‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ Recap: Jade Cline & Ashley Jones Get Into A Screaming Match

Maci Bookout and Cheyenne Floyd organized a ‘family reunion’ with the casts of ‘Teen Mom OG’ and ‘Teen Mom 2’, but when two rivals came face to face, drama ensued.
Teen Mom: Family Reunion premiered on MTV on Jan. 11, and the new spinoff showed Maci Bookout and Cheyenne Floyd organizing a San Diego get together for the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2. That means that everyone who’s ever starred on both shows got invited — including Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans. The former will show up later this season, while the latter claimed she was later uninvited, but that’s neither here nor there. Right now, we’d like to focus on what went down during the first hour of Family Reunion.
After Maci and Cheyenne arrived at the resort(?), they were joined by Amber Portwood, Leah Messer, Jade Cline, Ashley Jones, Brianna DeJesus and guests of their choice. Amber brought ex GaryShirley, Brianna brought her sister Brittany (shocker), Ashley brought her now-husband BarSmith (we’ll get to that later), Cheyenne brought fiance ZachDavis and the other ladies arrived solo. Others like Farrah are expected to join later in the season, but the initial crowd kicked things off with a bang.
For example, when Ashley and Cheyenne went off to the side to talk, Cheyenne noticed Ashley wasn’t wearing her engagement ring, so she asked Ashley if she and Bar had broken up. Interestingly, Ashley revealed they had actually gotten married — secretly — but they’re currently having problems and now heading for a divorce. Ashley claims that Bar lost his motivation once his ankle bracelet came off, and she wants him to stop being so lazy.
Then, Jade revealed that her on-again/off-again boyfriend SeanAustin is in rehab. A few of the girls offered words of encouragement, but Jade was thrown off by Ashley’s sweet words. Outside of the show, they often feud on social media, so Jade didn’t think Ashley was being genuine. And later, when the group participated in an activity with a life coach, Brianna (Jade’s good friend) called Ashley “fake”. Brianna and Ashley have also fought online, so Ashley wasn’t too surprised by Brianna’s call-out, but the conversation that followed got tense pretty quickly.
At first, Ashley was open to the criticism she was receiving from Jade and Brianna, even though a few of the other girls asked everyone to back away from each other. The group thought Ashley, Jade and Brianna were getting too close to each other, and they feared a fight might break out. However, Ashley insisted she had no intention of fighting the other girls — she just wanted to let them air out their feeling so the issue could be resolved. But as soon as Jade shot down Ashley’s apology, things turned ugly. Jade basically lunged at Ashley and security had to intervene.
Afterwards, when the group dispersed, the life coach tried resolving things. But it didn’t work — Ashley soon jumped out of her chair and started yelling at Jade, and Jade yelled back. The majority of the group tried diffusing the situation, but Ashley kept it going by taunting Jade and twerking in her face. Then, in the final few seconds of this week’s episode, someone lunged at someone else. It was hard to tell who it was, but everyone started screaming and the episode ended. So it now looks like we’ll have to wait until next week to find out what happened, but it didn’t look good.
Following Simon Cowell’s romantic proposal to long-time partner Lauren Silverman, look back at the TV host’s relationship timeline with the socialite.
Simon Cowell is engaged to his partner Lauren Silverman, 44 after 13 years of dating! The pair, who are parents to son Eric, 7, have definitely had quite the ride along their romance journey, from a love-at-first-sight meeting to a rocky dating beginning to welcoming a child. Here we break down the TV personality and his socialite love’s relationship timeline, from early beginnings to saying “I do.”
How Simon & Lauren Met
Simon and Lauren first met at Barbados’ Sandy Lane resort in 2004 when the socialite was vacationing with then-husband, real estate mogul Andrew Silverman. It was love at first sight for the soon-to-be-involved pair, as sources reported Simon’s setting his sights on Lauren from the get-go. All the same, Simon continued to date other women, including Terri Seymour, an entertainment journalist, and makeup artist Mezhgan Hussainy. Simon was even engaged to Mezhgan from 2010 to 2011 but later reported it to be a “big mistake.”
A Scandalous Affair
Simon and Lauren didn’t exactly have an easy start to their relationship. After they met, they began seeing each other even though Lauren was still married to Andrew. They kept their relationship secret, although Lauren became pregnant in 2013, thrusting the couple in the position of admitting to their affair.
Following the public acknowledgement of the relationship, Andrew filed for an at-fault divorce citing adultery and he and Lauren finalized their divorce in November of that year. In their settlement, there was a strict stipulation that Simon was to stay away from Lauren and Andrew’s son, Adam, or face a penalty of $50,000.
“[The affair] is not something I am proud of or wanted to happen in terms of hurting anyone,” Simon previously said of his early relationship with Lauren. “It just happened … But then, of course, you have a baby, and you look at the baby and you kinda go, ‘This is what happened from it.’”
Welcome Baby Cowell
Lauren gave birth to their son Eric (named after Lauren’s father) on February 14, 2014. Although Simon noted to the Daily Mail in 2018 that fatherhood definitely changed him for the better, he also shared that the change wasn’t exactly an easy feat. “During the first eight or nine months I was thinking, ‘I don’t think he likes me very much.’ He does remind me of me when I was younger because he knows how to try it on and how to get away with things,” Simon told Entertainment Tonight in 2016.
Becoming a father late in life was also a major shift for the TV show host, but he now says he can’t imagine his life without Eric. “[Time flies] like you wouldn’t believe,” Simon said back in 2019 of fatherhood. “I said to someone the other day, ‘It’s much easier than I thought.’ And then you can’t imagine ever not having him … It’s the most amazing feeling,” he gushed.
Simon and Lauren have all the love in the world for their one son, but they’ve definitely discussed adding more members to their family. “”I had a brother when I was younger so I think it’s kind of cool to have two,” Simon told Extra after his son’s birth in 2014. “Well, two or three.”
Engagement & Future Plans
After spending 13 years together as committed partners, the duo made an official commitment to be wed while on vacation in Barbados. The 62-year-old TV personality reportedly popped the question at the island locale, a source told Page Six, with both Simon and Lauren’s kids present. “It was super sweet,” a source told Page Six about the proposal, adding that “they’re good together.” Simon also owns a home in Barbados, where the family is seen vacationing on an annual basis.
Simon previously opened up about life with Lauren and Eric during the COVID-19 quarantine, which he described a “real test” to their relationship. “COVID-19 was the real test. Like everyone, we were in lockdown for a long time and that’s when you realize whether or not you actually enjoy each other’s company or not,” the British-born music executive said. “And we really really did. The romance is still alive. We’re closer than ever,” he also stated.
Britney Spears’ sons Jayden James and Sean Preston are about to gain a stepfather — find out how they feel about her fiancé Sam Asghari and the couples’ upcoming nuptials.
Britney Spears’ life has completely changed since she was freed from the 13-year conservatorship just two months ago. Now, as the pop princess now begins to plan a wedding with her prince, Sam Asghari, 27, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the other two princes in Britney life – her two sons, Sean, 16, and, Jayden, 15 – approve of their future stepfather! “Her boys are so happy that their mom has her freedom,” a source close to Britney told us. “Sean and Jayden know how much Sam loves their mom and they have gotten very tight with him recently.”
As fans know, Sam’s relationship is not new: in fact, they describe their meeting on the set of her “Slumber Party” video in 2016 as love at first sight. Over the past six years, Sam’s relationship with Sean and Jayden has also continued to grow. “Sam does live with Britney now, and so the boys are always hanging out with him. Sam is a guy’s guy, and Sean and Jayden really like that,” the source said, adding, “Britney calls the three of them ‘my boys!’ They are the three men who she knows will always love her and will always protect her, no matter what..
While Sam and Britney have both expressed interest in having a child together, they have already added a new member to their family. In a recent EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Sam – who proposed to Britney on September 12, 2021 – told us that he recently gifted Britney with a Doberman Pinscher! “The puppy that we just recently got, I got it as a surprise for my fiancée,” Sam told us. “I figured we need a bigger dog that is a protector and I love [Britney] and Porscha is the best. She is so beautiful. And she’s playful!” The two of them, who also own three other dogs, have had a lot of puppy play time as they both opted to stay close to home during the recent holidays.
On Oct. 21, 2021, a judge in Los Angeles granted 70 percent custody to Britney’s ex-husband and father of her two sons, Kevin Federline, 43. At the time, Britney received 30 percent unsupervised custodial rights. And although Britney’s situation has changed dramatically since then, source said that she isn’t going to change the arrangement because there is simply no need to. “Britney’s relationship with her boys has always been unbreakable. Now that she can do what she wants to do and go where she wants to go without having to answer to anyone, their relationship is on a different level,” the source said.
Congratulations are in order for ‘The Real’ talk show host Jeannie Mai who has welcomed her first child with rapper Jeezy.
Jeannie Mai Jenkins is a mom! The 42-year-old TV host revealed the happy news that she had welcomed her first child with husband Jeezy, 43. The newborn — who Jeannie did not confirm is a boy or girl — is the rapper’s third child. “I asked God for a life of love and happiness,” she shared in a caption on Tuesday, Jan. 11 alongside a photo of her baby wrapped up in a footprint patterned blanket while sleeping in a crib. “He sent me my family. Baby Jenkins is here,” she added.
The TV host first announced that she was expecting during the season eight premiere of The Real on Monday September 20. Adrienne Bailon teased that the hosts were “expecting great things” in the talk show’s new season, before Jeannie made the announcement.“You could definitely say that our Real fam is growing,” she said, before revealing her growing baby bump! Jeannie pulled back her white coat to reveal that show the bump on the show.
Jeannie described it as “surreal” to announce the news on The Real, because she’d always sworn against having children in the past. “This is the same home that I said so many defiant things,” she sais. “I always said, I’d never be a mom, and there’s so many reasons now, coming to fruition as to why I would have say that then, but I do know, never say never, and love can really change you.”
As fans would know, the announcement was made extra special because she had previousy opened up about suffering a miscarriage. She told, Women’s Health. “I wondered if I was being punished. I wondered if I’d jinxed myself or cursed myself.” She then found herself reflecting on her change of heart. “Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself. Our love is honest, pure, and safe…something I hadn’t felt as a child,” she explained.
“I’m so aware of my own emotions growing up right now. It all comes back to you,” she told the outlet of being a sexual assault survivor. “It still affects me to this day as an adult. So now, when I think about my child, the one thing I can tell you is how much I plan to protect this child. I’ve got that down on lock.” We couldn’t be happier for the couple and their growing family!