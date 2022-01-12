Bitcoin
SOPR Shows Bitcoin Holders Continue To Sell At A Loss, Similar To May-June 2021
The on-chain indicator SOPR suggests that Bitcoin holders have continued to sell at a loss for a while now. This behavior is similar to what was seen during the May-June 2021 mini-bear period.
Bitcoin Investors Have Continued To Dump At A Loss For A Month Now
As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC SOPR shows that holders are currently selling at a loss.
The “Spent Output Profit Ratio” (or SOPR in short) is an indicator that tells us whether coins moved on a given day were sold at a profit or a loss.
The metric measures so by looking at each coin on the chain and checking what the price the coin was last moved at. After that, the indicator calculates the ratio between this price and the current price.
When the value of the indicator is above one, it means that holders are currently selling, on an average, at a profit.
On the other hand, when the SOPR has values less than one, it implies investors are moving their Bitcoin at a loss overall.
Finally, there is the case when the value of the indicator is exactly equal to one. During such a period, the market is breaking even on BTC sales.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the value of the Bitcoin SOPR over the past year:
Looks like the value of the indicator has stayed below one recently | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin SOPR currently has a value less than one, which means holders are selling at a loss.
Such a trend has been there for a month now. A similar situation was there after the May 2021 crash where the indicator stayed below one for a prolonged period of time.
It’s possible that the current trend of low SOPR values will continue for a while, just like back then. The period around May-June was marked by a mini-bear market, and so if the trend does repeat, a similar bear environment could follow in the near future.
BTC Price
Yesterday, Bitcoin’s price briefly declined below the $40k mark, but since then has jumped back up. At the time of writing, the price of the coin floats around $41.7k, down 10% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 13% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of BTC over the last five days.
BTC's price has continued to move sideways above $40k in the last few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Glimmer (GLMR) is Listed on Binance
Glimmer (GLMR) is now available on the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance.
Further, users can buy, trade, and withdraw GLMR on Binance which starts on these dates:
- Deposit & Trading: January 11th, 2022 at 10:00 UTC
- Withdrawal: January 12th, 2022 at 15:00 UTC
- Trading Pairs: GLMR/BTC, GLMR/BUSD, and GLMR/USDT.
Glimmer (GLMR)
Moonbeam is an Ethereum-compatible smart contract which works on the Polkadot parachain. The network supports the users to easily access the popular ETH developer tools to build or redeploy existing smart contracts to a Polkadot environment without the need to refactor or rewrite.
GLMR is the native utility token for the decentralized smart contract platform. According to CoinMarketCap, the current market status of Glimmer is $13.77 which is spiking above 25% in the last 24 hours. Thus, with GLMR token users can pay their transaction fees, participate in governance and also earn rewards.
For more information and updates, Please visit:
Website: https://moonbeam.network/tokens/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/moonbeamnetwork
Telegram: https://t.me/Moonbeam_Official
Binance Exchange
Binance operates as the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange and ranks as top in the entire U.S marketplace. More so, Binance really offers its users a very secure and versatile way to invest in and trade cryptocurrencies. Besides, the crypto exchange serves as a user-friendly platform which is at ease for the users to trade their favorite assets.
However, Binance is a popular exchange with millions of users and it is famous in terms of daily trading volume of cryptocurrencies. Also, Binance owns a native coin BNB. Moreover, the exchange will have new listings of tokens each new day. In addition, the listing fee in Binance is 0BNB.
For more information and updates, Please visit:
Website: https://www.binance.com/en
Twitter: https://twitter.com/binance
Telegram: https://t.me/binanceexchange
Yearn Finance Creator To Launch New AMM, What It’s All About?
Famous for his motto “I test in prod”, Andre Cronje, inventor of Yearn Finance and other DeFi protocols, will launch a new platform. Called ve(3,3) it has been designed as an Automated Market Maker (AMM) to operate with a “protocol for protocols” architecture.
Related Reading | Solana DeFi Goes Stratospheric as Hubble Protocol Announces $3.6M Raise
In other words, this new AMM will be easy to integrate with other platforms to incentivize their own liquidity and without tradeoffs. The protocols that decide to add ve(3,3) won’t lose fees, volumes, or liquidity, as the creator of Yearn Finance explained in an official post.
Cronje believes AMMs utility has undergone a change, from primarily serving as a tool for liquidity providers to serving as an addition to projects. Thus, ve(3,3) seeks to meet the demand of AMM’s new users; other protocols.
His new project, ve(3,3), will remove friction from the process of adding token incentives to a protocol’s liquidity, will make it simpler for projects to accrue fees from incentives, and will operate as a permissionless platform. The Yearn Finance developer said:
With the above in place, any protocol or project can easily incentivize their own liquidity, be it for their token, their stable coin, or even other derivatives, and while doing so, they fully accrue fees.
Cronje’s new protocol will have multiple features, including the capacity to natively support swaps between closely correlated assets, and uncorrelated assets, Uniswap v2 compatibility which will let projects deploy its interface, the possibility to permissionless create pools, gauges, and bribes.
In addition, the protocol will operate with a 0.01% fee to be paid in base assets. Cronje’s protocol for protocols will let other platforms support delegation, increase “holdings proportional to emission”, and conduct locks with capital efficiency, amongst many other features.
Yearn Finance Inventor To Take AMM Utility To Its Next Phase?
As an additional incentive for projects to implement Cronje’s protocol, the platform will reward them with ve(3,3) tokens. Those projects that occupy the top 20 by total value locked (TVL) will receive these rewards two weeks after the protocol launches.
The launch could take place next week, as Cronje announced via Twitter. By the end of next week, the platform will take a snapshot to determine the projects that will receive a percentage of the 2,000,000 ve(3,3) available for rewards. Cronje added:
It is up to them (the selected projects) to decide what they will incentivize, be it their own token, stable coin, or other liquidity. The timeline for this will thus be 2 weeks post protocol launch until distribution starts.
Final commit sent off for peer reviews, audits, and third party reviews.
Target of TVL snapshot end of next week.
One week for voting (and bribes), and then emission starts.
Website will be up next week.
Launching on 👻
— Andre Cronje 👻🐸 (@AndreCronjeTech) January 11, 2022
As of press time, Yearn Finance native token YFI trades at $32,139 with a 2.7% profit in 24-hours.
Related Reading | Yearn Finance Launches New Vault, While YFI Retakes Bullish Momemtum
How Digital Assets Have Revolutionized the Way We Build Generational Wealth
Ten years ago if you asked someone what their plans were for building wealth, their answer would have likely been investing long-term in real estate, the S&P 500, bonds, private equity, or hedge funds. Fast forward to 2022 and the dawn of DeFi has revolutionized the way people seek to build wealth for the future, with digital assets now providing a new alternative for investment opportunities.
Although generational wealth has historically been accumulated through traditional investment streams, a recent survey by CNBC Millionaire Survey found that 47% of millennials have 25% of their portfolio invested in cryptocurrency. Even with such clear signs that cryptocurrency is pioneering a new way to build wealth for years to come, the survey recorded that only about 10% of American millionaires held more than 10% in crypto investments, with 83% holding none.
Evidence also shows that the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency has started to shift the way that the wealth management industry, including private banks, brokers, and wealth management firms, is adjusting to the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency landscape with pension funds starting to invest in crypto as well.
Although cryptocurrency has sprung into the mainstream over the past few years, the digital asset came from humble beginnings. From 2008 when the domain name bitcoin.org was registered, to 2009 when Satoshi Nakamoto sent 50 BTC as the first bitcoin transaction to Hal Finney, cryptocurrency has come a long way since its inception. By 2020, Bitcoin had reached many milestones, including smashing its 2017 record when it traded in the $20,000s for the first time. March of 2021 saw its value reach $60,000 and in April some of the world’s biggest brands were taking Bitcoin as payment. Come September, El Salvador had become the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender.
Many of the industries that have provided investors with substantial wealth have been those that were undiscovered or with untapped potential. A great example of this is growth stocks in tech companies flying under the radar like Shopify before they exploded in value. Investors that were able to recognize the potential behind this opportunity saw a massive return on investment.
Even with cryptocurrency quickly becoming conventional news, it still has room to grow, with experts predicting that bitcoin’s forecasted value is on track to compete with gold—potentially reaching $100,000 within the next five years.
The attraction to digital assets lies in many factors, a major one being that they are decentralized, i.e. there is no central authority or controlling entity that can tamper with or enforce any form of censorship upon your assets. Cryptocurrency is not the only digital asset born off the blockchain as NFTs (non-fungible tokens) have also seen a major uptrend in popularity over the last year. NFTs allow creators to sell art of all kinds—photos, video, or audio—that are all stored on the blockchain.
One of the frontrunners in the DeFi space is Baanx, a corporation building the infrastructure required for the mass adoption of digital assets. By helping consumers and corporations harness cryptocurrency, this fintech is aiming to change how the world interacts with their crypto investments and creating more use cases for their digital asset holdings. An example of this is the recent FCA approval that Baanx received for it’s Cryptodraft product that will allow users to borrow based on their crypto portfolio.
Founded in 2018 by a collective of innovators with a cumulative experience of 100 years in the banking sector, Baanx was built with the intention of tapping into the potential of digital assets and their inherent utility. Fast forward to 2022, and Baanx has already partnered with industry leaders including Ledger and Tezos. Moving forward, the company aims to replace traditional fintech services by bringing trust and transparency to the digital asset market.
Baanx’s infrastructure, powered by its native utility token BXX, allows users to send, spend and manage their crypto efficiently and securely, all the while receiving rewards for these activities and usage of the platform. The token rewards users with network-fee distribution based on the amount of BXX that is held and will allow users to enjoy Cryptodrafts in the future. Users can stake tokens for liquidity rewards, and earn BXX for staking stablecoins.
For those looking to build generational wealth, investing in digital assets provides a new, more lucrative, and more secure alternative to investments made from traditional banking. As companies like Baanx continue to push the envelope and create even more use cases for crypto investments, savvy investors are likely to benefit from early investment.
