first detected in South Africa.
“It’s going to come down as fast as it went up,” said Ali Mokdad, a professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington in Seattle.
At the same time, experts warn that much is still uncertain about how the next phase of the pandemic might unfold. The plateauing or ebbing in the two countries is not happening everywhere at the same time or at the same pace. And weeks or months of misery still lie ahead for patients and overwhelmed hospitals even if the drop-off comes to pass.
“There are still a lot of people who will get infected as we descend the slope on the backside,” said Lauren Ancel Meyers, director of the University of Texas COVID-19 Modeling Consortium, which predicts that reported cases will peak within the week.
The University of Washington’s own highly influential model projects that the number of daily reported cases in the U.S. will crest at 1.2 million by Jan. 19 and will then fall sharply “simply because everybody who could be infected will be infected,” according to Mokdad.
In fact, he said, by the university’s complex calculations, the true number of new daily infections in the U.S. — an estimate that includes people who were never tested — has already peaked, hitting 6 million on Jan. 6.
In Britain, meanwhile, new COVID-19 cases dropped to about 140,000 a day in the last week, after skyrocketing to more than 200,000 a day earlier this month, according to government data.
Numbers from the U.K.’s National Health Service this week show coronavirus hospital admissions for adults have begun to fall, with infections dropping in all age groups.
Kevin McConway, a retired professor of applied statistics at Britain’s Open University, said that while COVID-19 cases are still rising in places such as southwest England and the West Midlands, the outbreak may have peaked in London.
The figures have raised hopes that the two countries are about to undergo something similar to what happened in South Africa, where in the span of about a month the wave crested at record highs and then fell significantly.
“We are seeing a definite falling-off of cases in the U.K., but I’d like to see them fall much further before we know if what happened in South Africa will happen here,” said Dr. Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at Britain’s University of East Anglia.
Dr. David Heymann, who previously led the World Health Organization’s infectious diseases department, said Britain was “the closest to any country of being out of the pandemic,” adding that COVID-19 was inching towards becoming endemic.
Differences between Britain and South Africa, including Britain’s older population and the tendency of its people to spend more time indoors in the winter, could mean a bumpier outbreak for the country and other nations like it.
On the other hand, British authorities’ decision to adopt minimal restrictions against omicron could enable the virus to rip through the population and run its course much faster than it might in Western European countries that have imposed tougher COVID-19 controls, such as France, Spain and Italy.
Shabir Mahdi, dean of health sciences at South Africa’s University of Witwatersrand, said European countries that impose lockdowns won’t necessarily come through the omicron wave with fewer infections; the cases may just be spread out over a longer period of time.
On Tuesday, the World Health Organization said there have been 7 million new COVID-19 cases across Europe in the past week, calling it a “tidal wave sweeping across the region.” WHO cited modeling from Mokdad’s group that predicts half of Europe’s population will be infected with omicron within about eight weeks.
By that time, however, Hunter and others expect the world to be past the omicron surge.
“There will probably be some ups and downs along the way, but I would hope that by Easter, we will be out of this,” Hunter said.
Still, the sheer numbers of people infected could prove overwhelming to fragile health systems, said Dr. Prabhat Jha of the Centre for Global Health Research at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto.
“The next few weeks are going to be brutal because in absolute numbers, there are so many people being infected that it will spill over into ICUs,” Jha said.
Mokdad likewise warned in the U.S.: “It’s going to be a tough two or three weeks. We have to make hard decisions to let certain essential workers continue working, knowing they could be infectious.”
Omicron could one day be seen as a turning point in the pandemic, said Meyers, at the University of Texas. Immunity gained from all the new infections, along with new drugs and continued vaccination, could render the coronavirus something with which we can more easily coexist.
“At the end of this wave, far more people will have been infected by some variant of COVID,” Meyers said. “At some point, we’ll be able to draw a line — and omicron may be that point — where we transition from what is a catastrophic global threat to something that’s a much more manageable disease.”
That’s one plausible future, she said, but there is also the possibility of a new variant — one that is far worse than omicron — arising.
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Editorial: Grab back all stimulus checks sent to killers
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is an example of what’s wrong with the Biden administration.
The feds had to sue to grab back Tsarnaev’s $1,400 coronavirus stimulus check, as we reported last week. Now the Boston Marathon bomber’s greed has gone national.
Fox News declared in the site’s top story Tuesday that “Convicted murderers, sex traffickers received COVID stimulus checks while in prison, court docs show.” Exhibit A: 28-year-old Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, a Chechen refugee welcomed into Cambridge.
The unrepentant murderer — who ran over his own brother, killing him to escape police in the Watertown shootout four days after the April 15, 2013, twin bombings on Boylston Street — wanted to keep the check to boost his prison canteen account. Tsarnaev even sued his jailers, for $250,000, a year ago for taking away his white baseball cap and bandana that he purchased using that same canteen account. This killer only cares about himself.
Tsarnaev was seen leaving the scene of the Marathon bombings wearing a white baseball cap. His jailers, his own hand-written suit states, objected to what he scrawled on his hat. What was written was never divulged. He didn’t win that case.
But the nation is now looking to Boston again as President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris plummet in the polls and cling to the far-left ideals that cater to their base. Instead, Biden should announce that every Tsarnaev locked up in any prison should forfeit their stimulus checks.
The Herald sought those names but was rebuffed by the IRS on the grounds that is was impossible to track down each individual check sent to convicts. Do their families left behind need the help? Possibly, so why not track those checks?
The Herald was told someone in Congress would need to order up that project. President Biden should do just that.
Hand it to Nathaniel Mendell, who was acting U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts until noon on Monday when Rachael Rollins took over, for going after Tsarnaev’s $1,400 stimulus check. In fact, a federal judge ordered the federal Board of Prisons to seize Tsarnaev’s entire $21,071 canteen account.
That judge, U.S. District Court Judge George O’Toole Jr., instructed the BOP “to turn over all funds” from the killer’s account. Mendell added in his court motion that Tsarnaev owes the government — and the victims of the bombings — $101,129,627. That’s not a typo. It’s one-hundred-million-plus.
Somehow arguing that a killer deserves a stimulus check is absurd. It’s an insult to law-abiding citizens. It’s a slap in the face to the victims.
The bombing killed Martin Richard, 8; Krystle Campbell, 29; and Lu Lingzi, 23. MIT Police Officer Sean Collier, 27, was shot execution-style days later by the Tsarnaevs who were on the run. Boston Police Officer Dennis Simmonds, 28, injured in that Watertown shootout, died in April 2014.
Boston made national news for all the wrong reasons. An amendment on the floor last March to block checks from prisoners failed on a party-line vote, 49-50, Fox noted.
As the U.S. Attorney’s Office and judge here in Boston just showed, it’s never too late to do what’s right. It’s insane to try to score political points off killers. Somebody on the Democratic side needs to say $1,400 stimulus checks to murderers should bounce.
It will take guts to say so, but this is the exact brand of leadership Biden needs to show. We’ll be waiting to see what happens.
A tetrazzini recipe born of leftover ham
How’d your holiday go? Mine, like so many others, was hijacked by the omicron surge.
The (booster-ed) son I was supposed to spend Christmas with unexpectedly tested positive, putting an abrupt end to our planned family feast — and leaving me and my husband with a very expensive, 9-pound smoked ham from Parma Sausage in Pittsburgh’s Strip District.
COVID-19, if anything, has taught us all how to pivot. In the days that followed, we ate our fill of ham and homemade sweet pickle sandwiches, and I also folded chunks of the cured meat into a savory quiche Lorraine. I also whipped up this rich and creamy ham tetrazzini before tucking a few chunks into the freezer.
Believed to be named after the Italian opera star Luisa Tetrazzini, and made famous by chef Louis Paquet in the 1920s, the noodle dish is traditionally made with chicken or seafood. But honestly, any protein works, including ham.
The original New York Times recipe calls for fontina cheese and a panko topping, but I used what I had on hand — shredded gouda and fresh breadcrumbs toasted in butter. If you don’t like peas, consider asparagus, spinach or broccoli florets for a bright splash of green.
LEFTOVER HAM TETRAZZINI
1 lb. spaghetti
5 T. unsalted butter, divided
8 oz. button mushrooms, any tough or dry stems discarded, sliced
Salt and pepper
3 garlic cloves, chopped
1/3 c. all-purpose flour
1 c. dry white wine
4 c. chicken stock
8 oz. cream cheese, cut into chunks
2 c. chopped leftover ham
1 c. frozen baby peas
1/2 c. grated Parmesan cheese, plus additional for serving
1 c. shredded gouda cheese
Black pepper
1 c. fresh bread crumbs
Preheat oven to 400 degrees (regular) or 375 degrees (convection). Bring a large pot of well-salted water to a boil and cook the pasta until just shy of al dente, about 2 minutes less than the package directs. Drain and rinse with cold water.
Meanwhile, in a large Dutch oven, melt 4 tablespoons of the butter over medium-high heat, and add the mushrooms. Season lightly with salt and pepper, and cook, stirring only occasionally, until the mushrooms have released their liquid and have started to brown deeply, 8 to 11 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 1 minute.
Add flour. Stir well, until the flour and the mushrooms are evenly combined and the flour is evenly moistened, about 1 minute. Whisk in the white wine, and let it come to a boil, whisking constantly. Let the wine bubble to reduce slightly, 2 minutes. Whisk in the chicken stock, and let it come to a boil. Cook until it thickens noticeably, about 5 minutes.
Reduce heat to low. Whisk in the chunks of cream cheese (don’t worry if the cream cheese appears curdled), then fold in the ham, peas and the cheeses. Season generously with black pepper. Add the drained pasta and toss with tongs to combine. Taste and add salt if necessary.
Transfer to a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. (I divided it between 2 smaller pans so I could share.)
Melt the remaining tablespoon of butter in a small bowl in the microwave or pan on top of the stove, and toss with the bread crumbs. Sprinkle the toasted crumbs all over the top of the pasta, and bake until bubbly and browned on top, about 25 minutes.
Let the casserole rest for 5 minutes before serving. It will be very creamy at first but will firm up as it cools.
Serve with additional Parmesan for sprinkling. Makes 8 servings.
(Adapted from nytimes.com.)
