Trey Songz Denies Raping Basketball Player in Las Vegas Hotel

Trey Songz denied allegations that he raped former UNLV basketball player Dylan Gonzalez in a Las Vegas hotel in November.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that officers responded to “a report of a sexual assault incident alleged to have occurred at a hotel in the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard” involving the R&B singer, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson.

The 37-year-old father-of-one is reportedly “cooperating with the investigation” and “no arrests have been made,” police said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Last month, Gonzalez, 27, tweeted: “Trey Songz is a rapist. Lord forgive me I Couldn’t hold that in another year. See you in 2022.”

Dylan took to Twitter again on Tuesday to share more details about her ordeal.

“With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas hotel… “I want to send my love, strength, and hope to all who are victims of sexual assault and its fatal nature. You are not alone.”

Gonzalez’s attorneys, George Vrabeck and Ariel Mitchell, told PEOPLE they are planning to take legal action against Songz in the coming weeks.

Songz reacted to Gonzalez’s tweet through his representative on Tuesday.

“Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks,” the rep said in a statement to TMZ.

After graduating from UNLV, Dylan (right) signed with the New Orleans Gators women’s basketball team in 2020 alongside her twin sister, Dakota (left), who also played for the UNLV Women Running Rebels’ basketball team.

The twins first went viral in 2015 after rapper Drake attended a UNLV women’s basketball game.

Songz has a history of allegations of unlawful and felonious behavior with women.

In August 2020, a woman, who publicly identified herself as Aliza, accused Songz of urinating on her during a random sexual encounter. Songz denied the allegations in a tweet, calling Aliza’s accusations “convenient” for someone who seeks to “destroy someone’s life.”

And in 2017, singer, actress Keke Palmer alleged that Songz used “sexual intimidation” to make her appear in his music video. She claimed that he “secretly filmed” her and put her “in a music video against my wishes.”

Songz seemingly responded to Palmer’s accusations, writing: