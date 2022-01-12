Connect with us

WELP! Sharelle Rosado Responds To DJ Envy Insinuating ‘Selling Tampa’ Is Purposely ‘Embarrassing’ Black Women

WELP! Sharelle Rosado Responds To DJ Envy Insinuating ‘Selling Tampa’ Is Purposely ‘Embarrassing’ Black Women
Source: Getty / Getty

Sharelle Rosado had a few things to say to DJ Envy after he insinuated her cast members were selling more drama than homes on “Selling Tampa,” comparing the show to the white women on “Selling Sunset.”

“The Breakfast Club” host vented on Instagram earlier this week about the alleged lack of homes sold on the series and dubbed it “kind of embarrassing.”

“The same person created both shows. SMH,” DJ Envy captioned a post that included carousel photos of the “Selling Tampa” cast and then the “Selling Sunset” cast of the second slide.

1 show sold no homes….NONE!!! Kind of embarrassing. The other show sells homes. Hmmm….” DJ Envy pointed out. “Anybody else watches these shows??”

Welp! Sharelle disagrees with Envy, addressing his criticism in a recent interview with “Cocktails and Queens.” She tells the ladies that there were homes sold on the show, although the focus was to really showcase the ladies elevating into luxury real estate — not selling, “if he paid attention.”

The story behind it, if he paid attention, was we were stepping into a luxury division. And we made huge deals on the show. We got with a developer and we listed all of his listings.

Do YOU think Sharelle and the “Selling Tampa” ladies were selling more drama than anything this season?

Amazon, Wal-Mart, IKEA cut COVID sick pay for asymptomatic employees

January 12, 2022

Amazon, Wal-Mart, IKEA cut COVID sick pay for asymptomatic employees
By Sandra Rose  | 

Barry Chin/The Boston Globe

American corporations have cut their sick leave policies for asymptomatic workers who abuse the COVID sick leave policy.

Millions of asymptomatic Americans stood in lines for hours to get tested during the holidays. They then requested 10 days of paid sick leave despite having no COVID symptoms.

PCR tests have been criticized for returning false positive results for people who have the common cold or flu.

1642001243 519 Amazon Wal Mart IKEA cut COVID sick pay for asymptomatic employees

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The epidemic of testing caused severe staff shortages in every industry over the holidays.
Major corporations complained to the CDC, which reduced the quarantine time from 10 days to just 5.

Corporations such as Amazon and Walmart followed suit by cutting sick pay to 40 hours.

Furniture retailer IKEA went one step further and cut sick pay to zero for unvaccinated employees who test positive and self isolate even though they have no symptoms.

The company announced the new policy will apply only to unvaccinated employees with “high levels of absence.”

IKEA already offers workers paid leave to go get vaccinated.

In London, PCR tests are banned for people who have no Covid-19 symptoms.

Oncology professor Angus Dalgleish of St George’s Hospital, University of London says British people have become obsessed with taking COVID tests.

Dagleish said “hundreds of thousands of British businesses are now being crippled because of a mania over checking people for an infection that they may have no symptoms for.”

Kevin Bacon’s Kids: Meet His 2 Children, Sosie & Travis

January 12, 2022

kevin bacon, sosie bacon, travis bacon
Kevin Bacon shares two adult children with his beautiful wife of over 30 years Kyra Sedgwick. Find out everything you need to know about his son and daughter here!

Kevin Bacon, 63, has been a beloved actor since he wow-ed audiences with 1984’s Footloose. Since starring in the classic musical, Kevin has gone on to star in a wide-array of movies, including dramas like A Few Good Men and Mystic River and thrillers like Flatliners and Tremors. He’s even been nominated for a Primetime Emmy for his performance in the 2009 TV movie Taking Chance. 

Throughout much of his career, Kevin’s been married to actress Kyra Sedgwick, 56. Kevin and Kyra tied the knot in 1988, and together they have two wonderful children. While he’s had an accomplished career, he’s shown that his kids come first. Kevin gushed over his son and daughter in a 2017 interview with Closer Weekly. “The proudest accomplishment of my life is my children,” he said. “Being a parent [means] bringing them up and trying to teach them and have them learn by example to be good, decent, compassionate, hardworking people.” Find out everything you need to know about both of Kevin Bacon’s kids here.

Kevin has two wonderful kids Travis, 32, and Sosie, 29. (Shutterstock)

Travis Bacon

1642000821 330 Kevin Bacons Kids Meet His 2 Children Sosie Travis
Travis has followed his dad’s love of music and become a full-blown rocker. (Shutterstock)

Kyra and Kevin’s older son Travis, 32, was born in June 1989. Travis has dabbled in movies and TV, like his parents, per IMDb. He had a role in the Kevin-directed 2005 movie Loverboy, where he played Lenny, but he’s done most of his work in the entertainment industry off-camera

While Kevin is mostly known as an actor, he does have a knack for music, and he has a band with his brother Michael, appropriately called The Bacon Brothers. Travis clearly took after his dad’s love for music, and he’s been a composer for a few TV movies and shorts, including the upcoming Space Oddity, which his mom directed. Besides his composition work, Travis has performed in a few metal bands. He was a member of the Brooklyn-based metalcore outfit White Widows Pact, who released their self-titled debut album in 2013. He also joined the black metal group Black Anvil in 2016, and played on the band’s most recent album: 2017’s  As Was. 

Sosie Bacon

1642000821 410 Kevin Bacons Kids Meet His 2 Children Sosie Travis
Sosie has followed in both of her parents’ footsteps and become an actress herself. (Shutterstock)

Sosie, 29, was born in March 1992, and like her brother, Sosie got her start in entertainment with a role in Loverboy, but she’s kept acting and has established herself as a successful actress herself. After she made her debut, she went on to star in a handful of episodes the TV series The Closer. More recently, she’s taken on many more roles in beloved TV series, like 13 Reasons Why, Narcos: Mexico, and Mare of Easttown.

While she followed in her parents footsteps as she grew up, Sosie admitted that it took her longer to see her parents’ work in a 2013 interview with Pop Sugar. “I don’t watch their movies and stuff that often,” she said. “When I was really little, they were kind of inappropriate. So I kind of just stayed in that pattern, but I just watched Mystic River recently, and I thought my dad was incredible in that.

 

Brittany Cartwright Becomes Jenny Craig Spokesperson

January 12, 2022

Brittany Cartwright Joins Jenny Craig as Spokesperson Amid Struggles With Baby Weight, Hopes to Lose 30 Lbs as Ex-Co-Stars React
Credit: O’Connor/AFF-USA

Brittany Cartwright just joined Jenny Craig as the weight loss company’s newest spokesperson.

On Instagram on Tuesday, the former Vanderpump Rules cast member and wife of Jax Taylor shared a photo of herself and their son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, and announced her big news.

“Y’all I am so excited to share this exciting news with you! I am officially joining [Jenny Craig] as their new spokesperson!” Brittany announced on January 11. “My weight loss and fitness journey has been no secret since having Cruz—I’ve tried EVERYTHING. It is something I’ve struggled with and continues to be a goal I’m working toward.”

According to Brittany, she’s following Jenny Craig’s new Max Up program, which “is all about providing the right tools and encouragement to create healthier habits so that I can feel empowered to be the best version of myself.”

“Not only am I excited to finally keep up with this little munchkin but I’m ready to start my new chapter in 2022 being physically and mentally healthy,” she continued.

Vanderpump Rules Brittany Cartwright Announces Jenny Craig Partnership

After also sharing her announcement on her Instagram Story, Brittany received support from her husband and her friend, Kristen Doute.

“So incredibly proud of you,” Jax said.

“Congratulations to my gorgeous BFF & strong mama [Brittany]!!” added Kristen.

Vanderpump Rules Jax Taylor and Kristen Doute React to Brittany Cartwright Jenny Craig Announcement

Other Pump Rules cast members weighed in with comments on Brittany’s IG post.

“So proud of you, milf,” wrote Lala Kent.

“You’re a freaking bad a–,” shared Stassi Schroeder.

Vanderpump Rules Lala Kent and Stassi Schroeder React to Brittany Cartwright Jenny Craig Partnership

Speaking to PEOPLE about her new partnership on Tuesday, Brittany said she hopes to lose “at least 30 lbs.”

“I want to be the best version of myself for my son,” Brittany explained. “I’d like to get back to feeling like my best self all around, including both mental and physical health.”

Since welcoming Cruz in April 2021, Brittany has faced a number of negative comments about her weight from online haters. And while she began Jenny Craig’s Max Up program on January 1, she said the mean messages “are still hurtful.”

“But I remind myself that every single body is powerful and beautiful, and that I’m particularly proud of mine… It gave me Cruz!” she proclaimed.

Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

