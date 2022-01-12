Bitcoin
TA: Bitcoin Gearing For Lift-Off to $44K: Recovery Isn’t Over Yet
Bitcoin started a steady recovery wave above $42,000 against the US Dollar. BTC tested $43,000 and the bulls might aim more upsides above $43,500.
- Bitcoin is showing positive signs above the $42,000 support zone.
- The price is trading above $42,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $42,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair might continue to recover and test the $44,000 resistance zone in the near term.
Bitcoin Price Starts Recovery
Bitcoin price formed a support base and climbed above the $42,000 resistance zone. BTC even traded above the $42,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average to move into a positive zone.
The upward move gained pace and the price spiked above the $43,000 level. A high is formed near $43,127 and the price is now correcting gains. It traded below the $42,800 support level. There was a move below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $41,315 swing low to $43,127 high.
Besides, there is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $42,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. Bitcoin is now trading above $42,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $43,000 level. The next major resistance is near the $43,200 level. Any more gains could pump the price towards the $44,000 level. The next major resistance is near the $45,000 level.
Fresh Decline in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to recover above $43,000, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $42,500 zone. The first major support is near $42,200 and the bullish trend line.
The trend line is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $41,315 swing low to $43,127 high. A downside break below the trend line support could lead the price towards the $41,800 level and the 100 hourly SMA. Any more losses might push the price towards the $40,500 support zone in the coming sessions.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $42,200, followed by $41,800.
Major Resistance Levels – $43,000, $43,200 and $44,000.
Cardano Foundation Completes Funding To Plant 1 Million Trees
Last year, the Cardano Foundation announced that it was partnering with Veritree to plant a million trees. This partnership was part of the project’s commitment towards going carbon green and helping to combat climate change. Over the next few months, the foundation had continued to push this project, raising money in the process for the trees. Now, the foundation is ready to begin planting its million trees as it completes funding for its project.
Cardano To Plan 1 Million Trees In Kenya
In a recent tweet, Chief Executive Officer of the Cardano Foundation, Frederik Gregaard, confirmed that the project was now 100% funded and ready to go. The #CardanoForest project is aimed at planting trees to combat deforestation and restoring land and local ecosystems. With this, Cardano aims to push forward its Cardano Global Impact Challenge in what will be the first of many.
Related Reading | Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz Says Bitcoin Has Hit The Bottom
It shows the Cardano Foundation’s commitment to the well-being of the environment and maintaining a green footprint. Partnering with blockchain startup Vertiree, which uses blockchain technology to aid tree-planting efforts across the globe and keeping track of the trees planted.
The funds for the 1 million trees project were sourced from the Cardano community, with those who donate 15 ADA and above receiving a Digital Land Restoration Certificate, as well as other rewards, and being able to exchange their ADA for TREE tokens on a 1:1 swap. For each ADA donated, one tree will be planted, and at the time of this writing, 1,001,000 have been funded through this initiative.
Gregaard confirms in his Twitter thread that the efforts of the #CardanoForest will focus on Mombasa, Kenya, to support land restoration and local ecosystem development activities. In addition, “All trees planted will be recorded on the Cardano blockchain for enhanced transparency and serve as public proof of land restoration activities,” the CEO said.
ADA continues to struggle | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com
Positioning To Help The Climate
Cardano being a proof of stake network has always been focused on helping the climate. Through its recent partnership with Veritree, it has taken this one step further by replenishing the forest resources of the world. The project plans to plant trees across a number of countries, including Kenya, Nepal, Madagascar, Indonesia, Senegal, and Haiti.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Discount? Peter Brandt On Why You Shouldn’t Buy The Dip
This is in an effort to combat the effects of crypto mining on the climate, which uses a tremendous amount of energy to confirm transactions, in the case of proof of work mechanisms.
In a tweet, CEO Frederik Gregaard reiterates Cardano’s commitment to positioning the blockchain as a global leader in climate change.
We are striving to position Cardano as a leader in climate impact and this is only possible because of the Global Cardano Community; our incredible team here at @cardano Foundation; the industry group, @CardanoCnbg; and our partnership with @veritree_
— Frederik Gregaard (@F_Gregaard) January 9, 2022
As Cardano strives to be carbon-neutral, it is also working to change the narratives around blockchain technology and its benefit to humanity. “Together we all share a mission to see Cardano deliver as a blockchain for good,” said Gregaard.
Featured image from BSC News, chart from TradingView.com
Why The Stellar Development Foundation Launched New Account Model
Via an official blog post, the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) announced a new account model called Muxed. Created to remove friction and facilitate user interaction with the account model based on this network, and the multiple services build on top of it, the Muxed accounts seem to be an important improvement for the entire ecosystem.
Related Reading | Stellar Network Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
According to the post, a Muxed account is one that combines the GABC and 64-bit integer ID to create a “virtual” account under a traditional address. Due to its characteristics, a muxed account can be identified within a real account.
Thus, if there is a service or product using Stellar to pool multiple accounts, they can now manage them with more ease and will be able to eliminate burdensome issues, such as meme problems. The SDF has called on “products and services built on Stellar” to check if the validators are compatible with the new account model and asked them to “come up with a plan to implement” muxed accounts into their system. The organization said:
Custodial services generally use muxed accounts to map incoming payments to an internal customer database. Businesses may use muxed accounts to map incoming payments to an invoice or customer account.
Other characteristics for muxed accounts, as revealed by the SBF, are the differences in its encoding, they will be 69 characters long and not 56 as a traditional account, and in their base values. As a result, Muxed accounts will have M as their first character rather than G.
Muxed To Improves Transaction Experience On Stellar
Per its GitHub repository, Stellar’s new account model could open more possibilities for the users, and all actors operating on this network and could finally remove the limitations of using a memo-based model:
Experience shows that people frequently forget to include the memo ID, resulting in either lost funds or onerous support calls. Moreover, memo IDs are per transaction, not per occurrence of an account ID, which imposes restrictions on the use of multiplexed accounts. (…) By adding an optional memo ID to the account ID type, we make multiplexed (Muxed) accounts a first-class abstraction that can be used anywhere a normal account ID can be used.
This could significantly improve the way exchanges and custodial services operate with Stellar transactions, and users will save time and money as they will no longer need to manually participate in a transaction. The SBF revealed that muxed accounts was implemented in the Protocol 13 update.
This update was introduced in 2020, but muxed accounts remained hidden until yesterday, January 10th, 2022. Due to its incompatibility with older versions of the Stellar software, projects on this network were given time to update and adjust to the new model.
Related Reading | How Stellar Will Host Ukraine’s CBDC Pilot Test With Tascombank
As of press time, XLM trades at $0.22 with sideways movement in the 4-hour chart, as seen below.
Fed chair Jerome Powell-Crypto Report Will Be Out Soon!
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell reveals a new legislature for digital currencies will be out soon.
- New rules and regulations by the U.S will be reflecting on the crypto market.
- Congressman Tom Emmer also tweets the same.
It’s quite skeptical that ever since, the talks started in December, 2021 in the Federal assembly, and rumors regarding serving rules and regulations to be imposed on the entire crypto industry took on fire with the start of the year. This includes, crypto mining, Bitcoin (BTC), crypto exchanges and much more. Moreover, it is because of this that many analysts depict the recent market crash.
Much to the amazement, the Federal Chair Representative, Jerome Powell announced officially that a new crypto report and legislature will be out soon.
The New Crypto Report
The hearing took place on January 11, 2022, in which the chair representative, Jerome Powell stated out in front of the entire Senate Banking members that a new report on crypto and digital currency will be out soon.
In spite of this, Jerome Powell states that this new crypto report will be out approximately in a few weeks time! This new crypto report is predicted to be quite liberal and in favor of the digital currency and the crypto industry. As almost the entire world is indulging themselves and adopting the digital currency ecosystem, the upcoming reports are said to be quite in favor of the crypto industry.
In addition to this, the American politician and congressman, Tom Emmer put out a tweet, stating the same as what Jerome Powell revealed.
Jerome Powell’s Views
Accordingly, Jerome Powell utters that the crypto report is still not yet ready and further revisions are in process at the moment. In addition, the Fed Chair terms that the new monetary policy changes implied have made the report delay. Also, Jerome Powell hinted at the high possibility for the U.S to come up with a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).
Moreover, Powell terms that the report will be solely based ioin questions raised and answers given by the people. Therefore, it seems the new report will be completely democratic and in support of the industry too.
