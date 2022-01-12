Celebrities
‘Top Chef’ Star Gregory Gourdet Shares Before & After Photos After Losing 40 Pounds
The former cooking competition finalist gave fans an update on his weight loss journey and shared insights into how he dropped 40 pounds.
Gregory Gourdet, 46, revealed to fans that he shed 40 pounds after putting on weight throughout 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Top Chef seasons 12 and 17 finalist opened up about hitting his highest weight amid the stress of 2020 and deciding to whip himself into shape over the summer in a Tuesday January 11 Instagram post. The chef admitted that he still had some ways to go, but he definitely looked great in the before and after pictures!
In the side-by-side photos, the reality star looked really happy to have slimmed down. The final photo in the set was a picture of himself looking satisfied in a green t-shirt while on a hike! Gregory revealed that he’d gone from weighing in at 212 to 172 in a matter of months, and he shared a bit of his fitness regimen. He admitted that after putting on the weight he had to try new methods, after his past weight loss tricks didn’t work as well as he wanted. “Between gyms closing, a running injury (I have a torn meniscus) and survival eating at work, I gained a good amount of weight in 2020,” he captioned his post. “At my highest weight ever, I pressed the health reset button in July. But everything that had worked in the past including yoga and intermittent fasting just wasn’t working.”
The chef revealed that power-walking (and then running) on a treadmill, fasting for 24 hours at a time, and going keto were integral to him dropping all the weight. “Spent hours diving deeper into the health benefits of fasting and keto,” he wrote, before thanking his yoga instructor, physical therapist, masseuse, personal trainer, hydrotherapist, and his go-to for information about keto.
Before wrapping up his post, Gregory reminded followers that there’s much more to health than just weight, and its important to not just measure progress with the numbers on a scale. “Thick or thin, always love yourself. Live in whatever body you feel comfortable in and don’t compare yourself to people on the internet. We all come in different shapes and sizes and can all do different things in our bodies,” he wrote.
Gregory closed his update by saying he still had a ways to go, but he was definitely looking forward to opening his new restaurant Kann. He said he needed to be able to do the heavy lifting needed to get an eatery ready for some hungry customers.
Bae’d Up In Balenciaga x Gucci: Rihanna Drips Decadently On Delectable Dinner Date With A$AP Rocky
Listen, we know the paps are a nuisance but we’re so happy they were there to capture the VISION that is Rihanna.
RihRih and A$AP Rocky were photographed leaving dinner in Los Angeles late Tuesday night. She wore a $2550 Gucci x Balenciaga puffer vest, as well as a scarf and $870 sunglasses from the collab collection.
Who else can you think of who can pull off this look so STUNNINGLY? It’s the way she layers in all the pieces AND the jewelry, chains on chains on chains and bracelets on bracelets.
Is she hot or cold, with her arms and toes out — but vested up like that? And you know the pregnancy theorists are going to have something to say about that vest!
Is that her hand in her pocket making the vest pouf out? Or a lil A$APling in there cooking up? She told us to stay out her uterus so we’ll leave her and her ovaries alone — but listen Rih, whenever you’re ready — the world can’t wait for a lil Fenty Jr.
We love it though. Give us more. What do you think about Rihanna’s dinner date look? How about A$AP Rocky’s? We’ll be honest, we almost forgot to look at him we were so blinded by her beauty and effervescence. She just kills it every time. Would you splurge $2550 on a puffer vest? How about $870 for sunglasses? She got moneeeeey!
This Oversized Hoodie Blanket Sweatshirt Is A Deal At $39 & Will Keep You Cozy & Comfortable
We’ve got the perfect, cozy, oversized hoodie for you to battle the colder months in & you can shop this affordable & fashionable blanket sweatshirt here for under $40!
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
When cooler weather hits, the hunt for cozy clothing is on! — We’ve got you covered with this amazing $40 oversized hoodie blanket sweatshirt by Catalonia! The brand’s popular winter staple is a deal that you can’t miss. This fluffy, one-size-all sweatshirt is sure to keep you warm and comfortable on chilly nights, as well as during outdoor activities. If you’re camping or enjoying a socially distanced outdoor concert, this is the best hoodie for you. Not to mention, it’s perfect for lounging around the house, reading a book, watching TV, or doing work from home.
Get the Catalonia Oversized Hoodie Blanket Sweatshirt here for $39.99.
Its smooth microfleece material (on the front) and sherpa lining make for the ultimate cozy hoodie. Not to mention, this particular hoodie is reversible, which means you can style it in many different ways. It includes a kangaroo front pocket that’s big enough to hold snacks, your cell phone, and any other items for on-the-go travel. Additionally, its front pocket is the perfect hand warmer while out and about at outdoor events.
As we mentioned above, this hoodie is universally sized, so there’s no need to stress over its fit and silhouette. Its very large and roomy style can be born by adults and teens (boys and girls, 14 years and up). The ends of the sleeves have elastic cuffs so that you can keep the sleeves in place and use your hands at the same time. Additionally, this super-soft, oversized hoodie is machine washable and easy to clean. It comes in a number of colors, including, wine (as seen on the model), aqua green, ash grey, black, blue, seas blue, rose pink, camel, latte, purple, and many more.
Catalonia’s blanket sweatshirt is the perfect gift for mom, dad, and anyone in between. And, the proof is in the glowing 5-star Amazon reviews!
Dorit Kemsley Explains Social Media Hiatus as RHOBH Cast Wishes Kyle Richards Happy Birthday
Happy birthday, Kyle Richards! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star turned a fabulous 53 yesterday, and the actress was flooded with social media posts of well wishes, tributes, and love from RHOBH castmates and famous movie co-stars alike. Plus, Dorit Kemsley explained why she took a break from social media.
“Happy Birthday to the most beautiful, funny, fabulous, and flexible @KyleRichards!!! Have the most magical day! I love you!!!!” wrote friend Kris Jenner alongside a clip of Kyle and Kris enjoying hilarious slumber party fun.
Happy birthday to the most beautiful, funny, fabulous and flexible @KyleRichards!!! Have the most magical day! I love you!!!! ❤️ 🎉🎂🎈 pic.twitter.com/dO0AlICLCU
— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) January 11, 2022
Kyle’s former RHOBH co-star and real-life bestie, Teddi Mellencamp, also posted a funny Instagram tribute to Kyle featuring the two having a drunken night on a previous season of RHOBH.
“Tag a bestie that you wanna have this kind of night with. @KyleRichards18 can’t wait to celebrate your birthday just like this?!” read the caption. “P.S. What kind of chips were they?”
Also, Kyle’s famous castmate from the Halloween films, Jamie Lee Curtis, paid a touching tribute to Kyle’s philanthropic work with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.
“Watching @kylerichards18 grow into the incredible woman she has become, raising women of her own, collaborating with other women and is always up for a fight for justice and is a spectacular advocate for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and I could not be prouder to be continuing our long legacy with Halloween with our legacy of support for Children’s Hospital together,” Jaime posted.
She concluded her post with, “Happy birthday Kyle. The world is a much better place because you’re in it.”
Many of the other RHOBH ladies also posted happy birthday messages, including Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, Lisa Rinna, and Dorit.
Dorit wrote, “I love you so much, Kyle and I have the best time with you! I love how we laugh until we need to pee, can talk about anything, support one another, bond over the love our families, and the love of Hermes (and all things designer. I love that our hubbies are besties too. May all of your wishes come true today and always.”
Dorit’s happy birthday message to Kyle comes after a month-long hiatus from social media, and she took the time to explain why she’s been absent.
“I just needed some time away to focus on family and myself and all things important to me; and it’s been very helpful and healthy for me. Love you all (well most of you, the nice ones anyway!) lol!!!” she posted.
Dorit promised she would be “back to posting soon, I promise.”
Dorit’s husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, reiterated her needing time away after Dorit suffered a terrifying home robbery while she was home alone with her two children.
“She’s taking, here’s a quick update…she got more beautiful and has been working, looking after her family, and she will return when she feels like it…she’s enjoying the break and I’m enjoying her awesome cooking,” he commented on Instagram last week.
Below are more birthday wishes from the RHOBH cast.
Also, again, happy birthday, Kyle Richards!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ new season is currently filming and is set to air sometime this year on Bravo.
