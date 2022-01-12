Celebrities
Terry Crews Jokes ‘White Chicks’ Was ‘Made For TikTok’ After His Scene Goes Viral: ‘I’m Honored’
The TikTok generation has been introduced to ‘White Chicks!’ Terry Crews reacted to his restaurant scene from the 2004 film going viral on the app.
If you haven’t seen at least one White Chicks reference on TikTok, you need to figure out your For You page! Multiple sound bites from the iconic 2004 film have gone viral on the video-sharing app, specifically from the unforgettable restaurant scene featuring Terry Crews as Latrell Spencer. In the millions of TikToks created with the the clip of Marcus/Tiffany (Marlon Wayans) stuffing his face while on a date with Lattrell, women are showing off their appetites! “I’m a big TikTok fan!” Terry gushed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, while promoting his partnership with Verizon. “That movie was made for TikTok! It those little quotable, bite-sized pieces that still make people laugh.”
Terry, who has over 40 million followers on his own TikTok account, continued, “It really was made for TikTok, a minute or less, and a lot of my comedy hits like that, so I’m so honored.” He added that he loves that “a new generation is discovering” the cult classic film, especially through social media.
With the resurgence of White Chicks in culture, could we expect a sequel? Terry said he’d be down! “I love Shawn and Marlon Wayans. They’re the First Family of comedy. They did so much for me and I love those guys. I would be honored to do it,” he admitted.
In the meantime, Terry has been staying ultra busy, hosting America’s Got Talent, starring in the new animated film Rumble on Paramount+, kicking butt in the gym and partnering with Verizon for their Verizon 5G Ultra Show! Terry had the opportunity to visit one of his favorite small businesses Malik Books in LA and help them get their space set up with Verizon 5G Business Internet, which was documented on the new show. Due to the pandemic, owner Malik Muhammad had to shift their business to online, and that was made possible by Verizon 5G Business Internet.
“Not only did Malik’s business survive, he actually expanded during the pandemic,” Terry said of the independent Black Owned Bookstore that specializes in books, calendars, and gifts full of cultural diversity. “Malik told me he would’ve gone under if not for Verizon 5G Business Internet. It’s just indicative of how technology can really improve our lives, especially during this time.”
Georgia Girl Glee: ESPN Anchor Elle Duncan Documents Herself Celebrating UGA’s First National Championship In 41 Years
Georgia native/ESPN anchor Elle Duncan documents herself going TF crazy at the UGA game.
Last night was the final game of the 2021-2022 college football season and once again, the SEC reigned supreme.
The two teams in the National Championship game were Nick Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide facing his former assistant coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. The most interesting part was the two teams had just faced each other only a few weeks prior, with Alabama shocking everyone and beating Georgia inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Before that game, Georgia had destroyed everyone who stood in their way while Alabama struggled into the fourth quarter with almost every tough opponent they faced. Thanks to luck and dominance, the two were meeting again for all the marbles and luckily, die-hard Bulldogs fan and ESPN anchor Elle Duncan was there to document it all.
Georgia would go on to win the National Championship last night, marking the first time Kirby beat Nick Saban since he left from under his wings in 2015. No one in the building was having more fun than Elle who let us in on her excitement, which you can view down below.
David Arquette Loses It With Laughter Over Ex Courteney Cox’s ‘Gross’ Bangs On ‘Scream 3’ — Watch
Courteney Cox said ‘there was nothing worse’ than her bangs on ‘Scream 3,’ which her ex-husband and co-star David Arquette got a kick out of.
Exes Courteney Cox, 57, and David Arquette, 50, bonded while promoting their new Scream movie on The Drew Barrymore Show. The formerly married pair and co-star Neve Campbell, 48, appeared on Drew Barrymore‘s talk show via Zoom on Monday and shared laughs while discussing Courteney’s unpleasant bangs that she donned to play Gale Weathers in 2000’s Scream 3.
“Each Scream I would try to come up with a different look for her that was just over the top gross, or ugly or too much,” Courteney said. Neve reminded the Friends alum about her unpleasant hairdo two decades back, which led to the trio cracking up together.
“Oh that was the worst. I forgot about that,” Courteney said about her Scream 3 bangs. “There was nothing worse. That was a big lesson in life because that will forever be on film. We only had one set. One set of bangs. I remember they were cut on the set.” Courteney went on to explain that the fake bangs were placed incorrectly on her head by someone on set, but she just had to roll with it.
“I remember that day because we were all like, ‘No they are good, really,’ ” Neve said with a laugh. David, meanwhile, could not control his giggling. “I felt so bad for you!” he told his ex-wife. The trio are all returning for Scream 5 alongside newcomers Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, and Jack Quaid. The original Scream film, which came out in 1996, marked the beginning of Courteney and David’s romance.
Courteney and David dated for a while, before they walked down the aisle on June 12, 1999 at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco, California. In 2004, the pair gave birth to a daughter, Coco Arquette, who is now 17. They announced their separation in 2010, thought they weren’t officially divorced until May 2013.
The famous exes have remained on good terms over the years. When speaking of working on the new horror flick with his ex-wife, David told the New York Times, “It’s a cathartic experience to just be able to act opposite Courteney,” he said in the Jan. 5 interview. “It’s been 25 years of our lives. We’ve grown up together. We have a child together.”
Sorry, Kenya! Watch The Moment When Marlo Hampton Gets Her Rightful #RHOA Peach
Official Real Housewife of Atlanta Marlo Hampton is on the way and the “diva” couldn’t be happier.
As previously reported after years of being bizarrely snubbed and only being a “friend of the show”, Marlo will make her debut as an official peach holder when the Real Housewives of Atlanta returns for season 14.
She’ll join fellow full-time housewives Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Drew Sidora, as well as returning veteran Shereé Whitfield. Newbie/four-time Olympic Gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross is also a full-time housewife.
Now Marlo’s letting fans in on the moment when she found out that she FINALLY was taking her rightful place in the cast.
Bravo captured the historic moment and the “newbie” recapped her feelings on what went down. According to Marlo, #RHOA producers personally surprised her with the big news by calling her while she was out at lunch to tell her that she “needed to return home immediately.”
When she got home and pulled into her garage, she wasn’t met with an emergency, however; it was actually her nephews as well as the show’s production team, and the show’s executive producers Lauren Eskelin and Lorraine Haughton-Lawson on the phone.
The group then broke the big news to the stylish star.
“And then it’s like, production is in my garage with peach flowers,” Marlo shared in a Bravo insider clip. “And they’re like, ‘Congratulations!’ I’m like, ‘What?!’ It was an amazing feeling!”
Marlo added that while the production team and her nephews were elated about her full-time status, some fellow housewives haven’t been welcoming. [*cough* Kenya Moore]
According to Marlo, her full-time status has been a “dagger to the heart” for Kenya who she recently mutually unfollowed on social media…
“I’m here b***, move on Moore! Make room, diva!”
but Shereé Whitfield is excited that she’s onboard.
The two are clearly enjoying each other while filming and Sheree recently captioned a photo of them alongside Sanya Richards-Ross; “Andy’s Angels.”
Watch the moment that Marlo got her peach below.
