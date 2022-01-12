Celebrities
Sydney Poitier Pays Tribute To Her Late Father With Touching Message: ‘Miss You Every Day’
Five days after Sidney Poitier’s death, his 48-year-old daughter, Sydney, took to Instagram to break her silence with a beautiful tribute.
Sydney Poitier mourned her later father, Sidney Poitier, in private for the first few days after his death, but on Jan. 11, she made a public statement that honored the late actor. Sydney shared a photo of herself hugging her father and captioned it, “What I want you to know about my beautiful dad. Please swipe to read. I love you with all of my being and will miss you everyday. May you be free and at ease, and fill your beloved Cosmos with all that is you.”
The post also included several pages of a continued message, where Sydney reflected on her father’s legacy. “There are no words for this,” she admitted. “No real way to prepare for this. No prose beautiful enough, no speech eloquent enough, to capture the essence of my dad. We know his accomplishments are many and that he quite literally changed the landscape for everyone who came after him. He blazed a trail through rough and hostile terrain so those coming behind him could have a bit more ease on the journey.”
Sidney was the first Black man to win an Oscar, but his daughter wanted fans to know that he was so much more than a trailblazer in that way. “What I really want people to know is how GOOD he was,” she explained. “I know people know he was good, but they don’t know the depth of his goodness. That it permeated every cel of his being. The sort of goodness that prevented him from killing even the tiniest of bugs. Not a one.”
She admitted that, while she was sad to have lost her dad, she was even more upset that the world had lost such a good person. “In these last few years his body grew weaker and his ability to communicate failed him but the goodness remained,” she said. “In fact, it grew even greater. It radiated out of him through his eyes, his smile, through the tiniest gestures.”
Sydney concluded her message by admitting that losing her dad has caused “unbearable pain,” but it helps to know that his “goodness” will live on. “It lives on in his wife, his children, his grandchildren, his movies and books, in every warm embrace he offered an adoring fan, every piece of advice he gave to those he mentored, every tiny bug he gently placed outside,” she wrote. “It’s his goodness that changed the world, and it will live on forever.”
Sydney was one of Sidney’s six children. He died at 94 years old on Jan. 6, and at the time, the family released a statement to confirm the news. “There are no words to convey the deep sense of loss and sadness we are feeling right now,” the statement said. “We are so grateful he was able to spend his last day surrounded by his family and friends. To us, Sidney Poitier was not only a brilliant actor, activist and a man of incredible grace and moral fortitude, he was also a devoted and loving husband, a supportive and adoring father and a man who always put family first.”
Bae Of The Day: “Power Book II” Star Alix Lapri Emerges As Top 2 Baddie In The Powerverse
All eyez on Effie
Effie is the one my brothers. #PowerBookII #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/WQ07U3XOMT
— AreolaWhisperer 🗣 (@CliffyB202) January 9, 2022
Fans are buzzing over “Power Book II: Ghost” where we saw Effie comfort Tariq in his time of need while cementing her spot at the top of his baddie harem that also includes Lauren (Paige Hurd) and Diana (LaToya Tonodeo).
Looks like ‘Riq bounced back quick. Ok playa👏🏾👀! #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/zpshT2joit
— Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) January 9, 2022
You may remember the tantalizing trio going viral for their stunning slay at the swanky Season 2 premiere party in NYC.
Fast-forward to the latest episode of the hit series that takes a turn when Tarig slithers out of prison with help from slimy ex-Councilman Tate in exchange for Rick Sweeney’s shady yearbook that would give him the juice necessary to steal his congressional seat.
As for the Tejada family, Lorenzo is back home and Monet isn’t feeling it at all despite the kids being happy. She also isn’t feeling his plan to hand the family business to Dru instead of getting out the game and following Zeke to the NBA.
Now, faced with the reality that she’s in too deep with Dante, Monet cuts him off without knowing he’s her new connect secured by Cane who always believes he’s playing chess instead of checkers.
There’s also Effie’s return and risky partnership with Tariq and Monet that’s sure to swerve left.
“What’s really interesting is that when we’re on set, Michael and I have conversations about [the power struggle between Tariq and Effie] with the directors,” said Lapri in an interview with the Pop Culturalist.
“Sometimes they’ll give me a lot of the dominant control tactics. I’ll have a conversation with the director and I’m like, “You know what? Why don’t we give that to him this time? Why don’t we switch it up?” I feel like people enjoy seeing us go back and forth. It’s really a push and pull. We have a lot of conversations about that. It’s going to be funny to watch how that continues to deepen.”
At this point, we’re bracing for shocking plot twists including the deaths of multiple characters by season’s end.
Do you think Tariq is making a mistake trusting Effie? Would you crown her the baddest in the Powerverse? Tell us down below and enjoy her hottest pics (and Twitter love) on the flip.
Jamie Lynn Spears Insists She ‘Went Out Of Her Way’ To Try & Help Britney End Conservatorship
In an emotional interview with ‘Good Morning America,’ Jamie Lynn Spears opened up about her relationship with her sister, Britney, and much more.
Jamie Lynn Spears couldn’t hold back the tears as she opened up about Britney Spears‘ conservatorship and more in a Jan. 12 interview on Good Morning America. The interview took place ahead of the upcoming release of Jamie Lynn’s memoir, Things I Should Have Said. During the Q&A, Jamie Lynn discussed the role she played in trying to help Britney end her conservatorship, which the singer wasn’t successful in doing until Nov. 2021.
.@ABC EXCLUSIVE: “I love my sister … I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her.” Despite their complicated relationship, @jamielynnspears tells @JujuChangABC she still has a deep love for her big sister, @britneyspears. https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/4SzC79lryE
— Good Morning America (@GMA) January 12, 2022
“I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter,” Jamie Lynn insisted. “When she needed help, I set up ways to do so. I went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end the conservatorship and end this all for our family. If it’s going to cause this much discord, when why continue it?”
She added, “Everyone has a voice and it should be heard. If she wanted to talk to other people, she should. She should be heard. I even spoke to her legal team — her previous legal team — and that did not end well in my favor. I did take the steps to help, but how many times can I take the steps? Ya know, she has to walk through the door.”
Jamie Lynn also shared her reaction to learning the conservatorship had finally been dissolved in November. “I was happy,” she revealed. She also defended staying silent when the conservatorship was first put into place in 2008. “First off, when It was put into place, I was 17 years old, I was about to have a baby,” Jamie Lynn explained. “I didn’t understand what was happening, nor was I focusing on that. I was focused on being 17 and having a baby. I understand just as little about it then as I do now.”
Although Britney and Jamie Lynn used to be close, Britney has made it clear that she’s taken issue with ALL of her family members after being placed under a conservatorship for 13 years. Jamie Lynn had publicly supported Britney amidst her battle to end the conservatorship a number of times, but it was too little too late for the pop star. “Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask,” Britney shared on Instagram in July, adding, “How dare the people you love the most say anything at all…did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME!!!!? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE.”
In another post, she also specifically called out Jamie Lynn for performing a remix of one of her songs at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. She listed this as one of the many reasons that she doesn’t want to return to the music industry, even after being freed from the conservatorship. Jamie Lynn addressed this during her interview, saying, “Honestly, it was somewhat confusing to me. I actually have spoken to her about that. I was doing a tribute to honor my sister and all the amazing things she’s done. I have cleared it up with her to where I don’t think she’s personally upset with me about that [anymore]. Frankly, I don’t know why that bothers her.”
Even though there’s clearly still some tension on Britney’s side when it comes to this relationship, though, Jamie Lynn is still hopeful. “That love is still there, 100 percent,” she said, through tears. “I love my sister. I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her. And she knows that. So I don’t know why we’re in this position right now.”
Jerry Harris In ‘Cheer’ Season 2: Where He Is Now, Cast’s Reaction To His Child Porn Scandal & More
‘Cheer’ season 2 covers the shocking sex crimes allegations against breakout star Jerry Harris. From his arrest to the cast’s reaction, here’s everything you need to know about the Jerry situation.
Jerry Harris was undoubtedly the biggest breakout star of Cheer season 1. The 28-year-old became a global star after the show’s debut in 2020. Jerry received top endorsement deals and was even the red carpet correspondent for Ellen in 2020.
It all came crashing down in September 2020 when Jerry was arrested on child pornography charges. This came right at the time when Cheer season 2 began to film again amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So, where is Jerry now? What are the allegations against him? How did his teammates react? Here’s everything we know about Jerry’s case and what was said in Cheer season 2, which debuted January 12 on Netflix.
What Happened To Jerry Harris?
Jerry was arrested in September 2020 by the FBI in Naperville, Illinois, after he was investigated for allegedly soliciting photos and sex from minors. Two teenage twins came forward and claimed they were harassed by Jerry online and at cheer competitions when they were 13 and Jerry was 19.
Following his arrest, Jerry’s attorney initially released the following statement: “(We) categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is completed, the true facts will be revealed.”
The twins, Charlie and Sam, sit down in episode 5 of Cheer and explain their accounts of what happened with Jerry. Charlie admits that Jerry first contacted him in 2018. Jerry allegedly messaged Charlie on his private Instagram account and asked how old he was. Charlie was 13 at the time and claimed that “right off the bat” Jerry asked about Charlie sending him “butt pics.”
Charlie admits that he did send Jerry photos. “I was willing to do that and was kind of blindsided by his notoriety at that time,” Charlie says. His twin brother, Sam, found out about what was happening months later. Charlie and Jerry met for the first time at a cheer competition in 2019.
“He texted me, like, while I was in the bathroom because it was us, and then there was, like, another person in there and he was like, ‘Do you want to have sex?’ And I was like, ‘No. I do not.’ And he was like, ‘What about oral sex?’ And I said, ‘No. I’m not comfortable with that either,’” Charlie claims.
When the other person left, Charlie alleges Jerry “cornered me into the bathroom stall, and basically was just, like, begging me, just continually pleading with me to just, like, have sex with him. I was basically just like, ‘No. I really just do not feel comfortable with it.’”
Soon, Jerry allegedly began messaging Sam as well. Charlie and Sam’s mom, Kristen, learned what was going with her sons after seeing a text from Jerry on Charlie’s phone. Charlie later showed his mother a Snapchat video of a man “masturbating” that he claimed was Jerry.
In May 2020, Kristen spoke with Angela Rogers, the co-owner of Cheer Athletics Plano location, the all-star gym Jerry was cheering for at the time, about her concerns. “She was very skeptical of what I was telling her,” Kristen says. Kristen then made a report on the USASF [US All Star Federation] website and filed another report 8 or 9 weeks later.
By August 2020, nothing had happened. Kristen reveals she decided to file a report on the FBI website. She also shared her story with USA Today. Jerry was arrested weeks later.
In December 2020, prosecutors filed additional charges against Jerry, including seven counts regarding five minors. According to USA Today, the Cheer star was “charged with receiving and attempting to receive child pornography and four counts of using, persuading, inducing, and enticing a minor ‘to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct, and … transmitting a live visual depiction of such conduct.’” The acts allegedly took place in Naperville and Corsicana, Texas.
Jerry was also charged with one count of using the internet in Orlando, Florida, to “persuade, induce, and entice” one of the minors to participate in sexual activity. Jerry allegedly traveled from Texas to Florida “for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct … with intent to engage in a sexual act with Minor 5 who was 15 years old.” At the time, Jerry was over 18.
Jerry allegedly said in an interview with federal agents that he had “solicited and received nude pictures from 10 to 15 others who he knew were minors,” according to NBC News. In a court document, Jerry also allegedly confessed to having oral and anal sex with a 15-year-old in the summer of 2018.
Where Is Jerry Harris Now?
Jerry is currently being held at the Metroplication Correctional Center in Chicago. He’s been there ever since his arrest in September 2020 and is still awaiting trial. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum 15-year sentence.
At Jerry’s bail hearing after his arrest, his attorney argued for his release pending trial. His attorney had a plan for Jerry to be under house arrest and be supervised by a group of mothers from the cheer world. Prosecutors objected to that plan and said Jerry “would harm others or could harm others” if released. They had evidence that Jerry ditched his phone when he learned he might be under investigation, and later got a new phone and used it to contact minors. The judge decided that Jerry should remain incarcerated until his trial.
(Note: Jerry’s legal team was approached by Cheer a number of times but would not agree to be interviewed on camera.)
How Did The ‘Cheer’ Cast React To His Arrest?
Gabi Butler admits that her “heart completely sank” when she learned the news of Jerry’s arrest. “I felt like someone had just, like, died,” she says. Despite the charges against him, Gabi isn’t going to cut Jerry out of her life. “I cannot and I won’t,” she says. “I cannot turn my back on him because he was there when I needed it.” She stresses that does not “agree with what he was accused of or condone it at all and it is very unfortunate, and it breaks my heart.”
La’Darius Marshall reveals he was scrolling through Twitter when he learned the news. He admits that he initially thought the news wasn’t true. He later says, “I don’t care how famous you are, how much money you got, how much people love you. That don’t give you the right to do stuff like this, especially when one of your best friends you know went something like that.”
James Thomas reveals that he “just sunk into a hole and cried.” He adds, “He never said anything about this stuff to me.”
Monica Aldama, the head coach of the co-ed cheerleading team at Navarro College, was on stage at Dancing With the Stars in dress rehearsal for the first live show when an executive producer asked if she’d seen the news. Monica cries in front of the Cheer cameras and admits she didn’t want to read the news. “We had a team meeting that night, and I… it really felt like a funeral and I’ve never seen the kids cry so hard,” Monica says through tears. “It was just an awful situation. It was a really tough week because I wasn’t here.”
After Monica got back to Texas, she admits she was “really struggling mentally because I love Jerry like my own child.” She reveals that Jerry wrote her a letter from prison, and she has yet to write him back. “I wanna be supportive yet I’m so disappointed. And his letter was so optimistic. There was not one negative thing in this letter. He said he hopes to one day be a motivational speaker,” Monica says. “I just was really caught off guard at the hope he had for the future.”
