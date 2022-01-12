News
Tacos Tequila Whiskey spinoff poised to close in Cap Hill
The restaurant formerly known as Tacos Tequila Whiskey may pour its last drop in Cap Hill this month.
Owner Kevin Morrison told BusinessDen last week that the restaurant’s 10-year lease at 215 E. 7th Ave. and its equipment went up for sale last month, and a deal with a potential buyer could close toward the end of January.
If it does, the 1,500-square-foot restaurant in the Governor’s Park sub-neighborhood would close around that time, he said.
Tacos Tequila Whiskey opened at the site in March 2018, following locations in City Park (2012) and West Highland (2013).
In August, with the pandemic pushing people to takeout and delivery, Morrison tweaked the restaurant’s model and rebranded it as a fast-casual concept called Taco Bar.
Taco Bar serves 11 different tacos, some of which were offered at TTW — like al pastor and the beer-battered “Fish N Beer” tacos — and some of which weren’t, such as pastrami-cured and smoked beef tongue tacos.
Morrison still likes the Taco Bar concept, but he’s decided it needs a different location.
“It doesn’t have the exact layout we need for what we envisioned and would cost too much money to get what we wanted,” Morrison said. “So we just decided to look for something that fits our needs to see if this concept is worth developing past one or two stores.”
Taco Bar is set up for takeout and delivery, but also has room for dining at the bar.
“I was an original founder of Spicy Pickle, and when I left I was out of fast-casual for a while, and I really enjoyed it,” Morrison said. “But looking at the different segments, I thought we’d have a good opportunity to jump into fast-casual with less labor. We want to do something with a full-service feel with a bar, but in a fast-casual segment because it will open more growth opportunities down the road instead of just having a sit-down taqueria.”
Morrison said he does not have a new location solidified for Taco Bar.
Morrison’s KTM Restaurant Group also owns Fish N Beer, a seafood restaurant that opened in 2016 at 3510 Larimer St. in RiNo.
Just down the street from Taco Bar, Aloy Thai is preparing to open.
Hundreds of Marshall fire victims hear cleanup plans from Louisville, Boulder County officials
Victims of the Marshall fire in Boulder County last month must navigate cleanup and demolition efforts for their properties and throughout their neighborhoods before broaching the topic of rebuilding, county and Louisville officials say.
If they do want to build again, many will likely have to start from scratch, Chad Root, building design official for Louisville, said during an informational online call Tuesday. Only physical copies of designs were used for homes built in the 1980s or 90s and most of those were discarded after 180 days.
Victims can still ask city and county officials to see if design plans for their homes – the fire destroyed 1,084 in the county – remain, but officials have not yet been able to find a single set, Root said.
He and Lisa Ritchie, Louisville’s principal planner, outlined the few available details for cleanup, demolition and rebuilding during the call, attended by more than 230 people. Those looking to rebuild must also navigate newer building codes, install fire suppression systems and additional water upgrades.
The pair also told victims more information and resources will become available in the coming weeks, asking for patience as city and county officials continue to assess the damage and plan a recovery strategy.
Victims on the phone expressed gratitude for their work but frustration with the complicated details on the horizon.
“It doesn’t feel like we have anyone to help us on this,” one victim, identified during the call as Lee, said. “We’re not experts on this.”
Others expressed concerns about their health and safety amid the toxic waste left behind by the fire, timing issues and whether they’d be able to hold on to small bits of their life left untouched by the fire.
Susan Nedell said while her family lost their home, a row of trees on their property remain hardly touched. And when she asked whether federal officials in charge of demolition would leave those trees untouched, Nedell received noncommittal answers.
“We’re pretty sure they’re fine,” Nedell said. “Rebuilding and having mature trees would be a tremendous asset to our home and our neighborhood.”
Some cleanup is already underway, Root said, and more demolition will soon follow. Residents can handle the process themselves, taking responsibility for hiring a contractor and acquiring all the necessary permits.
Or residents can opt into a county program, managed through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Ritchie said. That work includes foundation removal and soil testing.
“The county would hire crews that would go neighborhood by neighborhood and do all this work on your behalf,” Ritchie said.
Property owners handling the work themselves won’t be eligible for financial aid from public programs, county officials have said. Debris removal is expected to take months and cost millions.
Permits won’t be issued for large-scale demolition for totaled homes until Feb. 1, Root said, and the work itself will follow.
Much of the timeline depends on how many people decide to handle the work themselves or join the county program, Ritchie said.
Nedell said her family is considering handling the demolition themselves in order to save their trees.
“We heard when FEMA comes in they take everything on your property,” she said.
Ritchie said she and others are working with federal officials to provide more information, so people like Nedell can make the best choice for their property.
Much of the cleanup process can be dangerous, Root added. Ash left behind by the fire is toxic and he urged caution for those who will be in the damaged areas.
The burn area contains heavy metals and asbestos, which can cause lung damage or cancer, according to state health officials.
And demolition could be prolonged because many of the foundations of totaled homes will have to be torn out.
“The heat is so intense that it actually spalls the concrete, weakens the concrete,” he said.
Root estimated that 99% of foundations for completely burned homes will have to be torn out.
Following demolition and debris removal, Root said properties must be surveyed to ensure property lines are accurate.
Only once that work, and more, is done can the conversation of rebuilding begin.
Ritchie urged neighbors to speak with each other about which contractors and builders they plan to hire. Multiple neighborhood residents hiring the same workers could speed up the process and maybe cut costs.
Those rebuilding will face more modern building codes, Assistant City Engineer Cameron Fowlkes said. Some of those changes will mean more modern water systems, water meters to be outside rather than in basements and the installation of a fire suppression system.
Ritchie noted that Louisville enacted a new code last year requiring all new buildings to meet net-zero efficiency standards. Louisville City Councilman Kyle Brown said the council is considering whether to change that new code requirement.
Similarly, Ron Flax, chief building official for Boulder County, told The Denver Post that county officials are also considering building code updates for those rebuilding in unincorporated areas. Ignition-resistant roofing, siding and gutter systems could have made a difference as the Marshall fire spread, he said.
“We know some houses caught on fire because embers landed in the gutter and caught the roof on fire,” Flax said.
Other residents asked Root and Ritchie for a more specific timeline for cleanup and demolition. Coal Creek Ranch resident David Leevan said his insurance company is urging him to move back into his home quickly but expressed concern for his family’s health should they live in the area with so much cleanup going on.
Ritchie said her team is working with local, state and federal officials to determine a more precise sequence of events. More information will be available online at louisvilleco.gov/marshallfire and residents can submit more questions to building@louisvilleco.gov or marshallfire@louisvilleco.gov.
Rockies Mailbag: What is the future of Connor Joe and the Rox outfield?
Denver Post sports writer Patrick Saunders with the latest installment of his Rockies Mailbag. Pose a Rockies — or MLB — related question for the Rockies Mailbag.
We begin with two similar questions regarding the Rockies’ outfield.
Where does Connor Joe fit into the Rockies’ plans for 2022? I guess the same question for Raimel Tapia? Maybe just address the outfield as you see it.
— Ken Fonda, Greeley
If Charlie Blackmon is the assumed right fielder, what do the left- and center-field position battles look like between Sam Hilliard, Connor Joe, Raimel Tapia and Yonathan Daza?
Personally, I think Joe proved he should start in LF, and there should be a battle for CF.
— Brett Polley, Littleton
Guys, much will depend on whether or not the Rockies’ can fulfill their stated goal of signing a free-agent power hitter to upgrade their offense. General manager Bill Schmidt has said that such a signing would likely be an outfielder.
There is no question the Rockies’ outfield offense needs a boost. Last season, Colorado outfielders ranked 29th in the majors with an 82 wRC+, leading only Kansas City (81). Only the Diamondbacks (43) got fewer home runs from their outfielders than Colorado (46, tied with Kansas City and Cleveland).
So the big question is this: Realistically, can the Rockies land a free agent like Kris Bryant, Michael Conforto, Kyle Schwarber or Nick Castellanos? That remains to be seen.
As for Joe’s role in 2022, I would expect him to get significant playing time in left field but it’s too early to anoint him as the full-time starter.
As I’ve written before, I would not be surprised if the Rockies trade Raimel Tapia, but they can’t just give him away. His skill set — speed, athleticism, ability to get hot — could be a good fit for another team.
Yes, Charlie Blackmon is the right fielder, but if the designated hitter in the National League is part of the new CBA, Blackmon could see a lot of at-bats as a DH.
Center field is up for grabs. Garrett Hampson and Sam Hilliard, both very streaky offensive players who strike out way too much, are penciled in. It would be a huge boost if Hilliard, who played winter ball in the Dominican Republic, can become a better all-around hitter. He possesses big-time power, a good glove, athleticism and speed.
Hi Patrick! I’m just wondering if you know if another team has taken a chance on Jeff Bridich or if he is out of baseball altogether? Also, is there any news on the lockout or are we still stuck in neutral?
— Del, Lamar
Del, I asked around a bit and I don’t believe Bridich is back in baseball. Whether or not he returns to the game remains to be seen. Those in the organization who still have contact with Bridich have told me he seems much more relaxed and happy than when he was as the Rockies’ GM.
As for the lockout, a number of people within baseball have told me that a realistic opening day for spring training is March 1. Whether or not players, particularly pitchers, can get ready for the season in 30 days remains to be seen.
According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association plan to hold a bargaining session on Thursday, the first since MLB locked out the players Dec. 2.
How soon might we see some of the prospects from the Jon Gray and Trevor Story trade deadline deals at Coors Field? Excited about the potential of some of those players and hope to see them in the MLB soon.
— T.F., Denver
T.F., I’m running your “question” as a prime example of Grade-A fans’ sarcasm.
Who’s the next player to have his number retired by the Rockies? I feel like Nolan Arenado will get his time in 10-15 years. Do you think Charlie Blackmon’s No. 19 will ever be honored given his longevity and popularity?
— Ryan, Fort Collins
Ryan, I wouldn’t bet on any number being retired by the Rockies in the near future. I think owner Dick Monfort reserves that honor for very special, Hall of Fame-caliber players such as Walker and Helton. I don’t think Blackmon, as good as he’s been, is that kind of player.
As for Arenado, he will likely end up in the Hall of Fame, but a decade from now will the hard feelings between the third baseman and the Rockies still linger? I can’t answer that.
Patrick, with Jon Gray gone, what does our starting five look like moving forward? I figure German Marquez, Antonio Senzatela, Kyle Freeland and Austin Gomber are locks as long as they’re healthy. Is it time to kick the tires on Ryan Rolison or see if Peter Lambert is back from his injury? Or (gasps) do we actually pursue someone in free agency to fill the void?
— Ron, Parker
Ron, you’ve got it right. The starting four are Marquez, Senzatela, Freeland and Gomber. Right now, I would give the edge to Lambert to open the season as the fifth starter. Rolison, the lefty who’s now on the 40-man roster, probably has a bigger upside than Lambert, but he’ll have to win a job in spring training.
GM Bill Schmidt has told me that the Rockies might, emphasis on might, be in the market for a starting pitcher, either via free agency or a trade.
The Rockies are nowhere close to making the playoffs. Isn’t it time we try to see if any of our minor-league prospects are ready for the bright lights at Coors Field? I’m talking Ryan Rolison, Ryan Vilade, Michael Toglia, Colton Welker, etc. These guys have been marinating in the minors for a while and it’s time to see what they can do in the big leagues.
— Michael, Denver
Michael, the Rockies believe they are closer to contention than either of us do. So I wouldn’t expect them to go all-in with a massive youth movement. Rolison, as I mentioned above, will likely be part of the starting rotation at some point in 2022. Vilade and Welker have both made their big-league debuts but they aren’t viewed as big-league starters. At least not yet.
The thing we have to remember is that young baseball players develop at different rates. Each player is only ready when he’s ready. It makes no sense to simply say, “play the kids.”
Toglia, for example, has shown flashes of talent but he’s not ready to be the full-time first baseman. That’s why the Rockies signed C.J. Cron to a two-year deal.
Letters: Who are the buyers of these stolen catalytic converters and street light wires?
Flying under the radar?
Like most people, I am infuriated about this wave of theft of catalytic coverters and wires from our street lights, but I have yet to read or hear anyone mention anything about who the buyers of these metals are.
We all know who those businesses are, so how come they appear to be flying under the radar? Who protects them? Strong lobby? Government contacts?
Whatever it is, something is drastically wrong and must be addressed very soon, because I think we need a quick reaction and solution to this very costly problem.
Hans Mouritzen, St. Paul
Exempt?
Are TV newscasters and personalities exempt from the mask mandates by Mayor Carter and Mayor Frey? They are broadcasting from inside a public building.
Jim Sprecher, Burnsville
