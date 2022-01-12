Celebrities
‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Preview: TJ Reveals That Only 3 Teams Will Advance To Phase 2 Of Final
Four teams are competing in the final challenge on the season finale of ‘The Challenge: All Stars,’ and in this exclusive preview, TJ Lavin reveals what they’ll have to do in the first part of the competition.
The finale of season 2 of The Challenge: All Stars will feature four teams competing in the final challenge on Jan. 13. The four teams are: Darrell Taylor & Janelle Casanave, MJ Garrett & Jonna Mannion, Nehemiah Clark & Melinda Collins and Teck Holmes & Ayanna Mackins. In an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the final episode, host TJ Lavin and the remaining competitors gather on the beach to discuss what will go down during part one of the final challenge.
“You’ve played this game as individuals, you’ve played in big teams, but the one person that you’ve had to rely on the most is standing right next to you,” TJ says. “You guys have been through hell together. Some of you have been here before — you’ve won that big prize. Some of you are brand new to the final. And some of you are trying to redeem yourselves from past performances that may not have turned out how you wanted them to. Today is the day to get it done. $500,000 is waiting for you.”
TJ reveals that the final challenge will have two phases, and the players are about to begin phase one. “When I say go, you will race along the winding path to the nucleus, where you will find instructions and three checkpoints, located in three different sections of the jungle” TJ explains. “You can do whatever checkpoint you want, but once you complete each checkpoint, you will receive a piece of a mandala. There are three parts, which represent the three checkpoints. The mandala represents your journey.”
When MJ points out that he “doesn’t know” what a mandala is, TJ jokes, “Funny you say that — neither do I!” However, he concludes his introduction with a major bombshell: “Only three teams will advance to phase two. The last place team will be eliminated. You do not want to come in last.” The Challenge: All Stars airs on Thursdays on Paramount+.
Bo Derek, 65, Rocks Suede Pants As She Catches Up With Maggie Q At Dinner – Photos
Not everyone can pull off suede pants while having dinner in Los Angeles. Then again, not everyone is Bo Derek, who rocked this look during a night on the town with pal Maggie Q.
Bo Derek showed why she remains a perfect “ten” on Tuesday (Jan. 11). While Bo, 65, met up with Maggie Q at Craig’s in Los Angeles, the 10 star wore a pair of chic brown suede pants, paired with matching brown leather boots, a long white sweater, and a long beaded necklace straight out of the ‘70s. The look may have been retro-inspired, but it was a fresh outfit that showed off Bo’s everlasting beauty.
Her companion for the night was a “jean genie” of sorts. Maggie, 42, wore a denim jumpsuit with a flared boot cut. She also opted for brown boots, and like Bo, the Designated Survivor star wore her hair loose and down around her shoulders. Both she and Bo carried brown leather purses during their night out, and Bo even accessorized with a silk face mask that completely matched her outfit. While outside the restaurant, Bo and Maggie paused for a laugh, and the paparazzi captured this tender moment between these two friends.
Bo recently made news when her longtime boyfriend, John Corbett, revealed during an August 2021 episode of The Talk that he and Bo secretly got married eight months earlier. While chatting with his friend Jerry O’Connell, John, 60, dropped this bombshell: “Jerry, I can’t believe that I forgot to tell you that around Christmas time we got married. Bo and I got married!”
Jerry, 47, said that he noticed the ring on John’s finger but wasn’t going to say anything. The My Big Fat Greek Wedding star then shared some details about the private ceremony. “We didn’t make an announcement,” said John. “All our friends and family knew but, this is the first time either one of us has said anything publicly about it because really we haven’t had an opportunity. So, you’re my buddy, and now I guess I’m telling all of America or the world.”
John, who had been involved with Bo after going on a blind date with her in 2002, said that “after twenty years, we’ve decided to get married. “We didn’t want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back at and hated…let’s get one nice this out of it,” he added.
RHOM: Alexia Echevarria’s Husband Todd Addresses Peter Fight
In an emotional family scene on Real Housewives of Miami, Alexia Echevarria tries to keep the peace between her son Peter Rosello and her fiancé Todd Nepola, who have a strained relationship.
In the episode, Todd calls out Peter for mishandling a situation with his brother Frankie, who needs special care. Todd said Peter should be accountable for the incident, which resulted in an accidental injury. After the scene aired, many viewers felt Todd was speaking about Frankie as if he wasn’t in the room.
Turns out, this may be the case.
On Instagram, Todd explained his version of events (which included some major Bravo editing): “Everyone’s opinion is valid here. It was an awful situation. I just want everyone to know Frankie was not there while this argument took place. They sent him in to close the scene out. The entire scene was filmed over 2 hours and this is what made the final cut.”
According to Todd, he and Peter were in the middle of a conversation, but the argument didn’t occur until Alexia came into the scene. All in all, however, Todd believes “the editing is fair.”
“In the end,” he posted. “This is something much better suited for a professional therapist as I say, but that’s not what this show is about. This is a real issue we have been dealing with for over 4 years and they wanted us to talk about it on TV. That’s not easy.” He also expressed empathy for “Alexia and Peter’s situation.”
“It’s all for Frankie,” Todd added. “Peter and Alexia do LOVE this boy more than words can express. My trying to help as an outsider is tough and hopefully they know it’s my love for Frankie. But you are all right about the fact that Alexia, Peter, and myself will do anything for Frankie. We’re still learning how.”
Trey Songz Denies Dylan Gonzalez’s Rape Allegations, Claims ‘An Abundance Of Exonerating Information’ Will Soon Surface
Trey Songz is denying recent allegations that he raped a woman in a Las Vegas hotel room.
According to reports from TMZ, the singer’s team insists that as the legal process plays out, Songz will be proven innocent. This comes after allegations from artist Dylan Gonzalez, who is accusing the R&B singer of raping her in what she calls a “well known” Las Vegas hotel.
Gonzalez says she’s currently weighing her legal options, with a source close to her telling TMZ that this incident happened several years ago.
In response, a rep for Trey Songz told the publication the following:
“Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks.”
“With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas hotel,” her statement began. “I want to send my love, strength, and hope to all who are victims of sexual assault and its fatal nature. You are not alone.”
She continued, “I stand with you and encourage all those who have suffered abuse to speak out and come forward. Suppression of our voices only emboldens our oppressors, and you cannot heal what you do not reveal. At this time, I humbly request my privacy, consideration and compassion while I fully commit to pursue the best course of action and all of my legal options.”
