Two teens shot in Aurora over the weekend, one was shot in the chest

A teenager was shot in the chest on Saturday in Aurora, the same day another teenager was shot in the leg.
#APDAlert: APD is investigating a shooting that possibly occurred in the area of Village Green Park (1300 S. Chambers Cir). 16 yoa male dropped off at the ER of a local hospital w/ a gunshot wound to the chest. No info on what lead up to the shooting. No suspect info available. pic.twitter.com/8eO3xKpIL3
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 9, 2022
A 16-year-old male was shot in the chest in the area of Village Green Park, 1300 S. Chambers Circle, police said. He was dropped off at an emergency room of a local hospital. An investigation is ongoing.
Earlier in the day, shots were fired at Montview Park, 1901 Chester St., and a teenager was hit in the leg by gunfire. The male shot in the leg, age 15 or 16, was dropped off at an emergency room of a local hospital as well.
On Nov. 15 six teens were injured in Nome Park, East 12th Avenue and Nome Street, when shots were fired adjacent to Aurora Central High School. The day of the incident, five of the teens — three boys and two girls, between the ages of 14 and 17 — were transported by ambulance to area hospitals. Four suspect have been arrested in the case.
On Nov. 19, three students were hospitalized in a shooting at the Hinkley High School parking lot. Four teen suspects have been arrested in that case.
Police have not announced an arrest in the ongoing investigations of the recent weekend shootings.
WASHINGTON — Warning that high inflation could make it harder to restore the job market to full health, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the Fed will raise interest rates faster than it now plans if needed to stem surging prices.
With America’s households squeezed by higher costs for food, gas, rent, autos and many other items, the Fed is under pressure to rein in inflation by raising rates to slow borrowing and spending. At the same time, the economy has recovered enough that the Fed’s ultra-low-interest rate policies are no longer needed.
“If we have to raise interest rates more over time, we will,” Powell said during a hearing of the Senate Banking Committee, which is considering his nomination for a second four-year term.
The stark challenge for Powell if he is confirmed for a new term, as expected, was underscored by the questions he faced Tuesday from both Democratic and Republican senators. They pressed him to raise rates to reduce inflation, though without ramping up borrowing costs so much that the economy tumbles into a recession.
Fed officials have forecast three increases in their benchmark short-term rate this year, though some economists say they envision as many as four hikes in 2022.
Powell’s nomination is expected to be approved by the committee sometime in the coming weeks and then confirmed by the full Senate with bipartisan support. At Tuesday’s hearing, he drew mostly supportive comments from senators from both parties. A Republican first elevated to the chair by President Donald Trump, Powell has also been credited by many Democrats for sticking with ultra-low-rate policies to support rapid hiring for the past 18 months.
In his testimony, Powell rebuffed suggestions from some Democratic senators that rate increases would weaken hiring and potentially leave many people, particularly lower-income and Black Americans, without jobs. Fed rate increases usually boost borrowing costs on many consumer and business loans and have the effect of slowing the economy.
But Powell argued that rising inflation, if it persists, also poses a threat the Fed’s goal of getting nearly everyone wants a job back to work. Low-income families have been particularly hurt by the surge in inflation, which has wiped out the pay increases that many have received.
“High inflation is a severe threat to the achievement of maximum employment,” he said.
The economy, the Fed chair added, must grow for an extended period to put as many Americans back to work as possible. Controlling inflation before it becomes entrenched is necessary to keep the economy expanding, he said. If prices keep rising, the Fed could be forced to slam on the brakes much harder by sharply raising interest rates, threatening hiring and growth.
Powell won praise from Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, the chairman of the committee, and Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, the senior Republican on the panel.
“The president is putting results over partisanship, re-nominating a Federal Reserve chair of the other political party,” Brown said. “As chair, together with President Biden, he has helped us deliver historic economic progress.”
“There is broad bipartisan backing for Chairman Powell’s re-nomination,” Toomey added.
Still, Toomey also criticized some of the Fed’s 12 regional banks for holding events that addressed climate change and “so-called racial justice,” which, Toomey argued, went far beyond the Fed’s mandate. He cited one event, organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, in which he said participants called for defunding police.
“The troubling politicization of the Fed puts its independence and effectiveness at risk,” Toomey said.
And Sen. Richard Shelby, an Alabama Republican, criticized Powell for the central bank’s initial characterization of the price spikes that began this spring as “transitory.”
“I’m concerned if the Fed missed the boat on addressing inflation sooner, a lot of us are,” Shelby said. “As a result of that, the Fed under your leadership has lost a lot of credibility.”
Inflation has soared to the highest levels in four decades, and on Wednesday the government is expected to report that consumer prices jumped 7.1% over the past 12 months, which would be the largest such jump since 1982.
Powell said the Fed mistakenly expected that supply chain bottlenecks driving up prices for goods such as cars, appliances, and furniture would not last nearly as long as they have. Once unsnarled, prices for things like used cars, which have spiked in the past year, would come back down, he said.
But for now, those supply chain problems have persisted, and while there are signs they are loosening, Powell said that progress is limited. He noted that many cargo ships remain docked outside the port of Los Angeles and Long Beach, the nation’s largest, waiting to unload.
The number of people working or looking for work also remains far below pre-pandemic levels, Powell noted. Millions of Americans have retired early, or are avoiding jobs because of fear of the coronavirus. The Fed had anticipated that more of those people would return to the workforce than have done so.
The smaller workforce has forced businesses to offer much higher pay to attract and keep employees. Powell said that isn’t mainly why prices are high right now, but it “can be an issue going forward for inflation.”
Economists and former Fed officials are raising concerns that the Fed is behind the curve on inflation. Last Friday’s jobs report for December, which showed a sharp drop in the unemployment rate to a healthy 3.9%, and an unexpected wage increase, has helped fan those concerns. While lower unemployment and higher pay benefit workers, those trends can potentially fuel rising prices by encouraging more spending.
At the Fed’s most recent meeting in December, Powell said the central bank was rapidly accelerating its efforts to tighten credit with the goal of reining in inflation. The Fed will stop buying billions of dollars of bonds in March, ahead of its previously announced goal of doing so in June. Those bond purchases have been intended to encourage more borrowing and spending by lowering longer-term rates.
And Fed officials’ expectation that they will raise short-term rates three times this year marks a sharp shift from September, when they were divided over doing it even once.
The flood of new omicron infections won’t slow the Fed’s shift toward policies more appropriate for an economy getting back to normal, Powell said at the hearing, because so far it doesn’t appear to be weighing on the economy.
“It is really time for us to move away from those emergency pandemic settings to a more normal level,” he added. “It’s a long road to normal from where we are.”
The Miami Dolphins have reportedly put in their first three requests for permission to interview candidates for their head coaching job.
After the first known request was sent out to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night for their offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll, Miami followed it up on Tuesday with a request to interview San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, according to the NFL Network.
The Dolphins’ head job is open after Miami fired coach Brian Flores on Monday morning. Flores, on Tuesday, reportedly lined up an interview with the Chicago Bears.
Daboll has a playoff game against the New England Patriots to coach on Saturday night while McDaniel’s 49ers play Quinn’s Cowboys on Sunday evening. The Bears are also requesting to interview Daboll, according to ESPN and NFL Network, after they fired coach Matt Nagy on Monday.
Either Daboll or McDaniel would signify a switch to an offensive-minded head coach after Flores made his mark in the NFL mostly on defense before getting his first head coaching position with Miami.
Daboll, who was AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year in 2020, has held his role with the Bills since 2018 and has been instrumental in developing quarterback Josh Allen in Buffalo. Before that, he was Alabama’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2017, current Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s freshman college season when they won the national title.
Among his previous NFL stops, Daboll was Dolphins offensive coordinator in 2011, coach Tony Sparano’s final year at the helm. He also held NFL coordinator roles with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2012 and Cleveland Browns in 2009 and 2010. From 2013 to 2016, he was tight ends coach for the Patriots, while Flores was a defensive assistant on the same staff under coach Bill Belichick.
He also has experience with Tagovailoa, who just completed his second NFL season.
Under Daboll in 2017 at Alabama, Tagovailoa played in eight games, completing 63.6 percent of passes with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions as the primary backup to starter and current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts was benched for Tagovailoa at halftime of that season’s College Football Playoff national championship game, and Tagovailoa threw the game-winning touchdown to DeVonta Smith. It set the stage for Tagovailoa to then unseat Hurts the next season, leading him to become a top draft prospect when he became eligible in 2020.
Daboll has been part of five Super Bowl champions with the Patriots — two during his time as tight ends coach and part of the 2001, 2003 and 2004 champions. He was wide receivers coach in New England from 2002 to 2006 and a defensive assistant from 2000 to 2001.
Daboll has also been New York Jets quarterbacks coach in 2007 and 2008, and before he first joined the Patriots, he was a graduate assistant at Michigan State in 1998 and 1999 and a volunteer assistant ant William & Mary in 1997.
McDaniel, 38, is a Yale grad who has long ties to San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan. McDaniel is completing his first season coordinating the 49ers’ offense after serving as the team’s run game coordinator since 2017, when Shanahan first got the job in San Francisco. The 49ers’ run game was the strength of their offense when they made a run to the Super Bowl in the 2019 season and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium.
McDaniel was also an offensive assistant in 2015 and 2016 with the Atlanta Falcons when Shanahan was offensive coordinator there, also reaching a Super Bowl that was lost to the Patriots. McDaniel was also under Shanahan during his stints as offensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns and Washington, holding wide receivers coach and offensive assistant roles dating back to when he first reached the NFL in 2011.
Quinn is the one of the three with previous NFL head coaching experience. He was at the helm for the Falcons from 2015 to 2020 and the leader of the franchise when it blew the 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl to the Patriots with Shanahan and McDaniel on the staff.
Coordinating the Cowboys defense this season, Quinn was defensive coordinator of the treacherous “Legion of Boom” Seattle Seahawks defenses in 2013 and 2014, winning one Super Bowl against the Denver Broncos and losing in the big game the next year to New England.
This story will be updated.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri has named a choral hall after musician Sheryl Crow who graduated from the school in 1984 with a degree in music education. The Columbia Missourian reports that the newly named hall is located inside of the Jeanne and Rex Sinquefield Music Center.
Crow held a benefit concert in 2015 to help raise money for the $24 million center, which opened in 2020. Julia Gaines, director of the School of Music, said they had hoped to align the unveiling of the hall with Crow headlining the Roots’N’Blue festival this past September.
But Crow’s COVID-19 policies prevented her from visiting the school. Gaines said the hall will be used primarily as a performance space.
