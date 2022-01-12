News
St. Louis County to change operations at Department of Revenue offices
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The current record-setting surge in COVID cases is leading St. Louis County to temporarily change the way its Department of Revenue offices operates. St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is expected to officially announce the changes at a news conference Wednesday morning at the main county administration building.
Page’s chief spokesperson Doug Moore said Department of Revenue workers interact the most with the public out of any county employees inside the three county buildings. Moore said over a quarter of the 80 revenue department workers have either been out with COVID or have been quarantined due to exposure to COVID.
These are the following changes beginning Thursday at St. Louis County Department of Revenue offices:
- Residents seeking in-person services in Clayton will be required to make an appointment.
- Northwest Crossings in St. Ann will be a walk-in-only facility because there is more space there. Customers will receive a pager when they arrive at Northwest Crossings. If there are too many people inside the building, then customers will be asked to wait in their car. Their pager will go off when they are next in line.
- Both walk-ins and appointments will be available at the south county location in Keller Plaza.
FOX 2 reporter Chris Regnier was told these changes will stay in effect until at least March 7. Moore also said consideration is being given to making county council meetings virtual. That happened earlier in the pandemic. They are looking to it as a way to limit too many people from gathering in one indoor space.
The latest data shows the COVID positivity rate in the county is nearly 38 percent. Page is expected to say Wednesday morning that while testing services have increased, the COVID spread is likely greater than the positivity rate indicates because not everyone who is symptomatic is getting tested.
Suggest a Correction
News
Man in custody after 45-minute police chase ends in St. Clair County, Illinois
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – One man is in custody after a 45-minute police chase ended in Washington Park, Illinois.
Brooklyn Police used a spike strip to stop the car at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Kingshighway. Other departments including Cahokia Heights, East St. Louis, and Washington park tried to stop the driver.
It is unknown at this time why the police were chasing the man. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
News
Chicago Bears envision an ‘entertainment destination with multiple facets’ in Arlington Heights. But the team cautions it still is in the exploration phase of a potential new stadium.
Chairman George McCaskey was careful Monday to note the Chicago Bears still is in the exploratory phase of their potential purchase of the former Arlington International Racecourse property.
But he also called the possible new stadium site in Arlington Heights an “outstanding, long-term proposition with high potential for the Bears.”
During a video news conference to discuss the search for a new general manager and coach, McCaskey and President and CEO Ted Phillips made their first public comments about the project since the Bears signed a $197.2 million purchase agreement for the property in September, signaling a potential move from their longtime home at Soldier Field.
Phillips called the 326-acre Arlington site an “extremely unique property” and said the Bears’ vision is “an entertainment destination with multiple facets to it that I think could really help put Arlington Heights on the map as a destination spot.”
“There’s nothing else like it in Chicagoland,” he said. “So the opportunities — we haven’t even begun to envision what it could be. But we’re hopeful that if we close, that we’ll be moving forward with turning it into a wonderful destination site.”
He then added a note of caution.
“We don’t close on the land, then all that vision won’t come to fruition,” he said.
After the Bears complete their GM and coach search, Phillips, who has been in his role for 23 years, is shifting his responsibilities to turn much of his attention to running the Arlington project. The next GM will report to McCaskey instead of Phillips, to whom former GM Ryan Pace reported.
The Bears also are adding staffing and hiring outside vendors to help with the exploration of the property.
McCaskey drew comparisons to buying a house.
“On a property of this size, that time between under contract and closing is vastly expanded,” he said. “So there’s a lot of due diligence that needs to be performed before we can close.”
The Bears expect closing to take the rest of 2022 and potentially into the first quarter of 2023, Phillips said.
“At that point in time, we’ll decide whether it’s financially feasible to try to develop it further,” Phillips said. “And I think what’s important now is that our focus for long-term development is exclusively on that property at Arlington Park.”
McCaskey said the Bears’ involvement in making an Arlington bid started when they were contacted by representatives for the seller, Churchill Downs, Inc., which announced last winter it was putting the property up for sale for redevelopment.
The Bears have played at Soldier Field, which is owned by the Chicago Park District, since moving from Wrigley Field in 1971. Their lease runs through 2033.
At the time the purchase agreement was announced, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she would work to keep the team in the city.
McCaskey said the Bears last spoke with city representatives “a few weeks ago” and indicated the Bears are not closing the door on those conversations.
“In the meantime, we’re happy to engage with the city of Chicago and the Park District about present operations at Soldier Field,” McCaskey said.
News
Mike Preston: Injuries aren’t the only thing to blame for Ravens’ disappointing 2021 season | COMMENTARY
Sometime in the coming weeks, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti will meet with coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta to discuss the state of the team.
There needs to be more than just discussions. There needs to be accountability.
The owner should demand a full examination of the organization from top to bottom. It doesn’t have to be as extensive as the government’s probe into the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol, but there needs to be a game plan to make sure that the Ravens’ slow fall from the No. 1 team in the AFC to missing the playoffs is unlikely to happen again.
By now, we’ve all heard the same stories about the injuries that sidelined several starters. Seventy-five players played in at least one game for the Ravens this season, while 47 started at least one game. Harbaugh basically attributed the injuries to back luck, which might be true, but the problem deserves a closer look. The Ravens need to examine their offseason strength and conditioning program to make sure players aren’t being overworked.
They need to speak with the team doctors to be certain that their medical needs, practices and rehabilitation procedures are in place and up to date. The Ravens thought Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley had completed his rehab from a major ankle injury suffered in November 2020, but he lasted only one game before requiring another season-ending surgery.
The expectations are high again for the Ravens entering 2022, but they can’t afford similar setbacks for their injured players, such as cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards and quarterback Lamar Jackson.
The Ravens should also take a look at their outdoor practice fields for any potential problems. The fields probably receive proper maintenance, but players want assurances and comfort, especially after this past season.
Then there are the on-field issues.
The coaching staff deserves high marks for keeping the team competitive and within striking distance of the playoffs to the very end, but the lack of talent exposes other weaknesses. Harbaugh is a great CEO and his staff is excellent at preparation, but they aren’t nearly as good on game day.
The Ravens are one of the best teams in the NFL at drafting, and that showed again this season with their depth. But those decisions to go for late 2-point conversions in losses against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers were poor, as were some of Harbaugh’s clock-management issues. Maybe his worst call — or no-call — happened when the Ravens were penalized for a delay of game with 5:17 left in the fourth quarter while leading 16-14 against the Los Angeles Rams. That 5-yard penalty turned a third-and-goal from the 4-yard line into a third-and-goal from the 9, a massive difference for a struggling offense.
After a sack, the Ravens had to settle for a 34-yard field goal instead of what should have been the game-sealing touchdown in an eventual 20-19 loss. Harbaugh uncharacteristically pointed a finger at his young backup quarterback, Tyler Huntley, but he should have blamed himself. Upon further review, why didn’t Harbaugh call the timeout?
Accountability is what is needed, not excuses.
Bisciotti needs to call in offensive coordinator Greg Roman and ask him about his resume. When Roman was calling the plays in San Francisco and Buffalo, the running game was always solid, but the passing game never improved. That has happened in Baltimore despite the addition of passing game assistants Tee Martin and Keith Williams last offseason and the emergence of young talented receivers Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James Proche II.
Why can’t this passing game find a rhythm? Why can’t Jackson react quickly to blitzes or read pressure from the outside?
There are similar questions for defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. It’s easy to point to injuries as the reason opposing receivers were getting wide open during that six-game losing streak, but that same problem existed earlier in the season when the Ravens were much healthier. Injuries can only be blamed for so much.
At the end of 2020 season, DeCosta knew he had to improve the offensive line and find a pass rusher. After a 16-13 overtime loss to the Steelers on Sunday, the same problems still exist. Stanley didn’t play most of the season, left tackle Alejandro Villanueva couldn’t hold up and the left guard position was a revolving door yet again. When it came to pressuring the quarterback, the Ravens didn’t have anyone who could consistently win one-on-one matchups.
DeCosta’s biggest decision this offseason will be signing Jackson to a long-term contract. The preference here is to pay a lucrative contract to a quarterback with the Hall of Fame status of Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady, or at least the pocket awareness and arm strength of a young talent such as Joe Burrow or Justin Herbert. You want a quarterback that passes first, runs second.
But the Ravens have invested so much in Jackson. They’ve gotten him some talented receivers and catered the offense around his abilities. That’s fine. That’s their style. It will be interesting to see if he re-signs with the Ravens or tests the free-agent market after the 2022 season.
Overall, though, the Ravens aren’t in bad shape. They just need to tighten up a few things.
Bisciotti has to find out what Roman needs to improve the passing game, and Martindale might need some road maps for his defensive backs. DeCosta has to fix the same problems that have plagued this team for the past four years.
It sounds like a lot, but it isn’t.
Injuries played a major part in the Ravens’ late-season demise, but they weren’t the only problem.
There must be accountability, and it starts at the top — owner included.
