WELP! Sharelle Rosado Responds To DJ Envy Insinuating ‘Selling Tampa’ Is Purposely ‘Embarrassing’ Black Women

American corporations have cut their sick leave policies for asymptomatic workers who abuse the COVID sick leave policy.
Millions of asymptomatic Americans stood in lines for hours to get tested during the holidays. They then requested 10 days of paid sick leave despite having no COVID symptoms.
PCR tests have been criticized for returning false positive results for people who have the common cold or flu.
The epidemic of testing caused severe staff shortages in every industry over the holidays.
Major corporations complained to the CDC, which reduced the quarantine time from 10 days to just 5.
Corporations such as Amazon and Walmart followed suit by cutting sick pay to 40 hours.
Furniture retailer IKEA went one step further and cut sick pay to zero for unvaccinated employees who test positive and self isolate even though they have no symptoms.
The company announced the new policy will apply only to unvaccinated employees with “high levels of absence.”
IKEA already offers workers paid leave to go get vaccinated.
In London, PCR tests are banned for people who have no Covid-19 symptoms.
Oncology professor Angus Dalgleish of St George’s Hospital, University of London says British people have become obsessed with taking COVID tests.
Dagleish said “hundreds of thousands of British businesses are now being crippled because of a mania over checking people for an infection that they may have no symptoms for.”