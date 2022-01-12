This Why NWA Wrote That Song: White Georgia Cop Suspended For Social Media Comment Celebrating Ahmaud Arbery’s “Death Penalty”

Joe Giudice is speaking out about his ex-wife Teresa Giudice‘s upcoming wedding to fiancé Luis Ruelas.

After admitting to feeling that Teresa “moved a bit quick” with her engagement to Luis in October, the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, who shares four daughters with his ex, addressed the couple’s nuptials before offering an update on his own love life and teasing a new reality show.

“I mean Luis is a good guy, he seems like a good guy. I got nothing against Luis. I met him, he is a nice guy. They are happy, you know what I mean? And that’s all that matters,” Joe said on the January 7 episode of Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap, noting that he doesn’t think his kids “have an issue with Louis.”

“He’s a decent guy,” he added.

As for Teresa and Luis’ upcoming wedding, Joe said he is open to attending.

“Would I go to the wedding? I don’t care, why not. Maybe they’ll have it in the Bahamas, maybe they’ll get married in my backyard,” he suggested.

As Teresa and Luis plan their big day, Joe is dating a new woman after splitting from attorney Daniela Fittipaldi following his move to the Bahamas last year.

“I’m dating another attorney over in Ohio so we’ll see what happens. I was married for a long time. I’m not looking to get married right now. [But] if the right one comes along, you can never say never,” he shared of his own potential plans to remarry.

Joe’s oldest daughter, Gia Giudice, 21, has also been making headlines recently after being forced to shut down a series of engagement rumors.

“They’re 20-years-old. I doubt they’re getting engaged anytime soon,” Joe said of Gia and boyfriend Christian Carmichael. “I don’t know where that came from [but] he’s a good kid.”

In recent months, following a move from Italy, where he’d been deported following his fraud trial, to the Bahamas, Joe has been spending a lot of time with Gia and his other kids, including Gabriella, 18, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12. However, as he moves forward with his efforts to regain entry to the United States, he hopes to increase that time, as well as the time he spends with other family members in the area.

“We just hired an attorney so let’s see what she does. I don’t know. I guess it’s in God’s hands. At the end of the day, I’m okay here. If I could come back and visit my family, I would love that. I have my mother there, my sister, my brother… I probably have over 200 people in my family here,” Joe explained.

Amid his legal battle, Joe is also involved in a feud with his ex-brother-in-law, Joe Gorga, who was recently seen comparing him to the devil.

“I really don’t know what his deal is. He needs to grow up a little bit,” Joe said of Teresa’s younger brother. “He needs to keep his mouth shut in front of the kids. He doesn’t do that when I’m there, that’s for sure. I mean look, he’s got issues. Whatever his issues are, I wish him well and that’s it. He has problems with his own sister so I mean, the kid’s definitely got issues… And it’s his only sister so I don’t know what his deal is.”

Looking back at his time on RHONJ, Joe said there was “probably more bad.”

“It kind of exposed me to everything. I never had any issues. I’d been in business for so long therein the States and I never had any issues with anybody, no IRS, no courts, I was never in court,” he recalled. “[But] as soon as I got on that show it was like pretty much everybody came after me. Anybody that could come after me did.”

He also said he “probably” wouldn’t be in the place he is today if it weren’t for Bravo.

“I don’t think the US government would have cared. They like to go after people that they can make an example,” he stated.

In addition to making waves with his feud with Gorga, Joe also caught the attention of onlookers when he left a “sexy” comment on one of Dolores Catania‘s Instagram photos. That said, he confirmed on Housewives Nightcap that he was not shooting his shot.

“I actually commented on it because I thought it was a picture of her when she was younger. I guess she got a lot of stuff done. I don’t know. She looks young in that picture so I thought she just posted a picture of when she was young,” he explained.

Also during the interview, Joe teased a new show.

“I’m in talks about possibly doing some show out here. We’re in talks,” he confirmed.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 premieres on Tuesday, February 1, at 8/7c on Bravo.