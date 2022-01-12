Celebrities
Trey Songz Denies Raping Basketball Player in Las Vegas Hotel
Trey Songz denied allegations that he raped former UNLV basketball player Dylan Gonzalez in a Las Vegas hotel in November.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that officers responded to “a report of a sexual assault incident alleged to have occurred at a hotel in the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard” involving the R&B singer, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson.
The 37-year-old father-of-one is reportedly “cooperating with the investigation” and “no arrests have been made,” police said in a statement to PEOPLE.
Last month, Gonzalez, 27, tweeted: “Trey Songz is a rapist. Lord forgive me I Couldn’t hold that in another year. See you in 2022.”
Dylan took to Twitter again on Tuesday to share more details about her ordeal.
“With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas hotel…
“I want to send my love, strength, and hope to all who are victims of sexual assault and its fatal nature. You are not alone.”
#BeStrongNotSilent pic.twitter.com/zSY3Vfd3rC
— Dylan Gonzalez (@IIGonZ_) January 11, 2022
Gonzalez’s attorneys, George Vrabeck and Ariel Mitchell, told PEOPLE they are planning to take legal action against Songz in the coming weeks.
Songz reacted to Gonzalez’s tweet through his representative on Tuesday.
“Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks,” the rep said in a statement to TMZ.
After graduating from UNLV, Dylan (right) signed with the New Orleans Gators women’s basketball team in 2020 alongside her twin sister, Dakota (left), who also played for the UNLV Women Running Rebels’ basketball team.
The twins first went viral in 2015 after rapper Drake attended a UNLV women’s basketball game.
Songz has a history of allegations of unlawful and felonious behavior with women.
In August 2020, a woman, who publicly identified herself as Aliza, accused Songz of urinating on her during a random sexual encounter. Songz denied the allegations in a tweet, calling Aliza’s accusations “convenient” for someone who seeks to “destroy someone’s life.”
And in 2017, singer, actress Keke Palmer alleged that Songz used “sexual intimidation” to make her appear in his music video. She claimed that he “secretly filmed” her and put her “in a music video against my wishes.”
Songz seemingly responded to Palmer’s accusations, writing:
“So sorry for those that believe everything without knowing anything. However, I cannot devote my life to responding to, or clearing up every side of every story you hear about me, when would I actually live? I know my character, I know my truth, I know my heart. God does too.”
Lindsey Vonn Reveals Where She Stands With Ex Tiger Woods 6 Years After Split
Lindsey Vonn is opening up about her current relationship status with ex Tiger Woods while promoting her new memoir. She also spoke about his recovery after his terrifying car accident.
Lindsey Vonn, 37, and Tiger Woods, 46, dated for almost 3 years, and the skier has no bad blood when it comes to her ex. “We are friends and, of course, I’m happy that he is back and healthy,” she told Entertainment Tonight when talking about his car accident. “And, you know, it was a tough time for him. So I am just happy that he is back with his kids.”
Lindsey and Tiger started dating in 2013 and split in May 2015. The alpine ski racer admitted that juggling relationships and being an athlete came with its own set of struggles. “Being an athlete and focusing 100 percent on my skiing, being in a relationship was difficult because I didn’t really want to fight or argue,” she said. “So I just kind of compromised and I was like, ‘I’m traveling to them and I’m doing want they want to do too, and I’m having what dinner they want to have.’ I wanted to please and I just sacrificed myself.”
Prior to her relationship with Tiger, Lindsey was married to former U.S. Ski Team athlete Thomas Vonn. She started dating NHL player P.K. Subban in 2018, and they got engaged the following year. They broke up in 2020 but remain friends. Despite past relationships not working out, Lindsey hopes to have a family someday.
“I am 37, so I am definitely looking forward to having a family at some point, but you kind of need to have a partner for that,” she continued. “I am in a good place. We will see what happens, but I definitely want a family at some point in the future.”
The retired skier doesn’t get into specifics regarding her relationships in her memoir, Rise: My Story, because she doesn’t think they’re “worth the pages. I’m stronger and I’m better and I’ve learned from my past and I’ve learned from my relationships. I think we all make decisions the best we can from the information that we’re given and I learned and I moved on.”
Sydney Poitier Pays Tribute To Her Late Father With Touching Message: ‘Miss You Every Day’
Five days after Sidney Poitier’s death, his 48-year-old daughter, Sydney, took to Instagram to break her silence with a beautiful tribute.
Sydney Poitier mourned her later father, Sidney Poitier, in private for the first few days after his death, but on Jan. 11, she made a public statement that honored the late actor. Sydney shared a photo of herself hugging her father and captioned it, “What I want you to know about my beautiful dad. Please swipe to read. I love you with all of my being and will miss you everyday. May you be free and at ease, and fill your beloved Cosmos with all that is you.”
The post also included several pages of a continued message, where Sydney reflected on her father’s legacy. “There are no words for this,” she admitted. “No real way to prepare for this. No prose beautiful enough, no speech eloquent enough, to capture the essence of my dad. We know his accomplishments are many and that he quite literally changed the landscape for everyone who came after him. He blazed a trail through rough and hostile terrain so those coming behind him could have a bit more ease on the journey.”
Sidney was the first Black man to win an Oscar, but his daughter wanted fans to know that he was so much more than a trailblazer in that way. “What I really want people to know is how GOOD he was,” she explained. “I know people know he was good, but they don’t know the depth of his goodness. That it permeated every cel of his being. The sort of goodness that prevented him from killing even the tiniest of bugs. Not a one.”
She admitted that, while she was sad to have lost her dad, she was even more upset that the world had lost such a good person. “In these last few years his body grew weaker and his ability to communicate failed him but the goodness remained,” she said. “In fact, it grew even greater. It radiated out of him through his eyes, his smile, through the tiniest gestures.”
Sydney concluded her message by admitting that losing her dad has caused “unbearable pain,” but it helps to know that his “goodness” will live on. “It lives on in his wife, his children, his grandchildren, his movies and books, in every warm embrace he offered an adoring fan, every piece of advice he gave to those he mentored, every tiny bug he gently placed outside,” she wrote. “It’s his goodness that changed the world, and it will live on forever.”
Sydney was one of Sidney’s six children. He died at 94 years old on Jan. 6, and at the time, the family released a statement to confirm the news. “There are no words to convey the deep sense of loss and sadness we are feeling right now,” the statement said. “We are so grateful he was able to spend his last day surrounded by his family and friends. To us, Sidney Poitier was not only a brilliant actor, activist and a man of incredible grace and moral fortitude, he was also a devoted and loving husband, a supportive and adoring father and a man who always put family first.”
Bae Of The Day: “Power Book II” Star Alix Lapri Emerges As Top 2 Baddie In The Powerverse
All eyez on Effie
Effie is the one my brothers. #PowerBookII #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/WQ07U3XOMT
— AreolaWhisperer 🗣 (@CliffyB202) January 9, 2022
Fans are buzzing over “Power Book II: Ghost” where we saw Effie comfort Tariq in his time of need while cementing her spot at the top of his baddie harem that also includes Lauren (Paige Hurd) and Diana (LaToya Tonodeo).
Looks like ‘Riq bounced back quick. Ok playa👏🏾👀! #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/zpshT2joit
— Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) January 9, 2022
You may remember the tantalizing trio going viral for their stunning slay at the swanky Season 2 premiere party in NYC.
Fast-forward to the latest episode of the hit series that takes a turn when Tarig slithers out of prison with help from slimy ex-Councilman Tate in exchange for Rick Sweeney’s shady yearbook that would give him the juice necessary to steal his congressional seat.
As for the Tejada family, Lorenzo is back home and Monet isn’t feeling it at all despite the kids being happy. She also isn’t feeling his plan to hand the family business to Dru instead of getting out the game and following Zeke to the NBA.
Now, faced with the reality that she’s in too deep with Dante, Monet cuts him off without knowing he’s her new connect secured by Cane who always believes he’s playing chess instead of checkers.
There’s also Effie’s return and risky partnership with Tariq and Monet that’s sure to swerve left.
“What’s really interesting is that when we’re on set, Michael and I have conversations about [the power struggle between Tariq and Effie] with the directors,” said Lapri in an interview with the Pop Culturalist.
“Sometimes they’ll give me a lot of the dominant control tactics. I’ll have a conversation with the director and I’m like, “You know what? Why don’t we give that to him this time? Why don’t we switch it up?” I feel like people enjoy seeing us go back and forth. It’s really a push and pull. We have a lot of conversations about that. It’s going to be funny to watch how that continues to deepen.”
At this point, we’re bracing for shocking plot twists including the deaths of multiple characters by season’s end.
Do you think Tariq is making a mistake trusting Effie? Would you crown her the baddest in the Powerverse? Tell us down below and enjoy her hottest pics (and Twitter love) on the flip.
