News
Union gives King Soopers’ “last, best” deal thumbs down; both sides brace for strike
As King Soopers union members prepared to strike across the metro area, the company offered on Tuesday what it called its final offer, boosting its proposal on wages and bonuses by $22 million.
The $170 million package includes wage increases of up to $4.50 an hour in the first year, based on job classification and tenure, additional raises over the life of the contract and bonuses ranging from $2,000 to $4,000 for ratification of the contract.
The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 rejected the company’s latest proposal Tuesday — what King Soopers called its “last, best” offer — after also spurning a $148 million offer last week, the last time the two sides met at the bargaining table.
The union has called for a three-week strike starting at 5 a.m. Wednesday in the Denver area, Boulder and Parker, the sites of stores where the contracts with King Soopers have expired.
The strike, being waged on claims of unfair labor practices, will involve about 8,400 workers and 68 stores.
“We strike because it has become clear this is the only way to get what is fair, just and equitable for the grocery workers who have risked their lives every day just by showing up to work during the pandemic,” Cordova said in a statement.
Cordova said the company still hasn’t given the union information on wages, bonuses, pensions and other items that it needs to evaluate the latest proposal.
The labor dispute began heating up in late December, with the UFCW Local 7 filing a lawsuit in federal court that accuses Colorado’s largest grocery chain of unfair labor practices. King Soopers responded Monday with a complaint to the National Labor Relations Board accusing the union of the same thing.
The union on Monday rejected a suggestion by King Soopers to call in a federal mediator, saying involving a third party would bog down the process.
The feedback King Soopers is getting is that a majority of the employees want to vote on the company’s proposal, said Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers and City Market.
“Unfortunately they’re not being given that opportunity. But we continue to reach out to Kim and her team to see if we can get this vote scheduled,” Kelley said. “Once again, she’s not replying to us.”
The strike will affect the King Soopers stores in the following cities: Denver, Arvada, Aurora, Boulder, Broomfield, Centennial, Commerce City, Edgewater, Englewood, Evergreen, Federal Heights, Glendale, Golden, Greenwood Village, Highlands Ranch, Lakewood, Littleton, Louisville, Thornton, Westminster and Wheat Ridge.
The union’s contracts with other King Soopers and City Market stores, both owned by Kroger, expire later in January and in February. The union is still negotiating with Albertsons, which owns Albertsons and Safeway stores in the state.
King Soopers and the union have been gearing up for employees walking off the job. Employees in the Denver area, Boulder, Parker and Colorado Springs voted last week to authorize the strike. Employees in Colorado Springs are staying on the job for now because the meat workers’ contract hasn’t run out yet.
The UFCW Local 7 said it expects union members from across the country to come to Colorado to support the striking workers.
Meanwhile, King Soopers has been advertising for replacement workers at $18 an hour. The union has said the pay is higher than what many regular employees make.
The company said the average of pay in Colorado is $18.29.
“This is what happens at this point when they can’t find common ground to reach an agreement. Both sides start getting more polarized,” said Cindi Fukami, a professor of management in the Daniels College of Business at the University of Denver.
While there have been last-minute efforts, such as calling for federal mediation, Fukami said it’s “almost like fiddling while Rome burns.”
“Partly it’s trying to get public opinion on one side or the other, but it doesn’t help to resolve the issues that are causing this,” Fukami said.
Cordova said the union is willing to return to the bargaining table but it needs more data from King Soopers.
“The only offer on the table is ours. The bargaining committee rejected the company’s offer last week,” Cordova said. “They’ve been telling members and the community and the media they want workers to vote on an offer that’s already been rejected.”
The union says King Soopers’ proposals are full of concessions they want from employees at a time when they are still working during a pandemic. One of the proposals criticized by the union would cap sick leave at 48 hours a year.
Wages, staffing, the outsourcing of jobs and health and safety concerns are also priorities, Cordova said. A majority of King Soopers employees are part-time and the union wants to find a faster pathway to full-time jobs for those who want more hours, she added.
A study commissioned by four branches of the UFCW and released Tuesday said that 78% of the employees surveyed at Kroger-owned stores in Colorado and two other states reported not having enough food. That is more than seven times the national rate, said Peter Dreier, a co-author of the study.
“That’s particularly ironic and tragic because these are people who spend their whole day around food,” said Dreier, a professor of urban policy at Occidental College in Los Angeles.
The survey also found that 44% of the employees couldn’t pay rent and 14% of the part-time employees and 9% of the full-time employees were homeless or had been in the past year.
The study, co-authored by Daniel Flaming, president of the nonprofit research firm Economic Roundtable, was based on responses from Kroger employees in the Puget Sound region of Washington, Colorado and Southern California. About 28%, or 10,287, of the 36,795 workers contacted responded.
Kroger is doing well, Dreier added. The study said the company’s operating profits were $4.05 billion in 2020 and the company bought back $1.3 billion in stocks during that period.
At the end of 2021, Kroger authorized a $1 billion buyback of stock.
“That was money they could have spent on making workers’ incomes more sustainable,” Dreier said.
DU professor Fukami said the grocery business operates on “tiny margins.” She said competition from Walmart has been an issue for King Soopers for years.
“If you’re Walmart, you have non-union workers and you’re paying them very low wages, so you can undercut the prices more than the unionized grocery stores. Safeway’s in the same boat,” Fukami said.
Because of widespread labor shortages, King Soopers employees have other options, said Fukami, adding that she wonders where the company will find enough replacement workers.
“That does suggest that the workers will have some power over the company just on the basic supply and demand of workers,” she added.
News
Avalanche rookie defenseman Bo Byram leaves team for personal reasons
Minutes from warmup at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Tuesday, the Avalanche announced that rookie defenseman Bo Byram has left the team for personal reasons and would not play against the Predators.
The Avs, who did not disclose any other information about Byram, 20, also said veteran forward Darren Helm is out with a lower-body injury. He was replaced by Mikhail Maltsev, who was recalled from the AHL’s Colorado Eagles.
Colorado is already without left wing and team captain Gabe Landeskog, who will miss his second game after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
Earlier on Tuesday, the NHL announced that Colorado coach Jared Bednar will coach the Central Division in next month’s All-Star Game in Las Vegas. Bednar is the first member of the Avs to be named a head coach at an NHL All-Star Game.
News
Bull elk entangled in rope in Golden thicket is freed by wildlife responders
A bull elk in Golden on Tuesday morning with rope wrapped around its antlers became further entangled in trees in a thicket before the animal was freed by wildlife officers.
The incident unfolded at about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday when a local resident reported sighting the distressed elk in the area of 24th Street and Cheyenne Drive, near Golden High School, according to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife news release.
CPW officers arrived on scene at about 9 a.m. and were assisted by the Golden Police Animal Management unit. The trapped elk was tranquilized, released from the entanglement and then given a reversal agent to counter the sedation. The elk was tagged as part of the process.
Responders didn’t see any serious injuries, although the bull was exhausted. It ran off and officials believe the elk will fully recover. The rescue was recorded on video and posted on YouTube.
“Thanks to the local resident who reported this immediately, we were able to have a quick response and freed the elk without it sustaining any serious injury,” said Area Wildlife Manager Matt Martinez, in the release.
Land managers rope off areas in attempts to prevent elk from damaging properties, Martinez said.
“It is an aspect of the landscape and shows the intersection of humans and wildlife in our urban interface,” Martinez said. “Land managers have every right to protect their property and the ones in Golden do as good of a job as they can to mitigate conflicts like these. We appreciate their efforts, but these things still can and do happen.”
CPW is currently involved in a five-year study looking at elk movements and land use in the Golden area, the news release said. The study will lead to possible herd management strategies, as well as habitat use objectives.
News
George McCaskey’s inability to recall when the Chicago Bears united with Bill Polian is peculiar. But Polian’s influence on the upcoming coach and GM searches is now paramount.
The revelation came subtly Monday from Chicago Bears Chairman George McCaskey.
Bill Polian had been tabbed to jump into the driver’s seat for the upcoming coach and general manager searches. And, boy, were the most important leaders at Halas Hall pumped.
“Bill Polian,” McCaskey noted, “is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame because of his success as a football executive, including his hiring of two head coaches, Marv Levy and Tony Dungy, who are themselves in the Hall of Fame. He is well-regarded in league circles and has a lot of contacts. We consider ourselves very fortunate to have Bill assisting us in our search.”
Yet McCaskey also seemed to be suffering from a bit of selective amnesia. He couldn’t remember exactly when Polian linked up with the team.
“At some point during the season,” McCaskey said. “I can’t recall when.”
A little while later, McCaskey was given another opportunity to jog his memory. Just “called him out of the blue,” he mentioned.
But when specifically?
“Like I said, I don’t recall the exact timing,” McCaskey said. “It was at some point during this past season.”
It was at some point during this past season, McCaskey folded in, when he and team President and CEO Ted Phillips were rattled enough by the Bears’ on-field failures to seek outside counsel on what to do with coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace.
Polian wasn’t the only independent adviser they reached out to. Just the only one they’re comfortable revealing given his leading role in the new search party.
Yet Polian isn’t only steering the hunt for a new GM and new coach. He was also influential in the franchise’s decision to pull the plug on the Pace-Nagy union. At some point this season, Polian’s overview of the Bears’ struggles became valued research that McCaskey and Phillips used in concluding how to attach ramifications to the team’s fifth double-digit-loss season in the last eight years.
“We asked Bill to help us in evaluating our GM and head coach and in helping us make a decision to retain or replace,” McCaskey said. “And if we moved to a replacement situation, (we asked him) to help us in our search to find the replacements.”
That seemingly small disclosure — that Polian was needed to help the Bears maneuver past the “retain or replace” fork in the road — was notable for several reasons.
For starters, it was the latest admission from McCaskey that his trust in his own football judgment remains minimal — startling for a leader heading into his 12th season as chairman and now with the heightened responsibility of having final say on the hiring of a general manager as well as full authority performing regular performance reviews of the GM.
In a more damning quote Monday, McCaskey offered this self-deprecating review of his credentials: “Well, I’m just a fan. I’m not a football evaluator.”
Perhaps more bothersome, though, to at least a handful of folks inside Halas Hall was the surprising divulgence that Polian had been in the shadows for a big chunk of this season, evaluating the team’s failures for the men who called him out of the blue for assistance.
Help wanted
For Nagy, who received almost no backing from above during an excruciating five-game skid from mid-October to late November, it’s possible he might not have been so glowing in his continual praise of the “open and honest” relationship he had with his superiors had he known another undercover football evaluator was judging everything.
One league source with connections to Halas Hall said Nagy was never aware of — or at least never mentioned to those close to him — Polian’s involvement. Not that it would have mattered much. With the direction the Bears season went, McCaskey and Phillips could have consulted a Hall of Fame former GM such as Polian or the manager at the local Jewel-Osco and been led to the same conclusion that Nagy should be fired.
The Bears brain trust seemed to have a much more difficult time deciding what to do with Pace after seven seasons, with several league pipelines of information indicating throughout December and into January that Pace might get a chance to stick around in some capacity.
Polian, though, provided input that helped persuade the Bears to turn to the “Replace” chapter in their Choose Your Own Adventure expedition.
Almost no one in the league has tabbed that move as wrong or unfair or even remotely premature. But within Halas Hall, there are some new questions about the trust factor. Some in the building were thrown off to learn of Polian’s oversight of the 2021 season while also exasperated that neither McCaskey nor Phillips had the football wisdom to make such important decisions with confidence and without outside consultation.
And how exactly, some wondered, could Polian produce a comprehensive evaluation of the Bears’ operation from a distance, without true knowledge of the front office power structure or an understanding of the inner-workings of Halas Hall? Just how complete could his assessment have been if he didn’t speak with those below McCaskey and Phillips — from execs to coaches to support staff?
Where things head from here is anyone’s guess. But Polian’s influence is now paramount.
In the details
Monday’s moves to cut ties with Nagy and Pace were widely praised by Bears fans when they were officially announced. Yet by sundown, after McCaskey — and to a lesser extent Phillips — stumbled through an hour-long state-of-the-team address, worries were renewed about the lack of vision and direction.
For some with close ties to the franchise, the feeling of embarrassment that accompanied the infamous January 2021 McCaskey-Phillips news conference was shoved aside by a new depression, almost a demoralizing acceptance that McCaskey’s football evaluation chops lack substance and a necessary level of detail.
Sure, the Bears may ultimately find themselves a successful GM-coach pairing this month. Or they might not. The most unfortunate part is that some around the league see this next shot they take as little more than a blindfolded three-quarters court heave.
When McCaskey was asked directly Monday how he analyzes whether a GM is performing his duties successfully, he noted that would be largely based on wins, losses and playoff success. Which is, of course, a solid starting point. But to stop there also leaves so much nuance neglected and so many important specifics ignored.
McCaskey offered a bit more Monday on what he looks at to evaluate general managers.
“The number of difference makers and the number of quality players you have on your team,” he said, “the core of the team and how the team is put together are all factors that are considered.”
He even cited content from Polian’s 2021 book “Super Bowl Blueprints” as info that will guide him during a consequential search for new leaders this month.
Polian, McCaskey emphasized, writes in his book “about decisions he made as a general manager that were considered wildly unpopular at the time. But eventually they bore fruit, and you have to be ready and willing to make what may very well be an unpopular decision if you’re convinced its best for the Bears.”
That was almost a warning to Bears fans to buckle up.
‘What makes him think he’s going to get it right?’
The Bears’ union with Polian has drawn mixed reviews since it was announced. Polian’s credentials during his 28 seasons as a league executive are undeniable. First, as general manager of the Buffalo Bills and later as a GM and team president with the Indianapolis Colts, Polian helped guide his teams to six Super Bowl appearances, including the Colts’ Super Bowl XLI triumph over the Bears.
But, detractors point out, Polian was also fired from the Colts 10 years ago after a lengthy stretch in which the team couldn’t get much right in the draft and owner Jim Irsay decided a change in management was necessary.
Polian’s pre-draft certainty as an analyst in 2018 that Lamar Jackson would be a better fit in the NFL as a receiver rather than as a quarterback has been widely panned with suggestions that it exposes his lack of sense for how the game has evolved.
A year before that, Polian boldly tabbed Chad Kelly the most talented quarterback in a 2017 draft class that produced Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson and, yes, even Mitch Trubisky.
Like any accomplished football evaluator, Polian has misses alongside grand achievements.
The Bears have now given him heightened authority to aid their revival efforts by steering their search process.
After hires are made, though, Polian will go down the same path Ernie Accorsi took after serving in a similar consulting role for the Bears in 2015. He will part ways with the Bears and be given a heartfelt thank you as he distances himself from the organization and such significant decisions with no skin in the game and no consequences if they don’t work out.
McCaskey, though, remains convinced the process will be solid.
“Frustrated Bears (fans) may be thinking, ‘What makes him think he’s going to get it right this time?’” he said Monday. “Well, we’re confident that with the experience we’ve gained, and with the makeup of our search team, we will find a general manager and a head coach who will lead our Bears to the success that all our Bears fans deserve.”
Union gives King Soopers’ “last, best” deal thumbs down; both sides brace for strike
Milo Ventimiglia receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Kristen Stewart Looks Identical To Twiggy In Wild New Shoot For ‘W Magazine’: Photos
Avalanche rookie defenseman Bo Byram leaves team for personal reasons
Jamie Lynn Spears breaks her silence: ‘I love my sister’ in GMA interview — WATCH
Simon Cowell Engaged To Lauren Silverman After 13 Years Of Dating
Bull elk entangled in rope in Golden thicket is freed by wildlife responders
Joe Biden Calls On The Senate To End Filibuster & Pass Voting Rights Acts: ‘Pass It Now’
George McCaskey’s inability to recall when the Chicago Bears united with Bill Polian is peculiar. But Polian’s influence on the upcoming coach and GM searches is now paramount.
Teresa Giudice’s 4 Daughters Then & Now: See Gia, Milania, Gabriella & Audriana’s Transformations
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News6 days ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1