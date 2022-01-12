Connect with us

News

Welton Street Cafe announces final day at longtime Five Points location

Published

35 seconds ago

on

Welton Street Cafe announces final day at longtime Five Points location
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Fathima Dickerson, general manager of the Welton Street Cafe, poses during lunch service at the restaurant, the last-standing soul food restaurant in the Five Points neighborhood in Denver on June 7, 2019. (Joe Amon, The Denver Post)

Ten days after a fundraiser launched to help move Welton Street Cafe to its future Five Points location, the restaurant had raised more than $50,000.

Still with $200,000 to go, co-owner Fathima Dickerson isn’t taking for granted the impending move of her family’s longtime Denver business.

After 22 years in its current location and nearly 40 years operating in some form, Welton Street Cafe has secured a location and a chance at a continued presence in Denver’s historically Black Five Points neighborhood.

What’s certain is that the restaurant will close on March 12 as the Dickerson family and their staff pack up and plan for a long road ahead of fundraising, community engagement and construction.

“We are still trying to see who is willing to partner with us,” Dickerson told The Denver Post on Tuesday. “We are here to share our story with the people so that they know to continue to hang in there. It’s a heck of a fight.”

Though the cafe has found a new location nearby to the original, at 2883 Welton St., that empty space needs a complete buildout, and the Dickersons have yet to receive traditional financing.

RELATED: Welton Street Cafe moving to new location after 22 years in current spot

“We’re running into the conversation of, ‘Well restaurants right now, because of COVID … . It’s too much of a risk … . You either didn’t make enough, or you didn’t lose enough (during the pandemic),” Dickerson explained of her unsuccessful loan applications.

“You feel like you have a lead, and then you’re back at square one,” she lamented.

So her family is asking for community support, in the form of the $250,000 GoFundMe drive.

They’re hoping any money raised through it provides the cafe “a running start” on the way to reopening, all while they continue to seek temporary commissary and “ghost” kitchens to cook out of in the interim, and look for more sustainable help from financial institutions or new business partners.

The team is planning a Welton Street Cafe farewell gala and other events before the March closure to continue fundraising momentum.

And if the money isn’t raised?

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Two teens shot in Aurora over the weekend, one was shot in the chest

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 12, 2022

By

Two suspects arrested in death of 85-year-old man in Adams County
google news

A teenager was shot in the chest on Saturday in Aurora, the same day another teenager was shot in the leg.

A 16-year-old male was shot in the chest in the area of Village Green Park, 1300 S. Chambers Circle, police said. He was dropped off at an emergency room of a local hospital. An investigation is ongoing.

Earlier in the day, shots were fired at Montview Park, 1901 Chester St., and a teenager was hit in the leg by gunfire. The male shot in the leg, age 15 or 16, was dropped off at an emergency room of a local hospital as well.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Fed’s Powell: High inflation poses a threat to job market

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 12, 2022

By

Fed’s Powell: High inflation poses a threat to job market
google news

WASHINGTON — Warning that high inflation could make it harder to restore the job market to full health, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the Fed will raise interest rates faster than it now plans if needed to stem surging prices.

With America’s households squeezed by higher costs for food, gas, rent, autos and many other items, the Fed is under pressure to rein in inflation by raising rates to slow borrowing and spending. At the same time, the economy has recovered enough that the Fed’s ultra-low-interest rate policies are no longer needed.

“If we have to raise interest rates more over time, we will,” Powell said during a hearing of the Senate Banking Committee, which is considering his nomination for a second four-year term.

The stark challenge for Powell if he is confirmed for a new term, as expected, was underscored by the questions he faced Tuesday from both Democratic and Republican senators. They pressed him to raise rates to reduce inflation, though without ramping up borrowing costs so much that the economy tumbles into a recession.

Fed officials have forecast three increases in their benchmark short-term rate this year, though some economists say they envision as many as four hikes in 2022.

Powell’s nomination is expected to be approved by the committee sometime in the coming weeks and then confirmed by the full Senate with bipartisan support. At Tuesday’s hearing, he drew mostly supportive comments from senators from both parties. A Republican first elevated to the chair by President Donald Trump, Powell has also been credited by many Democrats for sticking with ultra-low-rate policies to support rapid hiring for the past 18 months.

In his testimony, Powell rebuffed suggestions from some Democratic senators that rate increases would weaken hiring and potentially leave many people, particularly lower-income and Black Americans, without jobs. Fed rate increases usually boost borrowing costs on many consumer and business loans and have the effect of slowing the economy.

But Powell argued that rising inflation, if it persists, also poses a threat the Fed’s goal of getting nearly everyone wants a job back to work. Low-income families have been particularly hurt by the surge in inflation, which has wiped out the pay increases that many have received.

“High inflation is a severe threat to the achievement of maximum employment,” he said.

The economy, the Fed chair added, must grow for an extended period to put as many Americans back to work as possible. Controlling inflation before it becomes entrenched is necessary to keep the economy expanding, he said. If prices keep rising, the Fed could be forced to slam on the brakes much harder by sharply raising interest rates, threatening hiring and growth.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Dolphins put in first three interview requests for coaching vacancy

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 12, 2022

By

Dolphins request to interview Bills’ offensive coordinator, Tua’s former coach
google news

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly put in their first three requests for permission to interview candidates for their head coaching job.

After the first known request was sent out to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night for their offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll, Miami followed it up on Tuesday with a request to interview San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, according to the NFL Network.

The Dolphins’ head job is open after Miami fired coach Brian Flores on Monday morning. Flores, on Tuesday, reportedly lined up an interview with the Chicago Bears.

Daboll has a playoff game against the New England Patriots to coach on Saturday night while McDaniel’s 49ers play Quinn’s Cowboys on Sunday evening. The Bears are also requesting to interview Daboll, according to ESPN and NFL Network, after they fired coach Matt Nagy on Monday.

Either Daboll or McDaniel would signify a switch to an offensive-minded head coach after Flores made his mark in the NFL mostly on defense before getting his first head coaching position with Miami.

Daboll, who was AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year in 2020, has held his role with the Bills since 2018 and has been instrumental in developing quarterback Josh Allen in Buffalo. Before that, he was Alabama’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2017, current Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s freshman college season when they won the national title.

Among his previous NFL stops, Daboll was Dolphins offensive coordinator in 2011, coach Tony Sparano’s final year at the helm. He also held NFL coordinator roles with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2012 and Cleveland Browns in 2009 and 2010. From 2013 to 2016, he was tight ends coach for the Patriots, while Flores was a defensive assistant on the same staff under coach Bill Belichick.

He also has experience with Tagovailoa, who just completed his second NFL season.

Under Daboll in 2017 at Alabama, Tagovailoa played in eight games, completing 63.6 percent of passes with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions as the primary backup to starter and current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts was benched for Tagovailoa at halftime of that season’s College Football Playoff national championship game, and Tagovailoa threw the game-winning touchdown to DeVonta Smith. It set the stage for Tagovailoa to then unseat Hurts the next season, leading him to become a top draft prospect when he became eligible in 2020.

Daboll has been part of five Super Bowl champions with the Patriots — two during his time as tight ends coach and part of the 2001, 2003 and 2004 champions. He was wide receivers coach in New England from 2002 to 2006 and a defensive assistant from 2000 to 2001.

Daboll has also been New York Jets quarterbacks coach in 2007 and 2008, and before he first joined the Patriots, he was a graduate assistant at Michigan State in 1998 and 1999 and a volunteer assistant ant William & Mary in 1997.

McDaniel, 38, is a Yale grad who has long ties to San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan. McDaniel is completing his first season coordinating the 49ers’ offense after serving as the team’s run game coordinator since 2017, when Shanahan first got the job in San Francisco. The 49ers’ run game was the strength of their offense when they made a run to the Super Bowl in the 2019 season and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium.

McDaniel was also an offensive assistant in 2015 and 2016 with the Atlanta Falcons when Shanahan was offensive coordinator there, also reaching a Super Bowl that was lost to the Patriots. McDaniel was also under Shanahan during his stints as offensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns and Washington, holding wide receivers coach and offensive assistant roles dating back to when he first reached the NFL in 2011.

Quinn is the one of the three with previous NFL head coaching experience. He was at the helm for the Falcons from 2015 to 2020 and the leader of the franchise when it blew the 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl to the Patriots with Shanahan and McDaniel on the staff.

Coordinating the Cowboys defense this season, Quinn was defensive coordinator of the treacherous “Legion of Boom” Seattle Seahawks defenses in 2013 and 2014, winning one Super Bowl against the Denver Broncos and losing in the big game the next year to New England.

This story will be updated.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending