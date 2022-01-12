News
Stepmother of missing New Hampshire girl faces new charges
New Hampshire prosecutors have filed new charges against the stepmother of 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, who has been missing since 2019.
Kayla Montgomery is charged with two counts of theft by deception for taking $1,500 in welfare intended for Harmony when the girl was no longer living with her between Nov. 30, 2019, and June 2, 2021, according to a criminal complaint.
Montgomery, 31, of Manchester, N.H., also is charged with two counts of welfare fraud because she told a New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services caseworker that she was homeless with four children, despite only having only three at the time because Harmony was missing, a complaint said.
Her arraignment and bail hearing are scheduled for Thursday.
Montgomery pleaded not guilty last Thursday in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester to one count of welfare fraud, a felony.
Her arraignment came two days after police charged the child’s father, Adam Montgomery, with giving Harmony a black eye in July 2019 and hiding her with the intent to conceal her from the New Hampshire Division of Children, Youth and Families, according to court documents.
He also is charged with failing to have her in his physical custody since about November of 2019, even though he had legal custody of her. He was taken into custody “based on clear and convincing evidence that the defendant’s release will endanger the safety of the defendant or of the public,” according to a bail order.
Kayla Montgomery admitted seeing Harmony with a black eye but said her husband told her that one of their three children had struck the girl with a toy, a police affidavit said.
Kayla Montgomery told investigators that her husband said one morning in November or December of 2019 that he was driving his daughter back to Crystal Sorey, the girl’s biological mother, in Massachusetts, according to the affidavit.
Harmony was reported missing on Nov. 18, 2021, by Sorey, who said she hadn’t seen her daughter since about April 21, 2019, in a FaceTime video call in which the child seemed frightened and her father was in the background, according to a police affidavit.
Manchester Police opened an investigation into Harmony’s disappearance after the New Hampshire Division of Children, Youth and Families told them on Dec. 27 that staff could not find the girl. Police learned Harmony hadn’t been seen since October or November of 2019, the affidavit said.
Sorey told investigators she had lost custody in July 2018 to the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families due to substance abuse, but she had gotten sober and had been searching for Harmony since, the affidavit said.
News
Could suburban strip malls be the solution to Massachusetts’ housing shortage?
Strip malls are typically suburban eyesores, with minimalist architecture, increasing vacancies, and oversized parking lots. But some think these strip malls could have plenty of hidden potential, too, as solutions to the state’s housing shortage.
“I’m an ardent advocate for the transformation or retrofitting of the unsustainable and non-resilient, sprawling, inefficient and increasingly obsolete suburbanized landscapes of Northern America,” said June Williamson, an architecture professor at the City University of New York.
Williamson recently wrote a book on the subject, and presented her findings at a Metropolitan Area Planning Council meeting.
She argued that retrofitting these sites into modern complexes with less parking and more housing and green space could reduce car dependence and increase walkability, improve public health, make neighborhoods safer and increase housing stock.
Williamson added that outdated office parks could also embark on a similar endeavor to attract a younger workforce “by pursuing urbanism itself as an amenity,” she said.
In Massachusetts, MAPC’s newly released analysis found that if just 10% of the state’s smaller suburban strip malls were redeveloped into mixed-use projects, that could create 124,000 homes and generate $479 million in extra tax revenue for host communities.
In total, the group’s analysis, hosted on a newly launched website, found over 3,000 potential sites that sit on almost 14 square miles, with the average city or town within the metro Boston area hosting 71 acres of land dedicated to strip malls. Almost 900 of the potential sites are also located near MBTA transit.
The group used the old Woburn Mall as an example. By 2017, over two-thirds of the storefronts in the site were empty, thanks largely to changing consumer preferences toward e-commerce.
Since then, the site has been redeveloped into Woburn Village, a 200,000 square-foot multi-building area with several smaller parking lots instead of one large lot and building. Many of the anchor stores that were already there, including Market Basket and T.J. Maxx, stayed, as did smaller locally owned stores like the local lock-and-key shop, while new upscale dining and shopping options moved in.
The site is also home to a 350-unit apartment complex, including 25% affordable units, as well as a large communal park.
“For town officials that are thinking about this, it does give you a housing choice in your town that you may not have otherwise if you’re predominantly single-family detached housing,” said David Gillespie, vice president of development at Avalon, who worked on the project. “This gives a place people could move that has an elevator, that has services, that’s walkable, where they want to stay in your town.”
News
Revolution add keeper, defender in MLS draft
New England Revolution sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena was in no position to land an impact player from Tuesday’s MLS SuperDraft.
The Revolution were the Supporter’s Shield winners in 2021 and were slotted 24th of the 28 teams on the board in all three rounds.
Arena used his first-round pick to select redshirt junior goalkeeper Jacob Jackson of Loyola Marymount. Jackson, 21, started 17 games for the Lions and went 11-4-2 with 12 goals allowed for 0.67 goals against average with an .806 save percentage. Jackson was 26-8-8 in his three years as a starter.
Jackson will report to Revs’ camp with MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Matt Turner and veteran back-up Brad Knighton in place. Turner is expected to miss the early weeks of Revs’ camp training with the U.S. Men’s National Team, so Jackson can expect to see some quality practice time
With the 52nd pick, Arena drafted 6-1, 170-pound, defender Ben Reveno from UCLA. The 23-year-old redshirt senior played three seasons for the Bruins and made 47 starts as a center and outside back while logging over 4,000 minutes. The Revolution passed on their third-round selection.
The expansion Charlotte FC used the first overall pick to selected Maryland sophomore midfielder Ben Bender as the fresh face of the franchise. Bender was twice named the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Year and first team All-Star.
News
Boston-area coronavirus wastewater data takes a plunge: ‘An encouraging sign’ as COVID cases surge
The light at the end of the omicron variant tunnel might be seen in the sewage.
The Boston-area COVID-19 wastewater tracker is now taking a major plunge after skyrocketing to record-high levels during the holidays.
The tracker is the earliest predictor for future virus cases in the community. The data gives a community forecast for the next couple of weeks.
“Wow, look at that fall,” Davidson Hamer, a Boston University specialist in infectious diseases, told the Herald as he refreshed the latest wastewater data on Tuesday.
“It’s an encouraging sign,” he added. “Maybe it could be the beginning of the end of omicron.”
After the Boston-area wastewater tracker spiked to astronomical levels during the holidays — when the Y axis had to be increased because it didn’t fit anymore — Massachusetts smashed record-high daily case counts for several days.
More than 24,000 virus infections were reported on three days last week, and more than 60,000 cases were recorded over the weekend. Meanwhile, COVID hospitalizations have climbed to nearly 3,000 patients, which hasn’t happened since the spring of 2020.
“The hope is that omicron is going to fall off fairly quickly,” Hamer said. “And this tracker could be a premonition of what’s to come.”
As fast as the wastewater data went up a few weeks ago, it appears that it’s starting to come down just as quickly.
The latest data from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority’s study to track wastewater for indicators of COVID shows the south of Boston region daily average is now 6,810 copies of viral RNA per milliliter. That tally is about a 41% drop from the peak level just last week — 11,446 copies of viral RNA per milliliter on Jan. 3.
The northern region daily average is now 5,091 copies of viral RNA per milliliter. That count is also about a 41% decrease from the northern region’s peak last week — 8,644 copies of viral RNA per milliliter on Jan. 5.
The quick drop in the wastewater data is “definitely something to look forward to,” Hamer said.
“The UK is starting to see a decrease now in cases,” he added. “If everybody starts to come down quickly, that’d be fantastic.”
Sewage samples are taken multiple times a week for the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority study. The study is being conducted by Biobot Analytics, a spinoff from an MIT research project.
Stepmother of missing New Hampshire girl faces new charges
Could suburban strip malls be the solution to Massachusetts’ housing shortage?
Revolution add keeper, defender in MLS draft
Boston-area coronavirus wastewater data takes a plunge: ‘An encouraging sign’ as COVID cases surge
Legislators propose bringing rent control to Massachusetts for the first time since 1994
Brigham and Women’s nurses slam hospital for ‘lax visitor policy’ during omicron surge
Timberwolves’ winning streak snapped on buzzer beater in New Orleans
Bitcoin Miners Accumulate Over 5000 BTC Per Day
Prep roundup: Lakeville North’s Robison scores career-high 35 in win over Burnsville
Elite sled dog team struck by hit-and-run snowmobiler in northwestern Wisconsin
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News7 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1