U.S. women, men have not committed to single pay structure
The unions for the U.S. women’s and men’s national teams have not committed to agreeing to a single pay structure proposed by the U.S. Soccer Federation, the head of the federation said in a letter to fans Tuesday.
The federation’s board refused to move ahead with a deal structure agreed to last spring by the men’s union with USSF executive director Will Wilson, a person familiar with the negotiations said, speaking on condition of anonymity. That structure was agreed to only after the men threatened to strike ahead of the CONCACAF Nations League final on June 6, the person said.
USSF President Cindy Parlow Cone and Wilson, speaking during a media conference call Tuesday, declined to go into details of what occurred.
“As is the case in any negotiation, there’s a lot to work through,” Wilson said.
The federation went public with its prize money proposal in September and in November met jointly with the two unions, who under federal law are not obligated to reach similar collective bargaining agreements.
“What we’re talking about here is equalized prize money, identical game bonuses, identical commercial revenue-sharing agreement,” Parlow Cone said. “But will there be differences in the contracts? Yes, because the teams are different, and they have different needs.”
The U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association and U.S. National Soccer Team Players Association declined to comment.
Parlow Cone, a former national team player, became USSF president in March 2020 when Carlos Cordeiro quit amid a backlash to the group’s lawyers filing legal papers claiming the women’s national team players had less physical ability and responsibility than their male counterparts.
Cordeiro announced last week he is running to regain the job from Parlow Cone when the USSF’s national council meets in Atlanta on March 5.
“I think we need to continue to look forward, not backward,” Parlow Cone said. “I think I’ve led the organization with integrity and honesty. … We’ve made a lot of accomplishments in a very challenging time, and so I’m hoping that the membership will see what we’ve done. And has it been perfect? No. Of course, not. There’s still a lot of work to do, and we have a lot more that we want to accomplish. I would like to have a presidency that’s not constantly battling COVID.”
Women’s team players sued the federation in March 2019, claiming they had not been paid equitably under their collective bargaining agreement compared to what the men’s team received under its agreement.
U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner granted a summary judgment to the federation on the pay claim and the sides settled the portion of the suit alleging discriminatory working conditions.
Players have appealed the wage decision, and oral arguments are scheduled before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on March 7.
“This litigation is not a positive thing for anything that we’re doing, quite honestly, and it has contributed to a lot of negative things happening and being said,” Parlow Cone said. “The litigation obviously makes CBA negotiating a little bit more challenging, but we are still moving forward in a positive path.”
FIFA awarded $400 million in prize money for the 32 teams at the 2018 men’s World Cup, including $38 million to champion France. It awarded $30 million for the 24 teams at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, including $4 million to the U.S. after the Americans won their second straight title.
FIFA has increased the total to $440 million for the 2022 men’s World Cup, and its president, Gianni Infantino, has proposed FIFA double the women’s prize money to $60 million for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, in which FIFA has increased the teams to 32.
“Until FIFA resolves it themselves, we have to find a way to equalize the World Cup prize money,” Parlow Cone said.
The women’s collective bargaining agreement expires March 31 as part of a three-month extension. The men’s agreement expired in December 2018.
Notes: Parlow Cone said the USSF is moving ahead with studies for a national training center, which she hopes could be in place before the 2026 World Cup. Cordeiro also favors a training center.
CU Buffs RB Joe Davis to transfer
Colorado running back Joe Davis has put his name into the NCAA transfer portal.
A former three-star recruit from Valor Christian High School, Davis is the latest Buff to seek an opportunity elsewhere.
Davis, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound sophomore, played in one game last season before deciding to take a redshirt year. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
During his three seasons with the Buffs, Davis played in 18 games, mostly on special teams. He carried the ball 27 times for 64 yards and caught one pass for four yards.
Davis, who racked up 3,932 all-purpose yards in high school, including 2,575 rushing and 1,134 receiving yards, wasn’t able to find his way into the regular lineup with the Buffs.
CU is currently projected to return senior Alex Fontenot, who led the team in rushing in 2019, and junior Jarek Broussard, who led the team in rushing the past two seasons. Junior Deion Smith and sophomore Jayle Stacks are also projected to return and the Buffs signed high school prospect Victor Venn last month.
Davis is the 16th scholarship player from CU to enter the transfer portal since September and the 12th since the season came to a close.
“Unprecedented” demand leads to longer waits for Colorado’s free rapid COVID tests
If you want free rapid COVID-19 testing kits, you’re looking at a wait of two weeks or potentially longer right now due to high demand, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
When the state started offering the tests to the general public in September, waits of 14 days or longer for the free kits to be shipped to people’s homes were relatively common. Wait times dropped over the next few months as demand and supply came into balance, but started rising again in mid-December.
Free tests can be ordered online at covid19.colorado.gov/covid-19-testing-at-home.
An unidentified spokeswoman for the state health department said orders started to spike around Dec. 19, when cases were just starting to rise again. Before that time, the state received an average of about 3,000 orders a day, but now it can get as many as 20,000 in a day, she said.
Between Nov. 29 and Jan. 2, the state shipped about 75,000 test kits to individuals. That’s somewhat behind October, when about 80,000 kits went out.
The state has started working with Amazon to try to increase shipments to Coloradans, but a two-week wait time may remain the norm for a while, the spokeswoman said. States are competing with each other and with private employers who are counting on the tests to help them determine who can safely work.
“There currently is unprecedented national demand for rapid at-home tests, and we are proud to be the first state in the nation to provide these tests for free to Coloradans,” the health department said in a statement. “To date, we have distributed more than 1.5 million tests to Coloradans.”
The free rapid tests are supposed to be used for screening, not for diagnosing yourself if you have symptoms. The idea is that if you test yourself twice a week, you may be able to identify an infection when you’re at your most contagious.
Rapid tests have given more false negatives with omicron than they did with previous variants, but they rarely give false positives. If a rapid test says you have COVID-19, you should stay at home and take other precautions as if you do.
If you have symptoms and need to know if COVID-19 is causing them, though, the best thing to do is to get a test that looks for the virus’s genetic material. About 150 sites around the state offer them, though people using those have also experienced delays.
A Denver Post reader shared an email he received from COVIDCheck Colorado advising anyone who hadn’t received their results within five days to consider scheduling another test for an up-to-date answer on whether they have the virus.
Current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allows people to leave quarantine five days after their symptoms begin, if they don’t have a fever and wear a mask around others. If tests take five days or longer to come back, people could be in the position of deciding whether to return to work without knowing what’s causing any symptoms they may still have. While most transmission happens in the first days of an infection, some people can shed the virus for 10 days or longer.
Joshua Posner, senior director of operations for COVIDCheck Colorado, said in a statement that the group has seen “unprecedented” demand for tests. COVIDCheck operates 26 sites in the Denver area and 21 in other parts of the state. Last week, they performed about 65,000 tests — close to double the 35,000 tests they handled in a typical week before the omicron surge, he said.
Most patients still get results within three days, but some have had to wait up to five days, Posner said.
“We understand how challenging it can be for those waiting to receive test results and in response to this lag, we diverted tests to even more partner labs in an effort to reduce the wait,” he said.
Jimmy Kimmel’s St. Louis-born wife guesses who gets Clayton Echard’s final rose
ST. LOUIS – Two episodes of Eureka native Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” have aired, and people are already guessing who will get the final rose. One of those guesses comes directly from Jimmy Kimmel’s St. Louis-born wife.
When Echard appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live ” on Monday, Kimmel said his wife Molly McNearney has correctly picked 7 out of the last 9 winners on day one of the seasons.
Kimmel told Echard which women are in her top four to win it all. McNearney, a St. Clare of Assisi and St. Joseph’s Academy alum, chose the following women:
- Serene – elementary school teacher
- Teddi – nurse and received the first impression rose
- Rachel – flight instructor
- Susie – wedding videographer
As Kimmel announced each contestant, Cleto and the Cletones had a drumroll going. When Kimmel got to Rachel, he said “Rachel will be in your top two.”
As he was about to announce what McNearney says is Echard’s number one pick, Kimmel was done with the drumroll. “Alright enough with the drumroll. It’s getting annoying,” he said. Kimmel then said McNearney picked Susie.
Echard tried to keep his face stone-cold during the entire unveiling.
“Look at you, you’re looking right at me. I think I’m falling in love with you. I don’t know what’s going on,” Kimmel said.
Susie is from Virginia Beach, Virginia. She attended Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri, and earned her bachelor’s degree in Digital Cinema Arts.
ABC’s “The Bachelor” airs on Mondays at 7 p.m.
Click here to watch the full video clip.
